Sarah Ferguson used Princess Beatrice as a ‘witness’ in a call about Jeffrey Epstein

It’s not that I give Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie a pass on everything involving their parents, it’s that I’m sympathetic towards them and I genuinely believe that their perspectives were always skewed. Think of what Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson normalized for their daughters since infancy – Fergie’s profligacy, affairs and compulsive/narcissistic personality, plus Andrew’s degeneracy, infidelity and debauchery. I said last week that I doubt Beatrice and Eugenie even understood how bad it was until they were both in their 20s or 30s. Now, all that being said, Beatrice has always been pretty involved with her parents’ attempts at damage control over the years. I still remember how Beatrice got the “blame” for Andrew’s Newsnight interview, and how Andrew included Beatrice in the pre-interview meetings (the palace tossed Bea under the bus as well). Well, now it looks like Fergie included Beatrice in some calls related to Fergie’s mess with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. This was Fergie trying to keep Epstein from suing her after she called him a p3do – Fergie used Beatrice (then 22 years old) as a “witness” for a call to a journalist.
Sarah Ferguson said she discussed press coverage surrounding her ties to Jeffrey Epstein with her then-22-year-old daughter Princess Beatrice, emails suggest.
The Department of Justice released new documents related to Epstein on Jan. 30, including an email exchange between Ferguson, Epstein and her then-spokesperson James Henderson from April 2011. In the emails, Sarah denies bringing up “p.” — believed to stand for p–ophilia, based on comments attributed to Ferguson in the press around the time — in the media and discusses her phone calls with journalist Geordie Greig.
In the email exchange, Ferguson claims she spoke to the media because she “had to protect my own brand” but “would not want to hurt Jeffrey anymore, by saying such an untruth.”
Furthermore, she appears to say Princess Beatrice was a “witness” to her call with the journalist and discussed a follow-up to the conversation.
“After I hung up from our call with Geordie. Beatrice and I had a discussion and we agreed it was important to call Geordie back and make sure he understood the severity of NOT making a mistake and getting it wrong about Jeffrey, because he was sent to prison for sexual offending, but that he had done his penence and was out of jail and moving on with his life,” Ferguson said in the email, presumably referring to Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution. “And Geordie was NOT in anyway to go down the P. route.”
“I duly did the call,” Ferguson allegedly wrote, adding that Beatrice was a “witness” to it.
This doesn’t look great for Beatrice, but imagine your crazy-as-hell mother panicking because she thinks a notorious human trafficker might sue her after she called him a p3do in an interview. And years later, Beatrice was involved in the interview discussions involving her father talking to Emily Maitlis about the same notorious human trafficker. Andrew and Fergie just gleefully involved Beatrice in these situations. It’s almost as if… Beatrice and Eugenie had to parent themselves, and their actual parents used them as “wise counsel” from a young age. But sure, it definitely looks like Beatrice isn’t walking away from this unscathed. Meanwhile, Tom Sykes claims that Fergie is currently in Dubai, and that she met up with Eugenie??
I have always found Beatrice be the sketchier of the two sisters. I think she knows way more than she claims to be duped about. Beatrice was supposedly 22 at the time of the call so she knew exactly who and what Epstein was! Yes these are her parents and she was young but she should have had a a clue that this was a situation that she needed to get far far away from and do it quickly but because this was her mother she didn’t.
The PizzaExpress in Woking (65/67 Goldsworth Road, GU21 6LJ) became famously associated with Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew in 2019. Prince Andrew cited a trip to this specific pizzeria for a party with his daughter, Beatrice, around 4 or 5 PM as an alibi, calling the visit “unusual”.
Now that it has been confirmed that Virginia Giuffre told the truth about the photograph with Prince Andrew, him meeting her in London with Ghislaine Maxwell, and that his alibi was false, it seems to me that Princess Beatrice (31 years old at the time) was acutely aware that Prince Andrew lied 🤥 during the BBC Newsnight interview. She was present in the background with aides when he lied during the interview. Dare I say Princess Beatrice has been a willing participant in the coverup from 2019 onwards? 😳 Omg!!!!
It doesnt have to be false, you can have pizza there in the late afternoon & be in London for the evening
He used it as an alibi to disprove the possibility of being in both places at the same time. 🤨 🤷🏽♀️
Both parents have used Princess Beatrice as their alibi, like a pawn in their ‘games’.
isn’t pizza one of the code words used in the files to indicate victims? ordering/bringing pizza? andrew invoking a pizza place as an alibi was the first thing i thought of when i heard that, and it skeeved me out. i don’t know if it was on purpose or what, but it’s all gross.
I heard that from reporters thst used to.follow the girls that both sisters esp Bea.thought from a young age that they didnt have to pay for shopping trips , purchasing bags of clothes ,while partying in pubs and not paying the tab ! Apparently William and Harry where not like that they paid their way and where not entitled. These girls are been protected , but for how long ?
@k
Well, when Harry and William were kids, Diana would famously make them stand in line to purchase their products. At least one of Diana’s lessons stuck with Willy.
Yup. Beatrice was always the one who seemed willing to be front and center and be seen participating in meetups and gatherings that made you wonder why she was involved. Like that photo op with her parents and a Chinese diplomat a few years ago around Lunar New Year I believe. It might be that Eugenie was just better at hiding her involvement or picking and choosing when to get involved. But when you look at it overall, Beatrice stands out. I wonder what that husband of hers thinks of everything now.
The most important thing to the Royals is loyalty. So I’m not surprised by this. Beatrice and Eugenie are going to standby their parents and continue to be loyal to the Crown. I think we should accept that the York sisters are not going to distance themselves from their parents or the Royal Family. It kind of explains why Harry is seen as a bigger villian that Andrew by the royal press and the Palace. He chose his wife and children over the Royal Family.
🎯
The victims are seeking truth and accountability whereas the Windsor royals are intent on maintaining the omertà while implying concern for victims with vague noncommittal statements.
The Yorks are a tight knit family. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have stood with and weathered many ‘storms’ with their parents. They are likely viewing this as just another ‘storm’ they will weather together. 😔
Sykes just sucks up ‘news’ reported elsewhere to make it look like he’s in the know 😅🤣😂
It’s abhorrent that Sarah and Prince Andrew exposed their daughters to Epstein and people in his circles. That they thought doing that was okay really convinced me that they had no problem with what Epstein and Andrew himself was doing to girls. They didn’t think it was wrong. They are both greedy, seedy individuals.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to leverage their parents’ network in the Middle East, Europe and Asia for their ‘ventures’. They galavant in private jets with people like Jeremy Clarkson to F1 races and on Swiss ski vacations with friends, hang out on yachts, etc., costly escapades they are likely unable to afford with the income from their jobs. They need to take stock of the network they cultivated through their parents’ contacts and figure out their own line in the sand going forward. People might start looking closely at their circle of sheiks and tycoons. They are adults now and answerable for their own decisions. 🤷♀️
Beatrice is an adult, she knows right from wrong, but being the oldest ain’t always easy. My parents were nothing like hers (thank God), but I definitely had pressure that my younger sister didn’t have. Her parents totally railroaded her into covering for them in trying to make themselves look good — not saying she’s off the hook or anything, but they definitely set her up, and now she’s dealing with the mess.
I’m a younger sister and my older sister knows things about our family I was protected from. I was maybe too young at the time. I left home and moved to the other side of the country at 17 and substantially reduced contact with my family. Things happened. I have vague impressions of stories I heard sideways, but no real knowledge of any of their events. My point being I’m willing to believe E likely knew very little of the reality.
And B, at the time, like my sister and being a young adult, probably could not truly see the trees through the fog. Nor could she see how it might affect her life 15 years later, as it did my sister.
As the oldest daughter of very narcissistic and immature parents a lot does fall on your shoulders and you grow up fast, part of that is covering for your parents and protecting your younger siblings from not only others but from your parents as well. I blame the royal protection detail who accompanied AMW to protect him while he raped trafficked minors more than I do either of these girls but I believe that after Epstein’s conviction they were fools not suspect their parents even through the gaslighting.
So many people knew! RPOs, cleaners, drivers, chefs, private secretaries, etc. So many, many sources of info just waiting out there. And I don’t think NDAs allow you to cover up a crime.
Sure, I have some sympathy. And look, she grew up being taught to take freebies from sketchy people. It’s the RF way. But especially the York way. And it’ll get her in trouble if she keeps it up. Or if anything more is unsurfaced. Freebies are a big part of it. It’s not like both her and Eugenie and Edo and Jack didn’t catch a ride with Clarkson when he chartered a plane to the Middle East for some car race. And this was well after he wrote about Meghan.
Yeah I feel some sympathy for them because not only was a lot of this stuff normalized by their parents but by their extended family as well. How many trips, plane rides, exotic stays have been comped for them in their lives? How many times have they been moved to the front of the line, not expected to pay for clothes, or dinners?
This is not even just a royalty thing
I have friends whose parents were involved in shady and illegal things that used them as shields and normalized a lot of stuff, including using their social security numbers to establish new credit profiles. It’s hard to train yourself out of a certain mindset. And as another commenter mentioned Beatrice also is the oldest and I’m sure there was a bit of parentification going on with both of her parents unfortunately.
That being said they are both adults now, and in their mid to late 30s with children of their own. They understand the optics and hopefully the ethical issues around the associations that they continue. It’s up to them where their reputations go, and any criticism for future actions is going to be completely on them. Eugenie even though she still is hanging out in the Middle East seems to at least be aware that she has to distance herself a little bit more cleanly from her parents, but Beatrice I don’t know.
When they were children, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were pawns in their parents’ goings ons. The things Epstein victims endure are sadistic. Very very dark inhumane things. Repulsive things. Epstein was bringing Epstein and friends and the trafficked woman into royal properties. 😠
Now that they are adults who are patrons and founders of charities, some of them associated with women and children causes, I view their judgment independently. Socializing with the likes of Jeremy Clarkson after the abhorrent things he wrote in his column about Meghan for the Sun newspaper disappointed me. 😔
I literally cannot imagine discussing this sort of thing with my child, even if they were grown up. “Darling, should I call this journalist to make sure he doesn’t say that I said my friend is a paedo, what do you think?” Boundaries, ever heard of them.
After reading Spare, and talking with other survivors of child abuse, I am convinced that both girls were abused as children. The way they behave regarding their parents is pretty classic “child of abusive, narcissistic parents.” They likely have been groomed to behave like this by their parents and indeed by the entire royal machine.
I know they were “adults” but abuse fundamentally changes the very structure of your brain. It can take 7-9 attempts on average for an adult child who is abused to cut contact with their abusive parent. Given they are also abused by the very royal system, this is pretty normal behavior. The worst part is they can’t escape it. Even if they cut off contact, their parents are in the press and they can’t get away fully.
If so, in my opinion, this is another reason why there needs to be a Parliamentary Inquiry, to get to the truth and accountability that the victims seek. If the Windows and Royal institution is paralyzed by the truth, how can they function to morally serve the nation and how can the victims (possibly including the princesses as you suggested), get relief and ‘breathe’.
Virginia Giuffre was traumatized and tormented for telling the truth leading to suicide. Except for Epstein who face a short prison term and Ghislaine who is currently in prison, the perpetrators have not been held accountable. Many of them are still safely in positions of power and wealth, crafting policies and laws that impact the lives of billions of people. 😡
I can still remember that clip of Eugenie and her dad along with other family members when they were out viewing the flowers and gifts that the public left outside one of the many palaces and it was televised, at one point, andrew put his hand/finger on her bum and she barely flinched. I was horrified but no commentators reacted to it. I thought, my gosh, if he can do something like that in public what more in private?!
As other commenters posted, Beatrice has always appeared very close to her parents’ business dealings and willing to profit/be publicly associated with her parents’ connections. It also seems like Beatrice’s current job entails the same sort of “duties” that her father performed before the public revelations about his abuse of financial contributions and shady dealings. I don’t have any sympathy for her as she did – and continues to have- all the resources to “do her own research” especially in the time since her father’s interview – that she reportedly was instrumental in planning. Let’s not forget, Vanity Fair published a very long and comprehensive investigative report about Epstein’s conviction c. 2009-2010 – I know this because I remember reading it and being appalled at the open knowledge that this guy was a Clinton confidante. Given the strength of VF editorial (which was def international) and print media in general at the time, it is absolutely absurd for anyone to act like Epstein’s crimes weren’t known and/or publicized at the time.
As a response to the other comment about the York princesses being brats: those rumors have been well-known, even in the U.S., and it’s always been very odd that people have continued to treat both Beatrice and Eugene as new young adults who just gamely do whatever their parents asked of them. It can be true that they may not have had any direct connections to Epstein and they also brushed off any accusations due to their own biases.
I can’t really speak to their characters bc I don’t really know. That said, there is one story that has forever boggled my mind. And that’s when, at a party, Beatrice accidentally cut Ed Sheeran with a sword. He went to the hospital but I believe he said he never heard a word from her again. Like WTH? Idk if this story is true or not but omg why not just get in touch and simply say whoops my bad, sorry.
Beatrice is 37 years old. If she knows anything that would be helpful in getting justice for the survivors, she needs to spill. And not to a friendly journalist but to the authorities.
Harry can only be relieved he moved halfway around the world from this family. What a shitshow.