Prince Harry served BBQ & supported veterans at the Warrior Games in San Antonio

The left-behind Windsors were desperate to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their Trooping the Colour parade this past weekend. There were multiple stories published about Meghan making a joke about “colorful” Trooping (as told in Prince Harry’s Spare), and stuff about how Harry should obviously regret not being on that all-white struggle-balcony. All of those stories were written before Harry turned up at the NBA Finals Game 5 and witnessed history as the Knicks won their first championship since 1973. The icing on the cake was the fact that Harry just happened to be in San Antonio for the Warrior Games when he was personally invited to Game 5 by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
After Game 5, Harry spent all day on Sunday at the Warrior Games, cheering on America’s wounded warriors and military families. The Department of Defense (“the department of war,” according to Whiskey Pete Hegseth) even posted some beautiful photos of Harry greeting medalists, doing a round-table discussion with veterans and happily posing for photos with military families. That’s not all – Harry also served food at a special BBQ food truck outside the venue. This was associated with United Airlines (one of the sponsors of the Warrior Games) and Fisher House. Harry and Meghan have both done many events with Fisher House over the years, and it’s so cool that Harry was there to support them again. People absolutely loved seeing Harry out and about at the games, and he posed for so many photos and videos!
My niece & nephew were served lunch by Prince Harry at the Warrior Games in TX! pic.twitter.com/YFPThM6Kv5
— Sharon Dunbar (@lynne196469) June 14, 2026
‼️‼️A special lunch came with a special surprise today.⭐️#PrinceHarry joined the Warrior Games Family Program serving up bbq cooked up by the @united airlines bbq team to families competitors and staff.
More than a decade after attending his first @dowwarriorgames 😍🫡 pic.twitter.com/w9bke9YEYb
— Lily Revin (@LuckyRevin) June 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Warrior Games’ Instagram.
Living his best life!
“Struggle balcony”
HAHAHAHAHHAHA *wheeeeze* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG
I love “struggle balcony!”
Photo op of Willy and Kate serving food to the homeless in 3… 2… 1….
With Kate’s hair draped all over her shoulders and possibly the food, and William looking at the foil covered containers wondering what the heck foil is and what you do with it, and gloves on neither one.
His absolute best life. So happy for my favorite ginger prince!
He looked much happier with the veterans at the warrior games than he ever did on that balcony. Prince Harry celebrating and honoring veterans and their families while the leftovers are having a look at me celebration that benefits no one but themselves is a stark contrast that says a lot.
The dedication Prince Harry has for veteran’s is a joy to see. Folks who sacrificed for us to be able to be a free people is often overlooked or taken for granted by so many.
(Correction) are often overlooked
And he supports them in every country he visits. He seems like an all around nice guy.
Those pictures are great. The smiles are everything. The article made this aging cynical woman tear up: not an easy feat.
The sheer JOY on Harry’s face…compared to the unsmiling, surly -looking Willy on Buck Pal balcony….
We don’t need to be told who’s got the best life. 😂
As always, Harry is in his element when in the company of those who served and their families. What a testament to his character (not to mention his off the charts kindness and charisma). Crown or not, William will NEVER be the man his brother is and that must eat him alive.
Good for him! He looks like he is having a good time and people seem thrilled to see him – even the DOD.
You cannot fake that joy and delight on his face!
Lovely pictures. It’s always great seeing Harry in his element like this (with the public, doing something with the military).
Love to see it. So the warrior Games are happening now? I hope we get to see Harry at some more events there.
It’s very concerning that there wdnt be so much coverage of the Warrior Games if H hadn’t attended.
its so good seeing Harry out and about doing good work and having a good time doing it.
He looks great in that shade of blue!😉
Some fools on social media are claiming that he’s trying to imitate Willy’s “public service” lol. No guys, he’s not day drinking or taking his 20th vacay of the year.
We actually have seen William do things like this before. Serving food. Maybe even from a food truck. But this is a pretty common thing to do so I don’t think that holds. Now maybe if harry had shown up via a scooter the comparison could be made😂
You’re right, Willy has served food. Maybe the difference is that Harry’s spending the whole day there, doing panels and posing for selfies with families. My impression is that Willy shows up for 1/2 hour, maybe an hour, then he’s outta there.
I am willing to bet that a search for images of Bully or kHate serving food before 2020 wd come up blank
Madame duchess ginger husband looks good, really really good. I see why the haters hate on her . Don’t be mad, it was never going to be you .
Harry is such a truly good man. He is simply the best
I just choked up seeing these pictures. God Bless our wounded warriors and God bless Prince Harry
Look at him all handsome and smiley! You love to see it. And praise be, he’s serving people food while wearing appropriate gloves!
Harry is just so good at this, genuine interaction, showing joy and empathy.
GOOD KING HARRY 👑
The way Harry lights up when surrounded by his community of service women and men, is beautiful to see!!! Harry truly embodies “Service is universal”.
The post about the woman’s niece and nephew is so sweet! I love non partisan support for our service people. As it should be. And Harry of course doesn’t get pulled into political snarking (except on Colbert, which was *chef’s kiss*. )
But I made the mistake of clicking her profile. And it just made me sad. Her family has been ravaged by war, and her anger is directed through a faux news lens at the wrong people. I wish I could have a conversation with her.
He is his mother’s son — and the true inheritor of her charisma and legacy.
Prince Harry, carrying on Princess Diana’s legacy. To think th r wicked Windsors tried to destroy this wonderful man. For what? Falling in love with a bi-racial woman, and actually wanting to undertake meaningful service to those who need it. His Mother would be very proud of him.
I love the little handheld American flag in one of the shots. It’s an extra special kiss-off to the Struggle Balcony.
I love this. Harry looked like he was having a good time. As I said yesterday, Harry was supposed to be pining for Trooping. I suspect Harry would have always left after the Queen dies.
But can’t you tell? Can’t you clearly see how miserable he is in America and missing the balcony. It’s all over his face if you would only look…../s
They’ll find one picture of him not smiling and post it on the front page. Maybe he’s getting out of the car. Maybe he’s getting into the car. But there will be one and they will post it.
(one picture of him not beaming like he did the rest of the day does not represent him having a bad time, or having regrets….no matter what the rats say)
But I thought Americans ‘hated’ Harry and Meghan………
Look at Harry giving back. No just doing it for a photo op, but staying there to serve other people.
Go, Harry!
Service is universal.
He looks so happy and handsome, I love it! Go Harry!!
The US hates him, my ass!!