Apple Martin: ‘I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying’

In recent years, whenever we talk about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple Martin, there’s inevitably a comment along the lines of “didn’t she get kicked out of school for bullying?” I have no idea if that was ever a genuine, verifiable story or just random internet gossip or something more nefarious, like a whisper campaign. All I know is that when I’ve tried to investigate if there was any credible reporting on “Apple Martin expelled from school over bullying,” all I found were people on various forums talking about “the rumor.” Well, Apple has heard the rumor as well and she has something to say.
Apple Martin is hitting back against rumors that she was expelled from a school for bullying.
In an Instagram comment reshared to her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin pushed back against rumors that she was expelled for bullying, saying that it was “just a quick little message from myself.”
“Hi! I didn’t wanna respond but this narrative is completely false and has gotten so out of hand,” Apple wrote to an unnamed account. “I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone.”
“I completely understand ppl not liking me and that is okay! The internet is a place where ppl can share their opinions,” she continued. “But this rumor is completely untrue, I am not that type of person and anyone who is close to me knows that ❤️.”
Martin previously faced bullying rumors in December 2024 when a video circulated of her appearing to crash a fellow debutante’s photo shoot. However, the debutante in question, Aliénor Loppin de Montmort, told PEOPLE at the time, “[Apple’s] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn’t deserve an ounce of what she’s getting.” She added, “She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!”
[From People]
As many people will likely point out, even if Apple wasn’t technically expelled from a school, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t “asked to leave voluntarily” or some kind of situation was resolved via a school transfer. But again, I truly don’t know. I think that if Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter was genuinely such a holy terror to her classmates, one of the parents would have gone public at some point. I mean, that random guy sued Gwyneth over a ski accident! You’re telling me that all of the parents at a presumably private school would keep the posh omerta and never say anything publicly? It’s far more likely that the Apple didn’t fall far from the Gwyneth tree – Gwyneth isn’t a bully, she’s just snotty and elitist. There’s a difference! And I assume that Apple probably shares some of Gwyneth’s snotty traits.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
While she looks like Chris, she’s her mother’s daughter – the attitude is all Goop.
She does really look like Chris. I’m glad she at least went to college before launching herself into media hard core…. And the lip filler thing feels like a half truth, she had decent size lips before but now her lips look wonky and don’t separate right.
I dont understand how she could have gotten a procedure this bad. She has money and connections to the best.
I’m wondering why she’d hasn’t appeared in anything acting-wise yet.
Is the industry going through something? I keep seeing Cindy Crawford’s daughter in things, and I feel Apple has got to be more skilled than her!
Yeah I don’t understand the hard launch of her either when she’s not acted in anything and is still in college
Hard agree.
Maybe the parents and school got some sort of financial settlement and had to sign an NDA so can’t talk about it but I suppose that doesn’t stop others not directly involved from talking about it.
Not likely. A few directly involved parties maybe but this is Harvard Westlake we are talking about. There are plenty of families there to whom Goop and Chris Martin are just trashy new money.
Well we will know soon enough if there was anything to this. Classic Streisand effect; everyone will be looking and investigating now.
That’s what I’ve always wondered — wouldn’t old money people find Gwyneth kind of tacky? They have their own set of unwritten rules, and she tends to break most of them (as do most of the billionaires like Jeff Bezos).
Hey I actually watched her Vogue makeup tutorial and learned something in my ancient age. I guess though if you’re around the best makeup artists in Hollywood you learn a few things. Anyway about the rumor – I think that it was an obvious rumor since she started at the prestigious Harvard-Westlake and ended up graduating from Crossroads. Most people don’t change their high schools in the middle especially to a less prestigious one so what was the reason?
Maybe she got bad grades— lof of people switch schools for that reason.
I’m surprised she went to college, but my guess is Chris Martin wanted her to since he does hold a degree.
Rarely do these expensive schools kick people out for “bad grades”. And rarely are rich kids “expelled” for that matter. She was very likely “asked to leave” so there’s no record of her being officially expelled which would track with her saying she wasn’t expelled (notice she doesn’t say why she went to Crossroads instead). Her own mother went to crossroads and talked about how “hippie” it was years ago and not in a good way which is why its odd she would have her daughter transfer there abruptly unless there was literally no other choice. Gwyneth and Chris are famous, rich and connected but people forget that the other kids’ parents at HW too are rich and connected and some more so than Gwyneth and Chris.
That makes sense. I was working on the assumption she chose to leave rather than got expelled, since we can’t seem to get confirmation yet. But if she was asked to leave, other scenarios of are possible.
If she was asked to leave, I’m surprised she’d draw attention to it. Now everyone is going to go digging.
All I know about Gwyneth’s education is that she went to Spence and she never lets you forget it, and somehow, in her mind, that is supposed to trump Brad Pitt going to university.
I say this as someone whose favorite personal image of Paltrow is of someone who wouldn’t give a peasant like me the time of day- it is kind of rough to have grown up your whole life with your name being a punchline and people having decided who you are before they’ve even met you. So yeah, I do have some iotas of sympathy for her.
Or maybe it’s just a lie on the Internet and people pass it around on the Internet like gospel.
Exactly!! Anyone who is a fan of Meghan should be well aware of how quickly and pervasively lies spread. It just takes one ‘story’ and it takes off from there!
Yeah that’s true there are certain rumors that become urban legends without any merit to them like the rumors about Scarlett Johansson and Benicio del Toro or Richard Gear and gerbils.
Oh yes some real gossip to investigate! I have no idea if this is true, but if it is, I also have no idea why she’d bring it up. And if it’s not true, I can see why it would bother her.
I’d certainly be more bothered by fake stories being spread about me than true ones! Especially an accusation like bullying.
The rumor started on Reddit and claimed that a group of girls (including Apple) bullied a girl to the point that she attempted suicide and that Apple had to change schools because of it. To be honest, I can see how people might believe it, as she seems very similar to Gwyneth in this regard, warm and loving toward those in their inner circle but cold and completely indifferent to people outside it. So saying “anyone close to me knows that” doesn’t mean much, since those people would only experience her caring side
I mean, she is Paltrow’s daughter but I’m sure that’s both a blessing and a curse. I imagine lots of people love to dunk on her because of her doofy mother. All that to say, I think I agree with Kaiser’s take on the rumor.
Personally, I have something of a love-hate relationship with Goop. I side-eye a lot of her nonsense, like the vagina eggs and her Vogue skincare tutorial where she applied everything out of order and barely used an SPF (which she applied as one of her first steps, no less… for your daytime glam, you should always finish with SPF moisturizer as it both protects your skin and acts as an occlusive for all the other product applied before)… but I do think she is sometimes kind of funny, like in her Alex Cooper and Amy Poehler podcast interviews.
This is also probably controversial but I recently watched Shakespeare in Love for the first time expecting it to be a fresh turd but I was actually surprised by how charmed I was by the film and by ‘ol Goop’s performance in particular. I’m not saying she deserved to win the Oscar against Cate Blanchett, Fernanda Montenegro, etc. but I definitely think she deserved her nomination for Best Actress for that performance.