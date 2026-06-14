Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the NBA Finals Game 5 in Texas

I’ve heard, anecdotally, that the American Wiccan community and the voodoo priestesses say that there are some really dark, powerful and evil forces around Donald Trump, to the point where normal spells and curses never work on him. Trump’s heavy (fat) malevolence caused the New York Knicks to lose Game 3 last week, because that was the only game Trump attended. Knicks fans burned sage all around (and in) Madison Square Garden, and the Knicks won Game 4. Then it was back on the road to San Antonio for Game 5. The Knicks won! They won all of their games in San Antonio, which is amazing?? Well, the Knicks had a special good luck charm for Game 5: Prince Harry! Harry was in town for the Warrior Games, and the NBA Commissioner apparently invited him to attend Game 5.

At Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs tonight, Knicks superfans Spike Lee, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and more were in the building to watch what could possibly be the Knicks win their first championship since 1973. Also there? Prince Harry, Duke of Susssex, who was already in San Antonio, Texas for the annual Warrior Games. The games are a “competition featuring wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members,” per ESPN, and inspired his own Invictus Games, an international competition for wounded service members. T&C can confirm NBA Commissioner Adam Silver invited Prince Harry to the game, but no word on if the Duke is rooting for the Spurs or the Knicks. He’s attending with JP Lane, a U.S. army veteran and Warrior Games athlete. Lane is set to compete as his first Invictus Games next summer in Birmingham. Reporters captured video of Harry arriving at Frost Bank Center, wearing a black polo and a baseball cap.

[From Town & Country]

I love that Harry is a massive sports fan, honestly. He was obviously into rugby, soccer and skiing before he moved to America, but it’s really cool to see him become a baseball fan, a basketball fan and a football fan. Harry not only sat with Adam Silver, he also chatted with Spike Lee (a Knicks superfan).

Adam Silver and Prince Harry chopping it up at Game 5 of the #NBAFinals! pic.twitter.com/rmlYZsv2C3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2026

Prince Harry has touched down in Texas for Knicks vs Spurs Game 5 of the NBA Finals 🤠🏀 pic.twitter.com/D8AIIF2BlS — Page Six (@PageSix) June 14, 2026

Prince Harry and Spike Lee talking during Knicks-Spurs Game 5. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5OcQoHEfsP — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2026