‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 trailer: a romance for the rake, Benedict Bridgerton

As someone who has never read the books, I enjoy coming into the Bridgerton series fresh and uninformed. Perhaps the stories would be more enriched if I read the books, but I think the Netflix adaptations are clever, and it feels like Shondaland does a great job (for the most part) adapting these stories. In any case, Bridgerton’s Season 4 is all about Benedict Bridgerton, and it’s based on Julia Quinn’s An Offer from a Gentleman. Benedict is a bisexual rake, but he falls head over heels with Sophie Baek, in a sort of Cinderella-esque story. Netflix is splitting up the season again – Part 1 is released on January 29, and Part 2 comes out on February 26.

This makes me want to rewatch Ever After with Drew Barrymore!! That was such a great twist on the Cinderella story! Anyway, I’ve never cared that much about Benedict, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out. I also hope we get to see more of Penelope, the newly “outed” Lady Whistledown. And I hope they’ve learned from the mistakes of Season 3, because all of Eloise Bridgerton’s storyline was painful. She is a painful character and I hope there’s less of her in Season 4.