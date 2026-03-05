Royalist: Publishers are ‘circling’ around Sarah Ferguson for a real tell-all book

As we’ve heard, Sarah Ferguson has been in the wind for months now. Switzerland, the UAE, Ireland have all been in the mix for “places where Sarah has stayed or is currently staying.” She’s apparently been hopping around from one A-list luxury spa to another. The other day, I suggested that if Sarah is actually paying her bills, she’s easily blown through a million dollars in two months, purely on her luxury accommodations. But is she paying her bills? She’s famously always broke, and she famously blows through fortunes in a matter of weeks. Well, the Mail had a piece which basically asked “how is Sarah affording her escape?” The Mail doesn’t even know, but they’ve got Andrew Lownie saying that she’s probably skipping out on the bills. Meanwhile, Tom Sykes literally went to Ireland to try to track down Sarah, only he couldn’t find her. His sources claim that Sarah’s only bet right now is a lucrative book deal for a real “tell-all.” From The Royalist Substack:
I’ve been trying to find Sarah Ferguson over the past few days, as there are persistent rumors that she is in Ireland, potentially just a few miles away from Royalist Towers, near her mother’s ancestral home, Powerscourt.
The bad news, I’m afraid, is that I haven’t found her, but trying to track her down has prompted me to write this explainer about why I believe, for the British royal family right now, especially King Charles, the most dangerous book looming over them may not be another volume from California but a potential tell-all by Sarah.
They would be unwise to assume it will never be written, given that the former Duchess of York has little to lose at this stage. She finds herself fully cast out and “needs money”. She has no official role and no access to public funds, and her charities have dropped her after the most recent Epstein files dump, calling him her “supreme friend.”
At the same time, Ferguson’s taste for luxury has not dimmed. She reportedly spent nearly a month over the winter at Paracelsus Recovery in Switzerland, a hushed, ultra-discreet wellness clinic where a stay can cost around $17,000 a night. Reports describe her bouncing between borrowed villas, Gulf boltholes and high-end retreats (including one in Donegal, Ireland) even as friends brief that she is effectively broke and “hard up, homeless and alone” after being forced, with her husband, to leave Royal Lodge.
It is exactly the combination that has always made Ferguson volatile: no money, expensive habits, and a sense that the palace has hung her out to dry.
Against that backdrop, publishing executives have already begun circling. Tabloid and celebrity outlets in Britain, Australia, and the United States have all reported that major houses have approached Ferguson about a warts-and-all memoir.
One report even suggested Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are privately anxious that Ferguson could lift the curtain on behind-the-scenes conversations around their own exit from royal life. Courtiers, for their part, fear a “pulling a Harry” scenario: a big-money deal in exchange for a narrative the institution cannot control.
A tell-all Ferguson autobiography would be sensational. And she has already proved that she is willing to write things that upset the palace….Prince Harry’s Spare reportedly commanded a $20 million advance and became the fastest-selling nonfiction book in history. Ferguson’s agents will therefore be acutely aware of the value of a no-holds-barred account from the mother of two princesses, ex-wife of the most disgraced Windsor, and confidante of Diana.
For publishers, the calculation is simple. Spare showed that the appetite for intimate royal disclosures is vast and global. Industry estimates suggest Prince Harry’s deal with Penguin Random House was worth around $20 million in advances alone, with total earnings higher once sales are included.
One literary source told me they thought Sarah could well get the same kind of money for a full Andrew tell-all. Whatever qualms some imprints might have about reputational blowback, there will always be others willing to pay for the scandal, the big story, the promise of secrets finally revealed on the record.
Palace optimists say that Ferguson has “ruled out” a tell-all, saying she is too legally exposed and too protective of her daughters to go nuclear. They note that she is still, at some level, emotionally attached to Andrew and that any book that truly lays out what went on with Epstein could devastate him. That may be true for now. But her situation is, shall we say, fluid; her finances uncertain and her safety net threadbare.
Somewhat hilariously, Sykes’ piece reads like a book pitch on Sarah’s behalf. The reason why the rumors about Sarah writing a book are everywhere right now is because the royal reporters are practically begging her to do it, to sell her story, to really sell every scrap of information she has about the Windsors. The thing is, Sarah might actually get a book deal, but it won’t be a deal for $20 million, nor will any respectable publisher want to get in business with Sarah at this point. If she gets a deal, it will be for low six-figures, and they’ll send her some tabloid hack to ghost-write it and get it out quickly. There’s something else too – the reason why Spare was so powerful was because Harry has integrity and he owned up to his mistakes and he spilled some real tea. Sarah can’t do any of that because she would either lie or incriminate herself. And no, I don’t think Harry and Meghan are worried about a potential memoir from Sarah. I bet King Charles is worried though. Andrew as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Gotta drag the Sussexes in her mess! I doubt she would do a tell all she isn’t that stupid. I’m sure the press would love to have all the secrets of the royals confirmed but I think she values her life and won’t go that far. So if she isn’t going to do a tell all then her book won’t sell because who really cares about her weird life.
I believe Sykes lives in Ireland so he didn’t travel that far to look for her. Kaiser is right no reputable publisher will touch Sarah and she would not get Spare money for a memoir. Many people outside the UK who aren’t in royal watching circles don’t know who she is!
Unless Sarah was at the Sandringham summit (which she obviously wasn’t) how on earth would she know about conversations surrounding Harry and Meghan’s departure? I doubt Harry was relaying details of his meetings directly to Sarah’s daughters. Sykes lives in some weird fantasy world.
Harry told the details of the departure in Spare. And Meghan and Harry had the Oprah interview and the Netflix show.
Out of respect for his cousins, Harry (and, by extension, Meghan) has actually been broadly cordial to Sarah, while maintaining an appropriate distance and avoiding any real personal relationship. They have haven’t participated in the performative shunning or traded negative briefings about her to better their own coverage. She knows that and no doubt appreciates the small kindness. They’ve been kind and inclusive to her children, while Charles and William keep finding new ways to other the York girls, because of their parents. (Back when everyone was protecting Andrew, Fergie got most of the public and family blame for all scandals York.)
While there’s a chance she could be convinced to sell H&M out as an an angle for a book, Sarah spends a lot of time in the USA and knows that angle only plays in the UK. The real gold in a global tell-all, the one thing that could legitimately earn her some coin and give her one more barely eked out act in life, would be to go full SPARE and tell people things they’ve never heard before that are credible, believable, and broadly verifiable when people look back or consider what they already know.
But the true path for her is to allow the threat of a tell all to grow until the BRF buys her silence with a home and allowance for the rest of her life.
I don’t care for her, but I don’t find her particularly more distasteful than the men who are honesly worse. In this rogue’s gallery, she’s the one I don’t mind being able to lose 90% but ride into the sunset as much. Sort of karmic justice for what usually happens which is the outsider wife/woman is singled out and thus scapegoated, daughters too, and the men’s crimes and incompetence is distracted from then ignored. It’s way more likely they tar and feather her, punish Andrew only performatively, and to protect Charles and William, though. Business as usual
Andrew is her ex not her husband
Sykes calls him her husband. What about Charles tell all where he slammed his parents. And as usual harry and Meghan are brought into it. I would not read her book.
This does not bode well for Beatrice and Eugenie. They are in the unenviable position of trying to mitigate an active volcano, from both parents. Yikes.
I guess we are about to find out if she has ever signed an NDA.
Here’s the thing. There’s a lot of chatter in the press about William wanting to take the titles from the York sisters. Whether he will or not, who knows? But Sara writing a tell-all would not help her daughters. Now if one day in the future William does take them, then what does Sara have to lose. She could write the tell-all of tell-alls. This is predicated on the idea that she cares about her daughters more than herself.
How can Fergie avoid questions about how she got money from Epstein and how she was still in touch with him after supposedly she was avoiding him forever.
She’s going to end up living with one of them, and I feel sorry for whichever one it is. I imagine it would be like living with an agent of chaos.
If she cared about her daughters, she wouldn’t have exposed them to Epstein. Sarah’s greed/spending is an addiction and, at the end of the day, addicts don’t care who they hurt.
Publishers aren’t all that reputable – there are lists of published memoirs written by criminals, fraudsters and all-around dodgy people. And every day we see new books about the RF written by “insiders” who don’t care much about the facts. Sarah’s story is juicy and weird and scandalous – it would create years of articles and commentary and engagement. I think people would pay pantloads for it. But what could hit the pause button is interference by the palace.
The crazy thing is that if either Sarah or Andrew had one ounce of human conscience, they’re both in a position to blow a global sex trafficking ring wide open and name names. They could go down in history as something more reputable than grifter clowns and paedo perps.
But he actively participated, so no chance on that.
But he could turn witness for a lighter sentence. It’s not that I want to see him get away with it, but if even one person with real knowledge developed a backbone, the whole house of cards could tumble. Fergie could be that person too.
If she’s down to her last million then the odds of her writing a no holds barred tell all is fairly high, especially now that she’s been abandoned by Andrew and lost the “friendship” of Charles. The institution is going to have to pay her off because her book could be deadly for Charles’ reign; spilling her first hand knowledge of what happened to Diana during her marriage and exactly when Charles started seeing Camilla again would incite public disdain towards them, the likes of which not seen since the mid 1990s
She probably also has inside knowledge of the real dynamic between W&K. She also probably knows all about K’s weird disappearance and the truth behind the “cancer.” If I was W, I’d also be nervous and looking to write her a check.
I’m willing to bet that an NDA would have procured (pardon the pun) a much more substantial payout than she received, as well as stringent terms about disbursement & an allowance schedule & ongoing audits of her assets (no puns ;-D) … because the late Queen would have been the one to sign off on the settlement.
Also Harry had a genuinely gifted collaborator and writer for Spare. It was powerful and nuanced and a pleasure to read. I don’t see that happening for Sarah.
Maybe not but there’s a chance I’d read TF outta this. She knows where the bodies are buried … probably literally.
I don’t know, she seems like such a ditzy child. Like they could have told her where the bodies are buried and given her an actual map, but she still wouldn’t be able find them.
Interesting prospect 🤔. The British media and ‘Royal journalists’ are always interested in Windsor tales so I can envision them salivating at the prospect of a dishy book from Sarah. The Royal media ‘cottage industry’ would relish new content to profit from.
Most of the stories in Harry’s book were already published with anonymous sources in the media that hounded him for decades. He added depth to those stories by describing the scenes and sharing his emotions of his experiences within those stories which took readers on the journey with him. The depth of his feelings is what people connected with, especially when told in his own voice. It was easy to connect with the depth of what he was sharing because of the raw and unflinching honesty in his voice. I think he was able to expose himself in that manner to the world because he had therapy to deal with his trauma. None of the Windsor hagiographies can connect that way because they lack the raw and unflinching depth of Prince Harry in Spare told in his own voice.
Wouldn’t it be dangerous for the royal family to cut her adrift? She’s an incorrigible spendthrift and shopping addict, has no shame, it seems, in asking or begging for money, and knows where the skeletons are. Furthermore, she is not a trustworthy narrator even of her own story because she seems to lack integrity of any kind. She is a congenital grifter. What can be said of a couple, the parents of two daughters and no sons, who doesn’t recognize that every woman abused were all someone’s daughter?
Fergie worries about how things will be “devastating” to her ex andrew. How about worrying about the trafficked girls Fergie?! And did you read Virginia’s book? I won’t go near Fergie’s book.
The alleged book is a turn off because Fergie is more worried about how “poor” Andrew is impacted by this. Never mind the trafficked women.
I agree with everything that Kaiser has said here. Plus she has already done 2 autobiographies what more is she going to talk about given she probably can’t talk about Epstein.