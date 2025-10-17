Sunday Rose: People my age ‘normally don’t know anything about my life’

Sunday Rose is the 17-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (her parents publicly split a few months after she gave this interview). She’s a model and she’s absolutely a nepo baby. I like to check in on this generation of nepo babies to see how well-adjusted they are and whether they have any sort of foundation or street smarts. Apple Martin seems like a chip off the ol’ Goop block, but I’m not getting a bad read on Sunday Rose. She sounds more like a normal teenager, albeit one who has amazing access at every level. Sunday grew up in Nashville, which probably helps. Anyway, Sunday is Nylon’s “It Girl” and they did a nice interview with her to highlight her modeling/ambassadorship with Miu Miu. Some highlights:

Why she’s pursuing modeling: “Something I’ve always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different. Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection. Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world.

Why Miu Miu: “The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modeling.

Walking her first runway for Miu Miu: “Honestly, the first show I had no idea what was happening. I really didn’t know what to expect at all, but the whole team at Miu Miu was so kind and excited to show the collection. Something I do is meditate because — especially before the runway — you definitely don’t want to be in your head too much while you’re walking…So at my first show, while I was walking, I was actually just thinking about the amount of schoolwork I was going to have to make up! I was really just hoping my teachers would let me have a couple days when I got back.

Her parents’ ground rules for being in the public eye: “There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset.

Whether people have preconceptions of Sunday: “When people my age meet me, they normally don’t know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is.

Growing up in Nashville: “The city has changed so much over the years, but it’s been nice to grow up in more of a small town than a big city. I will have time to experience that in life, whether it’s during college or later, so I like that I’ve gotten to grow up in a city that has a bit of a slower pace. It also makes it really exciting to travel for work to places like Paris or New York.

What she borrows from her mom’s closet: “Oh gosh, if I had to pick one it would be impossible. I take everything from my mom’s closet. I sometimes joke with her that it’s my favorite store.