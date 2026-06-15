Prince Harry served BBQ & supported veterans at the Warrior Games in San Antonio

The left-behind Windsors were desperate to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their Trooping the Colour parade this past weekend. There were multiple stories published about Meghan making a joke about “colorful” Trooping (as told in Prince Harry’s Spare), and stuff about how Harry should obviously regret not being on that all-white struggle-balcony. All of those stories were written before Harry turned up at the NBA Finals Game 5 and witnessed history as the Knicks won their first championship since 1973. The icing on the cake was the fact that Harry just happened to be in San Antonio for the Warrior Games when he was personally invited to Game 5 by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

After Game 5, Harry spent all day on Sunday at the Warrior Games, cheering on America’s wounded warriors and military families. The Department of Defense (“the department of war,” according to Whiskey Pete Hegseth) even posted some beautiful photos of Harry greeting medalists, doing a round-table discussion with veterans and happily posing for photos with military families. That’s not all – Harry also served food at a special BBQ food truck outside the venue. This was associated with United Airlines (one of the sponsors of the Warrior Games) and Fisher House. Harry and Meghan have both done many events with Fisher House over the years, and it’s so cool that Harry was there to support them again. People absolutely loved seeing Harry out and about at the games, and he posed for so many photos and videos!

My niece & nephew were served lunch by Prince Harry at the Warrior Games in TX! pic.twitter.com/YFPThM6Kv5 — Sharon Dunbar (@lynne196469) June 14, 2026

‼️‼️A special lunch came with a special surprise today.⭐️#PrinceHarry joined the Warrior Games Family Program serving up bbq cooked up by the @united airlines bbq team to families competitors and staff.

More than a decade after attending his first @dowwarriorgames 😍🫡 pic.twitter.com/w9bke9YEYb — Lily Revin (@LuckyRevin) June 14, 2026