Kylie Kelce doesn’t like it when couples say ‘we’re pregnant,’ say ‘we’re expecting’

I really enjoy listening to Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie. It’s an entertaining 48-minute show by a strong woman who supports other women. For example, Maya Rudolph was this week’s guest. One of the first things that Kylie wanted to know was how Maya and her former female SNL castmates (Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, and Rachel Dratch) always managed to be so consistently funny. Maya explained that rather than competing with each other, they just knew that they’d be funnier together. This is the exact energy that Kylie puts forth and promotes.
One of my favorite NGL segments is “Doomscroll of the Week,” where Kylie talks about an online trend or topic that’s caught her attention. She generally gives an hilarious yet spot-on speech about the subject that makes me vigorously nod in solidarity. This week’s doomscroll came from a post in the r/pregnancy subreddit in which a woman was venting about how her husband keeps saying “we’re pregnant.” And boy, did Kylie have some thoughts about this.
The 33-year-old mother of four weighed in on a recent online debate during the Oct. 16 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. The topic came up when Kylie came upon a viral Reddit post about a pregnant woman who was upset that her husband repeatedly used the phrase “we’re pregnant.”
Succinctly put, Kylie replied, “Who the f— is we?”
“Men can be so annoying,” the wife of Jason Kelce quipped [CB ed note: this was in the original text from the OP, it’s not a quip from Kylie], before admitting, “Now I do think I’ve corrected myself a couple times on this show about me saying ‘we were pregnant’ or ‘we got a positive pregnancy test.’ ”
However, Kylie strongly related to the pregnant woman, saying, “I completely see where this woman is coming from. Also, being on the other side of things, being out of pregnancy, that feels like my brain during pregnancy. This rant that she went on, it feels like I feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience, and I’m just, like, angry typing onto Reddit. To her credit, they are not pregnant. She is pregnant.”
Kylie also agreed with a commenter who recommended the couple switch to the phrase “we’re expecting,” as a compromise.
“You’re both expecting,” she said, before adding, “Coming from someone who does not enjoy being pregnant, I understand the frustration. He is not building a human. He is not tired like a pregnant person can be. He probably likes the smell of food, which is honestly one of the most infuriating thing about pregnancy.”
Noting that Jason, with whom she shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months, did not say “we’re pregnant,” Kylie mused that her husband might be a “fast learner.”
“I wonder if there was a moment while I was mean during pregnancy — because I am mean during pregnancy,” Kylie suggested. “And postpartum me can be like, ‘Wow, I was in a bad mood. That was, wow, she was grumpy.’ I wonder if there was a moment in time where I said something along the lines of like ‘we’re pregnant. No, we’re not. I’m pregnant.’ Where he was just like, ‘Oh, okay. Don’t say we’re pregnant,’ because he’s a smart guy.”
Obviously, the semantics behind how couples talk about pregnancy are a personal thing, but I’ve also never liked the “we’re pregnant” phrasing. “We’re expecting” is not only more technically correct, it also doesn’t lessen what the person who is actually growing the baby is going through. I’m fine with “we got a positive pregnancy test,” though, because it takes two people to make those two little lines show up. I also love that Jason is a “fast learner” when it comes to learning what to say and not to say. He has consistently shown that he respects his wife and her feelings/beliefs.
Oh and speaking of Kylie keeping it real, she and Jason have been teasing Travis about the The Life of a Showgirl song “Wood.” It’s the one that pays homage to his, er, redwood tree (“it ain’t hard to see…”). Kylie gave Travis a hardy round of applause last week and Jason gave Travis sh-t about it while joking that if anyone wrote a song about his genitalia, the lyric would be “Japanese Maple/sometimes can see.” This week, New Height’s social media banner added a picture of a redwood tree next to Travis’ face and a Japanese maple by Jason’s. Kylie then hilariously changed her Instagram bio to say, “Big fan of Japanese maples.” They are so freaking funny.
Agreed.
Men just get to do the fun part of getting pregnant. The woman is pregnant. She pushes out the bowling ball not him.
100% agree with Kylie on this one.
Not all expecting couples are heterosexual. Lesbian couples seem comfortable with “we’re pregnant” and I’ve heard it from women in other relationships. But then I live in a big diverse city where most people don’t allow semantics to ruin what should be a congratulatory moment.
People can say whatever they as a couple like, but I don’t see why it should be different for lesbians. There’s still only one person whose body is going through all the difficulties of pregnancy! It doesn’t matter whether the non-pregnant partner is a man or a woman.
@KNB – Exactly, and I’ver never heard a lesbian couple use “we’re pregnant.” Likewise, regardless of gender, when one partner is going through literally any other kind of medical condition, both are deeply affected but they never both claim to have the condition.
It cannot be shouted loud enough!
Thank you, Kylie, for saying what I’ve been thinking!
Kylie is funny as hell. And I agree with her on this one — men couldn’t handle pregnancy. Saying “we’re pregnant” is like stolen valor.
Stolen valor. I’m writing that down and will at some point use the term. Very appropriate.
So much this! Admittedly this story is decades old, but my high school biology teacher, a man, announced to the classroom of teens that pregnancy is “no big deal” and the real challenge of parenting begins after birth. How that man still had a wife is a mystery to me.
“Maya explained that rather than competing with each other, they just knew that they’d [Tina, Amy, Maya, Dratch] be funnier together. This is the exact energy that Kylie puts forth and promotes.”
I love that the women of that snl era [Maya, Tina, Amy, Dratch, Pell, Spivy] still hang out and work together regularly. Martin Short tried to say to Amy on Good Hang (Amy’s pod) that ‘but you fight over the thermostat’ and Amy said “NOPE.” Marty insisted that they must fight on something else. Amy became as serious as a heart attack and said explained that ‘no, we don’t’ we really don’t’ and then they had to switch topics because she really wasn’t going to allow any of that.
When I was pregnant we never said “we’re pregnant.” Screw that noise.
Never liked that saying, but if people wanna use it. Cool. I just congratulate and keep it moving.
“Men can be so annoying”. Preach sister!
I wonder why they give their girls names that have traditionally been boys names. If they have a son would they name him Andrea or Suzanne. If names were changed equally it wouldn’t bother me so much. But it feels like they are letting each daughter know they wish she had been a son.
I understand why you’d think that but Kylie and Jason Kelce would NEVER want their girls to be a different gender. Seriously never. They picked uncommon names that they are now using to be gender neutral names.
Both Kylie and Jason have talked A LOT about the gender of their girls, it’s been a public discussion for both of them. They push back on anyone’s idea that they would be ‘trying for a boy’ or wanting something else. Women don’t have anything close to equal rights, how about gender neutral names for everyone? And if one of their kids are transgender they wouldn’t have to name change – the game has changed, a child’s gender identity can’t be assumed any longer.
I really enjoy all of the Kelces. They seem to be grounded, and have a good sense of humor. Love Kylie, and totally agree with the ‘we’re pregnant’ nonsense. Also, and I know this gets pushback, but I always bump on ‘pregnant people’.
Yes, semantics. But how about an actual complete sentence: “We’re expecting a baby.” Just saying, “We’re expecting” gets the message across (and most people will know what it means) but you could also be expecting the plumber to be at your home by 10 am, because the art of saying a complete sentence has been eroded to using as few words as possible and hoping others know what you mean. I agree, though–it sounds odd when a man says that “we’re” pregnant. I just hope his tail is in the delivery room and he’s witness to what SHE is going through at that moment. If “we’re” pregnant, then WE need to be in delivery together.
I will never have children, but that phrase grinds my gears on behalf of the people who do choose to become pregnant. To try and claim what you are doing is somehow comparable to growing a human is wild. Also, we don’t publicize enough just how dangerous pregnancy can be. It’s also life-altering. It changes your body and your mind forever. Cis-males have no clue. Give them one menstrual cycle and they would spiral.
@M agree with everything on your comment! Well said.
I have ALWAYS hated that expression! Here I was thinking I was the only one…