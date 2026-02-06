NewsNation claims the Sussexes lose PR people because they’re ‘delusional’

Late last year, we heard some bad news about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: their communications chief, Meredith Maines, had stepped away. Maines came on board in early 2025 and she oversaw a dramatic overhaul with how Prince Harry and Meghan presented themselves and their work, and Meredith was also a big part of Meghan’s As Ever launch and the promotion for With Love, Meghan. Meredith also coordinated Harry’s BBC interview (after he lost his security case) and she helped facilitate Harry’s subsequent meeting with his father last September. In my opinion, Maines was a HUGE loss for Team Sussex. We still don’t know “why” Maines left, but she didn’t bad-mouth the Sussexes and there’s been no tell-all anything from Maines. Well, according to the anti-Sussex people at NewsNation, Harry and Meghan keep “losing” their PR people because delusional Meghan makes people cry and Harry is dumb.

After going through 11 PR people in five years — and the attending PR people who worked with the main point comms people — finally someone is speaking out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One PR executive with knowledge of the couple told me the duo was problematic in different ways and considered both “delusional,” saying, “Meghan wouldn’t make eye contact with anyone other than the head (PR contact). The turnover was incredible.” Meanwhile, Harry, in this person’s opinion, “is dumber than you could ever imagine. Like lacking basic math skills and not understanding how to calculate living expenses. Which, to be fair, the guy never had to, coming from unlimited funds his whole life.” To add insult to injury, the former PR person said people couldn’t put the work for the Sussexes on their resume as they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement and also that “it was pointless work because there was no impact of the work, ya know?” Meghan and Harry’s current rep told me, “This story is not true.” However, this would not be the first time a staffer was offended and hurt by Markle. In 2017, Meghan’s handler allegedly demanded a private table, saying, “It’s for someone who is dating a prince.” Meghan stood by “silently” and “aloof.’ According to reports, Markle was also “very rude” to an undergardener at Windsor. The head gardener complained to the queen, who told Meghan off, saying, “In this family, we don’t speak to people like that.” As for Harry, his lack of intellect has also been well documented — even by himself. In his autobiography, “Spare,” he recalls King Charles gently steering him away from academics, acknowledging that he was not the scholarly one in the family. Harry also writes that his Eton housemaster told him bluntly, “You’re not the university type,” and admits he couldn’t picture himself “spending years bent over a book.”

[From NewsNation]

I find it incredible that we’re on Year Eight of “Meghan is a bully” and all we’ve ever gotten is an assortment of vague “she made me feel bad/she made me cry” accusations interspersed with white tears about “she sent emails” and “she pointed out someone’s incompetence” or “she wouldn’t look someone in the eye.” What are we even doing at this point? As for Harry… he’s not dumb. While I don’t doubt that he’s emotional intelligence far exceeds his book-smarts, he’s more than proven that he’s one of the smartest men to come out of that family. And if he’s such an idiot, why has everyone been crying for six damn years about how Harry needs to “go back to the UK?” Y’all already have a village idiot and he’s the heir to the throne.