Donald Trump got ‘confused’ & couldn’t ‘remember’ where his father was born

Here are some photos of Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. He welcomed Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz. There are photos of Trump showing Merz that ghastly Walk of Fame “display” outside of the Oval Office. Trump doesn’t even realize that all of the other world leaders are laughing at him and his tacky style (among other things). During the Oval Office meeting, Dementia Don got “confused” for the millionth time. He declared that his father, Fred Trump, was born in Germany. He was not. Fred Trump was born in New York.

President Donald Trump again appeared to confuse the birthplaces of his father and paternal grandfather during a media briefing Tuesday, March 3, in Washington, repeating the incorrect claim that his father, Fred Trump, was born in Germany. Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke to reporters from the Oval Office early Tuesday following a long-planned bilateral meeting at the White House. Responding to a question about U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, Trump criticized Spain and the U.K. over the countries’ lack of support. Spain, Trump claimed, “has been terrible,” and threatened to cut off all trade with the country. “And by the way,” Trump added, “I’m not happy with the U.K. either.” “The U.K. has been, very, very, uncooperative with that stupid island they have, that they gave away and took a 100-year lease,” Trump said, referring to the U.K.’s decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, home to a major U.S.-U.K. military base, to the east African nation of Mauritius. “They ruin relationships. It’s a shame,” Trump said. “And I love that country. I love it. My mother was born there,” Trump said of the U.K. The president’s mother, Mary Anne Macleod Trump, was born in Scotland and immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager. “My father was born — he knows all about my father,” Trump added on Tuesday, gesturing to Merz. “My father was born there. There are places that you sort of automatically very, very — feel warmly about.” Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York City. It was the president’s grandparents, Frederich Trump and Elizabeth Christ Trump, who immigrated to the U.S. from Germany.

Beyond yet another incident where Trump forgot a vital personal fact, this is WILD: “The U.K. has been, very, very, uncooperative with that stupid island they have.” King Charles is still due to make a state visit to the US next month, you guys. And Trump keeps sh-ttalking the UK, British veterans, Keir Starmer and everyone else. Not to mention Spain! Wow, are people taking bets on the World Cup getting canceled?

Meanwhile, Iran is attacking America’s Middle East allies. Yesterday, Iranian drones hit the American embassy in Dubai, and the State Department has sent out alerts to Americans in the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia to get out. The problem? None of the American embassies or consulates in the region are actually facilitating those exits. American embassies across the region have issued statements basically saying that Americans are on their own as they try to flee.