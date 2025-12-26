Princess Kate wore Blazé Milano in Sandringham for Christmas 2025

Here are some photos from Christmas morning at Sandringham. The Windsors walked to church and greeted well-wishers who waited hours to see them. There was a good turnout – the York princesses decided against spending Christmas abroad, and instead turned up at Sandringham with their husbands and their children (I would assume, although the kids didn’t seem to go on the church walk). Beatrice and Eugenie’s parents were obviously not invited. Mike Tindall, Zara and their kids walked to church and their girls are getting so big! Mia is 11 and Lena is 7. The Tindall girls seem close to the Wales kids as well. It was also a rare outing for the Wessex/Edinburgh kids, both of whom are adults now – James, the Earl of Wessex, just turned 18 years old last week. Lady Louise is 22 and she’ll soon graduate from St. Andrews.

Obviously, all eyes were on the Princess of Wales and her Christmas outfit. I’ll admit, it was one of her better Christmas looks. She wore a coat from Blazé Milano, which is becoming one of her new favorite labels. I forgot she had this coat at first and I thought it was new, but she wore this very early in 2025. I like the rich chocolate theme of her ensemble, especially the coordination with her fascinator and her suede bag. She also wore an interesting scarf from Really Wild Clothing. Charlotte had to coordinate with her mom, so Charlotte wore a beige coat with chocolate-brown accents. Louis and George were around, but they stuck close to their dad.

While the “working royal” list reads like a who’s who of over-60s, it does feel like King Charles makes a point of putting the younger family members front-and-center for Christmas. It’s an interesting dichotomy – judging solely from these pics, you would think that the Windsors are in good shape, with a deep bench of younger, attention-grabbing royals and royal-adjacents. But again, that’s not actually the case.