Apple Martin: ‘I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying’



In recent years, whenever we talk about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple Martin, there’s inevitably a comment along the lines of “didn’t she get kicked out of school for bullying?” I have no idea if that was ever a genuine, verifiable story or just random internet gossip or something more nefarious, like a whisper campaign. All I know is that when I’ve tried to investigate if there was any credible reporting on “Apple Martin expelled from school over bullying,” all I found were people on various forums talking about “the rumor.” Well, Apple has heard the rumor as well and she has something to say.

Apple Martin is hitting back against rumors that she was expelled from a school for bullying. In an Instagram comment reshared to her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin pushed back against rumors that she was expelled for bullying, saying that it was “just a quick little message from myself.” “Hi! I didn’t wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand,” Apple wrote to an unnamed account. “I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone.” “I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions,” she continued. “But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that ❤️.” Martin previously faced bullying rumors in December 2024 when a video circulated of her appearing to crash a fellow debutante’s photo shoot. However, the debutante in question, Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, told PEOPLE at the time, “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting.” She added, “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”

[From People]

As many people will likely point out, even if Apple wasn’t technically expelled from a school, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t “asked to leave voluntarily” or some kind of situation was resolved via a school transfer. But again, I truly don’t know. I think that if Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter was genuinely such a holy terror to her classmates, one of the parents would have gone public at some point. I mean, that random guy sued Gwyneth over a ski accident! You’re telling me that all of the parents at a presumably private school would keep the posh omerta and never say anything publicly? It’s far more likely that the Apple didn’t fall far from the Gwyneth tree – Gwyneth isn’t a bully, she’s just snotty and elitist. There’s a difference! And I assume that Apple probably shares some of Gwyneth’s snotty traits.