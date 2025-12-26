Princess Kate wore Blazé Milano in Sandringham for Christmas 2025

Here are some photos from Christmas morning at Sandringham. The Windsors walked to church and greeted well-wishers who waited hours to see them. There was a good turnout – the York princesses decided against spending Christmas abroad, and instead turned up at Sandringham with their husbands and their children (I would assume, although the kids didn’t seem to go on the church walk). Beatrice and Eugenie’s parents were obviously not invited. Mike Tindall, Zara and their kids walked to church and their girls are getting so big! Mia is 11 and Lena is 7. The Tindall girls seem close to the Wales kids as well. It was also a rare outing for the Wessex/Edinburgh kids, both of whom are adults now – James, the Earl of Wessex, just turned 18 years old last week. Lady Louise is 22 and she’ll soon graduate from St. Andrews.
Obviously, all eyes were on the Princess of Wales and her Christmas outfit. I’ll admit, it was one of her better Christmas looks. She wore a coat from Blazé Milano, which is becoming one of her new favorite labels. I forgot she had this coat at first and I thought it was new, but she wore this very early in 2025. I like the rich chocolate theme of her ensemble, especially the coordination with her fascinator and her suede bag. She also wore an interesting scarf from Really Wild Clothing. Charlotte had to coordinate with her mom, so Charlotte wore a beige coat with chocolate-brown accents. Louis and George were around, but they stuck close to their dad.
While the “working royal” list reads like a who’s who of over-60s, it does feel like King Charles makes a point of putting the younger family members front-and-center for Christmas. It’s an interesting dichotomy – judging solely from these pics, you would think that the Windsors are in good shape, with a deep bench of younger, attention-grabbing royals and royal-adjacents. But again, that’s not actually the case.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Prince George, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: James, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Edoardo Mozzi, Princess Beatrice
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Mia Grace, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Zara Tindall, Mia Grace
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Louise looked good
Keen looked drab in her outfit. She really needs to lose the long wigs.
I thought they all looked pretty good, even naturally drab royals like P Anne had made an effort and it showed.
My only negative comment, and shared by all in our household, was that KM’s fake hair has become ridiculous. Time to stop with the extensions, and get a cut that makes her look younger (and a little more professional).
Y’all need to check out Diana’s 1994 Christmas Day outfit. Keen is at it again.
I didn’t go looking for it or anything – I happened on a random slide show while reading a news article. But the similarities made me double take.
Im sure Charlotte didnt choose her outfit ,I think its really awful colours. I understand people say when they are in public we should take what the kids wear as some sort of uniform or work clothes.I hate all the browns looks like the outfit they used to make Nanny Maria wear.
They all carry purses. What do you think they put inside them? They don’t need to carry money, I am sure they don’t have a hair brush in them? Could the purses be used for their phones and maybe a lip touch up?
I think the basics that you would find in anyone carrying a purse.😄
Isn’t Charlotte’s dress a mini version of the one Kate wore after the engagement but before the wedding, when she christened a boat with champagne? Her first “royal” engagement ever, maybe? It looks familiar.
ETA: this is the one I was thinking of:
https://whatkatewore.com/2011/03/10/2-24-11-kate-middleton-prince-william-christen-boat/
Another boring walk to church on Christmas.
I thought they normally walk in order of succession, the Waleses should have been behind the Chucky. Maybe I am remembering wrong. Scooter and bones don’t look unhappy about it.
I went looking. While they do that most years. In 2017 they were in the back with H&M (With Andrew next to Charles of all places) and in 2022 the Wales were in the back. The other years they seem to line up in succession order.
Maybe the Waleses were late, like they’re late to many things?
I saw some videos of the way these strangers shout for the children and ask for selfies and give them gifts and it’s truly grotesque on multiple levels. I’m shocked they haven’t put an end to it. Watching Charlotte oblige strangers demanding hugs and selfies was shocking. The people that wait are deranged and fixated persons waiting to happen.
The people waiting for the parade are selected primarily for security reasons, and I’m also convinced they’re all extras, like in movies or like the audience on certain TV shows who applaud as soon as the “Applause” light comes on.
And then, would people who barely make it to the end of the month stand in line for hours to give toys and flowers to rich, idle people?
Yes, they do. These people are die hard royalists and this is the highlight of their year. They will gush for months about how Kate smiled at them, and they gave a little present to George (such a handsome, polite young man!) or took a selfie with Charlotte (doesn’t she look just like the Queen!). They swoon over the Wails children sharing gifts with their Tindall cousins (already charitable!).
Never underestimate the foolishness of fans.
Oh, and I read somewhere that Kate thoroughly enjoyed the attention and they had to wait for her to catch up with the rest of the family, just like last year. This, Wimbledon, and tiara events are the days she lives for. All the uncritical adulation that’s the most attention she gets all year.
It’s interesting that non-working royals are banned from the balcony but not the Christmas walk. I wonder if the press were fed wrong information about Beatrice and Eugenie on purpose by the Palace? Anyway seeing them there highlighted how brave Harry was to walk away from that life. No one would blame the Yorks if they didn’t want to be there yesterday but they both felt compelled to join the rest of the family on Christmas Day. It shows why the Palace believed that Harry would return to royal fold within a year. As for Kate’s outfit, I still remember the outrage that Meghan wore browns and tans for her first Christmas walk.
All of the outfits were sedate/somber for church, so in a fashion sense, some would find the looks as boring – no fashion statements here 🙂 The only look that was “off” for me was Louise. Her hat was lovely (and her coat was beautiful), but the light-colored hosiery & shoes read more ‘spring’ to me (maybe tan boots instead?). And her hand bag seemed clunky with the tan strap & navy body (and the navy bag didn’t look great next to the greenish-teal scarf). Her pieces were all nice, just not all in one outfit.
There’s no need to be somber for Christmas. Even the clergy are in their best, most colorful robes.
They look like they’re still in the Edwardian Era imo. 🤷🏽♀️ Will the Windsor brand ever move forward and dazzle us like it did when Lady Diana Spencer elevated the brand and dazzled the world? 🤔
This is another instance where it is evident to me that the Sussex brand has transcended the Windsor brand. The modern royals are in the US, the House of Sussex, a Royal Court in Montecito California. Christmas 2025 – With Love, Meghan gives us the visuals and Harry playing polo in Aspen gives us the visuals – the Sussex visuals.
It’ll be another 100 years before we see the like of Princess Diana again, she sure did dazzle the world.
Wills got a big scarf, Kateswearing gloves, once again the kids do not and esp. Charlotte looks freezing.
poor kids.
I was thinking the same thing. Patents are bundled up but the kids do t have coats on
I guess Peter Phillips and his children spent Christmas elsewhere. I don’t see them in the photos. 🤔
Also, regarding the Yorks, as usual the media that reported they were spending Christmas elsewhere, separately with friends outside the UK, were as usual printing fictional tales for clicks. 🤷🏽♀️ Will the Royal rota ever stick to printing facts? They have access to the palace communications teams so why are they continuously publishing fictional stories for basic events/engagements? ….To make money from clickbait content. 🤦🏽♀️
It’s interesting that Peter wasn’t there. A few places, like Tatler, were heavily hinting that he’d be there with Harriet. I wonder what happened.
His ex wife might have the kids for Christmas this year. I assume he doesn’t have full custody?
New cheek implants, new teeth… am I missing something?
Santa was good to Kate this year
I really like Charlotte’s coat dress. The brown accents look like they’re velvet? Honestly, I thought everyone looked great! Why no pictures of Charles and camilla?
I do too! I love the color combo, love how it doesn’t scream Christmas coat, and the silhouette is a little nipped at the waist, so it reads more young adult than little girl.
I love how everyone suddenly started wearing boots for the Christmas walk…after Meghan wore boots on the Christmas walk.
Kate, Zara and Sophie all looked very pretty. Sophie’s hat matching her coat was not my favorite though.
I actually like Sophie’s shoes!
This is the second year in a row Bea has changed her Christmas walk plans. Do they think this will generate interest in the York sisters? It’s just super clear now that whatever deal Andrew made involves his daughters becoming working royals.
The veneers have changed Kate’s smile. Think of how ridiculous the world is when people spoil even, healthy, attractive teeth for an artificial “perfect” unnaturally white smile.
I think veneers need to be changed every so many years and kate has been wearing them since the engagement if not earlier.
No king Charlie on Twitter has some closeups of kate that clearly show the scar over her left eye. Kate has free rein to do whatever she wants because of that scar.
I had to get veneers because I screwed up my teeth–I am a recovering bulimic. Eating disorders really f*ck up teeth.
I like the chocolate colorway for Kate but not the actual outfit. Too many patterns going on.
@Becks, ITA. All pretty, but a bit too much going on with them all together. (And Merry Christmas!)
At first glance I thought there was a plaid theme going on, Kate, Beatrice, Eugenie and Sophie. Interesting to see Anne in a bright red coat matching Camilla, I thought Louise looked lovely.
Look at the belted area of Kate’s coat, it’s almost baggy because she’s so skinny. The makeup she piled on to look heathy isn’t fooling me either. Not a good look to me.
I think the coat is designed to be gathered in the back? Not to say that she’s not too thin. Or the designer had to add that feature to accommodate Kate’s non-existent waist.
They had one oldish man proudly admit to sleeping outside the gates in a fold up chair so that he could have the best view of the RF?
People waited out in the cold for hours! One man who waited is an ultra royalist. Scooter remembered him waiting on other walkabouts of years back.