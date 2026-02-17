Gordon Ramsay: Brooklyn Beckham is ‘infatuated,’ he needs to go back to his parents

British people are never beating the “every man must choose between his parents or his spouse” allegations, my god. As we’ve seen, Brooklyn Beckham is completely estranged from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as a few of his siblings. At first, David and Victoria just treated Nicola Peltz like crap and tried to ruin Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding. The estrangement began last year, when Brooklyn finally had enough of his parents’ meddling and their tabloid briefings. Brooklyn even described, in his own words, why he needed space from his parents in a series of tell-all Instagram Stories posts. Well, the Beckhams’ good friend Gordon Ramsay came out in a recent interview to trash Brooklyn and declare that Brooklyn is merely temporarily infatuated with Nicola, his wife of nearly four years, and that Brooklyn will eventually come to his senses and go running “back” to his parents.
Celebrity Chef… Gordon Ramsay has hailed David and Victoria Beckham as fantastic parents — and said time will help Brooklyn heal their heartbreaking family feud. The Michelin-starred restauranteur, 59, said he loves the aspiring chef, 26, and has been in contact offering support.
Loyal Gordon, a long-time family friend, said: “It’s a very difficult situation. Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn. Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible. But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back.
“I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible. They’ve both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they’ve got Brooklyn out of the s***. I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop. I just want Brooklyn to take a moment to himself. And remember: you’re half mum, half dad. And you’re an amazing young man. But, boy, they’ve done more for you than anyone did in your entire life.
”Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track.”
“But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind.” What the actual f–k is he saying? Brooklyn and Nicola might be deep as puddles, but they’ve been together for years now, and it’s not an “infatuation.” Brooklyn loves his wife, and he’s heartbroken to watch as his parents have treated her like sh-t, and how they’ve genuinely tried to break up his marriage. Sources close to David and Victoria have made it abundantly clear: D&V will not even consider “reconciling” with Brooklyn UNLESS he divorces Nicola. Which is all the evidence Brooklyn needs to keep his distance from his parents. I really don’t understand this increasingly common mindset of “it’s perfectly normal and appropriate for a man’s parents to interfere with a man’s marriage.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
So his new son in law should leave his daughter and go back to his parents???
Exactly? Gordon is also as deep as a puddle
This!
This nearing 30’s year old adult grown man needs to go home to his parents. This is insane logic lmaoooo
Totally. He should maybe have a look at his own Adam Peaty/family issues first.
These sour people who wish divorce on a couple are off the wall.
That’s so patronizing. Regardless of whether anyone in this story is a good person or not, saying a man is merely infatuated with his wife of fours years is unkind. Pretty sure Brooklyn and Gordon won’t be talking much more in the future, jeez.
Stay in your lane Gordon!!! Continue to scramble eggs and nothing else!!
Why is this marriage any of his concern in the first place I find his comments really bizarre and absolutely disgusting.
These old pale male bitter stale peeps all sound like the father in Romeo & Juliet. Mr. Capulet. Paul Sorvino did an absolutely brilliant turn in this role in Bazz Luhrman’s film.
I guess that’s Gordon’s way of saying he’s already soured on his daughter’s new marriage.
I can’t tell but the discourse between a daughter getting married into another family feels very different than that of a son marrying into another family. There seems to be more ownership of the son but maybe I’m wrong on that.
Is this some kind of new hobby in the UK? Trying to break up marriages? Once two people are united in marriage, it’s time for everyone who might object to stfu. Seriously.
No kidding. Major dysfunction alarm bells going off these days. Always blaming the women too.
Apparently marrying an American woman is a crime…
When your parents say they love you, but they argue with you every time you try to do anything other than what they have planned. Feel so bad for him.
Waiting for someone to write about what’s really going on with Ilia Malinin. He’s still coached by his parents, because it makes for a good TV story. Meanwhile, his mother, who we are told is his main coach at home, has moved from being in the arena, but not watching due to her anxiety, to not traveling with him to competitions, to not even speaking to him on the phone for the foreseeable future the whole time he was at the Olympics, until after he competed. But they are such a close and loving family!
I’ve really come to be sad for kids expected to never step out of their parents’ shadow. It’s not just Brooklyn. And advertising to parents is where the money is, so the kids just get thrown under the bus and their troubles get on blamed on their “willfulness” instead of parents who won’t let go.
Brooklyn Beckham is an ADULT. He can make his own decisions.
Growing up in a toxic family taught me one thing: if someone cut ties with their parents or siblings they have REASONS. And the only thing to do is STFU, change the subject it’s none of your business.
I cut ties with my family, and it wasn’t out of the blue, it took me years, and I am still in therapy. So leave that guy alone.
What I don’t get is if the relationship is that toxic and shaky or whatever, why waste time on this embarrassing public briefing? Sit back, relax, and you will look like the heroic loving parents picking up the pieces after the implosion.
Which tells me they actually think these two will stick it out.
LOL, I just wish they would stick it out, out of the public eye. The lack of talent and charisma that couple shares is draining to even glance at. 🤣
Because they are toxic.
They live for drama and attention.
Gordon Ramsey lacks self awareness. His own son in law is estranged from his family. What is he doing here?
Probably projecting.