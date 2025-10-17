Kylie Kelce doesn’t like it when couples say ‘we’re pregnant,’ say ‘we’re expecting’



I really enjoy listening to Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie. It’s an entertaining 48-minute show by a strong woman who supports other women. For example, Maya Rudolph was this week’s guest. One of the first things that Kylie wanted to know was how Maya and her former female SNL castmates (Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, and Rachel Dratch) always managed to be so consistently funny. Maya explained that rather than competing with each other, they just knew that they’d be funnier together. This is the exact energy that Kylie puts forth and promotes.

One of my favorite NGL segments is “Doomscroll of the Week,” where Kylie talks about an online trend or topic that’s caught her attention. She generally gives an hilarious yet spot-on speech about the subject that makes me vigorously nod in solidarity. This week’s doomscroll came from a post in the r/pregnancy subreddit in which a woman was venting about how her husband keeps saying “we’re pregnant.” And boy, did Kylie have some thoughts about this.

The 33-year-old mother of four weighed in on a recent online debate during the Oct. 16 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. The topic came up when Kylie came upon a viral Reddit post about a pregnant woman who was upset that her husband repeatedly used the phrase “we’re pregnant.” Succinctly put, Kylie replied, “Who the f— is we?” “Men can be so annoying,” the wife of Jason Kelce quipped [CB ed note: this was in the original text from the OP, it’s not a quip from Kylie], before admitting, “Now I do think I’ve corrected myself a couple times on this show about me saying ‘we were pregnant’ or ‘we got a positive pregnancy test.’ ” However, Kylie strongly related to the pregnant woman, saying, “I completely see where this woman is coming from. Also, being on the other side of things, being out of pregnancy, that feels like my brain during pregnancy. This rant that she went on, it feels like I feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience, and I’m just, like, angry typing onto Reddit. To her credit, they are not pregnant. She is pregnant.” Kylie also agreed with a commenter who recommended the couple switch to the phrase “we’re expecting,” as a compromise. “You’re both expecting,” she said, before adding, “Coming from someone who does not enjoy being pregnant, I understand the frustration. He is not building a human. He is not tired like a pregnant person can be. He probably likes the smell of food, which is honestly one of the most infuriating thing about pregnancy.” Noting that Jason, with whom she shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months, did not say “we’re pregnant,” Kylie mused that her husband might be a “fast learner.” “I wonder if there was a moment while I was mean during pregnancy — because I am mean during pregnancy,” Kylie suggested. “And postpartum me can be like, ‘Wow, I was in a bad mood. That was, wow, she was grumpy.’ I wonder if there was a moment in time where I said something along the lines of like ‘we’re pregnant. No, we’re not. I’m pregnant.’ Where he was just like, ‘Oh, okay. Don’t say we’re pregnant,’ because he’s a smart guy.”

Obviously, the semantics behind how couples talk about pregnancy are a personal thing, but I’ve also never liked the “we’re pregnant” phrasing. “We’re expecting” is not only more technically correct, it also doesn’t lessen what the person who is actually growing the baby is going through. I’m fine with “we got a positive pregnancy test,” though, because it takes two people to make those two little lines show up. I also love that Jason is a “fast learner” when it comes to learning what to say and not to say. He has consistently shown that he respects his wife and her feelings/beliefs.

Oh and speaking of Kylie keeping it real, she and Jason have been teasing Travis about the The Life of a Showgirl song “Wood.” It’s the one that pays homage to his, er, redwood tree (“it ain’t hard to see…”). Kylie gave Travis a hardy round of applause last week and Jason gave Travis sh-t about it while joking that if anyone wrote a song about his genitalia, the lyric would be “Japanese Maple/sometimes can see.” This week, New Height’s social media banner added a picture of a redwood tree next to Travis’ face and a Japanese maple by Jason’s. Kylie then hilariously changed her Instagram bio to say, “Big fan of Japanese maples.” They are so freaking funny.

