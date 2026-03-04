David Beckham posted birthday messages to Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram

Back in January, I thought Brooklyn Beckham was smart to come out and air out all of his dirty laundry and really speak about his estrangement from his parents. In retrospect, I still think it was a great move. He hasn’t allowed David and Victoria Beckham to dictate the narrative, and calling them out so publicly puts the spotlight on their words and behavior, and what they’re still saying and doing to him. David and Victoria have also made it abundantly clear since then that they want to reconcile with Brooklyn… but only if he leaves his wife, Nicola Peltz. David and Victoria’s friends are also still openly sh-ttalking Brooklyn and Nicola. Basically, Brooklyn drew a line and said he was done with their sh-t, and David and Victoria have continued to show their asses ever since.

Well, here’s an interesting new thing. Today is Brooklyn’s 27th birthday. He’s a Pisces, which I didn’t know/forgot. David Beckham decided to post some birthday photos of his eldest son on his Instagram Stories. The baby pic is adorable, as is the photo of Brooklyn when he was probably about 10 years old. David probably still thinks of Brooklyn that way, that he’s just a baby or just a little boy. David also tagged Victoria on the Stories… but he didn’t actually tag Brooklyn. Is that because Brooklyn still has his parents blocked on social media? Reportedly, Brooklyn blocked almost his entire family on Instagram last year. Perhaps this is the only way David knows? I doubt Brooklyn will get in touch with his parents today.





