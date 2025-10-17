Kevin Federline: Britney called Justin Timberlake on the eve of our wedding

In October 2023, Britney Spears’ memoir came out. While she had a ghostwriter, you could feel Britney’s own words hopping out in many sections. There was A LOT about Justin Timberlake. Britney really let loose about how Justin broke her heart, dumped her via text, left her “comatose” in Louisiana and then blamed the split on her even though he cheated too. Well, in Kevin Federline’s new memoir, he also has some Justin Timberlake stories, and as he promotes the book, Kevin is telling all. Apparently, on the eve of Kevin’s wedding to Britney, she called Justin.

Britney Spears allegedly gave her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake a ring the night before she married Kevin Federline, Federline claims in a new interview. The DJ and reality TV star, 47, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Oct. 14 that Spears, 43, called Timberlake, from whom she’d split two years earlier, just before they said “I do” in September 2004 in order to leave that chapter of her life behind her.

“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something, and maybe she was having doubts,” Federline recalled. “And she told me she was on the phone with Justin.”

Federline said asked whether he’d heard his fiancée correctly, while reassuring her that there was no pressure to tie the knot if she was having doubts.

“I just kind of stepped back like, ‘Did I just hear you right? What the hell is going on’? And I immediately was, ‘Okay, we don’t have to do this.’ I didn’t care if we got married or not,” he said. “And she told me no and really was like, ‘I just wanted to make sure that everything is done. I want to make sure that I say my final piece.’ I’m like, ‘Damn. On the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?’”

Reps for Spears and Timberlake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federline said he “took it with a grain of salt” at the time, and rationalized her explanation by telling himself that she was likely “closing a chapter of her life.”

“I was super young. I was so madly in love at that moment,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be her, I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be Justin in those moments, because they were super young. You’re talking teenagers that had to go through this globally, and I know that they really cared about each other back then.”

He added that he felt as though Spears was “not over” her relationship with Timberlake at the time.