The reviews are in: ‘Finally, a Smooth-Brained Wuthering Heights’

The review embargo was finally lifted on Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” this week, and we’re in for yet another classic critic pile-on. It brings a tear to my eye whenever a bad movie brings out the best in film critics. This might exceed the pile-on for Madame Web, but I’m not sure anything can reach the wall-to-wall critical spice of the Cats reviews. As we know by now, Fennell’s vision for her Wuthering adaptation has little to do with the book itself, nor does Fennell concern herself with the action within the second or third acts of the novel. This is all about Cathy and Heathcliff and how they are terrible, beautiful and sexy. Rotten Tomatoes has it holding in the 69-71% range. But critics are having a field day. Here are excerpts from two reviews, one from the Independent and one from Vulture (“Finally, a Smooth-Brained Wuthering Heights.”)
From the Independent:
Our modern literacy crisis has found a new figurehead in Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights”. It’s Emily Brontë’s 1847 classic for a culture that’s denigrated literature to the point where it’s no longer intended to expand the mind but to distract it.
With its title stylised in quotation marks, and a director’s statement that it’s intended to capture her experience of reading the book aged 14, it uses the guise of interpretation to gut one of the most impassioned, emotionally violent novels ever written, and then toss its flayed skin over whatever romance tropes seem most marketable. Adaptation or not, it’s an astonishingly hollow work.
Some of this, it can be argued, was already signalled by the film’s casting and the choice to obliterate any mention of race, colonialism, or ostracisation in the telling of pseudo-siblings Cathy and Heathcliff’s destructive codependence. Heathcliff, whose ethnically ambiguous appearance is of great concern to every other character in the book, is played by white Australian actor Jacob Elordi.
…And the supposedly “wild” Heathcliff never does anything to Cathy that couldn’t be spotted in the average Bridgerton episode. Mostly, he sticks his fingers in her mouth. Robbie and Elordi don’t entirely lack chemistry, but their characters do feel so thinned out that their performances are pushed almost to the border of pantomime. She’s wilful and spiky. He’s rough but gentle. That’s about it.
From Vulture:
Wuthering Heights is Fennell’s dumbest movie, and I say that with all admiration, because it also happens to be her best to date. Fennell has an incredible talent for the moment, for extravagant scenes that bypass all higher thought functions to spark a deeper lizard-brained pleasure, and for pop-music-scored montages of such lushness that they could levitate you right out of your seat. But thematic incisiveness has not proven to be her strong suit nor something her heart is in. Promising Young Woman, her directorial debut, got off to an electric start before eventually collapsing under the weight of its own attempts to delve into rage at a world that normalizes and trivializes rape. Saltburn was a collection of delirious imagery that featured some incoherent aspirations toward class commentary. In Wuthering Heights, she throws off the burden of trying to say something significant as one would a crushed velvet cloak when the sun’s finally come out. Fennell surveys Brontë’s saga of doomed passion, obsession, and multigenerational resentment and sums it up as the story of two incredibly messy bitches who can’t stay away from one another. That she’s onto something in terms of the work’s essence makes the smooth-brained sensuality of her third feature even better.
Wuthering Heights has the tunnel-vision horniness and girlish aesthetic sensibility of a high-school freshman who’s been assigned to read Brontë in class while tearing through a pile of explicit bodice-rippers under the covers at home. For instance: Heathcliff at one point grabs Cathy by her corset in order to hoist her up one-handed to kiss her, which is the kind of logistically impossible move that feels lifted right out of a hormonally overheated daydream. Cathy is only ever in outfits that billow, whether that involves veils, dresses, or the full red skirts she starts wearing after marrying Edgar Linton (Shazad Latif), the wealthy bachelor next door who’s a more sensible match than the societally inappropriate Heathcliff.
I’m starting to feel a similar guilt for when I enjoyed the Madame Web pile-on. Like, it’s good to support women directors. It’s good to make movies explicitly for a female audience. It’s fan-service to make a horny adaptation which has little to do with the actual book. But I just can’t bring myself to defend any of this. It sounds dreadful and stupid and I really wish Fennell had just… made an original movie.
I agree with the piling on!! If she wanted a torrid and horny movie she could have looked to Pepe Le Pew. Now there was a story to make into the horny movie of her dreams lol.
Emerald Fennell is the daughter of Theo Fennell, longtime jeweler to the royal family.
She is a style-over-substance posh edgelord who was born with everything handed to her – including a film career.
So many more deserving female filmmakers.
I still predict this movie will do well at the box office and make some money. Not Barbie levels but it’ll be fine. Some of the reviews haven’t been that bad? The bonkers aesthetic is actually interesting to me. Love me some dramatic costumes and visuals.
All that said, the heathcliff casting is something that doesn’t sit well with me. Fennel will be fine, of course she will. As will Robbie and Elordi bc of course they will. Meanwhile I’m gonna go look for a rom-com with POC in it. Rege Jean Page and Halle Bailey have one coming out soon no?
I don’t know if it will do well until it hits streaming. Movies are 20–25 dollars, folks are loathe to pay that for BS when things like food are ridiculously expensive. I think it’ll be meh at the box office but people will hate watch on streaming. That’s why Tyler Perry does well, hate watching.
Idk, it looks marketed towards youngish girls and I can see them going to the movies together over vday wknd to see Barbie and Elordi make out. I could be wrong but that’s just me trying to guess what the youngs might do and really having no idea. I’m someone who never really liked WH and was more of a Jane Eyre girl so I’m somewhat indifferent to the discourse of the adaptation. Except for the heathcliff part bc I mean Rege was right there, just saying.
Remember straight to video?
I think it will do okay at the box office but how “well” it does will depend on the budget obviously. I also don’t think its going to be the cultural moment that Fennell seems to be wanting.
I think its profit will exceed its budget which for a lot of movies nowadays is considered a success. There will be people who like it and many who despise it. I don’t foresee it going down in the pantheon of great movies though. I guess my bigger point is that either way, fennel will be fine. She will get to make more movies. Nia Dacosta just made a reallly interesting film within the 28 days franchise but it bombed at the box office. It was unique and interesting but it followed a very poorly received sequel from a year ago. Anyways, I want to see Nia make more movies that get hyped up with the same level of pr as fennel’s movies do. I wana see directors who get projects green lit be more diverse in their casting, not just with the side characters but with freaking main characters. That’s just a hill I will die on.
Ohh, Rege Jean Page as Heathcliff…
But I hadn’t heard about a movie with him and Halle Berry. Also delicious.
While I enjoy good and great things in life (food, entertainment, etc.) I also get great pleasure when reviewers really let rip on something they don’t rate, you can get some outstanding and entertaining writing.
Haha! Yes I was just thinking that. They really get to flex their claws and show their chops on this one. Outstanding selection of reviews! 😂🥸😂
It’s a shame the reviews aren’t good. There must be some decent ones. It sounded like she was trying to make her Wuthering Heights in the mould of Baz Luhrman’s Romeo and Juliet. She should have made an original film. At least there are many adaptations of this book and there will be more in the future. I’m sure the film will still do well as the hasn’t been a big period film out in ages. This used to be Kiera Knightley’s bread and butter. Female audiences deserve better though.
I agree. I also would hesitate to take seriously reviews that denigrate the movie because it is reminiscent of what teenage girls like.
Like this sentence: “Wuthering Heights has the tunnel-vision horniness and girlish aesthetic sensibility of a high-school freshman who’s been assigned to read Brontë in class while tearing through a pile of explicit bodice-rippers under the covers at home. ” – Ummm.. Yeah? That’s literally me in Grade 10? So what?
because it sells the story short. Very very short.
Girls should be respected without diluting the complex ideas within a book. Don’t underestimate the girls! That’s my opinion without having seen the film or read the book for years so I can’t say what this adaptation is one way or another .
Yay, to movies for a female audience. Boo, to movies that assume the female audience is stupid
Exactly this.
Listen, I got into an argument on YouTube many, many years ago with some dumb person who claimed that if I didn’t understand the depth of love that would drive me to kill a dog, then I’ve never been in love. So there’s an audience for this movie. A dumb, possibly psychopathic (and hopefully small) audience, but an audience nonetheless.
Umm, I don’t think that person has read the book. Heathcliff kills Isabella Linton’s dog on the night they elope to see how far he can scare her and make her still want to marry him. It’s a power-move, obviously abusive and a show of how far he’s fallen. And again: done to Isabella Linton, who he’s pointedly not in love with?
A white woman fan fiction inspired by Wuthering Heights?
I can’t stand Emerald Fennell. She has now directed three films. One of them was great (Promising Young Woman) and the other two are shock-value drivel (Saltburn and whatever this is). She should have just written her own thing but instead wanted to trade on the names Wuthering Heights and Bronte. Saltburn was just as derivative and empty – she basically watched The Talented Mr. Ripley and decided to make a version of that – except make it asinine and shocking for no other reason than to shock. I feel like she is a director for the Tiktok generation who has no media literacy or critical thinking skills. She is white feminism as a director
I really loved Promising Young Woman. It was new, interesting and had something to say.
Saltburn? I agree that it was a rehashed Talented Mr Ripley, so not very original, and definitely a lot done just for the shock value. But I still didn’t hate it. I was interested enough to want to see it play out, I liked the cast, the sets/costumes etc. Though the meat of it was just a rehash of someone else’s clever idea with some really gross shock value scenes.
I have not seen WH, but these reviews are disappointing. It’s a bummer that she went from Promising Young Woman to …this? What sounds like an incredibly poorly done adapatation? I remember seeing PYW and hearing it was her debut, I thought “Oohhh..I wonder what else we will see from her!”
I finished Saltburn – mostly so that I could talk crap about it with authority. Overall I hated it. I found every single character to be insipid and I think the shock-value scenes were frankly just gross and uninspired.
please don’t blame feminism for a crap movie. Emerald did this all on her lonesome.
So she read the book at 14 and decades later decided to make a movie about it but didn’t look into the book anymore, didn’t update her understanding of the book, etc.
A friend of mine is dragging me to this so I’ll watch it for the vibes, it does look very windswept and atmospheric and such, but not wuthering heights.
And its a shame because I would like to see an adaptation of this book that really delves into the themes but this does not seem like its it.
What im hearing is future college kids need to be warned that margo robbies Wondering Heights will get you an f if you use it to cheat. Ha.