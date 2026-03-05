P6: ‘Insiders’ claim that Prince Harry & Meghan’s Netflix projects are ‘in limbo’

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions signed a new deal with Netflix. In 2020, Netflix reportedly signed them to a five-year production/development deal for $100 million. Out of that contract, Prince Harry and Meghan produced multiple projects including With Love, Meghan, Heart of Invictus, Polo and their hugely successful Harry & Meghan docuseries. The H&M docuseries was the big “hit,” and WLM was a success as well, especially given that WLM was in the top-ten most-watched shows in dozens of countries. Last year, the Sussexes’ Netflix contract was not “renewed” under the old terms. Instead, they were given a first-look deal, which meant less money upfront but more freedom and less pressure. We’ve known that Archewell has at least two feature films in development limbo, Meet Me at the Lake and The Wedding Date (which was just announced in the past year). Now Page Six has some unnamed “Hollywood insiders” claiming that Harry and Meghan’s projects are going nowhere.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s remaining Netflix projects appear to be stuck in limbo — leaving their first look deal with the streamer up in the air, sources tell Page Six.
Back in August 2023, the Sussexes announced their media company, Archwell Productions, would produce a movie based on Carley Fortune’s hit book “Meet Me at the Lake.” Netflix paid around $3 million for the rights to the novel. But nearly three years later, we’re told the project is still classed as in development but hasn’t got very far — lacking both a director and a cast, leaving Hollywood insiders baffled.
“Three years in development for a movie like this at Netflix isn’t good,” a well-placed Hollywood source told us.
First look deals work by studios paying a retainer to producers in order to get first refusal on any projects they come up with; those producers then get paid more when they sell a project. It’s not known how long the Sussex’s first look deal lasts for.
In September, the Sussexes — who last week made a humanitarian trip to Jordan just days before the war against Iran started — also announced they were making an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory’s romantic novel, “The Wedding Date.” However, this, too, is still classed as in development at Netflix.
The Sussexes offered Netflix their new documentary “Cookie Queen,” which recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. However, the film about Girl Scout cookies has not yet been bought by a distributor or streamer, even though it won plaudits at Sundance.
As Page Six exclusively revealed, Markle’s lifestyle show, “With Love, Meghan,” has not been recommissioned by Netflix for a third season amid falling ratings.
“I don’t know how long this new deal is for, but if they don’t have anything to show soon, I can’t imagine it will be renewed,” said an industry source. We have reached out to Netflix and Sussex reps.
Rather than TV, Markle is believed to be concentrating on her tie-in lifestyle range, “As Ever,” made in tandem with Netflix. Although there had been chatter she could make a series of specials for holidays, including Valentine’s Day and July 4, so far, nothing has been given the green light.
Sources close to Archewell told us several scripted and unscripted titles are in various phases of development with the streamer and are moving through the normal creative process. We’re also told Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos gets on very well with the couple. They said that both “Meet Me at the Lake” and “The Wedding Date” remain in development, insisting that Archewell continues to have a positive and collaborative relationship with Netflix, a sentiment echoed by insiders at Netflix.
[From Page Six]
“I don’t know how long this new deal is for, but if they don’t have anything to show soon, I can’t imagine it will be renewed…” They literally just signed this new first-look deal last year? And they signed that deal after five years of “insiders” screaming and wailing about how Netflix hates the Sussexes and Netflix couldn’t wait to be free of them. Now, I also don’t get why it’s taking so long to put together Meet Me at the Lake, but I also think Netflix is taking a new approach with the Sussexes too. Anyway, I’m sure that Netflix is fine with the Sussexes and vice versa. These gloom-and-doom pieces always come out after the Sussexes are successful at something else. Like, by all metrics, Meghan’s As Ever has had a spectacular first year. They also had a great humanitarian trip to Jordan last week. That’s what this story is really about.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos' lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos' lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie "Cookie Queens" during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie "Cookie Queens" during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie "Cookie Queens" during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex listen to a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za'atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
The Duchess of Sussex in a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za'atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
A lot going on In the world. Im glad Harry/Meghan were able to get out of the Middle Eat before it went left. But I wonder, can blogs, the british media etc have ONE day off where they dont talk about Meghan and Harry? Hmmmm
Of course not!
…for one thing, they actually DO things, where W&K wouldn’t dream of doing things unless pushed by Charles. Can’t wait for the justifications of why they do nothing after he passes. I’m sure it’s going to be full of BUT MEGHAN!
I think youve mistaken me for someone who DOESNT like Harry/Meghan. I think they are fantastic people and wish them every success. But, they are written about EVERY DAY in many publications and it gets tedious. I sure wouldnt want ppl writing about me everysingleday. Whether a publicatin is for or against, Meghan and Harry are used for clicks.
I’m sorry, sarcasm doesn’t work well on the Internet and I forget that sometimes @TheresaJames.
They work hard, they bring a lot of light to causes, and I wish them all the best. I just wish the other side didn’t use the ‘BUT MEGHAN’ as their excuse for being lazy.
Derangers and bots obsessed with Sussex finances and Netflix contracts.
Is three years in development really that long for a movie, though? We hear all the time how it took someone 7 years to get their pet project to the screen. I’m too lazy to look it up, but I’m sure several big projects have long timelines.
It really varies but these days there is nothing unusual about that in Hollywood at all. Announced projects with star actors are being quietly cancelled. Studios are more and more budget and risk averse.
It’s an interesting experiment to look back at the past few years and announcements that: “Oscar Nominee Actor and Oscar Nominee Director are teaming up on a hot project that sparked a bidding war!!”. And then? Crickets….nada…nothing for years. Hollywood is not where it once was.
The well placed source sounds like he/she doesn’t know anything that’s going on with Harry and Meghan so how are they a well placed source?
No idea about their projects but page 6 has been saying the same thing about them for years now so meh. Time will tell?
I don’t even understand the point of these types of articles, because why do they care? They fulfilled the terms of their first contract, to both parties satisfaction, and earned their money. If they don’t do anything with Netflix ever again it’s not like that’s the only way that they can generate income.
They clearly aren’t hurting for money so why the obsessive focus on whether or not they’ll release something for Netflix every year for the next 20 years? Also doesn’t sound like this industry source really understands first look deals. It means that they get the first look and right of refusal at anything that they want to do, not that they have to bring them something every 3 months, as most don’t even have output requirements.
If the first look deal is for 24 months and they don’t bring them anything for 24 months, the deal’s over- the end. They just need them to be failures at something, and I guess referencing Spotify 3 years later looks stupid to them at this point too.
The article is hilarious because it tells us nothing we don’t already know. Harry and Meghan signed a new deal with Netflix in September. ‘Meet me at the Lake’ is still in the development phase. In December they announced that they were working on the Wedding Date movie, they are looking for a distributor for Cookie Queens. Meghan’s focus is AsEver. None of this is news. None of this means disaster for Harry and Meghan!
Of course one day in the future the Netflix deal will end and then Harry and Meghan will move on to something else.
I don’t see any reason for this article at all, except for the fear mongering click bait headline!
They’re still looking for content re H+M to write in order to distract from the Prince Andrew abuse case and the ongoing investigation and the leftover royals’ complicity in the cover-up, despite William’s embiggening demands to be co-monarch.
And they think that if they claim that the projects are in limbo, then they will get a comment on the record so they can build more stories off that. That, and they are so stupid that even after years of getting zero leaks of the Sussexes’ business, they still believe that nothing is happening because they’re not hearing anything about their projects. Oh- and of course, the leftovers need to be soothed by their continued fantasies that H+M are just one failed project away from being penniless and will therefore soon go begging and crawling to their abusers, mainly William.