Sarah Ferguson is possibly hiding out in Ireland, will she have to testify in the UK?

Last week, the Daily Mail finally got a tip about Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts. Sarah has been in the wind for more than a month. She was apparently in Switzerland throughout January, then she popped back up in England for a day or two (I think), then she disappeared. Reportedly, she was in the UAE for a little while, possibly begging for money. But no one knew where she went after that. Well, she’s possibly staying at a resort in Ireland?
Sarah Ferguson has been staying in a remote Irish wellness retreat in her ongoing attempt to stay out of the public gaze after being booted out of Royal Lodge amid the fallout from her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The former Duchess of York, 66, fled the UK as she and her ex-husband became increasingly embroiled in the growing scandal which culminated in his arrest last week. While in the run-up to his visit from police Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed repeatedly in Windsor and then on the Sandringham estate, Fergie has not been seen in public since her fleeting appearance at her granddaughter Athena’s Christening at St James’s Palace on December 12.
This has prompted global speculation about where the former royal has been staying – and the Daily Mail revealed last week that, for much of the time, she has been sheltering in a famous Swiss clinic. She is further believed to have taken refuge in the UAE where she has close contacts and prospective benefactors.
Now we have learned that she also apparently visited a second similar retreat, the Ballyliffin Lodge & Spa in Donegal – where she was spotted at the local airport earlier this month.
The life of a former duchess embroiled in Jeffrey Epstein-associated scandal – just hopping from wellness retreat to spa to resort. I’m actually not sure if I believe that Sarah is staying in Ireland for any length of time, if she was even there in the first place. I believe she probably wants to get a great deal of physical distance from everything. Someone said Argentina, which is where her mother lived for many years. I think that’s more likely – somewhere in South America, or maybe Asia. Speaking of, there’s some talk about whether Sarah could somehow be forced to go back to the UK to “testify” against… her ex-husband? From People Magazine’s cover story this week:
Ferguson has navigated scandals before — and often managed to recover through media appearances, book tours and carefully framed interviews. “This time, no one is going to give her the airspace,” royal author Ingrid Seward tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
A friend describes the moment as sobering for the former Duchess of York. “She always thinks she can bounce back,” the insider says. “But this isn’t something that can blow over.”
Speculation has also turned to whether Ferguson could be called in for questioning as the investigation into Andrew continues. The former Duke of York remains released under investigation following his Feb. 19 arrest. Attorney George Kampanella, partner and head of business crime at Taylor Rose in the U.K., tells PEOPLE that would not be shielded from speaking to police if approached.
“English law does not provide a blanket ‘spousal privilege’ in the way some assume from TV legal dramas,” Kampanella says. “There is no general protection that allows a spouse, or former spouse, to refuse even to be questioned by police. If approached, a former spouse may be asked to assist an investigation or provide evidence.”
However, such a discussion is hypothetical, for now. “If she were approached by investigators, it would reflect process, not presumption,” Kampanella says. “And as with Andrew himself, the legal system will proceed not by association, but by proof.”
Yeah, here’s the thing – I think Sarah is trash and she’s never going to have another “comeback” now that we’ve seen her gross emails to Jeffrey Epstein. But I also think Sarah is being scapegoated by a lot of powerful people, and those people are making a choice to put an outsized emphasis on “Sarah needs to testify/she’s in legal trouble.” Let’s keep more focus on Andrew and the monarchy, you know?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of People.
In a world where so many people work hard for a shot at a materially decent life, seeing how this person was handed so much money, position and potential over and over and over again just blows my mind. She could have had such a great life! It was all right there for her!
If I were a spa owner I wouldn’t let her past the registration desk until she was paid in full in advance.
I am impressed that their children seem to have turned out to be stable people. What drives their parents seems to be some kind of staggering compulsion that approaches a mental health diagnosis.
Argentina was me! Well my mom but she’s not a reader. So I relayed the theory.
She also suggests looking for hidden account there under the former stepfathers name. I feel like she knows more than she’s saying…
She definitely knows more than she’s saying because she hasn’t said much and has lied non-stop.
Oh I meant my mom knows more. Several decades out date to be sure but likely still somewhat relevant given how far back these things look like they started.
But Ferguson oh yeah she sure does to!
Who’s paying for all these alleged trips? Unless she’s woefully deluded, I don’t believe she’s trying to make a comeback. I think she knows it’s over.
And where is she getting the means to do all this spa hopping? Someone is still bankrolling the ex-duchess.
Fergie is interested in full time sponsorship or marriage from an obliging billionaire. She has ZERO reason to testify and could NOT be relied upon to tell the truth even if she did testify!
How is she paying for all these spa retreats? And yes Andrew needs to testify first.
Comeback doing what. She won’t be hired as a,spokesperson.
Why is she is always at a “wellness retreat”? If that’s true who is funding these visits? She supposedly doesn’t have money and needs to get to work. I believe that she needs to answer some questions too along with her ex-husband the pedo.