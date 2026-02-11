John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette didn’t have publicists, stylists or bodyguards

Thursday night, Ryan Murphy’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premieres on FX. I plan to watch it, at least for a few episodes. I can’t believe we’re now living in a time where we need “1990s nostalgia” but here we are. For Americans, JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are sort of like what Princess Diana is to the British media. Meaning, people are always going to be interested in them, and there’s extensive lore about them which can still be mined decades after their deaths. As such, People Magazine put John and Carolyn on this week’s cover. Sure. I am one of those people who will always read a new article about them. Some highlights from People’s cover story:
John & Carolyn didn’t have a “team”: A striking mix of ’90s glamour and downtown cool, they became one of the most famous couples in the world—and yet they had no bodyguards, no publicists and definitely no stylists.
What John & Carolyn were really like: Impossibly handsome, with impeccable manners, he had an ease and sense of humor about his unique place in the world. When he was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 1988, the title — and jokes — stuck. “He didn’t mind the attention for the most part,” his best friend, Robbie Littell, said in JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography. His only concern, said Littell: “Unfortunately they’ll pick another one someday.” He met his match in Bessette, who moved to Manhattan to work in PR at Calvin Klein after graduating in 1988 with a degree in elementary education. “She loved kids and wanted to be a teacher, but she hated getting up early,” said a friend in 2017. Still, ready for adventure, she was. George Carr, whose brother Zack Carr was Klein’s creative director, recalls, “People were saying, ‘Have you heard of this new girl at Calvin?’ She entered the fashion world like Venus coming up out of the ocean. Calvin saw it immediately. Everyone was talking about her.”
How they met: John, by then an assistant district attorney at the Manhattan D.A.’s office, took notice when he came to Klein’s showroom in 1991 to buy suits. Though he was still in an on-and-off relationship with actress Daryl Hannah, he asked for Carolyn’s number. “She was an intoxicating combination of beauty, brains and gumption that just enthralled him in a way that no other woman had before,” says a close friend of John’s. “She challenged him. She provoked him, entertained him and captivated him. He was a guy who could not stand boredom, and to be around her was not to be bored.”
Carolyn played this perfectly: After the New York Daily News ran a photo of John and Daryl at a movie premiere in 1994, Carolyn briefly cut off contact with John. He sent her a giant bouquet of flowers and left messages. But, says RoseMarie Terenzio, John’s executive assistant at George, the political magazine he cofounded, “she wasn’t waiting around for his call.” Carolyn reached out after his mother Jackie’s death in 1994, and they fell deeply in love. Fiercely protective, she weeded out a few friends she thought were using John. She was also a free spirit who loved hamburgers at Odeon in Tribeca (with sautéed spinach on the side instead of fries), drank vodka and white wine and adored smoking. (As for John, he smoked one cigarette per day.)
How Carolyn was judged: But the public never saw her private warmth, and the press took her to task for a perceived chilliness. “They were beating up on her without having any idea who she was,” said John’s close friend John Perry Barlow. “If somebody was gonna steal our prince, they wanted her to be some kind of entirely unblemished princess.”
Carolyn’s struggles: But over time she struggled under the scrutiny, and the paparazzi who followed her every move led her to become more reclusive. “John didn’t grasp how hard the sudden change was for her,” says Gillon, author America’s Reluctant Prince, a 2019 biography of John. “He never provided her with the emotional support she needed.”
Their last year: John wanted to start a family, but Carolyn refused, fearful of raising kids in Manhattan amid the media circus. In the summer of 1999 the two began looking at homes outside the city. By then, says Gillon, “based on the people I spoke to who were close to John, she no longer wanted to be intimate with him, and she was falling apart. Every pillar of his life was crumbling, from his relationship with Carolyn to George, which was losing money, to the impending death of his cousin Anthony Radziwill. John was writing the eulogy.” The marriage was, according to a friend, at a “make-or-break moment.” John spent the night of July 15 at a hotel and saw his former girlfriend Julie Baker, to whom he remained close, in his final days.
It strikes me that Carolyn was the proto-Cool Girl in every sense – naturally beautiful, photogenic, fashionable, elusive, mysterious yet down-to-earth, feminine but still tomboyish, etc. Also, it’s shocking to realize that they really didn’t have “people” helping them. Like, no publicist, no stylist, nothing like that. Sure, it was the ‘90s and minimalism was king in all ways, but it would shock modern celebrities just how DIY it all was for John and Carolyn. Anyway, I’m actually looking forward to this show? God help me.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, FX/Love Story.
She worked in fashion (and was shaped like madel) so I think it makes sense she wouldn’t need a stylist. I always wonder why she quit her job. She was happier as a working woman.
They’re the opposite of the Kardashians, that’s for sure. How celebrity culture has fallen..
i think Carole Radizwill covers that in her book. It was impossible for Carolyn to do that job once she got famous because she would get swarmed at work and/or papped . Also, I don’t think John was supportive because he was very rich and they didn’t need the money Anybody who’s moved to a new city for for somebody else’s job can understand her loneliness and isolation. Usually things are fine after an adjustment period. But they ran out of time.
Am I the only one who doesn’t get their appeal at all?
Also: for what I have read they were pretty dysfunctional and toxic, not exactly the perfect couple so in love.
+1
I understand their appeal, but I also get why others would find them boring since they were famous for being famous.
I came here to say this. I’m so glad I’m not the only one. I have absolutely zero interest in the Kennedys, from the 90’s or now. Why are people so obsessed with this family. There were three brothers who were successful politicians, and a few others did some kind of interesting charity work. Frankly, Shriver’s center on poverty policy is the most impactful of this family and he wasn’t a Kennedy, just a married in. The older I get, the more I despise legacy families. Like, he was kind of a lawyer, she worked in the fashion industry. There’s nothing wring with either of those things, but needing a multi-part series 30 years later? Blurgh.
The assassinations alone and the impact these tragic events have had on American history is enough to make the family fascinating.
Wondering how history might have been different if JFK had lived is fascinating to consider. Maybe history buffs might be more into this family though.
The Shriver component remains strong – Eunice founded the Special Olympics and championed disability rights. Sargent founded Head Start and the Peace Corps during his time in the JFK and LBJ administrations. Their children have carried on with the Special Olympics, founded Best Buddies and Maria Shriver is an Alzheimer’s advocate.
The rest of the family is…
Same. I’m all for gossip, and the real gossip was the rumoured cocaine habit, the toxic relationship with very public arguments, and as another poster mentioned the Kennedy family is up there with the Windsors in terms of toxic muck (Chappaquiddick, anyone? Let alone JFK himself and his father)? Glamour, fashion, charisma sure but a lot of that lasts only because John-John and Carolyn lived before the age of social media. Unless the show leans into the real scandals, I’m not interested in a whitewashed version of their lives because at bottom I’ve never seen they were anything or did anything but be shallow good-looking It Girl and Guy of their time
They didn’t have a team because many celebrities didn’t in the 90’s. The Fug Girls do “throwback” award shows and you can really see a shift in 2005 or so in terms of styling for all kinds of celebrities. Same with a PR team – they certainly existed, but not everyone would need or want one, especially if they desired to be less in the public eye.
I can believe they had no publicist or stylist. They were ultra private.
While I can’t believe that they didn’t have any bodyguards. John surely grew up understanding the need for security— despite what might have been his own wish for relative freedom. It doesn’t speak well of John that he didn’t ensure protection for Carolyn — who became a target for paparazzi in large part because of her relationship with him.
I feel he would have had Secret Service protection as the child of a president, but I’m not sure how long that would have lasted for him. Since his dad was aasassinated, I think Jackie likely had some form of protection in place for him.
Carolyn worked in fashion, so she worked with some of the industry’s top designers. She definitely added her own flair to her style. And with her PR background, she publicly handled the paparazzi and tabloid gossip okay – even when it was so overwhelming. John was used to attention from birth and he seemed so sure of himself – he was John F Kennedy Jr., after all. So I get why they wouldn’t see the need for a publicist or a stylist. I still don’t know why they didn’t upgrade to an apartment with a doorman and a back alley street, though. Living in that loft would’ve driven me crazy with those rats right on my doorstep.
I’m still digging into Once Upon a Time by Elizabeth Beller.
I dread this show because it will probably be a hit piece on Carolyn with no nuance. Can you imagine going from being an anonymous, social person to being hounded by swarms of aggressive paparazzi every time you leave the house with no security? JFK, Jr was unable to empathize with her dread and panic because he had lived with the chaos his entire life and couldn’t register why the attention distressed her. All the really nasty rumors about her were spread by people who benefited financially from smearing her.
I feel so sorry for the surviving sister. I cannot imagine losing my siblings in such a public way, especially Lauren (Lisa’s TWIN), who everyone forgets. How do you ever recover?
I agree Christine. Its heartbreaking what happened to Lauren.and Carolyn. I dont know how their mother and sister survived it either. I heard Carolyns mother asked John not to fly with both her girls together.
Reportedly, Jackie didn’t want John to fly because of the Kennedy curse. i don’t think he had that plane when she was alive. for sure he didn’t have enough experience to fly that day. He was reckless.
I think we’re forgetting that celebrities in the 90s showed up to their own film premieres in jeans, scuffed up shoes, loose fitting shirts… that was the norm for celebrities (and everyone) to dress themselves and wear their own clothes. It’s not surprising that JFK Jr. and Carolyn didn’t have stylists. Celebrity stylists became more of a recent thing in the 2000s. We have a skewed idea nowadays of how normal people dress because even influencers hire stylists now.
True story, when John’s friends gave him a nickname, it was Helmet Head, in honour of his hair. He was at an airport once having forgotten his wallet or his passport (a common theme) and he was paged by an assistant who had rushed out to the departures desk: “Paging Mr. Head. Mr H. Head., please come to the desk.” And it seems he answered the page. ;-D
As several wrote up post, I am in the don’t understand the appeal camp. I am an age peer and didn’t understand the appeal back then either- especially junior’s purported good looks. I mean he’s not bad looking, but I would call him average at best. And the two of them together – meh.
I have an honest question not meant to be snarky – how do you go from elementary education to PR at Calvin Klein? Is some of her education or experience not mentioned here?
I think elementary education is what she majored in. After graduation, she worked at a Calvin Klein store. My understanding is that she was so striking that someone from Calvin Klein discovered her and brought her to work in the head office.
I think JFK Jr was sought after because he had “status,” not just looks. Funnily enough, I do think people with “status” are generally not as good looking as him. He was an outlier in the category he belonged to. Usually good looking people become movie stars, and their backgrounds are not what I’d associate with the kind “status” he was born with. And, like I said, most people with “status”, while not ugly, are not what I’d considered hot/handsome in the way he was.
I met him once and the light emitting from this man was so dazzling I had to shield my eyes. No joke. He definitely had charisma.
Back then, there was a lot less diversity in the media. For the time period in which they lived, I think they had an appeal that catered well to a more WASPy demographic. I ‘m not sure if they’d be as popular today though.
Compared to what we see today in that same demographic/category, they were definitely more appealing and better looking.
Put Carolyn Bessette next to Meghyn Kelly and who would you have more of a fondness for? Definitely Carolyn – she never bothered anyone!
I didn’t even know who they were until the plane crashed. Take that back a bit, I knew who JFK Jr was. and he had that magazine…but that was about it.
I really don’t get the appeal…won’t be tuning in to this one.
The appeal of carolyn was she was a put together real person. I wasnt copying her but I see why people studied her fashion.
She was copied by people with more money and pr. She was a lot of peoples blueprint. Still til this day.
I think she was glamorous but also dressed in a way that a professional person could copy.
I look at Kim Kardashian’s style and I’m like how could I possibly ever dress like this in a professional setting? Not dissing her style, but realistically I can’t dress like that for my own personal needs and purposes. I would not look as good as Carolyn either, but I think her clothes can be used in professional spaces and I wouldn’t feel weird about how I’m dressed when interacting with someone if I were to try and copy Carolyn’s style.
I remember how tragic it was the day they died. President Clinton sent out a plane to look for them, which was absolutely the right thing to do. So terrible.