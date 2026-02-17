In 2007, Kate Middleton ‘was miserable, but she certainly wasn’t desperate’

A film critic recently referred to Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” as “smooth-brained.” That’s how I feel about Russell Myers’ new royal book, William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story. It’s smooth-brained royal gossip – full of lies and false narratives, with no real connection to what actually happened in recent royal history, but it’s still sort of fun to talk about all of this sh-t. I certainly hope that no one is actually buying Myers’ book, because A) it sounds extremely dumb and there’s no real tea and B) we’re already seeing “the good parts” via extensive excerpts in the British tabloids.
Speaking of, Myers tried to reimagine Prince William and then-Kate Middleton’s 2007 breakup. That was “the big split” after they had already broken up many times in the previous years, only to get back together whenever William struck out with another woman. The 2007 split came after the tabloids and the Middletons had ramped up pressure on William to propose to Kate. William said “no mas,” he dumped Kate over the phone, and celebrated by getting wasted and declaring “I’m free!” Kate was reportedly humiliated, so she quit her parttime job (naturally) and ran home to Carole, who put together a plan for Kate to get William back. Less than two months later, they were back together (but William was still spending time with other women). So would you like to read Myers’ smooth-brained variant of this story?
When Prince William and Kate Middleton temporarily broke up, he found comfort in his grandmother, the Queen.
The Prince and Princess of Wales found themselves hitting a rocky patch in their romance back in 2007 when William, 43, was pictured getting very close to an 18-year-old Brazilian student he met on the dancefloor of Elements nightclub in Bournemouth. The outing came just days after he had been snapped alongside Kate, 44, during a trip to Cheltenham horse racing festival looking glum and frosty.
The awkward few days ultimately led to their pair breaking up for a few months in April 2007, after Kate issued an ultimatum to William over the direction of their four-year romance. The aftermath has now been brought to light in a new book that tells the story of the pair, serialized in The Mirror.
Russell explains, “The Queen had witnessed at first hand the toxicity that spilled over from Charles and Diana’s relationship and the devastating effect of the Princess of Wales’s tragic death on both William and Harry. And she knew that William was hurting from the attempt to reconcile so many competing expectations, demands and desires.”
He then described how sources claimed William was “completely broken” by the split and sought advice from the Queen. Russell wrote, “Now she would do the same. Sensing William was struggling, the Queen invited him to Sunday lunch to judge his mood. William was more than just crestfallen and worried about whether he was throwing away the one constant in his life. He was, according to one well-placed source, ‘completely broken’. ‘In that moment the Queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith. It was all she had to say,’ they said.”
Detailing the conversation with Kate that led to William telling Clarence House to officially announce their split Russell shared, “A long-standing friend who she confided in at the time said, ‘Catherine was distressed. She was miserable, but she certainly wasn’t desperate. She felt as though she had nothing to lose and for the first time she probably relayed her true feelings to William. She wasn’t demanding an engagement, but she wanted a commitment, and if he couldn’t deliver that, well, then she left him in no doubt that it was best they go their separate ways.’”
[From The Daily Mirror]
All of this is just… incorrect. QEII was never a Kate Middleton fan, especially in this era. QEII was the one who let it be known that Kate needed to get a job, because it looked terrible for the heir to the throne to date such a lazy woman with nothing to do. Kate wasn’t the one issuing direct ultimatums during this time either – Kate and Carole were too busy trying to land the plane, and they were doing that via briefings to the Mail and other tabloids. That, more than anything else, was a huge reason why William dumped Kate, because he absolutely did not want to marry her. All of the stuff about “completely broken” William reaching out to QEII is completely false as well. He wasn’t completely broken, and I doubt he was even that upset. He knew that Waity would always be there (she was) and that she would drop everything the moment he snapped his fingers (she did).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
16941, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Thursday August 09 2007. **UK OUT** Wearing a striking black and white figure hugging dress, Prince William’s on/off girlfriend Kate Middleton arrives home after a night of clubbing with friends in London’s trendy nightclub Bijou. Earlier this week Kate abandoned plans to take part in a cross-channel boat race for security reasons. Photograph:Â©Focus Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com ***FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE*** UK OFFICE: +44 131 225 3333/3322 US OFFICE: 1 310 261 9676,Image: 523204057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Focus Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com / Avalon
-
-
53483, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday April 12 2011. FILE PICTURE Dated October 4 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William leave Boujis Nightclub in Kensington London. **NORTH AMERICAN, FRENCH, POLISH AND ITALIAN USE ONLY** **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**,Image: 524880473, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK ONLINE USAGE *** NO UK NEWSPAPERS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Smart Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
53483, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday April 12 2011. FILE PICTURE Dated October 4 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William leave Boujis Nightclub in Kensington London. **NORTH AMERICAN, FRENCH, POLISH AND ITALIAN USE ONLY** **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**,Image: 524880580, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK ONLINE USAGE *** NO UK NEWSPAPERS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Smart Pictures, PacificCoastNews.com/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
–
Kate Middleton
–
Cheltenham Gold Cup Festival 2007 Day 4
–
16th March 2007
20185
–
Only,Image: 542337412, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan / Avalon
-
-
KATE MIDDLETON, THE GIRLFRIEND OF PRINCE WILLIAM, ATTENDS THE SECOND DAY OF THE GATCOMBE PARK FESTIVAL OF BRITISH EVENTING, HELD AT GATCOMBE PARK NEAR TETBURY IN ENGLAND. 6 AUGUST 2005. PICTURES: /,Image: 542495898, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anwar Hussein / Avalon
-
-
North/South America Rights-London, Britain – 11/12/2006 – Ket Middleton gets herself into a tight spot as she comes back home on Sunday morning. She realizes she’s forgotten her keys. She waits around 40 minutes until Prince William comes to her rescue. He was at the Remembrance Day Service nearby and rushed to her side.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Kate Middleton
-PHOTO by: Javier Mateo/startraksphoto.com
-Startraks_KATE-MIDDLETON-PREGNANT-FILE-PHOTOS-31
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Featuring: Prince William and Kate Middleton
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 12 Nov 2006
Credit: Javier Mateo/startraksphoto.com
**North/South America Rights**
-
-
September 5, 2007: Kate Middleton seen out and about in London today.
Credit: N/C Ref: kguk-81
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Sep 2007
Credit: N/C
-
-
August 1, 2007: Kate Middleton training on the River Thames for the Cross Channel Challenge, taking place later this month.
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-04/95
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2007
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com
-
-
July 26, 2007: Kate Middleton spotted leaving Mahiki nightclub in London, UK.
Credit: INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-81
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jul 2007
Credit: INFphoto.com
-
-
March 13, 2007: Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton attend the opening day of the Cheltenham festival.
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-55
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton
Where: Cheltenham, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2007
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com
-
-
April 14, 2007: It is being widely reported that Prince William has seperated from long-time girlfriend Kate Middleton.
Pictured here:
3rd June, 2006: The Boodles Boxing Ball at The Royal Lancaster Hotel London. Spoonsored by Boodles and held in Aid of Sparks Sports Aiding Medical Research for Kids. One of the boxers, Hugh “Hunter” van Cutsem, had great royal support. Among those, Prince William’s girlfriend, Kate Middleton.
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-42
Featuring: Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2006
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com
-
-
April 14, 2007: It is being widely reported that Prince William has seperated from long-time girlfriend Kate Middleton.
Pictured here:
23rd June, 2005: Kate Middleton girlfriend of Prince William graduated today at St. Andrew’s University, Scotland.
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-30
Featuring: Kate Middleton Graduation
Where: Scotland
When: 23 Jun 2005
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com
-
-
March 13, 2007: Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton attend the opening day of the Cheltenham festival.
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com Ref: kguk-55
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton
Where: Cheltenham, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2007
Credit: Goff/INFphoto.com
Scooter was turned down by isabelle calthorp and jecca craig. If one of them said yes it was bye bye keen. He was not devastated. He was seen with other women and jumped on a table saying I’m free. Keen stage d a,weekly media show where she was photographed at club s with shorter skirts and other men. She was desperate putting on those shows. I doubt the queen was a fan of keen
This breakup was picked over for weeks and months and years but the 12 year old replacement royal reporter for the Mirror has the inside scoop? Sure.
They broke up weeks before Cheltenham while skiing in Switzerland. He put the final nail in the coffin in that phone call she took at work. Willam had already discussed his “concerns” aka desire to screw around with members of his family who had been pushing him to go or get off the pot that Christmas, that’s why he ditched the Middletons that new year’s. This was extensively documented by Katie Nichols and the Mail and Nichols was extensively sourced among the Middletons at the time and also probably getting information illegally from PIs and voicemail hacking. But I do believe William was probably a little upset at first – she was fulfilling so many roles like mommy cook cleaner stead sexual partner.
The problem with trying to make Kate seem not pathetic then is that she has done nothing since then to seem different from the desperate pushover she was.
I love seeing the old photos of her going clubbing. Maybe she was just trying to make William jealous, but she actually looks natural and as if she was having fun.
It’s wild how much things have changed in the last 15 years. She actually looks like someone that you would want to have a conversation with if you were next to them at an event. And yes people grow up and mature, but she seems like a bot now compared to back then.
Which is weird, because you’ve secured the bag you would think that her natural personality at this point would have made a reappearance. I could see her being like this the first year or two after marriage and trying to change her party girl image, but 15 years and three kids later you aren’t comfortable enough to crack a joke and have a natural smile? Whatever happens to women married into their family is nothing good.
The young Kate reminds me greatly of Jenna Coleman. At a quick glance, some of the thumbnails would make me wonder which it was.
Jenna Coleman? I don’t see that at all. Kate wishes.
You can barely see a resemblance between what she looked like in her twenties compared to now and she is only in her 40’s… what a massive difference.
She looked human…
I like seeing the old pictures too! Thank you for finding them!
Like I said yesterday this book should be sold in the fiction section because it is pure fiction. He really is trying to put lipstick on the pig with this re-writing of history. Peg wasn’t sad over the break-up with Can’t he was only sad that whoever he was chasing wasn’t willing to be caught. As for Can’t “not being desperate”? Oh she was beyond desperate and she and Ma Midds upped their stalking plan tremendously!!!
Unfortunately I doubt she was having fun. She was going to get to be queen no matter what
I remember hello and other magazines has open letters to scoot to take back keen. Maybe Carole had talks with editors.
Great choice of pics. Notice Kate’s hair is super thin and fine? I wonder where all that volume came from last few years? And that face? How many lifts has she had because young Kate has bulldog jowels and looks nothing like today kate, even ex photoshop
The desperation a feverish attempt to rewrite history to ‘help present’ William and Kate ‘in a different light’ to the public seems eerily foreboding to me. Are we heading towards the actualization of Nostradamus’ prophecy for the Windsors? 🤔
Spare has revealed the unwavering truth about Windsor royals and it will continue to be the most referenced historical text about the Windsor royals for generations to come. I consider it the tome of the Windsor family, reinforced by Princess Diana’s biography (in her own words). Combined Prince Harry and Princess Diana have documented life inside the Windsor family and royal institution with unmatched depth of experience and emotion. Conclusion: The Windsors are a toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. 🤷🏽♀️
The Windsor brand has collapsed and each new royal reporter propaganda book adds another wound to the brand as it reinforces the contradictions the public has now become accustomed to expect from the brand (inauthentic, fake, untruthful, corrupt, immoral, dysfunctional, toxic) and shun in disgust or ignore as apathy has taken hold in some demographics.
Not only did she have multiple facelifts, her whole mouth is full of teeth facings to change the look of her small teeth. That was the first and most obvious “facial enhancement” back then.
I remember Keen flat on her back wearing roller skates exposing gaudy pants with legs akimbo and thought she looked desperate and tacky but maybe that’s Wilbur’s type?
Anyone else think it’s weird that the article uses their current ages for things that happened nearly 20 years ago? Like, he wasn’t 44 clubbing with an 18 year old.
Came here to say this – I had to go back and check the year! Let’s see if KP’s comms team is on the ball to clarify the ages. IMO, it’s still not a great look to be grinding with an eighteen year old even in your early twenties, but better than the tremendous age gap implied.
This excerpt reads like fan fiction. William didn’t want to marry Kate because he wanted an aristo girl. The problem was that none of those girls wanted to marry him and so he settled for Kate as she was the only one who stuck around. That’s true story. Overall Russell Myers book is just stale tea and tabloid narratives.
Keen was in that boat race during the break up but when Scooter beckoned she dropped out with all sorts of excuses.
A couple of things I’ve noticed from these photos. The Windsor genes were already racing to snatch his looks and she looks like she’s trying to placate him. She, however, looks healthy and vibrant. The Jecca hat always makes me laugh, because she was already copyKateing, but her fashion was fun back then.
Her wearing a Jecca hat was a bad sign and weird.. And Scoots left her alone to meet the Queen when he ditched Peter’s wedding to go to Jecca’s brother’s wedding . And later he went solo to Jecca’s own wedding.
I genuinely wonder how much of this pseudo-aristo stuff William sold her, as in, “that’s just how we do things,” and she just bought it, hook, line, and sinker. When… in reality… that’s not remotely how they do things. Not that William would know this. The thing that stands out to me is that the Royals are very isolated within aristocratic circles, with whom Diana was much more comfortable than most of her in-laws. The Queen was genuinely respected and held in affection, with genuine fondness, but Charles was side-eyed by many, as a dilettantish half-a-cad, a terrible naval officer, perpetually dithering, a husband without his father’s personal discipline or discretion in his marriage, and a father who was hapless to cope without ruining not only his own family, but also, Camilla’s. A lot of those people gave Camilla a certain amount of credit for being the mainstay to such an impossible man. They gave Andrew P-B a lot of credit, for putting up with this mess, and literally not breaking ranks. I think Diana would have been horrified by who William is today, had she been around to witness this tabloid-driven Middleton-engineered meltdown, and she would have been ecstatically relieved to see Harry safe in California. I think she would have bonded with Doria, who strikes me as a someone with natural nobility, and a lot of people in the UK can recognise that. With Charles & Williams, it’s just, going, going, gone.