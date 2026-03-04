Donald Trump got ‘confused’ & couldn’t ‘remember’ where his father was born

Here are some photos of Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. He welcomed Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz. There are photos of Trump showing Merz that ghastly Walk of Fame “display” outside of the Oval Office. Trump doesn’t even realize that all of the other world leaders are laughing at him and his tacky style (among other things). During the Oval Office meeting, Dementia Don got “confused” for the millionth time. He declared that his father, Fred Trump, was born in Germany. He was not. Fred Trump was born in New York.
President Donald Trump again appeared to confuse the birthplaces of his father and paternal grandfather during a media briefing Tuesday, March 3, in Washington, repeating the incorrect claim that his father, Fred Trump, was born in Germany.
Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke to reporters from the Oval Office early Tuesday following a long-planned bilateral meeting at the White House. Responding to a question about U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran, Trump criticized Spain and the U.K. over the countries’ lack of support. Spain, Trump claimed, “has been terrible,” and threatened to cut off all trade with the country. “And by the way,” Trump added, “I’m not happy with the U.K. either.”
“The U.K. has been, very, very, uncooperative with that stupid island they have, that they gave away and took a 100-year lease,” Trump said, referring to the U.K.’s decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, home to a major U.S.-U.K. military base, to the east African nation of Mauritius.
“They ruin relationships. It’s a shame,” Trump said. “And I love that country. I love it. My mother was born there,” Trump said of the U.K. The president’s mother, Mary Anne Macleod Trump, was born in Scotland and immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager.
“My father was born — he knows all about my father,” Trump added on Tuesday, gesturing to Merz. “My father was born there. There are places that you sort of automatically very, very — feel warmly about.”
Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York City. It was the president’s grandparents, Frederich Trump and Elizabeth Christ Trump, who immigrated to the U.S. from Germany.
Beyond yet another incident where Trump forgot a vital personal fact, this is WILD: “The U.K. has been, very, very, uncooperative with that stupid island they have.” King Charles is still due to make a state visit to the US next month, you guys. And Trump keeps sh-ttalking the UK, British veterans, Keir Starmer and everyone else. Not to mention Spain! Wow, are people taking bets on the World Cup getting canceled?
Meanwhile, Iran is attacking America’s Middle East allies. Yesterday, Iranian drones hit the American embassy in Dubai, and the State Department has sent out alerts to Americans in the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia to get out. The problem? None of the American embassies or consulates in the region are actually facilitating those exits. American embassies across the region have issued statements basically saying that Americans are on their own as they try to flee.
Wish fulfillment isn’t it? He WISHES his father had been born in Germany and fighting for that side in WW2
It’s been widely reported that Fred Trump was arrested at a KKK parade in the 1920’s in Queens, and that he went to the infamous German American Bund rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939. The German American Bund was a pro-Nazi organization.
lol, the way we laughed at this. He’s always made a BFD about his mum being Scottish, hence his affection for Britain (the Scots hate the English)
But now he doesn’t want to be “special friends” cause our PM is wary of getting dragged into another illegal war. He’s suddenly got another “special friend” in Germany
🤡
Unfortunately our spineless clown enjoys his time with your clown. Everyone hates him at home. Except maybe his wife and his few cronies. 2 embarrassments having dinner together.
I think it’s pretty great that Merz came with the receipts, showing Trump that he too has recent immigrants in his ancestry, and that he (Trump) is only second generation American on his father’s side. (First generation on his mom’s side.) Will this inspire him to be sympathetic to the situations of more recent immigrants and refugees? Of course not. But I appreciate Merz pointing out his hypocrisy.
Not the first time he’s forgotten his family heritage. His family clearly doesn’t give a damn about him.
Wait…what? If his father was born in Germany and his mother in Scotland, doesn’t that make him an anchor baby? Deport him immediately. He can’t be president. ATP, I will seize upon any loophole I can find. 😡
I mean, all of his kids except Tiffany are anchor babies, the way they define it. And he was too.
AKA: In the throes of dementia.
Dementia usually takes 7-10 years after diagnosis to be terminal. Epstein was emailing in 2017 about Trump being confused and not recognizing friends. Tik Tok, mother effer.
He is at the end!!! My city in Canada is going to erupt in celebration! People will literally dance in the street like we won the Stanley Cup playoffs.
He has turned the White House into a tacky brothel … fitting, I guess, as his grandfather ran one.
But it is painful to see.
The Adderall, et al drug routines they are using to prop him and make him function during the day are no longer working as well in public. He is clearly subdowning and his schedule has been adjusted to reflect that he doesn’t function early in the day. It is getting harder and harder to cover his clear cognitive decline. His voice is getting weaker and his speech pattern is more garbled/slurred. He is losing control of his swallow reflex, which eventually leads to aspiration pneumonia. He is too mean to drop d##d on camera, but his handlers are rapidly losing control of the narrative. He has the lost look of a dementia patient. It is only a matter of time before he either leaves this mortal coil or declines so much he is replaced by Vance.