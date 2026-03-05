Ioan Gruffudd’s domestic violence restraining order against Alice Evans was renewed

A little over five years ago, Ioan Gruffudd apparently returned home after a TV shoot and told his wife Alice Evans that he was leaving her. What could have been an enormously sympathetic story for Alice quickly turned, as Alice showed everyone exactly why Ioan was getting the hell out. Alice began a relentless campaign of harassment towards Ioan and his then-girlfriend and now-wife Bianca Wallace. By 2022, Ioan was granted a three-year restraining order and the family court told Alice to stop harassing and threatening Ioan and Bianca. Since then, she has breached the restraining order constantly and maintained her harassment campaign. Ioan has been in and out of court for years now, trying to deal with Alice’s bullsh-t. Well, this week, the restraining order was extended for good cause, and the judge took Alice to task in open court.
Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd won a major victory Wednesday in his ugly court battle with his ex-wife Alice Evans when a Los Angeles judge ruled that a domestic violence restraining order against her will be renewed for five years. Evans, 57, remained calm and subdued as Judge Michael Convey announced his decision, while Gruffudd – sitting at the opposite end of a long table – also displayed little emotion. Neither wanted to comment to the Daily Mail after the ruling.
On the opening days of their trial that started last week, Gruffudd, 52, recounted a years-long campaign of online harassment and abuse waged by Evans, targeting him and his new wife, Australian actress Bianca Wallace, 33, which led them to seek and win a three-year restraining order against Alice in 2022.
Evans confessed on the witness stand Wednesday to bombarding social media sites with denigrating and false posts about her former spouse and his new wife and offered apologies to both Gruffudd and Wallace. She told the court how ‘ashamed and regretful’ she was – and assured Judge Convey that her online trash-talking was a thing of the past.
But Judge Convey didn’t buy her attempts at contrition, citing the ‘multiple’ times she violated the original restraining order, which called for her to stay 100 feet away from Gruffudd and Wallace and not to post negative comments about them online.
The judge granted the Welsh actor’s request to renew the restraining order, and in a 75-minute summing up of the evidence presented over seven days of trial he told Evans Wednesday that she had carried out a ‘concerted, focused, intentional and caustic campaign of denigration’ aimed at Gruffudd and Wallace. Evans’s ‘threats of force and intimidation….caused Ioan to fear for his and Bianca’s physical safety,’ he said. Her ‘pattern of abuse’ isolated him from his children. ‘Her vow to ‘dedicate her life to fighting him’ and ruin his career, threatened his ability to provide for his children.’
Judge Convey said he was particularly disturbed by an incident which happened in front of the children where Evans ‘screamed at Gruffudd at the top of her lungs,’ and told him she was going to ‘Amber Heard’ him, and told the girls, ‘If daddy’s creepy with you let me know.”
‘This is harassment,’ said the judge who cited another occasion, where Evans disclosed online that Wallace suffers from multiple sclerosis, causing distress to Bianca. ‘This is emotional abuse – this is coercive control.’
Of Evans’s expressions of regret in the witness box about her harassment of her former spouse and his new wife, Judge Convey asked, ‘Is it true remorse? I am not persuaded. But it is a positive step forward.’ He conceded that Evans’s online trash-talking ‘has abated somewhat – it’s not at the same level of violence or hate. But there has not been sufficient showing of responsibility.’
The judge, who told the court that he had thought about renewing the restraining order permanently rather than just for five years, said it ‘is incumbent on Alice to get therapy. And he warned her that violating the new restraining order ‘could lead to criminal prosecution.’ He also urged both Evans and Gruffudd, who hasn’t seen their daughters for two years, according to Evans, to ‘find a way to co-parent’ to give him the chance to be a part of the girls’ lives again.
[From The Daily Mail]
I feel so sorry for Ioan and Alice’s daughters, who have spent the past five years being manipulated by Alice and her insanity, narcissism and need to destroy the man who left her. It sounds like Alice has done the most to completely ruin Ioan’s relationship with those girls. As for what the judge said… I’m glad that the judge didn’t both-sides this issue. This has always been about Alice and her utterly unhinged behavior. I wish the court had done more to protect the girls from Alice, but I think it’s been such a huge mess for so long and the court could only do so much.
She’s deranged. But that also made me wonder if Kelly Rutherford (??) ever stopped being deranged about her kids either.
Somehow Kelly came out of her mess as an icon with a Birkin collection…
As between the two of them, she will always be the villain. As between him and his kids? He never filed for custody. He never tried to get them away from their wreck of a mother. So I will always side-eye him. Just because their mother is what she is doesn’t make him a good father or a good person.
@JW-I agree but I wonder if maybe he didn’t file for custody because he worried she would do something crazy like harm the kids? Maybe that’s too generous of a take but fighting over the kids can sometimes be an inflection point for dangerous people like Alice to snap. Either way, it’s incredibly sad for those girls.
I’m with you JW. This is really mind boggling for me here with all this support he gets. Yes, sure no one has doubts that she is highly problematic but because she is highly problematic he just abandoned his children? This is immensely sad for the kids.
Ioan did file for custody, almost four years ago.
@JW – Ioan has 50% legal custody. He filed for 50% physical custody, but Alice interfered with all attempts for him to spend time with his children. He finally stipulated to Alice having 100% physical custody in their custody settlement. You should read his DVRO request documents–Alice’s behavior & interference is beyond the pale. Everything’s available to read over on Tattle Life.
Also something dawned on me. If this was a thing of the past and she’s moved on, why is she even fighting the restraining order? If she has no plans of harassing him again, she wouldn’t care about the restraining order
@Flamingo – Because in California, a DVRO can eliminate spousal support.
I keep confusing the two, maybe because they have a similar look/vibe.
This depresses me so much. It’s really Betty Broderick adjacent, and I am starting to just hope no one ends up dead. Nothing about Alice is safe for any of them.
Two years. They haven’t seen their sane parent in two years. How desperately sad.
That’s how I feel.
This is going to be a very bad ending.
I genuinely don’t get why he is still has to pay spousal support. Obviously child maintenance, but any more is crazy. Has she even attempted to work since he left her?
Imagine being abused and threatened, having your children turned against you (there were stories of his eldest child assaulting his new partner) and then having to pay the person who is waging war against you…
Yes, she flies all over the world for fan conventions for shows she’s been on.
Good. I hope the judge deletes her spousal support. No way he should have to pay her one more hot red cent.
I don’t know who these people are. I must be behind the times
@UpInToronto These are the only shows I’ve watched with them in them: He was in the original Fantastic Four movie but has had a steady and long acting TV career. She had a recurring role as Esther Mikaelson, the Originals’ mother in The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff The Originals.
This whole situation is horrible but kudos to the judge for taking this seriously and extending the restraining order.
He became famous in the U.K. because of the Hornblower series. They were both in 102 Dalmatians which despite a great cast including Glenn Close was pretty average. She hasn’t done much since, he’s a pretty decent actor.
She is terrifying and this is criminal behaviour. I am so sad for those girls. Like Christine said above it really does remind me of Betty Broderick, who is still in prison for murdering her ex and his new wife in the 1980s and has yet to show an ounce of remorse for it.
I always have such a bad feeling about what is going to happen here. She’s not done and the judge is right. She isn’t remorseful.
I am so sad for their girls. And I side eye him for not trying harder to get custody of them, although he might have been afraid she would do something to the girls. She fully seems like someone who would burn the house down with them all in it just to spite him.
I say that, I knew a woman in real life who s**t her daughter, set the house on fire, and then k**led herself, and she was a genuinely kind and warm person before the conspiracies ended her. She thought she was protecting her daughter from harm.
Sorry, that’s on my mind every now and then. I hope the girls are able to get away from her safely and heal.
Daily Mail have behaved unethically through out this by Alison Boshoff showcasing Alice Evans unhinged smear campaign against her ex husband for having the audacity to leave an abusive marriage. Court papers name Boshoff and £30k retainer payment to Alice Evans despite her DVRO to enable her to continue to smear her former husband. Also whilst this trial has been on Alice in sock form has been commenting on Mumsnet thread and every Daily Mail article pushing her victim narrative as in , who wouldn’t go crazy after being blindsided at being dumped after a blissful 20 year relationship!? Yes that’s right she’s in court sobbing to the judge that she’s apologetic about past behaviour and she’s reformed whilst posting like crazy on public forums to continue the abuse?? She abused him during the marriage and it ramped up into a full blown hate campaign since 2021. Andrea Burkhart has produced excellent commentary on this court case on a daily basis please Google her and check out her videos.
This is where the UK fell victim to good intentions, run amok: the father in a family custody case is presumed — by default, by accumulated weight of patriarchy, precedent, common law, etc. — to be several things all at once: 1. The only breadwinner, hence, on the hook for all expenses; 2. The non-caregiving parent, a distant second to the primary caregiver, presumed to be the mother; 3. A much likelier prospect for re-marriage, as the wife discarded is deemed to be damaged goods; 4. Guilty of abandonment, as likely as not for a younger model, driven by lust, etc…. So family courts in the UK effectively paint a salacious Victorian tabloid scenario, and then set about methodically rebuilding the honour of the wife as the valiant champion of her children’s good name & legacy. Family fortunes are to be delegated to them, with the wife as custodian, whilst the husband who abandons the hearth is a cad. Etc. This is a pre-chewed dish which means that a lot of women come to the UK just to obtain divorce terms from their caddish husbands, from the UAE, for instance, like the former wife of the Emir of Dubai, who is Jordanian. Anyway. Alice’s bleating self-pity needs to be understood as the digested end of a long tradition of benevolent patriarchy, misguided in the modern age.
I was with you all the way, until you pulled in the emir of dubai and his ex. She and her children absolutely needed the protection of a foreign court from him. Alice does not.
While this is all taking place in California family court, many of your points hold true–with the added twist of domestic violence perpetrated by a female against a male.
Tattle have 349 well documented threads on Alice Evans hate campaign against her ex husband and her parental alienation of their two daughters so it is no longer safe for Ioan to see either of them. Tattle have a wiki of all the relevant documents which make for heartbreaking reading. She weaponised the kids and had them act out dangerously when he had them for a chaperoned visit. He needed a chaperone because she told him at the start she would ruin his career and accuse him of CSA. She tweeted about her admiration of Betty Broderick and by coaching her children seemed to be planning for them to harm him and Bianca. Reunification therapy was ordered and again disrupted by Alice who either wouldn’t let the kids attend or infamously turned up outside threw a fainting spell called and ambulance herself whilst claiming to be having a heart attack. She destroyed their relationship and made it detrimental for Ioan and kids to meet up even for reunification therapy. Ioan spent a fortune and despite complying with the law lost his daughters to parental alienation because Alice needed to punish for leaving her. He wanted to co parent but she didn’t. Please don’t victim shame the abused man for leaving a toxic marriage and wrongly believing that the law would protect his rights to be a father to the daughters that he loves.
Great comment. Alice doesn’t deserve any sympathy here. She’s a snake who willingly damaged her children to get ‘even’ with her ex. I hope he can have a relationship with them again.
@Lady Digby Excellent comment!
The reason I cite Princess Haiya’s divorce from Mohammed of Dubai is that she was apparently having an affair with her bodyguard, a guy named Flowers, if memory serves, ex-SAS, British, much much younger than her husband, to whom she was the fourth wife, so, effectively she was demoted to last in ranking order behind wife no. 1, the mother of his heir. And yet. He was madly in love with her, by all accounts, he wrote poetry about her leaving him and posted it on social media — totally out of character — and she walked away with both of their children, a palatial estate in the UK, and something like £40 million. ….it was a two-sides issue, methinks.
On a side note. For women like Bianca, I don’t think it’s a good long term plan to marry a man 20 years your senior. You end up being a young widow and have to start all over at 60.
Do we know why he hasn’t seen his kids in 2 years? That seems odd, given the volatility their mother has shown. Why wouldn’t he get full custody too?
I knew one of Alice’s close family about 25 years ago and she was allegedly demanding and high maintenance and not very stable then. She seems to have deteriorated. I feel especially sorry for the kids. The publicity must make it worse. But she has brought that on herself.