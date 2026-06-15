Prince Harry served BBQ & supported veterans at the Warrior Games in San Antonio

The left-behind Windsors were desperate to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their Trooping the Colour parade this past weekend. There were multiple stories published about Meghan making a joke about “colorful” Trooping (as told in Prince Harry’s Spare), and stuff about how Harry should obviously regret not being on that all-white struggle-balcony. All of those stories were written before Harry turned up at the NBA Finals Game 5 and witnessed history as the Knicks won their first championship since 1973. The icing on the cake was the fact that Harry just happened to be in San Antonio for the Warrior Games when he was personally invited to Game 5 by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

After Game 5, Harry spent all day on Sunday at the Warrior Games, cheering on America’s wounded warriors and military families. The Department of Defense (“the department of war,” according to Whiskey Pete Hegseth) even posted some beautiful photos of Harry greeting medalists, doing a round-table discussion with veterans and happily posing for photos with military families. That’s not all – Harry also served food at a special BBQ food truck outside the venue. This was associated with United Airlines (one of the sponsors of the Warrior Games) and Fisher House. Harry and Meghan have both done many events with Fisher House over the years, and it’s so cool that Harry was there to support them again. People absolutely loved seeing Harry out and about at the games, and he posed for so many photos and videos!

Photos courtesy of Warrior Games’ Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Prince Harry served BBQ & supported veterans at the Warrior Games in San Antonio”

  1. Holly says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:42 am

    Living his best life!

    Reply
    • Starry Owl says:
      June 15, 2026 at 9:13 am

      “Struggle balcony”
      HAHAHAHAHHAHA *wheeeeze* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG

      Reply
    • Me at home says:
      June 15, 2026 at 9:18 am

      I love “struggle balcony!”

      Photo op of Willy and Kate serving food to the homeless in 3… 2… 1….

      Reply
      • Teagirl says:
        June 15, 2026 at 9:32 am

        With Kate’s hair draped all over her shoulders and possibly the food, and William looking at the foil covered containers wondering what the heck foil is and what you do with it, and gloves on neither one.

    • Nicole says:
      June 15, 2026 at 9:48 am

      His absolute best life. So happy for my favorite ginger prince!

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 15, 2026 at 1:48 pm

      He looked much happier with the veterans at the warrior games than he ever did on that balcony. Prince Harry celebrating and honoring veterans and their families while the leftovers are having a look at me celebration that benefits no one but themselves is a stark contrast that says a lot.

      Reply
  2. Shiela kerr says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:47 am

    The dedication Prince Harry has for veteran’s is a joy to see. Folks who sacrificed for us to be able to be a free people is often overlooked or taken for granted by so many.

    Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Those pictures are great. The smiles are everything. The article made this aging cynical woman tear up: not an easy feat.

    Reply
    • UEmm1 says:
      June 15, 2026 at 9:21 am

      The sheer JOY on Harry’s face…compared to the unsmiling, surly -looking Willy on Buck Pal balcony….

      We don’t need to be told who’s got the best life. 😂

      Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:50 am

    As always, Harry is in his element when in the company of those who served and their families. What a testament to his character (not to mention his off the charts kindness and charisma). Crown or not, William will NEVER be the man his brother is and that must eat him alive.

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Good for him! He looks like he is having a good time and people seem thrilled to see him – even the DOD.

    Reply
  6. Pumpkin says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Lovely pictures. It’s always great seeing Harry in his element like this (with the public, doing something with the military).

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Love to see it. So the warrior Games are happening now? I hope we get to see Harry at some more events there.

    Reply
    • Kingston says:
      June 15, 2026 at 10:48 am

      It’s very concerning that there wdnt be so much coverage of the Warrior Games if H hadn’t attended.

      Reply
  8. Lili says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:57 am

    its so good seeing Harry out and about doing good work and having a good time doing it.

    Reply
  9. Jegede says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:58 am

    He looks great in that shade of blue!😉

    Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    June 15, 2026 at 8:59 am

    Some fools on social media are claiming that he’s trying to imitate Willy’s “public service” lol. No guys, he’s not day drinking or taking his 20th vacay of the year.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 15, 2026 at 9:11 am

      We actually have seen William do things like this before. Serving food. Maybe even from a food truck. But this is a pretty common thing to do so I don’t think that holds. Now maybe if harry had shown up via a scooter the comparison could be made😂

      Reply
      • Me at home says:
        June 15, 2026 at 9:20 am

        You’re right, Willy has served food. Maybe the difference is that Harry’s spending the whole day there, doing panels and posing for selfies with families. My impression is that Willy shows up for 1/2 hour, maybe an hour, then he’s outta there.

      • Kingston says:
        June 15, 2026 at 10:53 am

        I am willing to bet that a search for images of Bully or kHate serving food before 2020 wd come up blank

  11. Over it says:
    June 15, 2026 at 9:10 am

    Madame duchess ginger husband looks good, really really good. I see why the haters hate on her . Don’t be mad, it was never going to be you .
    Harry is such a truly good man. He is simply the best

    Reply
  12. Andrea says:
    June 15, 2026 at 9:10 am

    I just choked up seeing these pictures. God Bless our wounded warriors and God bless Prince Harry

    Reply
  13. Jay says:
    June 15, 2026 at 9:14 am

    Look at him all handsome and smiley! You love to see it. And praise be, he’s serving people food while wearing appropriate gloves!

    Reply
  14. CJW says:
    June 15, 2026 at 9:33 am

    Harry is just so good at this, genuine interaction, showing joy and empathy.

    GOOD KING HARRY 👑

    Reply
  15. Harla says:
    June 15, 2026 at 9:34 am

    The way Harry lights up when surrounded by his community of service women and men, is beautiful to see!!! Harry truly embodies “Service is universal”.

    Reply
  16. Mightymolly says:
    June 15, 2026 at 9:55 am

    The post about the woman’s niece and nephew is so sweet! I love non partisan support for our service people. As it should be. And Harry of course doesn’t get pulled into political snarking (except on Colbert, which was *chef’s kiss*. )

    But I made the mistake of clicking her profile. And it just made me sad. Her family has been ravaged by war, and her anger is directed through a faux news lens at the wrong people. I wish I could have a conversation with her.

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    June 15, 2026 at 10:30 am

    He is his mother’s son — and the true inheritor of her charisma and legacy.

    Reply
  18. Mellyj says:
    June 15, 2026 at 10:31 am

    Prince Harry, carrying on Princess Diana’s legacy. To think th r wicked Windsors tried to destroy this wonderful man. For what? Falling in love with a bi-racial woman, and actually wanting to undertake meaningful service to those who need it. His Mother would be very proud of him.

    Reply
  19. Gabby says:
    June 15, 2026 at 10:59 am

    I love the little handheld American flag in one of the shots. It’s an extra special kiss-off to the Struggle Balcony.

    Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    June 15, 2026 at 11:17 am

    I love this. Harry looked like he was having a good time. As I said yesterday, Harry was supposed to be pining for Trooping. I suspect Harry would have always left after the Queen dies.

    Reply
    • Graphinya Heather says:
      June 15, 2026 at 12:06 pm

      But can’t you tell? Can’t you clearly see how miserable he is in America and missing the balcony. It’s all over his face if you would only look…../s

      They’ll find one picture of him not smiling and post it on the front page. Maybe he’s getting out of the car. Maybe he’s getting into the car. But there will be one and they will post it.

      (one picture of him not beaming like he did the rest of the day does not represent him having a bad time, or having regrets….no matter what the rats say)

      Reply
  21. Lisa says:
    June 15, 2026 at 12:14 pm

    But I thought Americans ‘hated’ Harry and Meghan………

    Look at Harry giving back. No just doing it for a photo op, but staying there to serve other people.

    Reply
  22. bisynaptic says:
    June 15, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    Go, Harry!
    Service is universal.

    Reply
  23. Grant says:
    June 15, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    He looks so happy and handsome, I love it! Go Harry!!

    Reply
  24. Jenna says:
    June 15, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    The US hates him, my ass!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment