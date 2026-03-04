Nicole Kidman wore Chanel to the NYC ‘Scarpetta’ premiere: emu glamour?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of the Scarpetta premiere in New York last night. Nicole Kidman plays Kay Scarpetta, based on the popular book series written by Patricia Cornwall. Kidman plays a medical examiner investigating (what else) a serial killer. Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker and Ariana DeBose also star. A quick sidenote about Simon Baker – that man has been fine for over 30 years, and he looks SO good at 56.

The premiere fashion was interesting, I guess. I believe this is Nicole’s first big premiere since her marriage to Keith Urban fell apart last year. She looks fine – happy, relaxed. She’s a Chanel ambassador now, and her ensemble here is Chanel. It’s very “business up top, emu party below.” She’s back to straight hair after briefly going back to her natural curls.

Years ago, I tried to get into Patricia Cornwell’s books but I’m just not built that way – I love a detective story or cop procedural, but the grisly medical/autopsy stuff is not my style at all. People have talked about adapting the Scarpetta books for many years though, and I think it’s cool that Nicole is taking on this role which is iconic for many fans. It feels like Nicole really wants this to work into a regular gig. Like, she totally envisions many more seasons. I’m including the trailer below.

