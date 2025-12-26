Andrew Windsor asked Ghislaine Maxwell to find him ‘some new inappropriate friends’

Just before Christmas, the Department of Justice did a major document dump with the Epstein Files. DOJ hoped that by releasing certain documents before Christmas, people wouldn’t pay that much attention to the disclosures about Donald Trump. They were sort of correct. But it’s been consistently interesting that the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew has received zero “protection” from the Epstein Files. Trumpworld treats Andrew Mountbatten Windsor as if he’s the designated fall guy. While Andrew is absolutely a depraved and evil man, he has plenty of company in the Epstein Files. Anyway, the latest documents involve communications between Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s. Andrew repeatedly used Ghislaine to procure “inappropriate friends.”
Ghislaine Maxwell was asked to find “some new inappropriate friends” for “A” writing “from Balmoral”, a newly released Epstein Files document reveals. The email, published by the US Department of Justice in the latest tranche of Jeffrey Epstein papers, was sent in August 2001 and signed “A xxx”. “A”, who wrote emails under the name “The Invisible Man”, is believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The emails show “A” writing to Maxwell from what he described as “Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family”. A wrote: “Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time! How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?” Signing off, he wrote: “Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx.”
Responding hours later, Maxwell wrote: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.” “A” replied: “Distraught!”
Andrew was named in other emails sent by Maxwell. She asked an unknown recipient if the former duke could be set up with “fun girls” while on a trip to Peru to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in March 2002. In an email Maxwell later forwarded to “A”, she asked if some “two-legged sight seeing” could be arranged for the six-day trip.
Other correspondence suggests the original email was sent to Juan Esteban Ganoza, following discussions between Mr Ganoza and Maxwell on what “A” could do in Peru. A man with the same name and with an address in Lima is listed in Epstein’s “black book”.
“I just gave Andrew your telephone number,” Maxwell wrote. “He is interested in seeing the Nazca Lines. He can ride but it is not his favourite sport, ie pass on the horses. Some sightseeing, some two-legged sightseeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families), and he will be very happy.”
She added: “I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun. He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw.”
Maxwell also told the intended recipient to “expect a very English-sounding gentleman on the phone to call up and say hi”.
“A” responded to Maxwell that day, saying: “Got it, I will ring him today if I can. Love you A xxx.”
[From The Telegraph]
Thinking back on Andrew’s disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, he repeatedly tried to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein by claiming that he (Andrew) was closer to Ghislaine. I think that’s probably accurate in a sense – Andrew spoke to Maxwell frequently, he “used her services” regularly and he would check in with her and ask her for favors more often than he asked Epstein directly. It’s important to keep in mind that we’re only getting the written communications too – imagine how many times Andrew, Ghislaine and Epstein made arrangements over the phone and in person.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – **FILE PHOTOS** Questioned for his connection with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew “puts an end to his public commitments.” The Prince recently discussed Epstein in a BBC interview and has subsequently been dropped by businesses and charities affiliated with him in an effort to distance themselves from the negative publicity.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
BACKGRID USA 20 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – **FILE PHOTOS** Questioned for his connection with Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew “puts an end to his public commitments.” The Prince recently discussed Epstein in a BBC interview and has subsequently been dropped by businesses and charities affiliated with him in an effort to distance themselves from the negative publicity.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
BACKGRID USA 20 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail: Judge determines Epstein cohort is ‘substantial flight risk’ because of wealth, ‘foreign connections’
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has been stripped of all military titles and patronages and will no longer use his HRH title as he defends his sexual abuse case as a private citizen.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
BACKGRID USA 13 JANUARY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal family attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, UK.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Duke of York
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal Prince Andrew spotted driving his car out in Windsor, England.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew is all smiles as he enjoys a leisurely horseback ride through Windsor, accompanied by a companion on a crisp day out in the countryside.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Andrew’s case shows the depth that monarchy will go to to protect itself, regardless to the hard inflicted on others. How the UK citizens continue in mass to support them is beyond my comprehension
Completely agree that the monarchy will do anything to protect itself. That includes government, the church, the corporate owned media and the upper classes. Which is why it’s so important for everyone else to demand justice and for Andrew to be held to account.
This is so true and absolutely revolting.. sure makes you realize the targeted hate campaign against the Sussex’s was very calculated and planned to deflect from a lot of AMW horrific and his depraved sexual assaults of trafficked women and minors. The fact that it has been spearheaded by not only BP but KP also lets you know there is so much more that is being covered up and imo it is not only AMW crimes that they are hiding but Willy’s also. Especially considering Willy’s behavior and over the top incandescent rage just screams he’s terrified of his own crimes becoming public now that he no longer can control Prince Harry.
How can anyone think Harry would ever return and expose his children to this family? If they covered this up for decades, there’s no telling what other skeletons they’re hiding.
There’s no way the Royal Family didn’t know what was going on.
Doesn’t seem like he was very discreet.
I’ve got no🤮left for this very sick f**k!!
It’s kind of interesting to me how out of all the famous and powerful men involved we’re hearing so much about Andrew. Is it because he fell out of favor (or the whole BM for that matter) , there is some sort of deal to make him the sacrificial lamb to protect all the others?or he’s just their useful idiot?
The dynamics at play here are interesting. At what point did he lose the protection he once had?
All said and done he deserves everything coming of course.
My guess is the people scrubbing the files were directed to rain hellfire on Andrew. He’s a great distraction and pulls focus for the British. And the British media no longer feels obliged to protect someone without “prince” in front of his name.
There’s always someone to throw under the bus. Also Just Andrew is horrible? Not that they’ve ever cared about that.
Nothing real will ever happen to him. Except that he can’t travel. Oh, well!
These revelations make British law enforcement authorities look very, very bad. Clearly, there is more than enough evidence to open a full scale investigation into Andrew Windsor’s involvement with Epstein and Maxwell. And he can’t claim ignorance about their ages. He outright states that his “friends” should be “inappropriate”. As in age inappropriate.
I believe the British Establishment had to have known about Prince Andrew’s activities with Epstein including QEII, Charles, William, RAVEC, royal household staff, Scotland Yard/Met Police and some members of government when Andrew was a royal representative on behalf of Queen and country. Knowledge about what transpired at events on Royal estates would have been inescapable. The £12m coverup was as much to protect Andrew as it was to protect the British Establishment. Andrew could implicate others if he is questioned at an inquiry in the US or UK. I expect the British establishment to make every effort to keep Andrew sequestered in the UK and never travel to another country and never speak at an inquiry. Will they really toss Fergie out to the wilderness? How much does she know and who can she implicate if she speaks? It will be interesting to see how this saga evolves for the Yorks. 🤔
I hope somehow the victims get the outcome they are hoping for.
British Intelligence is one of the best Intelligence organizations is the world. It is not believable that all of this happened right before their eyes yet somehow escaped their notice. Surely, they would have reported it to the various governments they served over the years. The rot runs very deep.
I stumbled across a post on Threads the other day from a host of young models from the 80s and 90s who discussed that they were often treated incredibly rottenly by entire organizations of people — I’m waiting to see how far down this horrific corruption goes.
By modeling agencies that were essentially fronts for international sex trafficking?
Yes. If you hunt for epstein models, you’ll likely find it there — so many people weighing in, I am shocked the world isn’t taking notice. there will be an enormous reckoning in world-wide places of power.
Throughout that entire abominable interview, he never mentioned Maxwell by name, not once. All she got was “his girlfriend,” meaning Epstein’s girlfriend. That was purposely done.
I’ve seen multiple analysts name Maxwell as the one who actually did the whole running of the human trafficking ring. Epst*in was the front man and face, because the trafficking wasn’t the whole thing, just important. Money laundering, drugs, stuff I don’t want to imagine. So Andrew claiming to only know Maxwell really puts him square in the perv camp, which was known anyway. He’s not being protected in the release, he has no juice left with anyone in power and no money. I don’t think he’s being set up as a fall guy, I’ve only seen him mentioned a couple of times by people deep diving the docs. In the UK he definitely is the fall guy, but over here, I don’t think anyone really cares. He’s clearly gross.
They will lie to protect other members of the family, but they won’t tell the truth to protect us.- Prince Harry. They all knew- royal family, their security, government, royal rota. Obvious coverups for decades. Yet, they spent all of their venomous ink on shutting a car door, dark nail polish, unverified opinions of deceased royals, etc. This is all disturbing on so many levels.
Just an aside, if Andrew didn’t like riding 20 years ago, when did he start enjoying it? Or, does he just do it now to get his picture taken?