Princess Beatrice & Eugenie feel ‘duped’ by their parents’ lies about Jeffrey Epstein

The past week has seen daily headlines about the communications between Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ferguson and then-Prince Andrew. It’s been especially eye-opening to see the frequency with which Sarah emailed Epstein for years, and how much money she grifted from him and how often she used her daughters as pawns in her grifting games. Sarah literally brought Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to see Epstein when he was fresh out of jail and still under house arrest! Bea and Eugenie were, at the time, like 19 and 20 years old. Which makes them legal adults, but I honestly don’t believe that they had any idea what their parents were doing or who their parents’ friends were. You also have to remember that Andrew and Sarah were constantly introducing their daughters to shady friends, extramarital lovers, con artists and criminals. As always, I simply can’t believe that Beatrice and Eugenie turned out relatively normal being raised by those parents. Anyway, People Magazine had an interesting exclusive about B&E:
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are grappling with the growing fallout from their father’s past, feeling they were “duped” by the former Prince Andrew as fresh revelations continue to emerge about the full extent of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, sources tell PEOPLE.
The sisters — both mothers to young children — have had to watch aghast as a steady stream of damning emails has surfaced in recent weeks from the latest tranche of Epstein-related files released by the Department of Justice. The disclosures directly undercut the former Prince Andrew’s long-maintained account of events.
Andrew has claimed that he cut off all contact with Epstein in 2010. However, documents released since then indicate the relationship continued. Among the most damaging is a 2011 email, sent one day after the publication of the now-infamous photograph showing Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, in which he allegedly wrote to Epstein, “It would seem we are in this together.”
The revelations have also proved deeply damaging for their mother, Sarah Ferguson. Newly released emails appear to indicate that Ferguson took her daughters to visit Epstein just days after his release from prison in 2009.
“They are pretty torn because they believed [their father],” says renowned royal author Robert Jobson. “Just like the late Queen and Charles, Andrew told them all the same story — that he had done nothing wrong. My understanding is they feel pretty duped by the whole thing.”
Jobson, whose latest book, Windsor Legacy, is out now, says Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are struggling with the fallout. “I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired,” he tells PEOPLE. “I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult.” The situation has been further complicated by allegations now centering on their mother.
“I’m shocked by what’s come out,” Jobson adds. “They were only 19 or 20-year-olds at the time. If, at that age, your parents say we are going to see someone who’s a friend of theirs, you don’t think much about it beyond that.”
The sisters’ measured public approach has not gone unnoticed. Royal historian Robert Lacey tells PEOPLE: “The discretion with which they have behaved during their parents’ [controversies] also speaks volumes.”
Jobson does not believe the sisters will fully sever ties with their parents, but says they are unlikely to present any public show of unity in the near term. All four were together in December for the christening of Beatrice’s daughter, Athena Mapelli Mozzi. However, when Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, stepped out for a celebratory pub visit following the ceremony alongside guests, her parents did not join them.
“They are older and mothers themselves now and will be thinking this is appalling,” Jobson says of Beatrice and Eugenie. “They have always been very defensive of their mother. There’s a sense that they would put an arm around their mom, but dad will be left to get on with it. I have sympathy for them,” Jobson adds. “It’s not their fault who their parents were associated with.”
“If, at that age, your parents say we are going to see someone who’s a friend of theirs, you don’t think much about it beyond that.” That’s my belief as well – at that age, you might ask your mom how she met so-and-so or what the friend does for a living, but you’re not doing deep-dive research on everyone your mother associates with. Plus, you have to go back to the fact that all of this was “normal” for Beatrice and Eugenie. This is just how they grew up. They probably didn’t realize until their late 20s or 30s the extent to which their parents were surrounded by really unsavory characters. It also sounds like Sarah and Andrew were lying to them constantly. While I believe Andrew and Sarah were lying to King Charles and QEII constantly as well, Charles and QEII actually had the access to find out what was really happening. I believe that the institution is trying to “give a pass” to Beatrice and Eugenie because they don’t want people asking questions about what Charles and QEII knew and when. “Charles was just a kid too, he didn’t think to ask MI6 about Jeffrey Epstein!”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’ve seen a lot of people lump B and E in with their parents because they “went to the island, too,” and my stance has been much the same. At 19/20 you don’t question your parents about their friends.
I had a miscarriage when I was 19. My mom thought it would cheer me up to go out of town with her and a friend. So I went. If, heaven forbid, I now found out that friend was a criminal, does that mean I’m involved? No.
I don’t fault them for when they were young. But I think it was naive to believe their parents were wrongly targeted over the last 10 years or so. Wasn’t the Australian prime minister’s daughter seen coming out of his nyc apt? After the arrest. So yeah. Parents wanted Epstein to give their kids connections and as long they were kids of well-known parents they were fine. There’s texts of woody Allen’s wife talking about how he got her daughter into a certain college. It’s soooo messed up. Poor young girls were exploited and raped while rich girls with powerful parents were given support and money. I’d like to think Bea and Eugenie are reflecting on that disparity but who knows.
Paul Keating as prime minister from 1991 to 1996. His eldest daughter Katherine was in New York in early 2010’s
I would have a hard time believing my parents were deeply involved with a pedophile. However, one I was presented with evidence I would never speak to them again assuming I didn’t drop dead from the shame.
If my parents had taken me to parties with “weird” people (including their family members) my entire life, I probably wouldn’t have questioned anything either. It’s probably like working with something smelly. After a while, your nose gets used to the stench and you stop paying attention to it. For them, such company is normal. They grew up around such people.
It’s abhorrent that Sarah and Prince Andrew exposed their daughters to Epstein and people in his circles. That they thought doing that was okay really convinced me that they had no problem with what Epstein and Andrew himself was doing to girls. They didn’t think it was wrong. They are both greedy, seedy individuals.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to leverage their parents’ network in the Middle East, Europe and Asia for their ‘ventures’. They galavant in private jets with people like Jeremy Clarkson to F1 races and on Swiss ski vacations with friends, hang out on yachts, etc., costly escapades they are likely unable to afford with the income from their jobs. They need to take stock of the network they cultivated through their parents’ contacts and figure out their own line in the sand going forward. People might start looking closely at their circle of sheiks and tycoons. They are adults now and answerable for their own decisions. 🤷♀️
The private jet with Clarkson was gross.
In my opinion, the Windsors are morally bankrupt people. The abhorrent things they willingly participate in are inexcusable. They are greedy, seedy people. A toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. They coverup and protect vile people and malign good people who challenge or question their behavior. Hypocrites!! No wonder the Church of England has lost parishioners and a very large segment of the British population has moved away from faith based institution. The head of the Church of England cannot even influence their own family to be morally upstanding people, much less the country. The current Head is also seriously morally bereft of good values. Look what he has done to Princess Diana and more recently Prince Harry. Look at the people he has associated and embraced in the past. Look at the people he continues to embrace while shunning his son. Harry made the right decision to walk away from that family and institution to build a life with his wife and children. 🤦🏽♀️
The Windsor brand is again exposed for the world to see what it truly is. The thin veil of mystique has disappeared for young people who were probably not aware of previous ‘seedy’ scandals. Prince Harry’s Spare memoir should probably be considered a tome at this point.
I had blocked this out. Yeah, they deserve to get dragged for any relationship they have with Jeremy Clarkson.
@nsj – your second paragraph in your first post (re their contacts, grifting and extravagant lifestyles) 💯
🎯
Since Andrew and Sarah are their parents, I really do not expect the York girls to publicly denounce them, but I’m not sure I’m prepared for any stories like the one above. And I’m certainly sure I’m not prepared to be on the same side as Robert Jobson-Jerk-Extraordinaire in any story.
I agree that one doesn’t grill their parents over whom they associate with however, B & E have known about Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous behavior for years. They surely would have remembered going to his Palm Beach estate and would have had plenty of time to question their mother. I’m just saying this might not be the bomb shell it’s being made out to be. I do feel bad for B & E given how public this is for them. I don’t see Bill Gates’ kids getting dragged in the press.
They continued the farse by appearing in public with a their parents all these years. The first photograph of Andrew with Virginia and Ghislaine Maxwell behind them appeared in 2008, after Epstein’s first conviction. They knew, and remained in the game.
I grew up in a toxic family.
I swear, when you are with them you don’t realise anything at all.
When you are far from them probably you don’t want to admit to yourself the full truth because it’s A LOT. In my case
It took my mum’s death and me going to therapy to really open my eyes and admit the extent of the craziness.
So yes, I can see why they are still in shock. And I don’t share the sympathy these two have on this website.
Today’s Private Eye states Andrew’s government files relating to his 10 year stint as a Trade Envoy from 2001 to 2010 are sealed until 2065. He would have been observed by diplomats and security at this time and any disquiet should have eventually been reported to the PM who would then discuss with the monarch. They note that Mandelson supported him getting the role but that Prince Charles was against him taking over from the Duke of Kent because he’d chase women and play golf. They note that Sir Keir could overturn the 2065 sealing of Andrew’s files which is the last thing RF want, isn’t it?
Right now Mandelson and Stormer are having their own issues so I don’t see Stormer doing anything to highlight more of Mandelson’s “support”.
Another example of the Establishment covering up and protecting vile the behavior of their cohort. 🤦🏽♀️
I guess we can now speculate that those files have a lot of incriminating information about Prince Andrew’s abhorrent deviant behavior and highly probable culpability in criminal activity.
Was this piece put out to promote Jobson’ book? Except for one line by Robert Lacey, Jobson seems to be the only source for this piece. I don’t think anyone truly knows how Beatrice and Eugenie feel about their parents and the Esptein files. But it’s clear that they don’t want to sever ties with the Royal Family.
The problem is not that as teenagers, B and E were brought into contact with depraved criminals like Epstein. The problem is how as adults they continue to cultivate and still benefit from these connections.
I also find it quite instructive the way that this story makes a point of praising the girls for acting with “discretion” i.e not going on talk shows or allowing themselves to be photographed riding horses on the Windsor estate. The royal family (and the British media) continue to act as though Andrew and Fergie’s biggest crimes are being tacky and embarrassing. Not, you know, human trafficking.
Yeah, that’s the problem I seeing as well especially with Beatrice and her “connections” in the Middle East. While I feel bad for both of them, I can’t help but wonder if Beatrice learned a bit too much at her parents elbows.
🎯
They are disregarding the victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking network. Their father was credibly named in legal proceedings by a victim, Virginia Giuffre, who was tormented and committed suicide. Their father with help from their grandmother, the Queen, paid £12m to silence the victim and the institution covered up and protected their father.
Princess Beatrice was just the other day at a summit in the Middle East with a sheikh. Discreet? The royalists continue to go great lengths with their narratives to protect the Windsors. Royal PR in high gear. I wonder how many people are accepting the propaganda. 🤔
I wonder if either B or E had an inkling of what Epstein was, you know that creepy feeling you can get around that “uncle” or “family friend”? If either of them did, would they have told their parents, would their parents cared or obviously, encourage them to still socialize?
I just don’t think they had a chance to have those feelings. Andrew gives off those feelings to me. It was the water they swam in and the air they breathed, it would’ve been the normal vibes from their parents and their circles.
Hmmm, to slightly misquote Christine Keeler (at the centre of another huge UK scandal in the 1960s): Well,they would say that wouldn’t they.
“”Well he would, wouldn’t he.” That’s from Mandy Rice Davies at the trial. Bridget Fonda does a cheeky reading of that line from the movie Scandal. The “he” is Lord Astor. I was in junior high when the scandal exploded and made for salacious reading in pictorial magazines like Life. Dig up Scandal, it’s a terrific film. I expect Prince Phillip was hanging around those country estates and that crowd.
again, eugenie runs a non-profit on human trafficking that she started LONG after the first charges came out against epstein. she had met him and well knew her parents were friends with him. if she, or her staff, couldn’t google ane know this would be an issue, I don’t know what to say. the org should be asked daily what their response is to the epstein files and have a response to one of the largest instances of human trafficking made public in recent years.
https://theantislaverycollective.org/
ITA. Eugenie’s antislavery “org should be asked daily what their response is to the epstein files and have a response to one of the largest instances of human trafficking made public in recent years.”
I’m still on the fence on what I feel about B & E’s knowledge and involvement. I can see them being raised in this environment of shady characters and shady dealings and just thinking it’s normal.
But they are full fledged adults now with husbands and children. This story has been in the news for over a decade now. At some point they should have started questioning it and looking into it on their own. Instead of continuing to sit comfortably in their privilege.
This is a genuine question. They should have reflected and done what exactly?
I certainly think a person can grow up with despicable parents and break the cycle, but B and E grew up with their parents constantly grifting. I find it hard to believe they are not doing the same. I’m not saying they aren’t upset by the Epstein ties, but they were raised to use their connections to take, take, take. JMHO.
This is a failure of the whole British monarchy-industrial complex.
And if it’s going to fail on such a massive scale, it should be abolished, entirely.
I hope they learn from their parents’ terrible example, if nothing else.
But the excuses made for all of the left-behinds are ridiculous. They had to have known what Andrew and Fergie were like — even B&E are in their mid to late 30s, FFS. At some point, you have to take off the blinders.