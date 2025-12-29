The Sussexes’ communications guru Meredith Maines left after 10 months

In 2025, it felt like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally got a communications strategy together. A huge part of that was Meredith Maines, who was hired in February 2025 to help the Sussexes in all of their ventures, but specifically to help Meghan launch her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her As Ever line. Maines also took the lead in several situations for Harry – she was the one who put together his BBC interview just hours after the High Court rejected his security appeal. Maines also flew to London to meet with King Charles’s representative Tobyn Andreae ahead of Harry and Charles’s big meeting in September. Meredith was a supremely qualified professional who finally got Harry and Meghan to be more proactive and reactive, rather than their old strategy of “maybe if we ignore it, it will go away.” Well, weird news? Meredith has left.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s chief communications officer, Meredith Maines, has stepped down after roughly 10 months in the role, PEOPLE can confirm, and will remain on through the new year to help with the transition.
Maines was appointed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first chief communications officer in late February, with the couple announcing her hire on Feb. 28. She officially began the position in March and oversaw communications across the couple’s nonprofit work, business ventures and broader public profile.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the change in a statement to PEOPLE: “Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”
Maines also shared a statement, saying: “After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026. I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good they are doing in the world.”
Maines’ departure comes amid continued turnover within the Sussexes’ communications team. She is one of several publicists to exit the couple’s orbit since they stepped back as working royals and relocated to the United States in 2020. A year ago, global press secretary Ashley Hansen stepped down after two years to launch her own consultancy. Earlier this summer, three communications staffers — including UK-based Charlie Gipson and California-based Kyle Boulia — also departed. Emily Robinson, who previously worked at Netflix and was appointed director of communications, left the role in October after just four months.
Maines worked in conjunction with Method Communications, the outside firm retained to support Meghan and Harry’s communications efforts, and largely handled the duchess’ public relations work. Liam Maguire, the Sussexes’ UK and Europe director of communications, who remains in his role, has primarily overseen Prince Harry’s communications.
It’s possible that Maines was brought in for specific goals and strategies around certain projects (like WLM) and those goals have changed and Meredith is no longer needed. It’s also possible that Maines simply got a better offer – she seems to know her stuff, and her work history is full of big-name companies. It feels likely that she was offered a lot of money to work somewhere else and that’s the only thing really behind this move. Page Six’s sources are indicating as much, that she felt like it was time to move on and “word on the street she’s got bunch of stuff lined up for the new year. And she’s very excited.”
Apparently, Liam Maguire is now stepping in as “lead” of the Sussexes’ comms. Which… I’m not sure I buy that they’re downsizing their communications team on any kind of extended basis. My guess is that Meghan’s needs changed and she’s probably going to have a team in place for As Ever, then she’ll eventually have someone in charge of her personal/professional comms.
What else? Tom Sykes was wailing and crying about how Maines obviously quit because Meghan is a “demon boss.” Which I’ve never believed, but that’s been the talking point since the Princess of Wales made Meghan cry and then lied about it for years. The whole story about “they’ve lost 11 publicists in five/six years” is not about “Meghan is a terrible boss,” in my opinion. I think the Sussexes were disorganized when they first moved to California and their “brand” is still evolving, both together and separately. I suspect the staff turnover has more to do with disorganization and lack of clarity for the Sussexes’ professional plans, as opposed to Meghan running around, making white women cry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
“I think the Sussexes were disorganized when they first moved to California and their “brand” is still evolving, both together and separately. I suspect the staff turnover has more to do with disorganization and lack of clarity for the Sussexes’ professional plans”
I agree. Even when they started Archewell initially they didn’t own the domain name. It’s just little things like that where they’ve faulted but I think that part of growth.
I agree. I’m sure they’re still somewhat disorganized and working with small resources in a mom and pop kind of business situation. The big guns probably can’t work like that in the long run. The’ll get there in time.
I actually don’t think the sussexes are disorganized. The British media stalks and practically scours every facet of their professional and private business and those of their friends and acquaintances in a bid to destroy things before they have a chance to get off the ground. Just look at what they did to American riviera orchard, they sullied the name before any product had even been released. It can be exhausting having to plan for 5-10 different scenarios every time because that weirdo family and its henchmen don’t ever want you to succeed.
Whatever the reason, I’m sad to hear it. I loved how Meredith seemed competent in every aspect of their life: royals, british media, Meg’s brands, charity stuff… everything. I hope they find someone equally no-non-sense and willing to understand the complicated history.
I actually think Liam is also very good. Certain things like dealing with GB news defaming Doria and Caroline Graham at the Mail seemed like they were led by a British person familiar with UK right wing media. He and Meredith were a good team. I do think Meghan also needs someone with expertise in handling US media too so hopefully they will bring someone onboard in the new year. As for 11publicists have left, um I don’t think they have ever hired a publicist (a communications person is not a publicist) so I’m not sure where that numismatic coming from. I couldn’t care less what Tom Sykes says he’s a troll who thinks it’s appropriate to criticise children’s hair and hangs around on troll subreddits to get content for his Substack.
Agree. He is a racist troll.
In the entertainment industry, people move around all of the time. I really don’t understand why the british press is making a big deal of this. I also don’t understand why people are still believing the garbage the brits are publishing. It’s been SIX years, they need to move on.
In all industries, honestly. Maybe not as much as the entertainment industry, but young ambitious people are always looking for the next big thing. I also suspect that this role is very challenging due to the hate campaign against the Sussexes. It’s probably extremely satisfying to accomplish a goal with them and have that on your resume for life, but also probably draining. A fresh new intelligent ambitious person will take on the next battle.
Appears to me as though her assignment was completed and she moved on. Wonderful tenure noticeable improvement. Pretty sure she coached others in the organization.
@Shiela Kerr – I agree. If someone is a highly respected expert, they will have offers and also be used to constantly overcoming challenges in their work. It is often the case that you establish a strategy, but the subsequent execution is nowhere near as challenging, and you are simply overqualified for the job. If the water turns calm, but you were born for wildwater rafting, then it’s time to move on.
“If the water turns calm, but you were born for wildwater rafting…”
Love this! (No idea if it’s true here, but love the turn of phrase.)
I don’t believe Meghan or Harry are terrible bosses, but handling their PR must be a nightmare of a job. They have infinite coordinated hate and misinformation campaigns coming at them 24/7. I think most would get burned out trying to fight that.
I totally agree: Harry and Meghan are subject to daily worldwide attacks by media giants, and it must be excruciating. Meredith also did an amazing job, and I’m not surprised that she is getting offered more money by others.
I just speculated on that same thing above. White House press secretaries also have a high turnover. Jobs that require constant reinforcement against assaults with a smile need fresh energy. There’s no shame in taking the W and moving on.
It’s very possible Meredith got a better offer—more money for less stress. Archewell probably doesn’t pay as well as bigger outfits. And then, imagine waking up every day to beat back insanity like the Tom Sr situation, the Doria lies, the hate around the Balenciaga show, and professional, money-motivated haters like the Fail and Sykes.
Meredith is good, and it’s a loss for the Sussexes. Someone with her skills could get a sweet job promoting a product or a movie for more money.
Harry and Meghan are people of high ambition with a lot of ideas that don’t always go together. For example, producing a rom-com isn’t the same thing as running a charitable foundation, which isn’t the same as publishing a best-selling memoir. Add to this the utter chaos of their first few years here in the US – setting up a new home, children, insane public scrutiny, security, finding work, starting projects – yeah, I’d say “disorganized” would be the least of it.
So, now they’re evaluating what works and what doesn’t, what needs to be beefed up, changed or discarded. Archewell took in only half the funding last year as the year before – what can be done about that? Harry still has his personal issues in the UK – what’s the best way to handle that? As Ever seems to have clicked – how to grow that. And the production side seems to be kicking in more strongly – what kind of infrastructure is needed for that? There are a lot of moving parts and we’ll see more people moving in and out. It will be interesting to see how it goes.
Archewell has a balance of over $8 million according to the latest accounts and it seems like restructuring is already in place so I don’t think that is an immediate concern. They do need someone in place to deal with publicity for production and As Ever though.
That’s $2.5 less than the previous year, which would worry anyone running a foundation. But my point isn’t about concern – it’s about focus. I’m not saying H&M are doing anything wrong, just that as their projects mature the focus becomes more specialized. That means the staffing becomes more specialized.
In their world, and with their profile and ambitious projects, $8.5m is…not a lot. Especially given how much they spent, as Eurydice points out. It could be why they reorganized and rebranded Archewell, moving from a foundation (which can’t take donations from outside organizations) to a philanthropic/nonprofit setup (which can).
Regardless of how they are perceived as business partners, it’s been too many years for this level of growing pains to still be present. Philanthropic pursuits and a for-profit business are huge commitments that require a dedicated team.
I do believe that they might still have too much on their plate (if that’s what you are saying). IG and As ever are growing constantly and Harry has an actual job at BetterUp. Producing content can be helpful in shaping their brand and inducing change in the social issues they care about, but it requires time and commitment too. And then there is their own foundation. Like others have mentioned I don’t see the point in producing movies on top of everything they do, unless it’s just as investors and not executive producers. I can see them streamlining things now after a period of learning, plus their kids are now school age when parents can focus more and more energy on their professional life.
And no, I’m not trying to tell them what they can and cannot do, I just enjoy discussing their ventures because it’s interesting and sometimes leads to great conversations here on CB.
Rather a simplistic point of view I think. I’d say 2020-23 were about changing the entire course of what they thought would be their future (finding the means for financial survival); reshaping their narrative (best selling memoir, top documentary series, top TV program) after being vilified by an entire nation’s press; and participating in charitable initiatives (e.g., vaccination), around a global pandemic. In the meantime, Harry was involved with 3 IG (Hague 2022, Dusseldorf 2023, and then Vancouver Whistler 2025). And that doesn’t include the personal – recovering from their UK experiences, adjusting as new parents, and ensuring they and their family are safe and secure.
It’s really only been a couple of years (2024-5) since they’ve been able to focus on what they want to be doing going forward. And after, among other things, the launch of a so far extremely successful and viable brand (which is still less than a year old), the recent changes (Archwell Philanthropies, etc.) and staff reshuffling indicate they’re finally taking steps to define the future. Given the unique situation the Sussexes have had to navigate since 2020, seems right on target to me.
Really, it’s been astonishing how much they’ve been able to accomplish since 2020 – basically building a personal and professional life from the ground up. I’m exhausted just thinking about meal prep for the week.
Windy River, that is a great summary & angle. Really gives the big picture.
I don’t know their staffing setup, but I would agree that they need a team, not a single person wearing multiple hats. Handling press smears, product and show launches, charitable endeavors, and personal comms is way, way, way too much for one person without a full support team. In addition to the burnout factor, it forces a reactive approach instead of being able to proactively build a narrative.
The rota continue smearing Meghan to cover for the extreme laziness, spoiled petulance and greed of the Wails. The rota need to focus on the fact that combined and counting nothingburger nonsense as events, the Wails combined completed barely half as many events as Will-not’s elderly cancer patient father and stop smearing the Sussexes to cover for the FAILURE to launch Wails. Wouldn’t a publicist be a contract player and not someone around indefinitely anyway? The Sussexes have been figuring out their career path while adapting to a continuous smear campaign. I doubt the Sussexes believed they would still be the center of a Windsor smear campaign 6 years after they left the UK. Hopefully, the Sussexes continue with their current media strategy and continue counterpunching because Willy/Keener/Camilla are terrible people who intend to use them as scapegoats into infinity.
Where has this 11 publicists have left since 2020 narrative come from and are they including people like James Holt who moved on to be head of their foundation? It doesn’t sound like there’s any rancour and that Meredith has completed what she was hired to do. All the best to her. I think it kind of makes sense to have their UK PR be the overall lead because most of the stories surrounding Harry and Meghan are made up by the British press or pushed by the Palace.
Sounds like she got them where they wanted and now her job there is over and they are all happy.
I don’t think they are all happy. The statement from the Sussex camp, although very professional, seems curt and cold. I think they were rightly disappointed and betrayed by Meredith wanting to leave so soon. They knew Meghan’s character would once again be blamed. Meredith must know this too but chose herself and her own career path which is fair enough.
I think the operation behind Harry and Meghan’s endeavors are extremely small when compared to their big fame and impact. So to work behind the Sussex scenes, mostly out of home, constantly living with the toxic treatment by the tabloid press and online hate accounts must not be an ideal career prospect for some people. Some people want to work out of an office surrounded by everything that comes with an executive position. So that’s how I see this development. I am sad that they once again find themselves in this scenario.
I also think both Harry and Meghan still operate out of a place of trauma. Yes they are much much more happier and healed a whole lot. Still Meghan over corrects herself and over explains sometimes. Harry tends towards knee jerk reactions at times. That said, they both tend to freeze when a reaction is needed. I really feel for them. I recognize how trauma and grief can affect decisions. 2025 was a very successful Sussex year, us fans were fed very well. It shouldn’t have ended with Meredith leaving.
Their offices are at home?
I read both statements.
I find interesting what she writes.
I know i have nothing to do with their world. But her phrasing sounds like the corporate way to say “I will get the hell out of here ASAP” to say the least .
Not sure what went on there.
I get a similar impression. And I’ve been there done that about the dynamic office environment vs work from home small operation. (Probably what they have, considering the distances in their area) I’m doing the latter now because the money is so much better and the people I work with are so nice. But I long for my previous place which was in office and a much larger org, completely different rythm. Just 2-3 days of that per week would be so motivating.
Meredith seemed to do a really good job so wish her well in what she does next. As for speculation, yeah, I don’t think Meghan is a mean or bullying boss who made her cry.
Despite the turnover, there’s still never been any “demon boss” allegations beyond whatever vague nonsense came from the RF. At this point, if working for Meghan were truly as miserable as they claimed, something would have come out.
I do believe some of those people were contract based employees. Most likely, their contracts were not renewed.
Tom Sykes is looking for content for his show; blaming Meghan is perfect for his audience. Sykes and his likes will blame Meghan for the falling sky.
I hope Meghan can take time to focus on her business, and possibly expand it. The business is new and she needs to dedicate a lot of time to it.
Tom Sykes blames everything he can on Meghan. If a cafeteria aide from a school ten miles down the road from Archie’s quits, it’s obviously Meghan’s fault because she waters her garden.
Sykes has many reasons to blame Meghan. Sykes is William’s mouthpiece, and William has hated Meghan and blamed her unfairly for things since before the Sussexes’ marriage. Wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Knauf and Sykes have each other on speed dial. And Sykes has learned, since starting his substack last summer, that more filthy lucre is to be had from hating than from honest, unbiased reporting.
It’s a shame as I think Meredith did a great job but as some have said, she could do the same job with the same or better pay & MUCH less stress elsewhere. In her year with H&M (she joined last December but was only announced in February so she’s worked for them a year) she would have done press for Invictus, organised press rollout of As Ever, With Love Meghan, Confessions podcast (I think Meghan did at least 12 print, tv, podcast & summit appearances for these), arranged Harry’s bbc interview, handled press for three charity NYC trips, Harry’s uk, Canada, Angola & Ukraine trips, handled the fallout from Harry’s sentebale exit, the annoying palace briefings after Harry met Charles & relating to his Toronto trip, handled Harry’s Hasim podcast & Colbert appearances, probably Meghan’s fashion week appearance, managed Meghan’s Harper’s cover, Meghan’s Godmothers q&A, probably the rollout of As ever two pop ups, Archewell Philantropies rebrand, announced two Archewell production projects plus dealt with countless smears like meghan pitched a divorce novel, Meghan drove in a Paris tunnel to hurt her husband, Meghan ‘stole’ a dress, Doria ‘was in prison’, Harry called Archie ‘my African child’, all the Bad Dad in hospital crap etc
Ashley said on a podcast that the level of attention they get is like the level of a president but they don’t have the pr office & likely the resources for that level of attention. And when you think of the stupid articles that the press will reach out to them for comment on eg someone announced Harry as Harry wales at a polo match, for even the most capable, resilient person the volume alone is going to make it overwhelming.
The headline is an example of the crap a PR person for the Sussexes has to deal with because they claim they ‘lost’ 11 publicists but not sure if Miranda who is now chief of staff for Harry was even in the comms team and James who did do their comms initially is still with them & heads up their foundation. Three comms team left when Meredith restructured the team & brought in outside agency help. Apparently that Emily Robinson was working on a contract basis & another ex Pinterest lady was a consultant who worked with them on and off.
It’s a difficult position but I hope they find trusted advisor (s) & an agency they can work with for a decent number of years because they need consistency with their comms messaging & not to have to constantly start building new relationships &trust with new advisors etc
I think she got better offers for easier clients. Not that the Sussexes are difficult people but their situation is unique and a lot. I think once you have done well for someone this prestigious the offers do roll in especially if she was a consultant for a firm that was hired, it’s not like she was getting the full payment, the firm kept a huge chunk so almost anything she did on her own would bring in more money imo and from my experience.
*One thing for sure is that Sussex’s comm people professionalism and skills are truly highlighted. I won’t be surprised to learn they get offers after a few months. 40-=*-/5567890-ààeq
If people were quitting after a month or two, then maybe management could be blamed, but that’s not the case here.
I think it’s a tough job, with a lot of stress, and people get burnt out. Plus, they need someone highly skilled, and once that someone has the Sussexes on their resume, they’re probably being poached for big $$$.
My opinion is that their PR was at its best after they left the royal family and up to the Oprah interview – after that it’s been spotty. They were repped by a firm at that time and frankly, they should maybe go back to that instead of replicating the royal way of a “comms” person.
@Talie they barely did anything in 2020 up until the Oprah interview so what PR are you talking about? It was the pandemic. They had to flee Canada after their security was cut and they were hounded by the press. Then they were at Tyler Perry’s house for ages and no one knew where they were or what they were doing. They were basically hiding out until they signed their Netflix deal. Harry did one interview with James Corden and Meghan was at home pregnant. I’m confused about what PR was operating when they were not talking to the press and not putting out any projects.
Ooof. What a bummer. While I think their staff turnover isn’t because M&H are bad people, I think it’s hard to ignore the turnover and restructuring at this point.
I’m getting the feeling, from my own experience in family businesses, that they are pretty disorganized behind the scenes. Perhaps they just have too many plates in the air and that leads to too much disorganization for someone at Meredith’s level to put up with for long.
I wonder how much these people get burned out from all the relentless Sussex hatred and disinformation.
Exactly, I like the Sussexes but I’d hate to work for them. I wonder how their staff get any thing done when they practically live in a burning house through no fault of their own.
This is a line of thought worth exploring. Prospective employees pay much closer attention to what goes on behind the scenes than we do.
@windyriver. Thank you for your excellent summary of the Sussexes’ work and philanthropic situation. (Appeared #*under reply to Ohn).
As far as I can tell, Harry and Meghan are in a unique situation. They are a royal couple that needs to earn a living to both support themselves and their international philanthropic work. They were not and are not billionaires. They did not have years to plan their exit from the hell-hole that is the Windsor operation. They had to make it up as they went, and it was constant figuring things out and adapting. What they have achieved has been phenomenal, and what they endure from the press while they are doing all of it would fell or destroy anyone other than two exceptional people. It seems obvious that they have worked with different professionals for different purposes. They needed help to set up their foundation, they need different professionals for their charitable and their production arms. They needed to establish their own model from scratch. They are in a state of constant evolution, and I’m amazed that they were/are able to get the right people to do well at what is required for any given situation. By the way, the one constant on their staff seems to be James Holt. And they each have many balls in the air. Harry, for example has a job at Better-up, is a public speaker, is the founder and active patron of international organizations such as Travalyst and Invictus Games, is on the Board of organizations such as African Parks, and is a husband and father of very young children. Harry is still an active patron of organizations in the UK. Prior to marriage to Harry, Meghan had many balls in the air. Since, she has had three pregnancies, as far as we know, did WLM and founded As ever, and is the mother of two very young children. The Sussexes need to establish generational wealth to ensure the safety of their family’s future.
Most probably they are the most scrutinized couple in the world, on a level with the Obamas. However, the Obamas have SS protection for life. The Sussexes don’t. Providing their own security, and without access to intelligence, has got to be the biggest worry of all. I can’t imagine. It’s easy for all of us to say they could have done this or that, or they shouldn’t have done this or that and expect perfection from this couple. But at the same time, let’s applaud them for what they are trying to do to support themselves while trying to help others and try to make a better world.
I don’t believe the Sussexes are chaotic or impulsive. Quite the opposite. I believe they weigh every single step very carefully. I don’t believe a word the Daily Mail and its puppets say. Every day there are so many inaccuracies, lies, slander and malice in all these right-wing newspapers, and they try to create exactly that impression. It’s incredible what these two people have achieved in the last 5-6 years despite all this smear campaign and hatred against their family, their children and everything they do, against their appearance, their words, their entire lives. Please consider the big picture, which was achieved without financial or personal support from the palace or other individuals. Everything they have done, they have achieved with their own money, their own ideas, their own team, their own strength, and with great humanity, empathy, and wisdom.