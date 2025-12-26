‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 trailer: a romance for the rake, Benedict Bridgerton

As someone who has never read the books, I enjoy coming into the Bridgerton series fresh and uninformed. Perhaps the stories would be more enriched if I read the books, but I think the Netflix adaptations are clever, and it feels like Shondaland does a great job (for the most part) adapting these stories. In any case, Bridgerton’s Season 4 is all about Benedict Bridgerton, and it’s based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman. Benedict is a bisexual rake, but he falls head over heels with Sophie Baek, in a sort of Cinderella-esque story. Netflix is splitting up the season again – Part 1 is released on January 29, and Part 2 comes out on February 26.
This makes me want to rewatch Ever After with Drew Barrymore!! That was such a great twist on the Cinderella story! Anyway, I’ve never cared that much about Benedict, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out. I also hope we get to see more of Penelope, the newly “outed” Lady Whistledown. And I hope they’ve learned from the mistakes of Season 3, because all of Eloise Bridgerton’s storyline was painful. She is a painful character and I hope there’s less of her in Season 4.
I’m with you on not being interested whatsoever in Benedict’s experience. Hopefully his love match Sophie will add excitement to the equation. The two youngest Bridgertons are going to be the ones to watch, but that’s years away.
Hopefully the show isn’t as painfully misogynistic as Benedict’s book is. I like him on the show but his book was pretty awful and he was a snobby disaster with Sophie (if they keep her backstory the same).