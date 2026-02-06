NewsNation claims the Sussexes lose PR people because they’re ‘delusional’

Late last year, we heard some bad news about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: their communications chief, Meredith Maines, had stepped away. Maines came on board in early 2025 and she oversaw a dramatic overhaul with how Prince Harry and Meghan presented themselves and their work, and Meredith was also a big part of Meghan’s As Ever launch and the promotion for With Love, Meghan. Meredith also coordinated Harry’s BBC interview (after he lost his security case) and she helped facilitate Harry’s subsequent meeting with his father last September. In my opinion, Maines was a HUGE loss for Team Sussex. We still don’t know “why” Maines left, but she didn’t bad-mouth the Sussexes and there’s been no tell-all anything from Maines. Well, according to the anti-Sussex people at NewsNation, Harry and Meghan keep “losing” their PR people because delusional Meghan makes people cry and Harry is dumb.
After going through 11 PR people in five years — and the attending PR people who worked with the main point comms people — finally someone is speaking out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
One PR executive with knowledge of the couple told me the duo was problematic in different ways and considered both “delusional,” saying, “Meghan wouldn’t make eye contact with anyone other than the head (PR contact). The turnover was incredible.”
Meanwhile, Harry, in this person’s opinion, “is dumber than you could ever imagine. Like lacking basic math skills and not understanding how to calculate living expenses. Which, to be fair, the guy never had to, coming from unlimited funds his whole life.”
To add insult to injury, the former PR person said people couldn’t put the work for the Sussexes on their resume as they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and also that “it was pointless work because there was no impact of the work, ya know?”
Meghan and Harry’s current rep told me, “This story is not true.”
However, this would not be the first time a staffer was offended and hurt by Markle. In 2017, Meghan’s handler allegedly demanded a private table, saying, “It’s for someone who is dating a prince.” Meghan stood by “silently” and “aloof.’ According to reports, Markle was also “very rude” to an undergardener at Windsor. The head gardener complained to the queen, who told Meghan off, saying, “In this family, we don’t speak to people like that.”
As for Harry, his lack of intellect has also been well documented — even by himself. In his autobiography, “Spare,” he recalls King Charles gently steering him away from academics, acknowledging that he was not the scholarly one in the family. Harry also writes that his Eton housemaster told him bluntly, “You’re not the university type,” and admits he couldn’t picture himself “spending years bent over a book.”
[From NewsNation]
I find it incredible that we’re on Year Eight of “Meghan is a bully” and all we’ve ever gotten is an assortment of vague “she made me feel bad/she made me cry” accusations interspersed with white tears about “she sent emails” and “she pointed out someone’s incompetence” or “she wouldn’t look someone in the eye.” What are we even doing at this point? As for Harry… he’s not dumb. While I don’t doubt that he’s emotional intelligence far exceeds his book-smarts, he’s more than proven that he’s one of the smartest men to come out of that family. And if he’s such an idiot, why has everyone been crying for six damn years about how Harry needs to “go back to the UK?” Y’all already have a village idiot and he’s the heir to the throne.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Bh, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos’ home in Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Court of Justice for the start of the trial against publishers of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years.
London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry was spotted arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice for the fourth day of the high-profile Daily Mail trial, which has attracted widespread attention.
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrities attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Harry, Duke of Sussex and other celebrities attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala
This is coming straight out of Kensington Palace.
Yes it certainly sounds like it..also if Prince Harry is dumb then Willy is brain dead. It’s beyond time for Willy to just get over it and move on.
Not only is it straight from KP, I think it’s * about * KP. As in, it’s always projection with these people and the behavior described in the story absolutely tracks with Khate and Scooter.
Do I believe Meghan wouldn’t make eye contact with anyone but the head PR person? No, she’s often described by former coworkers/employees (on record) as being quite warm and down to earth. Do I believe Khate would ignore the help and chose only to look at/speak to the person in charge of PR? Absolutely, given stories about her and her mother’s behavior to those they see as beneath them (and things we’ve seen with our own eyes, aka, pulling away from a Black woman who dared touch her).
Harry is not “an intellect,” ie, someone book smart who is interested in academic study. But does that make Harry ‘dumb’? No, because people who learn to fly Apache’s are not dumb. No, because he fostered several successful passion projects/ventures over many years, and people who are dumb do not have his level of focus and success. No, because I’ve heard him speak intelligently (off the cuff) about a range of topics close to his heart, and dumb people are not able to do that. Do I believe Scooter is dumb? YES, because I’ve heard Scooter speak in public and he’s awkward and ill prepared. Yes, because he’s been described as functionally illiterate. Yes, because his ‘passion projects’ are obvious busy work ventures that he’s barely involved in and that his staff lined up solely to make him look important. Outside of football and drinking at the pub, Scooter doesn’t seem to have any passions, and I can list a number of Harry’s interests.
Do I believe Harry has no concept of basic living expenses? The man who had to shop the sales racks for clothes vs his brother, who has been coddled his entire life? Seriously? Which one of these do I think would have a hard time calculating how much bills might be at the end of the month?
Finally, the “it was pointless work because the work had no impact.” That absolutely does not describe H&M’s work. It DOES describe the Ahrly Years and all of Scooter’s attempts to save the planet/bring peace to the Middle East/end homelessness.
The projection is obvious in that article.
Excellent write up @TigerMcQueen
Agree 100% @TigerMcQueen. Excellent run down. These sound like they’ve completely reversed W&K with M&H. The private table one sounds new but absolutely something K would do.
I wonder, if it is from KP, do they recognize themselves? Or think they’re perfect and it’s right to hit H/M. Or is it coming from, say, Camilla.
LOL. Okay, newsnation, let’s retread the whole Meghan is a bully and Harry is dumb storyline. It’s soooo original. At this point, it’s like white noise and doesn’t even hit. Yawn.
@Jais, the world found out they were dating in November of 2016, so we’re coming up on a full DECADE of the British press trashing this woman basically hourly. It’s unbelievable
This. I can’t believe anyone is still interested in reading the exact same abuse of Meghan, a complete decade later. Sincerely, I feel very sorry for your sad little life.
All i can say it must be hugely stressful working for Harry & Meghan, when you arent family they are constantly being picked on in the press and having to combat all the bile will take a toll on anybody. while it might be great to work on product launches having your work being called into question by outside forces is equally damaging. so i’m not surprised. its a sewer out there and having to wade through that fitlh all day everyday is not good for anyones mental health
Newsnation is a shit channel. This is to be expected from them.
Charles is not a scholar himself. He relied on “intellects” like Van Der Post. A school paper Charles handed in (came into the public domain) with the teacher’s comment. “This makes no sense.” This article is another attempt to deflect from revelations about Andrew and Fergie.
“This article is another attempt to deflect from revelations about Andrew and Fergie.”
Or maybe the crisis manager already quit and KP wants to deflect by reminding people how Meredith quit too.
Intelligence and education are not the same thing at all. Plenty of educated people are not that bright.
I think the delusion comes from KP as well. Their hopes and dreams for a Sussex return has been dashed. Therefore, the insults for this couple will continue. However, it is Harry’s family who is struggling with allegations coming from left and right. I am not one to quantify someone’s intellectual acumen but Harry demonstrates with his every utterance he is incredibly capable and a man for the 21st century. The narrative re Prince Harry’s intelligence came from his birth family to make the heir seem intelligent. His birth family is struggling for relevance and no one can justify their cost for what they produce. The heir comes across as a bumbling idiot and his wife has no agency, she just does what is commanded of her by her handlers.
🎯 When I finally heard Harry speak off the cuff at a public event, I realized he’s actually very articulate and savvy in his responses. And nobody is either of these things without some native intelligence. I get the impression from Spare that he was too traumatized by Diana’s death to apply himself at Eton, but that’s very different from being “dumb.”
I wish I could carry you on my back. You have said it all. Thank you.
Well put! I have watched a number of videos of Harry speaking at events, and these were not short speeches. And I have also seen some of his interviews. He is very articulate and clearly knows what he is talking about and gets his point across well, and he is also entertaining. I’d much rather listen to him speak than his brother or almost anyone else in the Royal Family.
The maths thing and expenses is entirely fictional-as is this whole piece. Why would a person know anything about their personal financial situation? It’s blatantly fictional to distract from the left behinds.
Harry has a deep interest in investing as well.
I really despise these people.
This is beyond pathetic even BOTs are tired of the same recycled rubbish. That picture of Andrew on all fours over some poor girl will not be erased anytime soon,they need to get a clue.
The ridiculous assertion that Harry is dumb keeps getting repeated. What’s true is Harry is an experienced, articulate man with emotional intelligence and skills to start and keep running his various projects. Compare Harry’s public speaking to William’s, Harry is well received, warm, good natured and always amusing. William is awkward, fumbles his words, says inappropriate things and leaves people wondering what he said.
Meghan won’t look people in the eye contradicts what anyone who has actually met her says. They say she is warm, welcoming, friendly and puts people at ease. The best they can do is an anonymous gardener complaining. I’m sure the gardener didn’t just walk in and start complaining to the Queen. That story has no credibility.
There is no way a gardener would complain to the late Queen, if he was unhappy he would complain to the head gardener.
Projection all over? Who is the dumb prince? The one who set up Travelyst or the one who needs to be pictured with files to counter an illiteracy-story? Who is the prince who doesn’t know anything about costs of living? The one who recently moved into his fifth for-ever-home? Or the one who shopped in the T-K-Maxx-Sales-Section? The one who is funded by the Dutchy of Cornwall and british taxpayers or the one who has to earn his own money? Guys!!!
The one who married an intelligent woman, people find their friends at their own level.
The same old pathetic drivel that anyone who has heard H&M speak and watch them interact with people, knows is not true. Meanwhile, why did William accept money from Epstein for a charity after Epstein’s conviction? If William was ignorant about it then how dumb is he? Why is Andrew’s only punishment for raping underage and trafficked girls to be moved from a mansion to a smaller mansion?
As I commented on the Prince and his white chocolate aka “Prince White Chocolate” post, Harry looks so refreshed and much lighter and joyful. They are obviously way past all these media crap, happy and comfortable with their life. I very much doubt that they really pay dust to the likes of news nation or page6.
When you are happy with who and where you are, who gives 2 shits about what these idiots have to say.
Sounds like NewsNation is the one that’s delusional. I wonder which RF member called THIS tidbit in. Lame.
Yeah I don’t believe anything of this. The part that jumped out to me as false is that Harry can’t do his own expenses because he came from unlimited funds. First of all why would a PR person dealing with his expenses? Secondly, Harry is on record saying he liked buying his own groceries and that to save money he shopped for new clothes in the TK Maxx sales. That doesn’t sound like somebody who can’t handle his own expenses. Furthermore he was dependant on his father for funds who mainly gave him money for suits and he had to make his case to Royal Foundation board when he wanted funds for his projects. He also said that when he thought about going to university his father and other people around him dissuaded him from going.
Switch out Harry and Meghan for William and Kate and the story makes a lot more sense.
I think back to the guardian article of harry in ukraine where the journalist, who actually spent time with him, observed him in diplomatic and difficult situations, had the opposite takeaway. this line of harry is dumb they have been presenting to the press since he was a child and truly – he needs to cut off his family forever. that is honestly abusive.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/sep/14/my-conscience-is-clear-prince-harry-on-ukraine-his-family-and-the-media
Just popping in to say I’m disappointed to see you guys treating News Nation as a source for anything. That entity shouldn’t be legitimised by anyone with a platform l… I know it seems harmless but it’s anything but in these current times.
Sorry to be a wet blanket on a Fri. I’ll go back to enjoying the rest of the site now. 🙂
I’ve commented on NewsNation’s Paula Froelich posts before. I’ve copied my comments here from 7/25/25 post “NewsNation: WME is on verge of dropping…Meghan” for further insight into Ms Froelich’s character and her characterizations of others.
‘Paula Froelich, per thin Wikipedia entry: was born in Leeds, England, grew up in Cincinnati, OH, former columnist at NYPost Page Six, wrote 2009 book ‘Mercury in Retrograde’ that was on NYT Bestseller List, claims to have written essay included in successful women anthology (refs N/A), and claims to have started a travel website, circa 2014-2016, for which Cloudflare cannot resolve domain (DNS resolution error 1001).
Paula Froelich, per NewsNation: is senior story producer and on-air contributor, started Jan 2022, is NYT bestselling author, and award-winning journalist (??? where – Page Six?).
Paula Froelich, per Simon & Schuster: Authors is only available on Internet Archive Wayback Machine.
Paula Froelich’s NYT bestseller book, ‘Mercury in Retrograde’ —
1. Per Goodreads is chick-lit about an “intrepid reporter at the NY Telegraph” who has trouble whenever “Mercury is in retrograde,” garners 3.15 stars (out of 5) avg score from 1,304 raters, and the most ‘liked’ review is a brutal 1-star takedown from a junior high teacher who just wanted to relax with some mindless reading after doing lesson plans and grading papers.
2. Per Thriftbooks (where people sell used books into 2nd hand market) reviews are high (from sellers) for chick lit story with horoscopes apropos for 3 main characters, prices <$6 ea for 3 text copies in stock, Thriftbooks is probably stuck with one overpriced audio CD.
Paula Froelich, imho, is cloaked royalist from fauxnews who made $ mostly off of battering Meghan, but included other royals stories at Page Six, then transported her entire slant over to NewsNation. Also, imho, there's no reason to read her or any derivatives of her.'
I don’t know if anyone wants facts on a Friday, and I agree that NewsNation isn’t fit to wrap fish but retired PR exec here:
1) I mourn the loss of “Texas Hold’Em” Maines as well, Kaiser. She had an incredibly positive impact on the Sussex reputation and business success in a very short amount of time, completely professional, unflappable in probably one of the most challenging PR briefs in the world. If I was still in business I’d have been laying out the red carpet to hire her. Godspeed, Meredith, with your talent you’ll go very, very far
2) Signing a NDA is standard practice in the communications industry, whether you work in corporate life or for celebrities. Any pro knows how to put sensitive work on your CV in a way that doesn’t violate an NDA and everyone hiring knows the code words to understand the work you have done. Also, at C-suite level (which Meredith was) you aren’t posting your CV on LinkedIn or something, you’re being vetted in a hiring process managed by specialist recruiters. Obviously this writer knows nothing about it
3) Bonus points for the (completely off-topic) fantasy about how Meghan supposedly badly treated an “undergardener”! LOL. Ask Charles about how he treats his gardeners!
This might be a good thread on which to pose my question. While reading Spare I noted that juxtaposed with the discount clothes shopping was the mention of numerous personal trips to Africa among other places. Who would have paid for that?
Probably one of the several charities he founded there.
Maybe instead you should be asking who paid for Andrew’s trips to Epstein Island
I’m surprised DancingCorgi isn’t just consulting the DailyFail given their prolific reporting on the costs, and costliness, of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Expected DailyFail consult would be assuming, of course, Corgi has fully discounted Harry’s 10-year paid employment with British Army.
But yeah. Who paid for Andrew’s trips to Epstein Island? And for Andy’s trips to Epstein’s NY apartment?
Yawn. This is just nonsense and projection.
I ‘m proudly a Hallmark movie addict. Kristoffer Polaha just celebrated his 10 year anniversary with Hallmark. His first movie was with Meghan Markle, Dater’s Handbook. A People article says she encouraged him to direct, saying he’d be great at it. He has a new movie coming out, his directorial debut, Mimics, hence the People interview. He speaks fondly of her, and while they haven’t kept in touch since she started dating Harry shortly thereafter, he still appreciates her encouragement and kindness.
I doubt Harry/Meghan anticipated free press completely falling in the USA OR that 6 years after they left Willy would still be planting nonsense daily about them to deflect from the fact that he is a combination dud/village idiot. He hired a crisis manager for a reason. 🍿 It is just shocking that any American outlet would gleefully repeat KP’s talking points, but here we are. Willy’s obsession with the Sussexes is creepy and next level ick. I hope Harry/Meghan continue with the pro-active, more assertive media strategy.
William is a patron of a charity that accepted money from a convicted pdf file (without doing due diligence), but Harry is the dumb one? This is further proof that William is still using his brother to deflect from his incompetence.