Vine: The Sussexes are ‘dysfunctional’ for not bringing their kids to the UK for Xmas

This year’s Sandringham Christmas church-walk went pretty well by any metric. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson stayed home, but their daughters were welcomed in Sandringham, and Beatrice and Eugenie walked happily alongside their extended relations. The Prince and Princess of Wales brought out their three kids, and Zara and Mike Tindall also had their kids out, so all of the second-cousins were walking along in a group. King Charles made the effort to really put the younger royals/royal-adjacents front-and-center. Everything went well… so why did it feel like such a non-event? There was actually too little controversy and too much blandness, in my opinion. It seemed like a snooze – William and Kate didn’t even make a big deal about stealing the king’s Christmas thunder or anything. There was no real “tabloid” gossip angle. Well, except for the old faithful angle: look at what you’re missing, Harry! Your kids should be here, Harry! That’s the point of Sarah Vine’s latest column in the Mail:
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three frankly delightful children weren’t just keeping their own lamps lit after a very difficult year, but acting as a veritable beacon of positivity for everyone in the Royal Family. These Christmas Day walkabouts can be very awkward and rather performative, and in recent years have felt somewhat doom–laden, especially as the older generation of royals has started to shuffle off this mortal coil. But this year, as the Waleses met with well–wishers and a fresh–faced new generation took their place in the limelight, the miasma of gloom that had lately settled around the Monarchy seemed to evaporate like dew in the morning sun.
The Wales children were adorable, graciously accepting gifts and patiently doling out hugs and handshakes in return, especially young Charlotte, who was pretty as a picture in her neat little pea coat, glossy hair, big bow, sensible brown tights and ballet flats. Posing happily for selfies and chatting to fans, they radiated wholesomeness and functionality as a family.
Forget Prince Harry and his score–settling; forget the Duchess of Sussex and her narcissistic self–promotion; forget Andrew and his grubby friendship with one of the world’s most prolific paedophiles. Forget even the King’s illness, and the Princess of Wales’ own health woes. All of it seemed to pale into insignificance in the face of the next generation, so full of life and happiness.
For those of us who have, at times, worried that the Royal Family was rather struggling after the death of the late Queen, it felt like they were once again pulling together, the Queen confident in red, the King comfortable in his role as patriarch, Prince William growing in his role as heir but also, perhaps more importantly, as father.
Meanwhile the Princess of Wales, who has rarely brought anything but her A–game to proceedings, seemed even more on top of things. Those three children are a credit to them both – confident yet not arrogant, polite and respectful, full of character yet disciplined and well behaved. Given who they are, they seem remarkably well–adjusted and unspoilt, and appear to have a clear understanding of what is expected of them. It’s not easy to teach children of that age to interact with members of the public in such a high–pressure setting, and yet they carried it off with aplomb.
It’s wonderful, too, to see their friendship with their cousins, Zara and Mike Tindall’s two daughters, Mia and Lena, who are similar ages. These are important bonds to have because being a royal child is a unique, complex and occasionally trying experience, and it will no doubt help to be able to rely on each other.
Credit too to Mr and Mrs Middleton, who despite years in the limelight have never once stepped out of line (despite, on occasion, provocation), and who, it is said, have been invaluable in supporting their daughter and son–in–law with the children’s upbringing.
The only dark cloud on the horizon for this sunny generation of young royals is the absence of their American cousins, Archie and Lilibet. What a shame that the Sussexes can’t seem to see past their own psychodramas sufficiently to put the past behind them and allow their two to join this happy band of young royals. How strange – some might say dysfunctional – to want to deny them that closeness. Who knows, maybe next year. As the Prince and Princess of Wales are proving, it’s never too late to break that generational curse.
“What a shame that the Sussexes can’t seem to see past their own psychodramas sufficiently to put the past behind them and allow their two to join this happy band of young royals…” The Sussexes were not invited. In fact, many of Vine’s royalist cronies crowed about how the king was “snubbing” the Sussex family yet again, his own little Christmas tradition of being too bitter and racist to see his grandchildren for Christmas. It’s always been one of Charles’s dumbest PR moves as well – for years, I’ve said that Charles should publicly invite the Sussexes to visit for the holidays and put the onus on Harry and Meghan to say yes or no. If H&M turn down Charles, THEN you can write these dumb columns about “why can’t the Sussexes let go of their grudges?!?”
Anyway, this column actually reads as an acknowledgement that the Wales family is not exciting enough for the British press. William and Kate have served up their three children on a silver platter for the press. Why not be happy with that? Why are Mail columnists looking at the Wales kids and thinking “damn it, where are Archie and Lili?” Probably for the same reason why the columnists look at William and talk about “why doesn’t Harry come baaaaack?”
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG, Cover Images and Backgrid. Screencap courtesy of ABC/Disney.
Miasma of gloom? Snort! They seriously use that phrase in one breath and then criticize the Sussexes for not being there in the next?
All I saw was the royals being dragged all over social media for that Christmas walk. I’ve never seen so much negativity on X and TikTok surrounding the Xmas morning walk. The weird royal super fans were dragged for giving presents to millionaires and the Wales parents were criticised for forcing their kids to talk to those weird people (George looked very uncomfortable). Minor children should not be forced to take selfies and give hugs to strangers. The gift giving is terrible optics and should be stopped. I don’t know why the Sussexes would want to expose their children to that mess.
Fail interviewed an old bloke who stayed in a fold up chair over night on Christmas Eve outside the locked gates of the church to get the best view of the RF the next day ! Some people are obsessed with them, aren’t they? Do the kids get to eat the chocolate or are they given away to charity?
There were some very deliberate photo ops as well. Keen’s photog had an obviously set up pic of char with poc. Likely paid to be there for it. That’s become their usual mo since the racism convo.
I suspect this church walk parade will die with Charles. I can’t see William being motivated to continue it.
Agreed @Gabby Wilbur and Jason will be keeping things very exclusive during his reign. He’ll cost us a fortune but will enjoy unicorn status.
Agree that W won’t be motivated to continue the. Christmas morning church walk, but I hope the then UK government forces him to continue.
I think it’s about the only time the RF’s paymasters, the general public, get to actually see the scroungers!
Did every children in that parade receive gift or only the Wales’s children?
I’m guessing just the Wales kids. I don’t know that the Tindall kids even go up to people and talk so much as just walk to the church. So no chocolate gifts for them, I guess. Truly, the RF should be giving out gifts rather than getting them. But well, it’s clearly a v weird system.
There’s a definite theme in these post-holiday tabloid stories. Why won’t people just hang out with their toxic families for Christmas?! And now let’s berate them for their choice. Bw Adam Peatty, Brooklyn and Meghan and Harry, it’s a clear favorite for the tabs. Rinse and repeat. Can they not just be happy with who was at the walk this year, jeez?
The British media has an obsession with toxicity.
They propel stories of chaos. They elevate the people who live in toxic dysfunctional families instead of those who leave to pursue their joy and independence.
The toxic ones are the ones running to the media to ‘put down’ the ones who have removed themselves from the dysfunction. The toxic ones are promoted as the victims because they are ignored by the ones who walked away from the dysfunction and toxicity.
The media profits from the saga. 🤷♀️
The tabloids sure seem to love it. It’s like they’ve already got the narrative written and they just insert different names and different families.
Oh dear, it’s not enough that the Wales children are frankly delightful and adorable and gracious, confident, polite and full of character – WHERE ARE ARCHIE AND LILI !!!!!!
Archie and Lili should stay away forever. The tabloids will be gleeful to get photos, but then the comparisons will start – the Sussex kids are not so delightful and adorable and blah, blah, blah as the Wales….
This sh!t is hilarious 😂
Hide away the deviant Prince Andrew and his ‘partner in crime’ Fergie, and the world can forget the trauma of their victims while his Windsor family bask in the splendor of the sunlight as they walk the Sandringham path to and from church for the paupers to fawn in delight. 😂 🤦🏽♀️
Why should the Sussexes take their children into a den of corrupt deviant enablers? 😤 They knew about Epstein and covered up for Andrew. Please spare me the nonsense. The Sussexes should decline any public invitation to spend Christmas with enablers of deviants.
Charlotte looks freezing whilst W’s got a scarf and K’s got gloves.
Like mentioned by Julia I also noticed rge mass dragging on socials. And people imagining ‘no Nan isnt here yet she spend the morning lining a walk to hand out presents to privileged rich kids instead of her own grandkinds’
The Middletons never stepped out of line? What about paying your debts?
And uncle Gary who got arrested is assigned to praise keen to the media.
The Middletons are scroungers all, so saying they’ve never stepped out of line sounds like propaganda. Bet the people they owe money to could shine a light on the reality of dealing with the Middletons.
Opposite Day with the Sussexes are dysfunctional!! They are the most normal of the royal family. They understand love and kindness and helping humanity! Slither back under your rock Vine no one wants to hear your evil thoughts!!
This sh!t is hilarious. 😂
The British media is a joke. They actually included this sentence. 🤦♀️
“How strange – some might say dysfunctional – to want to deny them that closeness.”
They think that the Sussex’s lack of closeness to the toxic dysfunctional Windsor royal family, the family that is hiding Andrew and Fergie from public view at Christmas for ‘reasons’ is strange?😂
Royalists are lost souls. 🤭
I think wales kids nothing but polite. Louis puts his hands on his mother, kicked his cousin and sister. George always makes face at public and Charlotte was rude to adult during Louis christening. If any of these were done by Sussex kids millions of articles were written, prime time show and body language scammer will make quick buck from these. Rest of the European royal kids does far better job than these kids. Charlene and prince Albert is very toxic even their kids have soul to their eyes. Wales kids doesnt look happy at all. That’s why they are so much micromanaged because wales dont know how their kids will react.
Sussex kids will better off in Calif sun because at the end of the day these cousin will choose george over than. There is no loyalty in that racist family. They will ditch Charlotte and louis for George and his future wife.
I agree . The Wales kids are made to look like little fauntleroys. Charlotte told the media they were not invited to see the christening while scooter smirked. And when they are teens they may rebel against being trotted out for videos. George looked miserable when he was,told he had to substitute for his lazy father.
Oh come on, you can’t drag a three year old for being “rude.” She was probably repeating something a parent said to her like, “Don’t worry, the photographers aren’t coming.”
If I hear one thousand other things today, I already know this will be the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.
Sara Gine is blinded by her racism because what do you mean the Middletons have never stepped out of line? They defaulted on their debts non?
On eve again, you have to be prefect if you’re a Black woman or man or black adjacent (like Harry is) where white people can be coddled until their 70’s & beyond. lol…how gross.
Beatrice and Eugenie’s kids weren’t there. Also these folks really need to quit placing H&M in the same breath as Andrew. It just won’t fly, especially given the most recent revelations.
Megan and Harry want to deny their children “that closeness” because it comes at the cost of being harassed and abused and scapegoated by the adults in the family and their media cronies.
The “closeness” Vine is really talking about is closeness to the tabloids. Appearing at the Christmas walk isn’t going to make Archie and Lili closer to Charles in any appreciable way. But it will be endless fodder for the tabloids.
Once again Sarah Vine is full of euphemisms for black and white: Dark cloud vs sunny generation. Racist as ever.
After his tumultuous, over-exposed childhood, it is a blessing that Harry married a decent lady, had a sweet little family with the nice lady, escaped the Windsor fishbowl and his kids are being raised outside the media spotlight. 🍻, good Prince Henry. Willy is so jealous he leaks bile and rage daily. The rota can kick rocks for not holding his lazy, petulant ass to account and constantly recycling this bile.
For Sarah Vine to say she wished Harry and Meghan were there with their children means that the left behinds are not the ones that the press is eager to see on Christmas Day. The best decision Harry ever made was to keep their children away from this circus. Even if Harry and Meghan were invited and went to Sandringham the children would not have been on the walkabout anyway. I suspect Sarah Vine may be trying to distract the public from the actual discourse surrounding the Christmas Day walkabout which was how insane it looked for people coming out to see this billionaire family on Christmas Day and for the Royal Family to be receiving gifts from people who are much poorer than them. The video of the Waleses interacting with a royal superfan was eye opening and also worrying and only further convinced me that Harry and Meghan are safer and better off spending Christmas at home.
People are spending money on gifts that the royals won’t keep or use, why?
Brainwashed from birth to appease their betters.
The primary goal is to profit from the Sussexes, including the children. They could CREATE numerous narratives if the Sussex children ever step into the public with the Windsors at a public engagement. 😔
Our deranged media here in the UK is getting worse by the day.
I very much hope the Sussexes keep their delightful kids well away from the rotten and poisonous ‘Firm’, and long may their freedom in the US carry on annoying the RF and their lackys x
Did Carole write this
All the over hyping of the Wales children goes against the spin that they are living normal lives. They are perfect delightful and so on. So it is in effect spinning how superior they are to the cousins including the Sussex children. It also makes it sound that children depend only on their cousins to have friends. Children can make their own friends.
This is a clear interpretation of dysfunctional. For a royalist you are dysfunctional if you protect your children from an intrusive and nasty press. And Eden accuses them of exploiting their children. This reek desperate. Hope Harry and friends finish them in court. Truly pitiful people.
The spinners forget that royal cousins during world war 1 were on opposing sides. Also George 5 barred his cousin Nicholas and his family from seeking asylum in England.
Once again I congratulate Harry and Meghan for getting the heck out of dodge/ stodge city. Their children are surrounded by a circle of love and light with family and friends who have their best interests at heart.
They only want them and the children there to compare and contrast them and make up all kinds of storylines about them full of negativity which they will draw on for years to come. H&M are doing them a great favor not exposing them to that.
They don’t mention how Beatrice and Eugenie always leave their children out of the church walk likely for this same reason. They don’t have armed security all the time and it’s the parents job to take care of them after their photos would be plastered everywhere and their identity became public. This is why even IF the Sussexes came to Christmas these deluded people would never get the Christmas walk that they so hope for to dissect them. They would stay behind with the other kids.
If Zara and Peter want to let their children be media bait to uplift the Wales children that’s their choice.
How does one “grow” in his role as heir? Does she mean a regency? We haven’t had that.
The dysfunctional ones are the UK tabloid writers. One newspaper has polls with questions loke “Should the KIng invite the Sussexes for Christmas?” or “should the Sussexes come to Sandringham for Christmas?” and then write that 93% of Britons don’t want the King to invite them or don’t want them to come. But what is all this really about? The tabloid press wants photos of Archie and Lilibet, they are desperate for those photos, and they want to be able to compare them to the Wales children. Vine refers to Archie and Lilibet as American cousins, they are in fact also British cousins. That Sandringham walk is the most screwed up event ever, imagine standing or sitting for hours just to watch an overpriviledged family walk past you in the hope one of them will give you a smile or a wave.