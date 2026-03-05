Aaron Rodgers keeps talking about the ‘bizarre’ interest in his mystery wife Brittani

Whenever I force myself to watch a clip from The Pat McAfee Show, I can feel my brain cells being sucked out of my body against my will. McAfee is an idiot, and he loves to interview his fellow idiots. One of his favorite guests? Aaron Rodgers, who appeared on McAfee’s show on Wednesday. The interview was supposed to be about Aaron’s refusal to call it quits on his football career. Aaron is a free agent, meaning he has no contract with the Steelers or anyone else, but he seems to be actively hoping for a NFL team to pick him up. But the real point of this was for Aaron to repeatedly reference his mystery wife “Brittani,” aka Schrödinger’s WAG. Brittani both exists and does not exist. She is referenced by her husband constantly, yet no one has ever caught a glimpse of her anywhere. She apparently has no online profile and she hasn’t gone to Aaron’s games, nor has she ever socialized with Aaron’s friends or teammates or their wives. Yet Brittani is everywhere, mentioned by Aaron repeatedly in this interview, even as he whines about her privacy. Bitch, you brought her up!

Aaron Rodgers had a NSFW answer when asked how he stays in shape at age 42. Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, March 4, where the Steelers quarterback revealed the spicy reason he’s motivated to stay in shape. “We’re not on ESPN — I mean, it wouldn’t f—ing matter — but, you know… I wanna look good,” Rodgers said, before confessing, “I want my wife to wanna f–k me all the time!” McAfee, who seems to be the NFL star’s choice interviewer, cackled at Rodgers’ remarks. Rodgers once again slammed the public interest in his personal life and wife’s identity as he appeared via video call on the show, as he normally does when catching up with McAfee on the show. On Wednesday, he claimed there was a “bounty” on getting a photo of his wife and called the attention “bizarre.” Rodgers has spoken to McAfee about the “entitlement to information” he feels the public has towards his wife, who the quarterback has continued to stay mum about, calling her a “private person” who “didn’t sign up to be a celebrity.” In January, the hosts of the Sports Gossip Show podcast said they were “pretty positive” they had figured out who Rodgers’ wife was based on clues he gave in an interview with The Athletic last August. Rodgers revealed that he had a new sister-in-law named Mia, and the podcast hosts linked a woman who has a sister named Mia back to a close friend of Rodgers’ named Mike.

I actually skimmed around the interview and every time I stopped to listen to Aaron’s words, he mentioned “my wife” or “my better half.” He claims they just got back from a ski trip. He claims that whether or not he plays next season, he’ll be fine because he’ll get to spend more time with his wife. No, he’s not thinking too hard about next season because he’s focused on his wife. I don’t know, you guys. If it comes out that he’s been lying this whole time, it’s much more than a stupid “gotcha” prank. We’re getting into psychotic-break territory with how much he talks about her (always in extremely vague, impersonal ways).