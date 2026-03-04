David Beckham posted birthday messages to Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram

Back in January, I thought Brooklyn Beckham was smart to come out and air out all of his dirty laundry and really speak about his estrangement from his parents. In retrospect, I still think it was a great move. He hasn’t allowed David and Victoria Beckham to dictate the narrative, and calling them out so publicly puts the spotlight on their words and behavior, and what they’re still saying and doing to him. David and Victoria have also made it abundantly clear since then that they want to reconcile with Brooklyn… but only if he leaves his wife, Nicola Peltz. David and Victoria’s friends are also still openly sh-ttalking Brooklyn and Nicola. Basically, Brooklyn drew a line and said he was done with their sh-t, and David and Victoria have continued to show their asses ever since.
Well, here’s an interesting new thing. Today is Brooklyn’s 27th birthday. He’s a Pisces, which I didn’t know/forgot. David Beckham decided to post some birthday photos of his eldest son on his Instagram Stories. The baby pic is adorable, as is the photo of Brooklyn when he was probably about 10 years old. David probably still thinks of Brooklyn that way, that he’s just a baby or just a little boy. David also tagged Victoria on the Stories… but he didn’t actually tag Brooklyn. Is that because Brooklyn still has his parents blocked on social media? Reportedly, Brooklyn blocked almost his entire family on Instagram last year. Perhaps this is the only way David knows? I doubt Brooklyn will get in touch with his parents today.
The pics are v cute but didn’t Brooklyn say he didn’t want any SM communication at all? His parents said oh well.
Exactly @ Jais this is all performative PR disrespecting his stated wishes . David and Vicky should send their son a card and a letter and reach out privately if they genuinely want a reconciliation.
Yeah I thought the same. Either it’s you still ignoring his wishes, or you want the PR boost of being magnanimous and wants the narrative of ” oh look they’re still trying to reach out to him, they’re so sad, Brooklyn should stop being a spoiled brat” to get out there.
If they really cared about just connecting with him outside of everything, I presume they know where he lives, they could have just mailed a card. This performative stuff knowing what’s going on with them now just leave the bad taste in my mouth. And makes me even more inclined to understand why Brooklyn wants separation from them.
This comes across as very self serving and as a form of performative blackmail. Also does anyone think if they finally bullied their son into divorcing they would like his second wife any better? This is beyond disgusting behavior for any parent and I certainly wouldn’t want my child marrying into a family like the Beckhams no matter how special and elite they believe they are.
Speaking as someone who only just had to block my mother on Instagram a week or ten days ago, presumably when she discovered the app, which I joined six months ago, under my given name, I can venture a prediction of what Brooklyn might likely be feeling: god, give it a rest. I had to go through a series of reports generated automatically by the app in order to block my mother from unwanted and unwelcome contact, bearing in mind, the last time I saw her, IRL, as my son says, was in 2008. She knows exactly why we don’t have a relationship, in view of feelings I have expressed many times, before and after our last encounter. The boxes I ticked cited “bullying, harassment” and a few other line items. So it could be flagged. Parents, if there are any parents reading this, who have been on the other end of this awful cycle: stop. Just stop. Give your family members peace and space to resolve their own emotions and if they wish to, they will find you. Do not chase them. There is no logical reason for this. If they wanted to speak to you, or had anything to say, or were willing to listen to you provide yet another justification for behaviour which has proved so troubling and devastating to them over the years, they would pick up the phone. There is virtually no barrier to contact, if you are the adult child of a parent with whom you have no contact. I have tried this before. We have had reunions. Every one vindicated my original assessment that she did not understand what my fundamental objection to her choices was. That she was not able or willing to do her part of the work. She used to always say, it takes two to tango, and indeed, it does. Once one person stops, they walk off the dance floor, the dance is over. Just stop. If he wants to talk to you, he will. This is baiting, guilt-tripping, virtue-signalling, emotional arson. And it’s not for anyone’s benefit but David. So just give it a rest. Seriously. Stop.
I’m sorry that you had to go through this
Re “it takes two to tango”. My mama said that often also. In counselling, I learned a better way to phrase the thought: “Own 100% of your 50%”. Granted, this counselling was related to an intimate partnership, but the phrase has stuck and I’ve applied it to all relationships ever since.
If I own ALL my own contributions to the breakdown but they don’t, then nothing can really change, except my behaviour/responses to their 50% that they are only taking 25% responsibility for.
If I own ALL my own contributions and they own theirs, reconciliation is possible, even likely.
Look at David doing the look what a good dad I am by putting pictures of my beloved son on social media! Hey David if you really want to be a good dad suck it up and call your son personally and work things out! Your PR campaign is doomed to fail with your beloved son!!
That B&W photo is so strange. It looks like David plopped a picture of his son into a Levi’s ad. Their lighting is completely different from each other.
I thought that was an old picture of Mindy Kaling.
Attack your son through the press and then post cutesy pics for his birthday…..
Manipulative.
Makes it seem like he’s the bigger person, mourning the relationship, all while putting their estrangement right back into the headlines.
Would anyone be shocked if we saw pictures of them “looking downcast” at some point today?
And if he didn’t post something, everyone would be screaming about how he’s snubbing his son on the day of his birth.
Eh, they’re not royals, I don’t think anyone would care if they didn’t post – especially since the kid went no-contact. But that wouldn’t get them any attention, and they apparently can’t pass up the least opportunity for that.
Who would be complaining? Not Brooklyn as he clearly stated that he didn’t want to be on their SM anymore. You mean randos on the internet would be complaining? Why should the Beckhams care about that?
I can see people screaming via media stories that he’s snubbing his son, but much like with the royals I think that would be coming from people who want to make it seem like the choice to be no contact is on their end, and not that they have been cut off.
I think this post just shows David Beckham’s lack a respect for Brooklyn’s wishes. Brooklyn asked that they stop posting about him on social media.
Ooh. Ick! Stalkers as your parents. Can it get any creepier?
This feels performative. He knows Brooklyn blocked them. So why post this other than to create a victim narrative for him and Victoria? It also shows that he doesn’t respect boundaries because Brooklyn stated he wanted no contact with them and by doing this even if they are blocked it is still an attempt to keep some kind of connection.