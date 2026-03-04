Where did Prince William & Kate film their Welsh-speaking St. David’s Day video?

March 1st was/is St. David’s Day, a national holiday in Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales did not visit Wales on St. David’s Day, but they went a few days earlier. On March 1, they also released a video where they both spoke in Welsh and wished everyone a happy holiday. I posted this on Sunday, but it’s worth watching again:
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus! 🏴🌼 pic.twitter.com/Dmf1VXeHpJ
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2026
What was notable about this is that William actually delivered a short speech in a language he has seemingly never learned. Last week, in Wales, he even said that he’s barely touched his Duolingo app. My guess is that someone had to spell everything out phonetically for these two. Oh, this was Kate’s first-ever attempt at speaking Welsh publicly. Royalists have spent days embiggening these two 40-somethings for this video. Well, there’s something else about the video… it was not filmed at their latest forever home, Forest Lodge. The background looks familiar though, and that’s because William has filmed solo videos using the same space, even positioning the camera in the same way in the same room. I always assumed that this was probably William’s suite in Windsor Castle. Well, I was close!
The Prince and Princess of Wales amazed royal fans on Sunday when they released a joint message in Welsh to mark St David’s Day. As well as their important well wishes, there was another hidden message that the clip sent to members of the public. The royals decided to shoot the video at Frogmore House on the Windsor Home Park estate, and this speaks volumes.
William and Kate, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, relocated from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge in November 2025, and the family have been keen to keep their new abode under wraps. Choosing to record a video for public consumption in a separate property distinctly draws the line between work and home life for the couple.
This is a particularly important decision for William who is trying to navigate life as the future King with the ongoing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor drama unfolding around him. It’s a very pivotal time for the royal family who are increasingly under the spotlight.
Film inside your home or don’t, it’s not my concern, but it’s fascinating that they used Frogmore House as a backdrop, and that William has used the same room to film other videos too. Do they have use of Frogmore House whenever they want? Is Frogmore House yet another “forever home” for them? I’ve long believed that William has a separate place in Windsor, maybe a suite in the castle, or maybe something else. Is he staying in Frogmore House? It’s pretty grand for a bachelor pad, and other royals have used it for their wedding receptions and/or afterparties. Other royals like… Prince Harry and Meghan.
They also took some photos there before the state banquets. I think they are trying to tell us something. Why only choose FH and not others? William probably lives there alone.
Harry and Meghan get accused of being privacy obsessed. And yet we’ve seen so many cute vids and photos of montecito. And here’s the Wales who have to film everything in a separate space from where they live. It’s weird. Or yeah William lives at FH.
I don’t think Scooter lived at Adelaide Cottage. I doubt they were under the same roof all that much. They have other properties.
I think FH is only renovated to the level of official events and isn’t suitable for full time living. I doubt William is living there. There are many other properties at Windsor.
This is what I’ve read about it – its not a residence and would need significant renovations before it could be used as a residence. But, maybe that changed. Or maybe William is staying elsewhere on Windsor property and Frogmore house is a convenient meeting spot between Forest Lodge and wherever he is. Maybe Kate is still at Adelaide and he’s at FL and they’re keeping that secret. who knows.
I do think its weird that the press is just accepting that we will never see Forest Lodge. Look, I don’t need or want to see their bedroom. But Charles and Camilla are constantly hosting receptions at Clarence House. The late queen had receptions of one sort or another pretty much weekly at BP, and even once or twice a year at Sandringham. BP is a little different, as is Windsor Castle, because it is an official residence so you would expect it to be used to host events. but nothing at Forest Lodge, ever?? They’re never going to host a welcome party there or an official dinner party? They don’t even use KP1A for anything like that besides the one meet and greet with the Obamas. It just feels like it this huge layer of secrecy for W&K that no other royal expects or demands. We even see clips of the inside of Anne’s residence and Edward and Sophie’s.
That does not sound like Kate’s usual mumbling. Some AI enhancements perhaps? They both look awkward.
It tracks that Charles would quietly give Frogmore to William. LOL. Will Charlotte one day be granted the cottage in Kensington? These people are ALL sociopaths.
I always thought nothing showed how unserious William was like his announcement that he was only just recently starting to learn Welsh. Imagine what a PR win it would have been if he’d spent decades on it and revealed himself as fluent when he was elevated. He can’t even be opportunistic effectively.
Applying himself to studying a language for years is beyond his capabilities. He’s too deeply lazy and unmotivated.
So this “distinctly draws the line between work and home life for the couple.” Meaning, apparently, that neither of them will do any work-work from Forest Lodge. Ever?
Or, yes, one of them had to go from their home to the other’s home. Kate drew the short straw and hiked over to Frogmore. Because they can’t actually be saying the heir will never, ever work from his “home” wherever that is, right?
I’ve got three words for this: split screen masking. Those lazies weren’t filmed together; they hate each other’s guts.
That’s why they looped that side view of Kate multiple times to persuade the viewer they were really next to each other in real time.
I thought the same thing…
Just like the Royal train, I suspect that William and Kate were always jealous that Harry and Meghan used Frogmore House for their engagement photos and wedding reception and now they’re using it for these videos. William and Kate also used Frogmore House for their photos for the German State Dinner.
If you assume that WanK have not lived together since 2020 or thereabouts — I assume Covid was a gift as it eclipsed whatever their domestic re-alignment was, whether a trial separation, a permanent one, or a messy in-between phase — then 5 forever homes actually equals 2.5 each, which is more in line with standard HNW allocation of one home in the city and one in the country. I’m guessing Kate moved out of KP never to return, both of them hated Adelaide, Anmer Hall became neutral ground for shared holidays with their kids, and now Forest Lodge is Kate’s for life, so long as she stays in her lane, at a designated speed. If their fifth home is in Scotland, it’s really a grace-and-favour place that sits empty most of the year. The late Queen loved Scotland, her family, less so.
