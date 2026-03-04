Where did Prince William & Kate film their Welsh-speaking St. David’s Day video?

March 1st was/is St. David’s Day, a national holiday in Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales did not visit Wales on St. David’s Day, but they went a few days earlier. On March 1, they also released a video where they both spoke in Welsh and wished everyone a happy holiday. I posted this on Sunday, but it’s worth watching again:

What was notable about this is that William actually delivered a short speech in a language he has seemingly never learned. Last week, in Wales, he even said that he’s barely touched his Duolingo app. My guess is that someone had to spell everything out phonetically for these two. Oh, this was Kate’s first-ever attempt at speaking Welsh publicly. Royalists have spent days embiggening these two 40-somethings for this video. Well, there’s something else about the video… it was not filmed at their latest forever home, Forest Lodge. The background looks familiar though, and that’s because William has filmed solo videos using the same space, even positioning the camera in the same way in the same room. I always assumed that this was probably William’s suite in Windsor Castle. Well, I was close!

The Prince and Princess of Wales amazed royal fans on Sunday when they released a joint message in Welsh to mark St David’s Day. As well as their important well wishes, there was another hidden message that the clip sent to members of the public. The royals decided to shoot the video at Frogmore House on the Windsor Home Park estate, and this speaks volumes. William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, relocated from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in November 2025, and the family have been keen to keep their new abode under wraps. Choosing to record a video for public consumption in a separate property distinctly draws the line between work and home life for the couple. This is a particularly important decision for William who is trying to navigate life as the future King with the ongoing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor drama unfolding around him. It’s a very pivotal time for the royal family who are increasingly under the spotlight.

Film inside your home or don’t, it’s not my concern, but it’s fascinating that they used Frogmore House as a backdrop, and that William has used the same room to film other videos too. Do they have use of Frogmore House whenever they want? Is Frogmore House yet another “forever home” for them? I’ve long believed that William has a separate place in Windsor, maybe a suite in the castle, or maybe something else. Is he staying in Frogmore House? It’s pretty grand for a bachelor pad, and other royals have used it for their wedding receptions and/or afterparties. Other royals like… Prince Harry and Meghan.