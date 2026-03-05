Recent looks from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Bella Hadid and affordable alternatives



I wanted to see if we could replicate a couple of the more casual looks at Paris Fashion Week with more affordable alternatives. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s recent rich lady style at Paris Fashion Week, which is likely all provided by the designer, stood out for me. She’s wearing the Alaia Padded Puffer Jacket, which costs over $4,000. Here are two alternatives from The Couture Club – the oversized collar nylon puffer jacket and their oversized collar faux leather puffer coat. Rosie’s purse is the Alaia Large Hip Bucket bag in suede. Some more affordable lookalikes of this purse are the Sezane Gary Maxi bag, Coach Outlet’s Bleecker Bucket Bag and Everlane’s The Studio Bag. I don’t have an ID on Rosie’s pants but Quince has wide leg pants at an affordable price and Everlane’s everywhere pant looks similar.



Bella Hadid usually brings it in a mix of high and low fashion with a touch of vantage. She’s also at Paris Fashion Week and is shown here in the Doen lidi tee (here are more of their romantic tops). You can find similar shirts at accessible prices like the Gap Henley Tee (which is just $10) and Quince’s organic cotton micro rib top. I don’t have an ID on Bella’s beige leather pencil skirt but here’s a faux leather pencil skirt. Bella is carrying the Prada Bonnie large suede top handle bag. The Coach Empire is kind of close without the big price tage. Her boots are YSL. Here are some similar boots.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our shopping post. If you make any purchases through these links we get a percentage and appreciate it!