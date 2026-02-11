Royalist: Sarah Ferguson is ‘in talks with a ghostwriter to pen a memoir’

The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay wrote a lengthy piece about Sarah Ferguson and how she is finally, at long last, truly out in the cold. Last fall was the beginning of the end. That was when Sarah’s 2011 email to Jeffrey Epstein came out, and people could see for themselves in black-and-white that she had lied about the nature of their relationship and lied about cutting off contact with Epstein. The latest emails, released two Fridays ago, between Epstein and Sarah show that it was even worse than anyone imagined. Sarah was in turns desperate and obsequious, pandering and begging for money, willing to debase herself and her daughters to serve Epstein. So now Fergie is almost completely out of Royal Lodge, and no one knows where she’ll go now. Some highlights from Kay’s piece:
Fergie’s next steps: Her ultimate destination is not known. According to friends she will be ‘overseas’ for several weeks. Some suspect she will be based at her daughter Princess Eugenie’s home in Portugal. Others suggest she may be travelling further afield to Australia, where her sister Jane Makim has long lived. Once her bulging address book would ensure she could be folded into discreet social currents almost anywhere on the planet she wished. How striking then that some of her old circle were insisting she was not with them, among them the Virgin tycoon Sir Richard Branson who said she was not on his private Caribbean island, while another friend holidaying on exclusive Mustique, the royals’ favourite hideaway, tells me she’s not there either.
Fergie dreams of a comeback: All we can be sure of is that she won’t disappear for long. And then? ‘Well, she won’t be hiding away,’ says a close figure. ‘It is not her style. It’s true she needs some space now; this whole saga has dominated her life for the last five years, making it impossible for her to think about anything else. She has been in the middle of it all and it has undermined her resilience.’ Being away from Royal Lodge, away from Andrew, will, says her friend, enable her ‘to be reputationally freer.’ According to this same figure, however, she will continue to live in Britain. The details are still to be finalised, but I am told she has found a property in Windsor which she has identified as the place where she can ‘rebuild her life’ and ‘start again.’
The difference this time: Even after she was unmasked attempting to sell access to Andrew through the notorious ‘fake sheikh’, she managed to retain her reputation with a forgiving public as an accident-prone but essentially harmless adornment to national life, admired for her ability to recover from adversity. But however much shame and opprobrium she received, two things always insulated her – the Duchess of York title that she prized above all else and the luxury of Royal Lodge, the graceful imperial address where she could retreat to lick her wounds and where she was always treated as royalty. Now both have gone, along with her quasi-royal standing.
Fergie hoodwinked the king?? It is tempting to wonder how the King, having welcomed her back into the Windsor fold with an invitation to return behind the royals’ velvet rope that Christmas Day at Sandringham just two years ago, must feel now. Even if he didn’t know the full extent of her extraordinary egregious dealings with Epstein, she certainly did. Charles is left with questions about his judgment when, really, Fergie should have resisted his kindness and any rapprochement. For surely, she must have known that every word of her incomprehensibly misjudged dealings with the grotesque financier would eventually come spewing out at the tap of a computer key. Surely too she must have known that it was not just her relationship with Epstein hiding in plain sight but the relationship she also exposed her daughters to.
I absolutely believe that Sarah is delusional enough to believe that she can come back, and that she should make a comeback! Like, she absolutely believes that people are dying to see her next act, waiting to see her land on her feet yet again. Speaking of, Tom Sykes has a source who insists that Sarah is talking about writing another memoir:
Sarah Ferguson had been going to and from Royal Lodge “lying prone on the back seat” of a car to evade observation and is “in talks with a ghostwriter to pen a memoir about her devastating fall from grace.”
The Daily Mail also cites a source as saying that a defiant Andrew “firmly believes he’s done nothing wrong and definitely feels hard done by and too harshly treated.”
The report also confirms something I reported in my exclusive about Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie yesterday, that neither daughter wants her moving in with them “because of the attendant unwelcome publicity it would bring.” My source told me: “The last thing Beatrice wants is the press camped outside her home to get pictures of Sarah.”
A friend of Beatrice, who lives in a trendy Cotswolds village not far from the rural outpost of U.K. members club Soho House, said she is struggling as the “stress” of her family’s unravelling takes its toll.
“She can’t eat, she can’t sleep. She is so stressed out,” the friend said.
Meanwhile, a friend of Eugenie, the younger princess, who lives in Portugal, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, told me that she fears she will have to completely cut ties with her father in order to preserve her status in the philanthropic world, as the patron of an anti-slavery charity she founded several years ago.
I think Beatrice and Eugenie are the only ones to actually understand that there’s no coming back for their parents? But as I said, I believe that Sarah and Andrew are both delusional, to the point where they’re both arrogantly making plans for how they’ll shimmy out of this jam. As for Sarah writing another book… eh. I think she could get a publishing contract, absolutely. There are a lot of publishers who would throw low six-figures at Fergie for a trainwreck narrative in a hurry. But yeah… it’s interesting that the monarchy is making an effort to keep Andrew close and silent, but they don’t give a sh-t about Sarah and her next moves. Probably because they think no one will really care at this point.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Fergie needs a billionaire with a private island to bankroll (here’s looking at Sir Richard Branson who is recently widowed and titled!) She really is a bottomless pit where money is concerned so even a tell all biography cash in won’t last too long. Also with a tell it she’ll have to be very careful about Epstein and what she says on Andrew.
Isn’t Branson in the EF too? I think he’s been to the island.
Exactly 💯 they’d be perfect for each other!
Clever!
Truthfully, I’m curious to see where she ends up…in a car crash type of way. Not in a buy a book about her type of way.
@Jais what happens to her without the protection of Andrew, Royal Lodge and Duchess title? She’s a greedy, foolish, user who has spent four decades living off others. Her correspondence with Epstein has been toe curling. She abased herself and exposed her daughters to a paedophile in exchange for being bankrolled. Who can afford to keep her now? Who would want to be associated with her. She’s an adult woman who has made bad choices. I really can’t see her bouncing back from this stink anytime soon!
I guess it depends what dirt she has and on who.
Lol you had to go with the toes analogy i always associate her with anything to do with toes
I can’t see her bouncing back either. But without the cushion of Andrew and the home and the money I really am like where is she gonna go?
She will probably try to appeal to the royals by writing some negative things about Harry and Meghan and write what “great people” C and C, and the Keens are.
She is profoundly unsympathetic. Decades of bad decision making have come back to haunt her.
Im not proud of myself for this but I’m here for the car crash. Two horrendous people finally being somewhat held to account, or at least exposed. But, that being said, imagine a proper tell all from the ‘80s’ royal drama? Like a guts and all Jilly Cooper/Rivalsesque novel? It’ll never happen but my God I’d be here for it. (to my eternal shame!).
Lol, I’d live in shame with you. Wouldn’t it be glorious if she just busted out every sordid detail?
Yeah, I think there is still a big market out there for Sarah and her exploits, in a train wreck kind of a way!
What would the title be?
Pride and Prevarication?
Batty Bimbo and Her Big Story?
The Royal Family knows that they can cast Fergie aside with no repercussions because she remains loyal to them. She’s the ultimate pick me.
I can confidently say that give it five minutes and the press will not be camping outside anywhere she’s staying.
A book would be a total waste of time as she would be unwilling or unable to divulge what we really want to know.
Agree. Plus there are millions more Epstein documents that are still coming out. Who knows what horrors are coming in them, and how they might or might not change any narrative.
So why start a book now? Unless it’s a threat to someone to fund her. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if Sykes has sourced something or it’s just his imagination.
Sarah lies more than the rota, why anyone would believe anything she writes is beyond me.
I don’t feel sorry for her. She should have moved on worked on her finances and not squandered money and scaled down. I am not buying or reading her book if there is one
Oh she has hit rock bottom and she has no one to blame but herself! As for her writing a memoir well who would want to buy it? She seems to think she is freeing herself from the situation but she is a part of that situation and she knew damn well what was going on and she involved her daughters. Fergie needs to learn how to handle money and she needs to learn real quick!
One of the tabs claimed she broke up with p a d d y McNally for Andrew. She was living with mcnally who did not want to marry her and he broke up with her. Then she moved on to Andrew and married him.
That’s true. From Paddy McNally to Andrew, she was always broke then too. Elizabeth gave her a tiara for the wedding. She should’ve used the money from selling the Mayfair place.
Don’t let her move in with her daughters, she’s bad with children!
The complaints about her being a,spendthrift were early on during her marriage. She spent a lot on a garish wardrobe of designer outfits. And went into debt
I read her last book, in which she purported to have learned from her mistakes, and her insecurities that led to some of them. I’m not buying ANY of it; she’s had lots of privilege and many handouts, and she squanders every cent, begs for more, and behaves poorly time and again. She gets zero sympathy from me and zero dollars from any book sale!
She is a bottomless pit of grift, greed and self-pity. She has never had any capacity to learn and grow. The one bright spot she always had in the public consciousness was being a good mother which has been utterly destroyed. She may have 1 more payday, but the reputable publishing houses with deep pockets won’t sign her and she has no options. No more kids books. No more producing credits. No more brand ambassadorships. No reality shows. No paid public appearances. She is threatening another book to scare the Windsors into another payday or to get money under the table from the rota for leaks.
Exactly for Fergie another memoir isn’t going to generate sufficient income to maintain her high spending forever. Epstein Files has exposed her true ugliness: what kind of woman/ mother continues to be friendly with a convicted paedophile who actively continues to abuse teenagers!!? I wonder if she’s quarrelled with Andrew because why refuse free accommodation when she’s on her uppers?. Now she’s lost her title I can see her remarrying some wealthy mug because she has always relied upon wealthy men to bankroll her. She needs a lot of access to cash and a tell all book isn’t going to be a long-term solution.
She would have lost the title already if she had remarried. It was just a “courtesy” title and she was out of the RF. I am not sure if anybody would want to marry her now.
“Being away from Royal Lodge, away from Andrew, will, says her friend, enable her ‘to be reputationally freer.’ ”
That made me LOL. Fergie ruined her own reputation and there’s no escaping that.
Nobody forced her to move in with Andrew to “co-parent.” No need for her to move in to “co-parent.” She did not want to scale down her lifestyle.
LMAO! Same here. The Epstein Files have shown us how deep were Fergie’s own ties to JE. There ain’t gonna be any repairing her reputation. I’m not sure where she goes from here but a book of lies is the last thing anyone wants and no publisher should touch that mess. If she had an ounce of brains or humility she would dig a hole and disappear into it.
She will be a grifter to the end of her days. I think it’s in her DNA.
I would love to read a fergie tell all. Im also old enough to remember that we got promised a memoir and it had nothing but a few asides. I dont know if it was the publisher or fergie but that book didnt do anything.
Fergie cant be trusted to write her story because she wants a place for her daughters.
That’s quite timely a statement. Probably a threat. I think Charles will accommodate her through back channels. Of course, I’d love to read a real tell-all, and I think she may do that before she passes. Or I hope she does.