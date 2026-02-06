Princess Beatrice & Eugenie feel ‘duped’ by their parents’ lies about Jeffrey Epstein

The past week has seen daily headlines about the communications between Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson and then-Prince Andrew. It’s been especially eye-opening to see the frequency with which Sarah emailed Epstein for years, and how much money she grifted from him and how often she used her daughters as pawns in her grifting games. Sarah literally brought Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to see Epstein when he was fresh out of jail and still under house arrest! Bea and Eugenie were, at the time, like 19 and 20 years old. Which makes them legal adults, but I honestly don’t believe that they had any idea what their parents were doing or who their parents’ friends were. You also have to remember that Andrew and Sarah were constantly introducing their daughters to shady friends, extramarital lovers, con artists and criminals. As always, I simply can’t believe that Beatrice and Eugenie turned out relatively normal being raised by those parents. Anyway, People Magazine had an interesting exclusive about B&E:

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are grappling with the growing fallout from their father’s past, feeling they were “duped” by the former Prince Andrew as fresh revelations continue to emerge about the full extent of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sources tell PEOPLE. The sisters — both mothers to young children — have had to watch aghast as a steady stream of damning emails has surfaced in recent weeks from the latest tranche of Epstein-related files released by the Department of Justice. The disclosures directly undercut the former Prince Andrew’s long-maintained account of events. Andrew has claimed that he cut off all contact with Epstein in 2010. However, documents released since then indicate the relationship continued. Among the most damaging is a 2011 email, sent one day after the publication of the now-infamous photograph showing Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, in which he allegedly wrote to Epstein, “It would seem we are in this together.” The revelations have also proved deeply damaging for their mother, Sarah Ferguson. Newly released emails appear to indicate that Ferguson took her daughters to visit Epstein just days after his release from prison in 2009. “They are pretty torn because they believed [their father],” says renowned royal author Robert Jobson. “Just like the late Queen and Charles, Andrew told them all the same story — that he had done nothing wrong. My understanding is they feel pretty duped by the whole thing.” Jobson, whose latest book, Windsor Legacy, is out now, says Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are struggling with the fallout. “I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired,” he tells PEOPLE. “I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult.” The situation has been further complicated by allegations now centering on their mother. “I’m shocked by what’s come out,” Jobson adds. “They were only 19 or 20-year-olds at the time. If, at that age, your parents say we are going to see someone who’s a friend of theirs, you don’t think much about it beyond that.” The sisters’ measured public approach has not gone unnoticed. Royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE: “The discretion with which they have behaved during their parents’ [controversies] also speaks volumes.” Jobson does not believe the sisters will fully sever ties with their parents, but says they are unlikely to present any public show of unity in the near term. All four were together in December for the christening of Beatrice’s daughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi. However, when Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out for a celebratory pub visit following the ceremony alongside guests, her parents did not join them. “They are older and mothers themselves now and will be thinking this is appalling,” Jobson says of Beatrice and Eugenie. “They have always been very defensive of their mother. ​There’s a sense that they would put an arm around their mom, but dad will be left to get on with it. I have sympathy for them,” Jobson adds. “It’s not their fault who their parents were associated with.​”

[From People]

“If, at that age, your parents say we are going to see someone who’s a friend of theirs, you don’t think much about it beyond that.” That’s my belief as well – at that age, you might ask your mom how she met so-and-so or what the friend does for a living, but you’re not doing deep-dive research on everyone your mother associates with. Plus, you have to go back to the fact that all of this was “normal” for Beatrice and Eugenie. This is just how they grew up. They probably didn’t realize until their late 20s or 30s the extent to which their parents were surrounded by really unsavory characters. It also sounds like Sarah and Andrew were lying to them constantly. While I believe Andrew and Sarah were lying to King Charles and QEII constantly as well, Charles and QEII actually had the access to find out what was really happening. I believe that the institution is trying to “give a pass” to Beatrice and Eugenie because they don’t want people asking questions about what Charles and QEII knew and when. “Charles was just a kid too, he didn’t think to ask MI6 about Jeffrey Epstein!”