Sunday Rose: People my age ‘normally don’t know anything about my life’

Sunday Rose is the 17-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (her parents publicly split a few months after she gave this interview). She’s a model and she’s absolutely a nepo baby. I like to check in on this generation of nepo babies to see how well-adjusted they are and whether they have any sort of foundation or street smarts. Apple Martin seems like a chip off the ol’ Goop block, but I’m not getting a bad read on Sunday Rose. She sounds more like a normal teenager, albeit one who has amazing access at every level. Sunday grew up in Nashville, which probably helps. Anyway, Sunday is Nylon’s “It Girl” and they did a nice interview with her to highlight her modeling/ambassadorship with Miu Miu. Some highlights:
Why she’s pursuing modeling: “Something I’ve always loved about fashion in general is that every brand is so different. Just watching the shows, you can see how each designer expresses themself in a different way through the collection. Growing up, I went to my mom’s photo shoots a lot and got to observe, which definitely led to my interest in exploring the modeling world.
Why Miu Miu: “The best part about Miu Miu is Mrs. Prada. She’s been so supportive of me from the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful to her for giving me my first opportunity to experience modeling.
Walking her first runway for Miu Miu: “Honestly, the first show I had no idea what was happening. I really didn’t know what to expect at all, but the whole team at Miu Miu was so kind and excited to show the collection. Something I do is meditate because — especially before the runway — you definitely don’t want to be in your head too much while you’re walking…So at my first show, while I was walking, I was actually just thinking about the amount of schoolwork I was going to have to make up! I was really just hoping my teachers would let me have a couple days when I got back.
Her parents’ ground rules for being in the public eye: “There are two big rules. The first was that I couldn’t explore any kind of fashion work until I was 16, and the second is that school always has to come first, which at first I hated, but I am actually really glad that I have these rules in place because it keeps me in a good mindset.
Whether people have preconceptions of Sunday: “When people my age meet me, they normally don’t know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is.
Growing up in Nashville: “The city has changed so much over the years, but it’s been nice to grow up in more of a small town than a big city. I will have time to experience that in life, whether it’s during college or later, so I like that I’ve gotten to grow up in a city that has a bit of a slower pace. It also makes it really exciting to travel for work to places like Paris or New York.
What she borrows from her mom’s closet: “Oh gosh, if I had to pick one it would be impossible. I take everything from my mom’s closet. I sometimes joke with her that it’s my favorite store.
She also talks about possibly going to college, but I kind think that won’t happen. Or she’ll go for one year and drop out to work full-time as a model/actress/celebrity. Honestly, she sounds fine. I’m not going to make fun of her – she’s super-young and she’s taking the opportunities available to her. I also think it’s kind of charming that she looks absolutely nothing like her mom. There’s a resemblance around the eyes, but if I was just seeing Sunday without knowing where she came from, I would never guess that she’s Nicole’s daughter.
Cover courtesy of Nylon, additional photo courtesy of Backgrid. IG courtesy of MiuMiu.
She reminds me of Vera and Tasha Farmiga. I assume side by side she wouldn’t, but that’s who she reminds me of. No, she doesn’t look like Nicole, bit to me it’s obvious that she’s someone famous’s kid, because she’s nice enough looking and to talk to, but there’s nothing remarkable about her look or presence.
Ugh. That was Taissa. Autocorrect. Sorry.
I miss the days when models were just gorgeous women, not the fairly plain offspring of famous people.
Exactly this.
She calls herself Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. Covering all the bases.
If you compare her to old pics of Nicole at a similar age, I can see something in the mouth and eyes. But she’s no way near as striking as Nicole. Generally, I find grumblings about nepo babies redundant (same as it ever was, in every industry, and what else are the kids of the rich and famous going to do – this the world they grew up in!) BUT in this particular case it is painfully obvious this girl would not have this job if she wasn’t her mother’s daughter (yes, I’m ignoring the father. He’s just Keith). She must know this at some level too and I’ve got to wonder how that feels. Can’t be great for self-esteem in the long-term. She was asked to front this campaign purely to ensure articles like this and more eyes on the products (while everyone is zooming in close to check for a family resemblance)
She looks exactly like Keith.
Somebody had to say this.
She looks like Keith’s old face, before the filler and new teeth.
I agree she is tall and normal attractive not a model w/o mom connections. The younger daughter looks more like Nicole, Nicole’s sister and other nieces. Kit is kinda funny too to remember Nicole had smaller lips before all the work.
The younger daughter is shorter but still seems as tall as the runt Keith Urban! Grrrr…
The title of “it girl” has absolutely no meaning anymore.
I mean … this is not an ideal cover. At all. Is that gum she’s stretching out of her mouth? A necklace? What is it?
The scrunched-up face isn’t really doing it for me.
I genuinely don’t get it.
Dental floss.
She does seem level headed and while, like most of the nepo baby models, she lacks the “it” factor of the famous parent, she doesn’t come across as entitled and probably (hopefully) is very responsible, showing up on time, saying please and thank you to the hair, makeup, etc. folks.
I didn’t watch but seeing the pics of all the nepo kids in the VS fashion show, none of them stood out and would have been noticed or on that stage had they not had the name behind them. I think of all the nepo models wannabes, the only one I can pick out is Brooke Shields younger daughter (though wow does she do the Blue Steel look in every single pic).
I watched her first runaway and she was, very kindly put, really our of place. She doesn’t have the presence nor the look of a model. Suffice to say, if she wasn’t Nicole Kidman daughter there’s no way she’d have landed the job.
She has pictures and videos from several runway shows up on instagram and yeah, you put it kindly… On some editorial picture she looked like one of the very bored mums from our last parent/teacher meeting. I did a double take.
So literally anyone can be a model these days? Her look is unremarkable. I don’t get it.
Of course she is a Nepo Baby and would never have this career if not for her parentage. That said, I won’t fault her for taking the chances on offer. She’s modeling, not running for office or trying to become a surgeon or something. She’s tall and thin and reasonably pretty, so the clothes look good on her. It’s not deep.
The younger daughter, Faith, looks more like Nicole but doesn’t seem tall enough to model. I actually think Faith is very pretty with striking eyes. She got the face card.
I’d e more impressed if she was trying to become a surgeon.
I do feel a little sorry for these kids. They will have plenty of money, no need to get a job, so instead they try to become models, which they are manifestly unsuited for. I include Kai Schreiber in this. Alexa Ray Joel. Lourdes Leon. They’d be better off becoming doctors or lawyers or librarians or something that relies on their own talent and brains, not their parents’ looks or fame. It’s not gonna lead to happiness.
I’d disagree on Alexa Ray Joel. Sure, being Billy Joel’s daughter helped but she didn’t try to become a pop star and I think she has talent as a singer. And she found her niche, singing old school school torch songs at smallish clubs in NY.
Her sister is the one who seemed headed down the nepo baby model route but lacks the looks and it factor of Christie Brinkley.
And nepo babies or not, they are all going to be aging out of the model window, or the next gen of nepo babies will be popping up, soon enough so then what is their plan?
Whoops, I forgot about Sailor. And I’m actually friends with Peter Cook. Sailor looks just like Peter who also used to be a model.
The Peter Cook who was divorced by Christy Brinkley because he allegedly started seeing a then underage girl?
I also disagree on Alexa Ray, who is an outstanding vocalist in her own right. While I don’t think she would be as widely known without her famous dad (and mom), she would have had a solid career as a torch singer around NYC without her name.
Yep, that Peter Cook. You should see his latest–it’s like they invented “butterface” for her. The chick he was having an affair with was 18.
Re Alexa Ray–I also have a couple friends who are NYC cabaret singers who are way better than she is and they struggle and have to have day jobs. She absolutely did not get there on her own.
I really like Nicole Kidman, but her daughter didn’t get mom’s looks. I get that models don’t need a pretty face, just a lithe body. Wish her well.
Le sigh…please bring back the 90s supermodels 🙏
Except for Kaia–their kids aren’t anything much to write home about either. Well, Naomi’s kids are really little.