Venus Williams & Andrea Preti had a week-long wedding celebration in Florida

Venus Williams is a married lady! Queen Vee married her Italian king back in September, and they’re only confirming everything now, via a beautiful Vogue spread and intimate story. Venus is really into fashion, and she waited to get married until she was 45 years old. Of course she was going to make her wedding into a week-long affair with about a dozen different incredible looks. What surprised me most of all is that Venus was game to talk about everything with Vogue – Venus has always been more private than Serena, and it’s shocking that Venus would even allow Vogue to print all of this! The wedding piece is beautiful though, you really get a sense of how Andrea Preti and Venus just knew right from the start. He fell head over heels almost instantly! You can read the full Vogue piece here. Some highlights:

They met during Milan Fashion Week in 2024: “We met at the Gucci show. I was in Lake Como on a sisters’ trip when I got an invite at the last minute and decided to go on a whim, and Andrea was tired. Neither of us was planning on being there.” After the show, the brand’s former creative director Sabato De Sarno arranged an aperitivo with a group of VIPs upstairs at the venue. “I saw V and wanted to introduce myself,” says Andrea. “She was on the sofa with her friends and family. I told her, ‘You’re so beautiful,’ and then she started speaking with me in Italian. We had a little talk, and I asked if she wanted a drink. I went to the bar to get something, and her sister Lyn came to me and said, ‘Do you mind if we start a WhatsApp conversation? I think my sister likes you.’”

Venus isn’t about secrets anymore: “I’m beyond the phase of sneaking around,” she says, noting that after spending six years single, she was looking for something simple and straightforward. Andrea joined the group and quickly acclimated. “It’s not easy to sit around the table with powerful women,” Venus says. “It was all OGs—Isha, Lyn, my mom, me. He came, and he held his own.” Later that week, Venus was hosting the Serpentine gala in Kensington Gardens, and she invited Andrea to join her. “We wanted to be discreet at the time, but he really took care of me,” Venus says. “After our dates in London, I just knew I was going to marry him. People always say they just know, and I just knew.”

The engagement: They got engaged on January 31, 2025, in Tuscany. “Andrea and I love to take little trips, and we went to a wonderful place with thermal waters,” she remembers. After a day of floating in saltwater pools and couples massages, they were having dinner on the patio when Andrea suggested they wish on a star. “He asked, ‘Do you want to hear my wish?’” Venus recalls. “I said, ‘Yes, great!’ And when I turned around, he had the ring in his pocket. He said, ‘Do you want to marry me?’ And I couldn’t stop jumping up and down and laughing and smiling because that’s what I do when I win big matches. I was thinking to myself, Yes, yes, yes!”

Multiple weddings: Their first wedding was on September 18 in Ischia, Italy. “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy,” Venus explains. “But we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork—because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding.” This second wedding, held in Palm Beach, focused more on Venus’s Florida roots. Planned by Jennifer Zabinski of JZ Events, who also organized her sister Serena’s 2017 wedding, the week of events started a full six days before the ceremony and featured a jam-packed itinerary—along with lots of windy weather. “They always say weddings go so fast, and they do,” Venus says. “We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything. We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other.”

After a week of fun, they had a courthouse wedding: On Friday, the couple woke up at 4 a.m. for their courthouse wedding and arrived at 6:45 a.m. so they could have it entirely to themselves. “I can’t describe how beautiful, calm, sacred, exciting, and exalting it was,” Venus says. “It was just a dream.” The dress she wore to the courthouse was by Morilee New York. “I asked for one dress,” Venus remembers. “They made 10 dresses, all custom. The dress I ended up wearing was just divine. I also had an outfit to wear when we left so I wouldn’t draw attention to myself. It was a classic short skirt and top, and I had the perfect headpiece for it. Then we had breakfast afterward, and our day got started.”

The other Palm Beach wedding: On the morning of the wedding, Venus woke up at 8:30 a.m.—late by her standards, she notes—and started getting ready. “I got the most amazing nails by Gina Edwards, and I wore the most incredible dress by Georges Hobeika,” Venus says. “I wanted to wear a dress that I thought Andrea would love and that was magical and perfect for a Florida wedding.”