Knox Jolie dropped his father’s surname on his high school diploma

Two weekends ago, Brad Pitt somewhat randomly attended the Roland Garros women’s final. Brad attended the final alongside his beck-and-call-girl Ines de Ramon, his girlfriend of several years. They put on a lovey-dovey display and all of the tennis broadcasters included tons of cutaways to Brad. As it turns out, that very same weekend, Brad’s son Knox was graduating from high school in LA. Brad didn’t show up, obviously. Angelina Jolie did show up for Knox’s graduation, as did several of Knox’s siblings. At his graduation, Knox announced on stage that he had a Muay Thai fight late that evening and he invited everyone to come out for it. He’s adorable and totally ripped – he clearly takes Muay Thai very seriously. Well, anyway, something else happened at Knox’s graduation – when he collected his diploma, he apparently goes by Knox Jolie. No “Pitt.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Knox dropped “Pitt” from his last name on his high school diploma. The teenager, who turns 18 on July 12, used the name “Knox Jolie” on his certificate after graduating from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month, a source exclusively told Page Six. Knox celebrated the milestone ceremony alongside the “Maleficent” star, 51; his older brother Pax, 22; older sister Zahara, 21; and his twin sister Vivienne. A second source exclusively told Page Six that Angelina “seems quite pleased with herself about the total success of her long-standing, intense, deliberate effort to alienate her children from their father.” “It’s so sad for the entire family that she would use the same weapon of the name change over and over for any other purpose other than to hurt their father,” the insider continued. “This was her goal and she succeeded.” A third source exclusively told Page Six, “Angelina participated in years of family therapy with Brad and the children for everyone to try to heal after the events that led her to file for divorce.” “If he isn’t close to the kids, it’s because of the harm that was done,” the insider added. “He wasn’t honest about his actions, and it affected the trust between them. It’s been very hard for the kids. No one knows, except them, how bad it has been.” The source continued: “The children are now adults and make their own decisions, which deserve respect. If they choose to distance themselves from him, it comes from that pain and harm. It’s really horrible that he has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?”

[From Page Six]

First of all, I’m glad that Angelina’s side is pushing back on Team Pitt’s huffy, self-centered wails about “parental alienation.” I know parental alienation exists, because I believe that’s what Alice Evans has done to her daughters, alienating them against Ioan Gruffudd. But that’s not what Angelina did to her children. The same children who, like their mother, were genuinely victims of Brad’s alcoholism and violence. As the third source says, the kids are old enough to make up their minds and choose who they want to be around. “He wasn’t honest about his actions, and it affected the trust between them…” To me, that means that the kids and Angelina tried to engage with Brad in good faith following the plane incident in 2016, and he probably threatened them or blamed them in some way.

Incidentally, I’m relieved that Knox and Vivienne seem so well-adjusted and that they feel the same way as their siblings. Knox was actually “the hold-out” because we had never heard anything about him dropping the Pitt surname before now. Turns out, Knox and Vivienne have been done with Brad for a while as well.