Sarah Ferguson used Princess Beatrice as a ‘witness’ in a call about Jeffrey Epstein

It’s not that I give Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie a pass on everything involving their parents, it’s that I’m sympathetic towards them and I genuinely believe that their perspectives were always skewed. Think of what Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson normalized for their daughters since infancy – Fergie’s profligacy, affairs and compulsive/narcissistic personality, plus Andrew’s degeneracy, infidelity and debauchery. I said last week that I doubt Beatrice and Eugenie even understood how bad it was until they were both in their 20s or 30s. Now, all that being said, Beatrice has always been pretty involved with her parents’ attempts at damage control over the years. I still remember how Beatrice got the “blame” for Andrew’s Newsnight interview, and how Andrew included Beatrice in the pre-interview meetings (the palace tossed Bea under the bus as well). Well, now it looks like Fergie included Beatrice in some calls related to Fergie’s mess with Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. This was Fergie trying to keep Epstein from suing her after she called him a p3do – Fergie used Beatrice (then 22 years old) as a “witness” for a call to a journalist.

Sarah Ferguson said she discussed press coverage surrounding her ties to Jeffrey Epstein with her then-22-year-old daughter Princess Beatrice, emails suggest. The Department of Justice released new documents related to Epstein on Jan. 30, including an email exchange between Ferguson, Epstein and her then-spokesperson James Henderson from April 2011. In the emails, Sarah denies bringing up “p.” — believed to stand for p–ophilia, based on comments attributed to Ferguson in the press around the time — in the media and discusses her phone calls with journalist Geordie Greig. In the email exchange, Ferguson claims she spoke to the media because she “had to protect my own brand” but “would not want to hurt Jeffrey anymore, by saying such an untruth.” Furthermore, she appears to say Princess Beatrice was a “witness” to her call with the journalist and discussed a follow-up to the conversation. “After I hung up from our call with Geordie. Beatrice and I had a discussion and we agreed it was important to call Geordie back and make sure he understood the severity of NOT making a mistake and getting it wrong about Jeffrey, because he was sent to prison for sexual offending, but that he had done his penence and was out of jail and moving on with his life,” Ferguson said in the email, presumably referring to Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution and soliciting prostitution. “And Geordie was NOT in anyway to go down the P. route.” “I duly did the call,” Ferguson allegedly wrote, adding that Beatrice was a “witness” to it.

[From People]

This doesn’t look great for Beatrice, but imagine your crazy-as-hell mother panicking because she thinks a notorious human trafficker might sue her after she called him a p3do in an interview. And years later, Beatrice was involved in the interview discussions involving her father talking to Emily Maitlis about the same notorious human trafficker. Andrew and Fergie just gleefully involved Beatrice in these situations. It’s almost as if… Beatrice and Eugenie had to parent themselves, and their actual parents used them as “wise counsel” from a young age. But sure, it definitely looks like Beatrice isn’t walking away from this unscathed. Meanwhile, Tom Sykes claims that Fergie is currently in Dubai, and that she met up with Eugenie??