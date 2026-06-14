Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the NBA Finals Game 5 in Texas

I’ve heard, anecdotally, that the American Wiccan community and the voodoo priestesses say that there are some really dark, powerful and evil forces around Donald Trump, to the point where normal spells and curses never work on him. Trump’s heavy (fat) malevolence caused the New York Knicks to lose Game 3 last week, because that was the only game Trump attended. Knicks fans burned sage all around (and in) Madison Square Garden, and the Knicks won Game 4. Then it was back on the road to San Antonio for Game 5. The Knicks won! They won all of their games in San Antonio, which is amazing?? Well, the Knicks had a special good luck charm for Game 5: Prince Harry! Harry was in town for the Warrior Games, and the NBA Commissioner apparently invited him to attend Game 5.
At Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs tonight, Knicks superfans Spike Lee, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and more were in the building to watch what could possibly be the Knicks win their first championship since 1973. Also there? Prince Harry, Duke of Susssex, who was already in San Antonio, Texas for the annual Warrior Games. The games are a “competition featuring wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members,” per ESPN, and inspired his own Invictus Games, an international competition for wounded service members.
T&C can confirm NBA Commissioner Adam Silver invited Prince Harry to the game, but no word on if the Duke is rooting for the Spurs or the Knicks. He’s attending with JP Lane, a U.S. army veteran and Warrior Games athlete. Lane is set to compete as his first Invictus Games next summer in Birmingham. Reporters captured video of Harry arriving at Frost Bank Center, wearing a black polo and a baseball cap.
I love that Harry is a massive sports fan, honestly. He was obviously into rugby, soccer and skiing before he moved to America, but it’s really cool to see him become a baseball fan, a basketball fan and a football fan. Harry not only sat with Adam Silver, he also chatted with Spike Lee (a Knicks superfan).
Adam Silver and Prince Harry chopping it up at Game 5 of the #NBAFinals! pic.twitter.com/rmlYZsv2C3
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2026
Prince Harry has touched down in Texas for Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals 🤠🏀 pic.twitter.com/D8AIIF2BlS
— Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2026
Prince Harry and Spike Lee talking during Knicks-Spurs Game 5. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5OcQoHEfsP
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Firstly, congratulations to the Knicks and their fans! I can’t imagine how pleased they have to be. Sucks that the orange malevolent presence ruined their game in New York.
Now for Harry’s attendance. This is hilarious. I was joking Friday when I asked if they thought that Harry had to be invited to the Finals after they said David Beckham was banning him from the World Cup . All in all though, I love how much they are just keeping it moving nowadays. For a while I think both Harry and Meghan were cognizantly trying to avoid ” overshadowing”, and I’m glad they have realized they don’t need to be.
Also, it’s wild to me just how many people they know. Because it doesn’t look like these are first instances of him having met Adam Silver, or even Spike Lee. The Sussexes seriously move in some power circles.
Yeah, its not like Adam Silver ran into Harry at the gas station and said “hey man you should come to this thing I’ve got going on tonight.” This may have been planned well in advance (or as “advance” as can be once Game 5 was confirmed), especially with the US army veteran Lane.
We watched the end of this last night and I realized why I like soccer so much lol. The last 25 seconds took like 10 minutes!! That may be a slight exaggeration but you get my drift. My husband was like “this is the best part of the entire game!!!”
lol at the gas station image 😂
Yes to basketball taking forever! I was going to bed at 1015, checked the score and saw it was 1 point difference with less than a minute to go. It was 1045 before it was finalized!
Trooping of the who?😆 Its so good to see Harry living his best life.
Right? A dry as toast balcony or attending the final Knix game? Someone is winning in life that’s for sure.
Even Charles Barkley was impressed. “Oh, this is big! Even Prince Harry is here!” LOL
Knicks in 5, bay-bee! The city went crazy last night (this morning). I was watching the local news after the game and they had all this footage of people just going nuts. It was 130 am and so many people were in the streets. Cars couldn’t go through. I live right across the Hudson but I work in Manhattan. It’s been really great to see NYC come together so completely for such a happy reason!
And the Puerto Rican Day parade is today. That parade is always huge, so the city is gonna be lit all weekend. There will be a lot of exhausted people here come Monday morning 😀
Puerto Rico Day right after the win? There are some New Yorkers going to work Monday with no sleep this weekend.
We were lucky enough to attend the MSG watch party, and it was awesomely insane. One of the coolest things was that fans returning from the Brazil/Morocco World Cup match walked right into the celebrations, and joined in without missing a beat. There were incidents with the shuttles being swarmed, and it did admittedly get a little out of hand (the usual championship celebratory property damage), but on the whole, the Brazil/Morocco fans didn’t seem to feel unsafe or anything like that, and were actually really good-natured about it. Some were climbing on the roofs of buses alongside Knicks fans, and scream-singing “Empire State of Mind” with us. I even sambaed with a couple of Brazilians guys, lol.
And speaking of the Puerto Rican Day Parade, a lot of us locals (myself included) invited our visitors to hang out and watch it with us, try some PR food, etc. The way this is bringing people together like that is just so amazing to see. And of course it’s drawing attention away from the White Trash House cage match, so it’ll probably piss off Trump, which is always a good thing.
What did he discuss with Spike Lee??
doing the right thing😂
It does kinda look to me like Spike was cussing him out for something and Harry did the smile and nod “great, nice to see you” and moved on. Though I cannot fathom what Spike would have to say, especially given the aura around the Knicks, this is like the pinnacle of his fandom.
If you’ve ever met spike…and I have…that’s just how he is…intense. Especially when it comes to the Knicks. So he was probably telling him that he better root for them…or else
It didn’t look antagonistic to me, Spike talks to everyone like that. That’s the same way I’ve seen him interact with Tracy Morgan and Denzel court side. It looked like they were probably in the midst of a conversation before they were caught on camera, and Harry was hugging whomever goodbye, and Spike was saying something about their previous conversation and Harry was saying okay.
Quite the imagination there
@shanta that’s exactly what that exchange was imo, been to enough games with intense and superstitious fans to recognize it, it actually made me chuckle a bit.. remember they sàged everything after game 4, the fans were very serious… congratulations to all the fans and team I didn’t watch but was excited to see they won this morning.
Vey cool that Prince Harry was in town for the warrior games & then ended up at a historic & nail sighting game. What’s hilarious is the uk and us tabloids were doing their whole spiel about trooping snubs & how sad Harry must be missing out because William was front and centre at TC & then the video of Harry pulling up in San Antonio dropped 😆😂😂
The spike Lee video cracked me up- it looked like sports banter- I bet spike was saying I hope you were rooting for the Knicks & Harry was all smiles & joking around and they ended with the brother handshake. I think Harry didn’t want to upset anyone like with the la dodgers game and was probably playing neutral
The video is a little blurry and from a distance, and even then you can see Harry is smiling. I can’t even imagine how amped Spike Lee was last night. Spike Lee was probably making sure that Harry was cheering for the Knicks lol.
I was reading somewhere that a lot of the courtside seats are given to “guests” of the teams, so you dont pay for the seats, but Spike Lee always pays for his tickets because then he can yell at the teams and the refs, lmao, which I guess you can’t do in the guest seats. IDK, I dont follow basketball really so no clue how true that is, but it made me laugh lol.
It didn’t look like much of a discussion. But Spike being one of the most vocal Knick’s fans ever, I’m sure it was game related.
The good thing is Spike Lee, the world’s most famous Knicks fan is guaranteed to be interviewed multiple times this week like has he been over this entire Knicks run so he’ll probably get asked about this and clean it up. But to state the obvious: if Spike was mad Harry wouldn’t have dapped him up as he left.
I almost feel bad for Spike Lee. He’s an award winning director, a HUGE HUGE HUGE Knicks fan…..and he’s going to be asked so much about Prince Harry over the next week, lol.
It didn’t look very friendly, did it?
Lol, what? It looked perfectly friendly to me. Like others above, I’ve been around spike Lee many times when he would do his MJ block parties in bed stuy bc it was just a few blocks away from my apt. That is his vibe and saying it looked antagonistic or unfriendly is a choice and one that says more about how a person is choosing to interpret the demeanor of Spike Lee, a celebrated Black man, a beloved and exceptionally talented director. This is getting weird….
So many Spike sightings!! I have only been in his vicinity once, when I worked on a tv show that filmed in New York and one day we set up to shoot in the lobby of a really nice doorman building on the upper east or west side (can’t remember, but it was by the park) and usually residents were not thrilled about a film crew blocking their breakfast run, but he came down in a set of what might actually have been pyjamas and really nice sneakers and was totally jazzed and giddy and was just like, “What’s shooting here?” Like a kid who got to tag along to a day with his dad, at a job that he might want. It was really just a shot in the arm. And he lived there.
Dear Shelly and other WP, it’s called trash talking. 🙄
You people are exhausting.
Spike is a massive fan of Arsenal, UK premiership football team, there’s a pub devoted to Arsenal near his office in Brooklyn, he regularly posts from there and there’s a instagram site @brooklyn-invincibles he also is regularly seen atArsenal matches at their London Stadium. Arsenal just became champions of the premiership league after 22 years and Spike’s been predicting that he will win” the double”.
In the UK fans love to banter, and do fake aggression ( sometimes real aggression) so my fantasy reading of the interaction with Spike went like this “make sure your broke a** brother knows Aston Villa is peanuts to what we’ve got “
Reportedly Harry is also an Arsenal support – not sure how true that is but I’ve seen that a few different places over the years – so maybe he and Spike were talking about their team lol.
Spike Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, is the daughter of a Black corporate CEO and grew up in very wealthy social circles. She produces children’s television and does work with children’s charities. Would not surprise me at all if she knows Meghan. That def looked like a “Say hello to your wife” to me.
Oh man did those dudes just set up a business meeting for their wives in the middle of a championship basketball game? Love it! 😂
🤣😆🥰
Harry is loved and respected in America. The deranger/rota hit pieces are not working.
@Shazbot You sound like a tabloid. I’m
sure Spike is not ‘cussing Harry out’. Harry has a big smile on his face. They are strangers meeting for the first time in a public place. Let’s not create imaginary drama
Oh my gosh, I’m not a tabloid. The vibes of the 5 second video we saw just don’t look entirely friendly, what with Spike pointing his finger at Harry and not smiling. Posters above have noted that that’s how Spike is with everyone, so okay, maybe he was just saying you’d better be cheering for the knicks or whatever.
Not everything has to be a thing, I’m sure Harry lost zero sleep over it.
I am often amazed how many of you live near us and don’t understand us.
His team won the NBA championships, he’s trash talking and celebrating. Let men be men.
“His team won the NBA championships, he’s trash talking and celebrating.”
This.
I love seeing Prince Harry at sporting events especially if Meghan decides to join him (I understand why she doesn’t always go when they have children are at home). I am wondering if they have tickets for a World Cup game, and if they do will they show up for the American Team or Team England..
I’ve noticed that mostly the British is trying to claim that Harry sitting in the 8th row meant he was a loser. Not even mentioning he was invited by the Commissioner and was sitting next to him.
I was LMAO, H&M are denizens of the high powered circles, in multiple spheres, not “just celebrities”
If Harry goes to a World Cup game too I will LMFAO, every dumb snub/banished BM fantasy story gets blown up and it’s what they deserve.
Don’t bee page 6. It was an interaction caught on camera. We weren’t there. Don’t ascribe crap to what ya don’t know.
Love how this sweet man is living his best life
I first saw this on a derangers IG page (yeah I know). She was pissed. At first I couldn’t understand why but then I realized it could be 2 reasons why she would be upset. One is Harry doing anything on Trooping is seen as overshadowing the Royal Family and the other is the realization that he’s not pining to be at Trooping as many royalists and deranger believe him to be. Anyway it’s good to see Harry enjoying his freedom. For those ascribing aggression to Spike Lee, please let’s not. We don’t know what happened before the start of the video.
Their consistent narrative is that Harry and Meghan long for inclusion in whatever Royal event is going on. That’s why they get so pissy when they are pictured elsewhere or doing other things, and then shift to saying that they are trying to overshadow or compete.
They had a bunch of stories all geared up about how everyone has moved on, especially right after Peter’s wedding which they also didn’t attend, and how he’s an afterthought to the Royal family.
Then you get the future Queen Consort, and the Future King getting booed at a major royal family calendar event, and Harry sitting next to the NBA commissioner at an NBA Finals game, while in San Antonio for the Warrior Games. So not really missing out on anything, still doing philanthropy, still moving in powerful spaces, still having a good time and fun.
These photos must have made William absolutely irate (:
Harry was supposed to be an irrelevant loser, and the fact that he’s the opposite has William shooketh to his core.
Basketball is mine harold
Adulation of the unwashed masses is mine, Harold.
But but but I thought Harry was a no body and no one important wants him at night games because he isn’t David airhead Beckham and something something football. Whatever. I guess Harry has more important games to attend like the warrior games and the NBA FINALS. Bye becks
But I thought America was done with the Sussexes …
Harry looks great here. Living his best life.
When is that latest documentary showing? This is great timing.
The prince is being featured in the midst of this historic rebirth of a storied franchise.
Meanwhile that left behind once storied franchise, its enablers, and supporters are falling faster and faster into the pit of irrelevance. O how the mighty have fallen.