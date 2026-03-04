People: Sarah Ferguson is always ‘desperate for money’ but can’t ‘come back’

I wondered if People Magazine would eventually do a big cover story on the fall of the House of York, and here we are. This week’s cover story is “A Royal Family Exposed” with Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew on the cover. The bulk of the piece is about how Andrew, Sarah and their daughters will likely all be cut adrift by the institution, but even if that happens, it might not be enough to truly cauterize the scandal. This piece is full of quotes from the usual suspects, royal commentators who royalsplain the situation to American readers. Minor props to People Mag for at least including some commentary about the wider institutional breakdowns leading to this mess. Some highlights:
Andrew’s arrest was a moment of exposure for the palace culture that protected him and his family for decades. “They thought they’d be able to operate like this under the radar,” Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They’re clearly up to their necks in exploiting their royal status. [Andrew] has been pampered all the way through his life, in this bubble. Status is everything to him — it’s his only sense of identity.”
Andrew’s privilege: According to Lownie, Andrew “thinks he’s anointed — that it’s deeply unfair people have turned on him.” Time and again, Andrew was buffered by the system, his missteps managed quietly or overlooked entirely. Even after concerns began circulating about his association with Epstein, Queen Elizabeth continued to grant him honors and public visibility. “She saw no gap between the monarchy and shielding her son,” says Catherine Mayer, author of Divide & Rule. “One thing was her duty as monarch, and one was her duty as a mother — and she felt that those things were fully aligned.”
Sarah’s divorce settlement was “only” $475,000. “She was introduced to this lifestyle and kept living it,” says Robert Jobson, author of The Windsor Legacy. “She was desperate for money.” What followed was a series of reinventions — spokeswoman, brand ambassador, author, television personality — each drawing on the currency of her then-Duchess of York title as she lived with Andrew at the grand Royal Lodge. From Weight Watchers to Wedgwood china, from memoirs to children’s books, the ventures varied, but the strategy remained consistent: proximity for profit. “She’s always been a fighter—that’s her trademark,” a friend tells PEOPLE. When it came to palace life, Ferguson was technically out yet repeatedly welcomed back into royal spaces — Ascot, Wimbledon, Sandringham. “They turned a blind eye,” Lownie says.
No way back for Sarah: “This time no one is going to give her the airspace,” says royal author Ingrid Seward. Lownie adds that Ferguson, who has not been seen publicly in months and is believed to be in hiding abroad, “will find it very hard to come back.” A friend describes the moment as sobering. “She always thinks she can bounce back,” the insider says. “But this isn’t something that can blow over.”
Andrew believed his daughters were entitled to full royal privileges: According to sources, he bristled at comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding earlier that year, determined that his younger daughter’s ceremony not be seen as a lesser affair. “She’s a granddaughter of the Queen—a princess of the blood,” Lownie says. “He believed she should get everything.”
Beatrice & Eugenie’s careers: “Their economic prospects depended on remaining within the royal family,” Lownie says of Eugenie and Beatrice. “Their jobs in client relations are based on being princesses.”
B&E’s future: Princess Anne and Prince Edward chose not to style their children as prince and princess and encouraged independent lives. Others, given privilege without structure, floundered. “What’s changed now,” Mayer says, “is that the public tolerance for indulgence without accountability has collapsed.” While Charles is said to remain “very fond” of his nieces, Seward says, others anticipate a distancing from both the monarch and his heir, Prince William. Onlookers say William, 43, has long favored a harder line on Andrew. “William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne],” Lownie says. “He wants it dealt with now.”
Lying low: Friends say the sisters have been lying low, absent from their usual social circuit. “They’re like a locked ship right now,” one says. Adds Seward: “They are tarnished by this. It has affected their lives a great deal.” For Andrew and Ferguson, the immediate reality is one of retreat. Released under investigation, Andrew remains secluded on the Sandringham estate as authorities review newly available material. Ferguson has yet to reappear publicly and is believed to be weighing where to live — and how to fund her life.
The exposure is no longer containable. What was once quietly managed has reached its limit — not only for a former disgraced duke but for the system that shielded him for decades. “A stronger intervention earlier on,” notes Mayer, “might have prevented all of this.”
Regarding Beatrice and Eugenie’s careers… their lives resembled the half-in/half-out model which the Sussexes suggested for themselves – commercial ventures combined with attendance at family events and occasional state events. That’s now over – it would not surprise me if B&E were kicked out of their royal homes, although it’s worth noting that they both have private property too. B&E are also going to see a lot of royal invites dry up. But I think their careers will be fine? It’s the same thing they argue with Meghan and Harry, like if their “Sussex titles” are removed, no one will care about H&M anymore. That’s just not true, and it’s not true for Beatrice and Eugenie as well.
As for everything else… sure, this is very focused on Andrew and Sarah and how badly they’ve f–ked it up for themselves. But the last point is important – the institution had a lot of this general information for years and did nothing. In fact, the institution made a point of protecting Andrew and NOT the Sussexes. These people can harp on and on about Andrew and Fergie, and I get it, they’re terrible and they should put on an ice floe and set off to sea. But the fact remains that QEII, King Charles and Prince William all had knowledge of the York sh-t for years and years.
The Firm failed since the 1980s to monitor and nuture RF members appropriately so no wonder Andrew, Sarah and William have gone off the rails so badly.
The firm made a huge mistake ousting Diana and after the divorce let her keep the h r h title to ensure her safety.
Yes the royal family had known for years what was going on with the pedo but they chose to protect him and lie about what they knew. Now the chickens have come home to roost and it’s all out there and there is nothing that they can do about it. As for Fergie thinking she can reinvent herself like she has for years…well she is delusional in thinking she will be able to do that. She will probably find some schmuck to grift off of because that’s what she does but it will be harder to find a schmuck willing to help.
I have a feeling she’s going to suddenly fall “deeply” in love with some hideous, rich old man. There’s no reason for her to pretend she never entertained the idea of remarriage because she wasn’t going to let anyone pry the York title from her cold, dead hands. Prince Andrew is useless to her now.
She was dating a man who had money years ago but nothing came of it.
Read Kitty Kelly’s Royals. Fergie has had a whole string of wealthy lovers before and after Andrew and they have each eventually left her in the lurch.
When she got the divorce she was in financial trouble. The queen stopped helping her out and gave her a relatively low settlement. Philip wanted nothing to do with her. After her work as spokesperson she still squandered money. Beatrice wedding was during covid so there could be no big wedding. Eugenie got a big wedding
Fergie is not a fighter. She should have worked and not borrowed money she could not pay back and not avoid scaling back. She should not have gotten permission to live in her ex husbands home and gotten her own place.
They didn’t want to get divorced, they had a weird twisted enmeshed relationship. Phillip wanted her gone, thought she was nothing but trouble and undignified. So they divorced in name only. Their mistake was not either letting them stay together and keep them on lock down or giving her enough money to keep her away. They needed to get Andrew under control, she was NOT the problem spoiled Andrew was ALWAYS the problem.
It’s been interesting to watch the current ITV drama The Lady, which is about a former dresser/assistant to Sarah Ferguson who went on to kill her boyfriend. Natalie Dormer plays Fergie and I suspect that the series has been edited to remove some of her scenes because she sort of disappears from the narrative at points when you’d expect them to show her. But still, and given that it’s fictionalised and focused on the dresser, it still has some quite revealing bits about Sarah which ring true. Like, Jane the dresser gets so close to her that she accidentally says “Sarah” and not “the Duchess” and there is an instant freezing reaction which leads to her getting ousted. And also, generally, this dresser was clearly a troubled person with major red flags who you wouldn’t have thought they’d have let anywhere near the royals, and yet she was allowed to develop this intimate relationship and have access to all sorts of secrets and info about the royals. Because, I presume, they always thought they could cover anything up if they needed to. And of course, when it comes to it, Sarah immediately drops Jane like a stone, because it’s all about preserving herself. And that’s what she’s thinking she can do now with Andrew, just reinvent herself as a single lady who was fooled by him or whatever. Problem is, no one actually cares about Sarah Ferguson anymore and we’re all quite disgusted by those emails with Epstein. It’s clear that because SHE didn’t much care about him being a paedophile, she thinks the public ultimately doesn’t care either and it’s just another scandal like toe-sucking or the Sheikh access business. But it’s really, really not!
I do not care what happens to the York sisters or the institution itself. After what they encouraged for the Sussexes, the whole institution can burn to the ground as far as I am concerned.
B & E were the only ones to be openly friendly with the Sussexes, it could be the real reason that William wants to get rid of them,
I’ll bring the wine and s’mores!
I’m curious to see how it will go with Beatrice and Eugenie. I know they have jobs but a lot of it felt predicated on being close to RF functions. Maybe it won’t matter at all but I don’t think it may be different for them. And what about private family stuff? Is William going to block that out too?
I think they’ll be fine. There are a fair number of ex royals from countries who no longer have monarchies who still use their titles and connections for work/social purposes.
Where is Fergie living now? She’s out of that mansion now. She needs to scale down and just get something less “grand” and more affordable. She probably is not going to get spokesperson work again considering all…
Last we heard she was couch surfing in Dubai (a dangerous prospect at the moment), and hiding out in a decadent spa with gods-knows-who footing the bill.
Fergie was “spokeswoman, brand ambassador, author, television personality — each drawing on the currency of her then-Duchess of York title” WHILE LIVING IN ROYAL LODGE.
Meghan became ALL those things before she married in, didn’t need a title to get things done.
Rotten Rota likes to claim Meghan’s resumption of these tasks/roles after leaving The Firm were only possible because she’d married the spare. That all this time Meghan has been coasting on “her royal connections”. From the very beginning of the Sussexes’ exile period, they’ve been trying to equate Meghan with Fergie, trying to paint her as a grasping arriviste (a title that more appropriately belongs to Kate & her family).
Meghan doesn’t cling to people for handouts like an aging succubus.
Meghan builds – for herself, for her children, for her community, and the wider world.
Fergie doesn’t build, she consumes. Her brightest moment, the closest she ever came to building something on her own, was probably her attempt to become a children’s book author. However given the revelation of her connections to and interactions with a global child trafficking cabal, I’m reasonably certain no mother will want a children’s book written by Fergie on their bookshelf ever again.
Fergie also went on talk shows like Larry King’s. And went in for “what the royals are really like” sort of conversations. She praised C and C to the skies (currying favor). She was invited to events after Philip died, and she was used to “show up” the Sussexes–the establishment saying see she and Andrew are welcome unlike Harry and Meghan. Fergie went on spending sprees while she was in the royal family and was not reined in apparently by Philip and Elizabeth.
The Royal Family felt it was more important to protect Andrew and his family than Harry and Meghan. They’re reaping what they sowed. I’m sure Beatrice and Eugenie will be fine. They have a lot of celebrity and aristo friends who will help them and invite them to events.
This is how I feel.
Beyond this, I don’t give a damn about Fergie. Her groveling emails to Epstein were truly appalling.