Kevin Federline: Britney called Justin Timberlake on the eve of our wedding

In October 2023, Britney Spears’ memoir came out. While she had a ghostwriter, you could feel Britney’s own words hopping out in many sections. There was A LOT about Justin Timberlake. Britney really let loose about how Justin broke her heart, dumped her via text, left her “comatose” in Louisiana and then blamed the split on her even though he cheated too. Well, in Kevin Federline’s new memoir, he also has some Justin Timberlake stories, and as he promotes the book, Kevin is telling all. Apparently, on the eve of Kevin’s wedding to Britney, she called Justin.
Britney Spears allegedly gave her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake a ring the night before she married Kevin Federline, Federline claims in a new interview. The DJ and reality TV star, 47, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, Oct. 14 that Spears, 43, called Timberlake, from whom she’d split two years earlier, just before they said “I do” in September 2004 in order to leave that chapter of her life behind her.
“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something, and maybe she was having doubts,” Federline recalled. “And she told me she was on the phone with Justin.”
Federline said asked whether he’d heard his fiancée correctly, while reassuring her that there was no pressure to tie the knot if she was having doubts.
“I just kind of stepped back like, ‘Did I just hear you right? What the hell is going on’? And I immediately was, ‘Okay, we don’t have to do this.’ I didn’t care if we got married or not,” he said. “And she told me no and really was like, ‘I just wanted to make sure that everything is done. I want to make sure that I say my final piece.’ I’m like, ‘Damn. On the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?’”
Reps for Spears and Timberlake did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Federline said he “took it with a grain of salt” at the time, and rationalized her explanation by telling himself that she was likely “closing a chapter of her life.”
“I was super young. I was so madly in love at that moment,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be her, I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be Justin in those moments, because they were super young. You’re talking teenagers that had to go through this globally, and I know that they really cared about each other back then.”
He added that he felt as though Spears was “not over” her relationship with Timberlake at the time.
At the moment when she married Kevin, no, I don’t think she was “over” Justin. That was a formative relationship for her, that changed who she was and is. It wasn’t just about her image, although I’m sure that was part of it. But she really loved Justin and she was wrecked after they split, even by her own admission. Still… Kevin had every right to feel some kind of way about Britney calling Justin on the eve of their wedding. It sounds like he was ready to call the whole thing off too.
Here’s the thing. While yes, he has a right to do what he wants, who is this book benefiting? Certainly not his kids! This is not correcting any kind of record, it’s not necessary for anything but $. If he was actually a good parent he would be keeping this sh*t within the confines of family therapy. And I agree with others who have said this but he has absolutely been telling his kids sh*t like this about Brit for their entire lives. So yeah, her issues and his behavior certainly would create a complex relationship dynamic with those children. ALSO I have kids their age and they are not magically able to process things when they turn 18, they are still very much developing. He’s a terrible person and Brit and their kids (especially their kids) deserve better than this.
I get what you’re saying but perhaps the boys want their dad to share their story? Maybe that’s how they feel comfortable with people hearing about their childhood?
I have never publicly shared what my childhood was like. But my half brother started a blog many years ago and under a pseudonym he published his account, his experiences, his childhood. It was very cathartic for him. Especially because we had no “voices” as children. My mom was beautiful and charismatic. People were fooled by her lies and would feel sorry for the poor single mother with a tribe of kids. She fooled CP
Oops
My mom fooled CPS. The schools. My step-dad. Etc.
Officer Gates in Santa Rosa was the first person who cut through her bullsh*t. I’ll never forget him.
Britney’s boys are ones who I’m most concerned about in this situation.
Nobody else.
Who does any memoir benefit? He has a right to tell his story, just like Britney does. You don’t have to read it or consume the content if you don’t want to, but it’s his story to tell like anyone else.
Well, he has the right to benefit himself. Why does everyone decide that there is one party involved who is not allowed to speak their piece, financially benefit, do what they need? He’s allowed as much as everyone else.
These comments are only coming out because he’s a man. We never hold women to this standard. We encourage women to speak up and say their truth, make money off of their traumas, not allow abuse to stay silent. He can too.
P.s., I’m a Psychologist, this isn’t a senseless opinion. This is his life, and he is free to live it. These excerts don’t make him sound all that awful – which is also to his benefit (and why he would want this info out there – he desereves to be understood as well).
When has he ever not benefited himself? These comments are coming out because he is a man who took the route many predatory men do, which was to cooperate with the horrific exploitation of her family in order to profit off of her and limit her contact with her children and limit her proper medical care. Her needing help is because of the people in her life like him, he is not “stepping up”. Stop trying to make this some sort of “reverse sexism” issue, because it most certainly is not – and considering the hell that Britney went through and the echoes it has with other women at the mercy of abusive family (especially in this industry), trying to equate his experiences to hers is baffling and astounding. He can have whatever “truth” he wants in private, but this book is just leeching off her and her legacy again. He wants to talk about her problematic nature but has no problem getting paid off by her father (who also abused Kevin’s children and yet he seems not to care about that anymore).
He’s allowed to speak his peace, and people are allowed to criticize and question his motives for why he’s doing so. There’s a lot of whitewashing of his behavior which has been questionable for decades in an effort to say he deserves to get his story out.
It may be beneficial for him from a psychological standpoint, but a therapist could have also recommended journaling to get his perspective out, having frank discussions within a group setting for therapy to get his feelings out and to get feedback and validation from others. People have every right to question his motives when he’s writing about his ex-wife, who has financially supported him for decades, and who he thinks should be back in a conservatorship which would provide him with more financial windfalls, and which the legal system has already determined was unjust.
That man is a scammer and is just as lazy as KKKate. He left his partner and children to glom onto a wealthy white woman. He never stepped in to help Britney when her father and mother were working her like cattle and trafficking her all over the world.
He’s so disgusting and trashy.
This is why he wrote his book. “Disgusting and trashy” are just some names he has been called over the years. If you have a right to name call, he has a right to defend himself and tell his story.
how did Kate catch a stray on a k-fed post 🤣
LOL 😂
LMAO!!!
I think, based on the information in the public sphere, that K-Fed is both a dedicated father and a rider of the Britney gravy train. I wonder at the logic of spilling all of this now, but since his kids with Britney are now “legal adults” I would assume that he has their blessing. If not, he should be ashamed.
Having said all of that, I would LOVE to know in what world people think that K-Fed as Britney’s ex-husband would have been asked his opinion or listened to if he tried to intervene in the court proceedings surrounding her conservatorship. Her own siblings, doctors, managers, and myriad others stood by, watched, and profited from Britney’s parents’ court-sanctioned abuse. And now we’re saying that her backup dance/DJ ex-husband (who was single-handedly raising their two little kids) should have been her savior?
What happened to Britney is beyond terrible. She didn’t deserve to be forced to work, unable to enjoy the money that she earned, spied on, manipulated, and lied to. Jamie and Lynn Spears are the worst parents and people for what they did. But Kevin had nothing to do with any of that, and no power to stop it.
Was the wedding after or before ‘cry me a river’? Because I would not want closure from a guy that went on to drag me through the mud.
Come on, there is major hypocrisy here. If you think that Harry had a right to tell his story, why doesn’t Kevin Federline? No one has to like it or buy it but he does get to say it. He can do it for money, he can do it because he just wants to. The kids are grown, they know everything. Britney also did her own memoir, stop it.
If you’re going to make an analogy with Harry’s situation – I’d like to point out that while there are massive differences, people said Diana was “unstable” and that Charles was the stable parent. For years.
But regarding Harry’s memoir – Harry wrote that in response to years of people making money off of him. Kevin is writing his to make more money off Britney. The equivalent is not Harry writing his memoir, the equivalent of this would be Prince William writing a memoir about how badly he suffered during Harry’s Oprah interview or something.
There is a reason that the Free Britney movement picked up pace and steam.
You can make the argument Britney wasn’t a stable mother, but that doesn’t make him a good person or not part of the problem.
He gets to say what he wants. We get to say what we want about him.
Yeah I don’t get that angle at all. The dude has been maligned for decades now so no, I don’t blame him for wanting to get his side out there. I supported Brit when she was promoting her book and obviously it did not make JT look like a good dude. Reality can be like that.
Also we really don’t have any idea how many things he’s NOT sharing whether to spare Brit or their boys any embarrassment. Most of the stuff I’ve read from his book are not shocking at all. It doesn’t make Brit look great but it doesn’t make her look awful either. It paints a picture of woman who’s struggled with various issues for most of her adult life.
Brittney has been used by pretty much everyone in her life. Except maybe her sister – she was also used by their parents to make more money because Ma and Pa Spears weren’t bringing in enough to finance the lifestyle that they wanted so they put their daughters to work.
Jamie Lynn very much used her, and Jamie Spears absolutely supported Jamie Lynn and her family through Britneys money.
Yeah when the conservatorship ended wasn’t Jamie Lynn pissed because she lost access to the condo in Florida that her family had been using? This is what I was saying on the other article, Britney has been used as an endless wallet by too many people from her parents on down to her husband’s. They’ve been monetizing her since the Mickey mouse club and they want to keep it going.
Britney very clearly still has some mental health issues, because the light that was in her eyes 20 years ago is totally gone. That doesn’t mean that everyone else has her best interest in heart. She has millions of dollars and they all have financial incentive to want to get control of her money again. Not one person her mother, her father, her sister, her brother, Kevin or her most recent ex-husband can say that they have not and do not benefit from her money.
This entire narrative is making me sick to my stomach. It goes beyond he said, she said. What becomes of our truth and our stories once we share them with anyone? They are misunderstood and used against us? Britney shared her story. Now Kevin is sharing his story. Britney was brave to share her story, abuse and survival and trying to make sense of and reckon systems of oppression and people who are supposed to live us but end up exploiting us… her story serves a greater purpose. He has a right to tell his story. What purpose does it serve? What conversations is he trying to start or what truths is he trying to have us all revisit?
Yes, ideally would think there was no “something left to say” to a significant ex the night before the wedding. But Kevin knew Britney at this point. And props to Brit for looking to close a chapter before her wedding. Kevin is an opportunist. Period.
“I didn’t care whether we got married or not” HAHAHAHA okay buddy.
Did he not cheat on his ex to be with Britney?