Princess Kate wore a baby-blue Catherine Walker for Trooping the Colour

Here are some photos from Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, the British monarch’s annual (faux) birthday parade. This post is for the Princess of Wales and her children, who rode in a carriage and then stood on a balcony. It’s notable to me how little Kate has done in the past month – one event at a hospital, one appearance at a family wedding, and then Trooping. That’s the sum total of her public appearances for one month.

Kate wore a new-to-us Catherine Walker coatdress in a baby-blue with white trimming. Her Philip Treacy hat matched in blue-and-white. My complicated opinion is that Kate looks fine for the event but she looks not-great overall, in the grand scheme of things. I think the hat is messing up her look, honestly. Kate has a face for hats – she can pull off most styles of hats. But this kind of hat hits her at the wrong place on her head, and it makes her forehead look enormous. The baby-blue drains her too – she looks much better in warmer, autumnal colors, not pastels and icy blues. Obviously, this whole look was a Diana copy-keen. That’s the thing, though – Diana had much different coloring and she could actually rock a baby blue shade.

Jewelry notes: Kate’s earrings are by Cassandra Goad, and I’m sure she’s worn those before. Surprised that she didn’t get to borrow some Royal Collection earrings, but Queen Camilla is very petty about that kind of thing. Kate’s brooch features the Irish Guards insignia.