Gordon Ramsay: Brooklyn Beckham is ‘infatuated,’ he needs to go back to his parents

British people are never beating the “every man must choose between his parents or his spouse” allegations, my god. As we’ve seen, Brooklyn Beckham is completely estranged from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as a few of his siblings. At first, David and Victoria just treated Nicola Peltz like crap and tried to ruin Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding. The estrangement began last year, when Brooklyn finally had enough of his parents’ meddling and their tabloid briefings. Brooklyn even described, in his own words, why he needed space from his parents in a series of tell-all Instagram Stories posts. Well, the Beckhams’ good friend Gordon Ramsay came out in a recent interview to trash Brooklyn and declare that Brooklyn is merely temporarily infatuated with Nicola, his wife of nearly four years, and that Brooklyn will eventually come to his senses and go running “back” to his parents.

Celebrity Chef… Gordon Ramsay has hailed David and Victoria Beckham as fantastic parents — and said time will help Brooklyn heal their heartbreaking family feud. The Michelin-starred restauranteur, 59, said he loves the aspiring chef, 26, and has been in contact offering support. Loyal Gordon, a long-time family friend, said: “It’s a very difficult situation. Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn. Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible. But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back. “I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible. They’ve both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they’ve got Brooklyn out of the s***. I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop. I just want Brooklyn to take a moment to himself. And remember: you’re half mum, half dad. And you’re an amazing young man. But, boy, they’ve done more for you than anyone did in your entire life. ”Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track.”

[From The Sun]

“But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind.” What the actual f–k is he saying? Brooklyn and Nicola might be deep as puddles, but they’ve been together for years now, and it’s not an “infatuation.” Brooklyn loves his wife, and he’s heartbroken to watch as his parents have treated her like sh-t, and how they’ve genuinely tried to break up his marriage. Sources close to David and Victoria have made it abundantly clear: D&V will not even consider “reconciling” with Brooklyn UNLESS he divorces Nicola. Which is all the evidence Brooklyn needs to keep his distance from his parents. I really don’t understand this increasingly common mindset of “it’s perfectly normal and appropriate for a man’s parents to interfere with a man’s marriage.”