Just before Christmas, the Department of Justice did a major document dump with the Epstein Files. DOJ hoped that by releasing certain documents before Christmas, people wouldn’t pay that much attention to the disclosures about Donald Trump. They were sort of correct. But it’s been consistently interesting that the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew has received zero “protection” from the Epstein Files. Trumpworld treats Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as if he’s the designated fall guy. While Andrew is absolutely a depraved and evil man, he has plenty of company in the Epstein Files. Anyway, the latest documents involve communications between Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s. Andrew repeatedly used Ghislaine to procure “inappropriate friends.”

Ghislaine Maxwell was asked to find “some new inappropriate friends” for “A” writing “from Balmoral”, a newly released Epstein Files document reveals. The email, published by the US Department of Justice in the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein papers, was sent in August 2001 and signed “A xxx”. “A”, who wrote emails under the name “The Invisible Man”, is believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The emails show “A” writing to Maxwell from what he described as “Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family”. A wrote: “Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time! How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?” Signing off, he wrote: “Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx.”

Responding hours later, Maxwell wrote: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.” “A” replied: “Distraught!”

Andrew was named in other emails sent by Maxwell. She asked an unknown recipient if the former duke could be set up with “fun girls” while on a trip to Peru to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in March 2002. In an email Maxwell later forwarded to “A”, she asked if some “two-legged sight seeing” could be arranged for the six-day trip.

Other correspondence suggests the original email was sent to Juan Esteban Ganoza, following discussions between Mr Ganoza and Maxwell on what “A” could do in Peru. A man with the same name and with an address in Lima is listed in Epstein’s “black book”.

“I just gave Andrew your telephone number,” Maxwell wrote. “He is interested in seeing the Nazca Lines. He can ride but it is not his favourite sport, ie pass on the horses. Some sightseeing, some two-legged sightseeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families), and he will be very happy.”

She added: “I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun. He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw.”

Maxwell also told the intended recipient to “expect a very English-sounding gentleman on the phone to call up and say hi”.

“A” responded to Maxwell that day, saying: “Got it, I will ring him today if I can. Love you A xxx.”