“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links

Merry Christmas & happy holidays! We’re off for Christmas Eve & Christmas, but we’ll be back on Friday with some stories. We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday! XO
While I do think it’s a little rude to show up to a busy restaurant without a reservation because someone probably got bumped, I have no doubt Tom and Zendaya were delightful customers and probably tipped well (even in a culture where tipping is optional). It’s also obviously a lot of free, positive publicity for the restaurant.
The King has been crowned the hardest-working royal of 2025, clocking up the most engagements of the year – despite his ongoing weekly cancer treatment. Charles, 77, carried out 532 engagements over the last 12 months, 322 more than his heir Prince William, who only managed 200. It means out of the 2,458 official royal engagements in 2025, the King carried out almost a quarter (22 per cent) of them.
Glad there are people clocking this but sadly not listing Waity numbers .. quite dismal in imagine. As for 200 for Willie – was it really that many???
Interestingly Wilbur ‘s minions must have complained because the online version of the Mirror article has been significantly changed: they deleted the blunt statement that King has done 332 more engagements than his heir! Then they added this paragraph
The four most senior royals – the King and Queen and Prince and Princess of Wales – all saw their workloads jump this past year, with Charles’ engagements up 49 per cent year-on-year, William’s up 45 per cent and Camilla’s up 33 per cent. In particular, the Princess of Wales upped her workload from 13 engagements in 2024 to 68 in 2025 – a 423 per cent increase.
W and K barely worked in 2024 so naturally by doing more this year, their percentages have gone up. This is putting the most positive spin on Wilbur ‘ s poor output. The original version was damming hence the changes!
Kate did 68 engagements???? Holy shit. That’s lower than I had thought. And if you figure that includes some days with multiple events (for example she probably gets 3 or 4 out of a state visit) that’s really really bad.
Williams is lower than it looks as well if you take away Earthshot which I think they should since they didn’t count IG appearances for Harry until Australia I think.
And I just did the math and they did about half of what Charles did – combined. Absolutely ridiculous.
Spidababy!!
Happy Holidays to everyone 🕊️
Merry Christmas! A request: I’ve been keeping track of the boxing match between Anthony Joshua (a gorgeous, Black heavyweight champion from England) and Jake Paul (on Netflix Nov. 19). AJ won the match by knocking out Jake Paul in round 6. Now everyone is praising Jake Paul (a YouTuber and NOT a boxer) for his “heart” and “courage” and demonizing AJ for actually fighting and knocking out Jake Paul, which caused Paul a double fracture in his jaw. I feel this is extremely racist. Would a white boxer EVER be badmouthed for winning a boxing match? Never. So my request is for this site to do a story on this situation, 1) Because it’s unfair and 2) Because Anthony Joshua is (IMO) the sexiest, hottest man in the world right now (6’6″ , chiseled body and with the face of a movie star) and he should be known to the U.S. (especially American women). He is a real treat to look at and I bet he regrets taking on this fight with the famewhore narcissist Jake Paul (with his brother Logan Paul trying to physically attack AJ after the fight). Sorry for thread-jacking, but it was necessary.
🙂. Maybe Friday? (Hint, hint.)
It is 100% racism. AJ has had a hell of a career as a boxer. He put in the work for decades. It’s not a lark for him. Frankly a broken jaw is the least that could have been done to JP. I thought the dude was gonna leave on a stretcher. AJ didn’t even look winded when it was over. If you want to claim to be a professional boxer, you don’t get to complain when you lose.
Happy holidays everyone! Y’all helped get me through this crap of a year! With aloha! 🌺💕🏝️
Happy holidays, celebitches! Like @BeanieBean said you’ve helped me endure this year. Much joy and happiness to you.
Thank you, Kaiser. You gave me an early birthday present (12/27) for printing my threadjack about Anthony Joshua ( a true gentleman and world-class sex symbol).