Seward: ‘There’s no way’ Prince George will go to Eton or Marlborough

Prince William recently took his eldest child Prince George to a homeless shelter, The Passage. George and William served food and George got to meet some of the volunteers and coordinators. It was a soft-entrance into the charitable world George will officially enter as an adult. Unfortunately, the British press has been going overboard to draw connections between “future king” George and Princess Diana, and they’re also just hyping George way too much. He’s a kid, stop obsessing over every single thing he did at a homeless shelter. I can’t solely blame the press though, it’s clear that Kensington Palace wants this kind of coverage of George. They’re positioning George as a working-royal-in-training. The kid is 12 years old and he’s providing cover for his work-shy parents. Anyway, the Telegraph had a piece about all of this and more, including some new speculation about George’s school next year.
Getting used to a royal kid working: While it was once a novelty, the public has grown used to Prince George’s presence at royal events these days – often appearing a few steps behind his father, always watching, always emulating, always learning. On VE Day in May, he took part in his most significant royal engagement to date at a tea party thrown for Second World War veterans at Buckingham Palace. Six months later, George, who will one day be Head of the Armed Forces, made his first appearance at the Festival of Remembrance, sitting in the front row of the Royal Albert Hall’s Royal Box with his parents and the King and Queen. A model of good behaviour, the schoolboy looked entirely at ease. If he’s daunted by the idea that he’ll one day be sitting in his grandfather’s seat, it never shows. The same was true of his appearance at The Passage, where George smiled and mucked in with food preparation while his father introduced him to people he has now known for decades.
George is an impressive young man: “He is a very impressive young man,” says Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, “but I think William is anxious to bring him up differently to how he himself was brought up after his mother died. He is very conscious of not wanting George to be seen as an elitist kid, he just wants him to be as ordinary as he can be. I remember [the Princess of Wales] once saying that they always discuss these appearances with George, that he is never pushed. William is doing what he can to get him to look at the world in a certain way, but you can see how good George was with those old soldiers – he wants to do all these things. And William is happy for him to have a taste of it, but not the full meal.”
Slimmed-down monarchy: There is always much talk about the “slimmed down” monarchy expected under Prince William’s eventual reign. Following the choice by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a non-royal life overseas, plus the defenestration of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and subsequent questions surrounding the future roles of his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Prince William’s children will be central to a Royal family that has a focus on quality over quantity. “Things will be so different. They won’t be able to spread themselves so thin. I don’t see Beatrice and Eugenie getting involved much,” Seward says. “And William likes to control situations, so he will keep the key figures close – meaning his own children.”
George’s next school: For several years, rumours have swirled about whether he might follow in the footsteps of his father, at Eton College, or head further west and attend the alma mater of his mother by joining Marlborough College in Wiltshire. Some royal-watchers think he’ll end up attending somewhere else altogether. “From what I’ve heard, Marlborough might be off the table due to security concerns, as it is very spread out. And there’s no way he’ll go to Eton, so we will have to wait and see where they choose,” Seward says. What she can say with a greater degree of certainty is that George will be “left to be as normal a teenager as possible” once he begins at his new school. “They’re very conscious of not pushing him. Royal children do lead a sheltered life because of who they are, but he’s got the rest of his life to learn. It is not essential that he conduct engagements at this age.”
Biographer Christopher Wilson’s thoughts: “There is obviously valuable experience to be gained from seeing his father operate as a charity patron, and to see the work of places like The Passage when he is so young. Ultimately, though, George is a 12-year-old boy, and no more ready for the spotlight than William was at that age, or Charles was at that age. The kindest thing they could do for his future is to let him go and be a teenager at secondary school, far away from the pressures of his role and the glare of the media. There will be enough of that once he becomes an adult. William will know that better than anyone.”
“From what I’ve heard, Marlborough might be off the table due to security concerns, as it is very spread out. And there’s no way he’ll go to Eton…” Wait, what? I still believe that William wants George to go to Eton, although Kate will probably get her way on Charlotte and Louis’s education. But if it’s not Marlborough, then what will it be? Hm. As for the rest of it… the problem is that William and Kate haven’t really thought this through, about when to include their kids in public events and charitable visits. Not only that, they haven’t come up with a plan to protect the kids from a press machine which will happily chew up those kids. William could have taken George to The Passage privately, with no photos and no excessive press coverage. William also could have attended the Festival of Remembrance himself instead of sending his 12-year-old son in his place. All said, I have little faith in William and Kate’s ability to prepare their kids for public life.
Aren’t there nice and private Swiss boarding schools the ultra elite send their kids? Maybe flip the script and do that instead.
Yes, Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland. That’s where Prince Rainier, Albert II of Belgium, the Aga Khan, and the Duke of Kent went. Pegs and Waity can easily afford the $130,000 a year tuition.
If George was my son, as he will be The Prince of Wales, I would send him to UWC Atlantic. Security would not be an issue as UWC Atlantic has educated tons of Royals and George might be able to pick up some Welsh language skills.
Per Wikipedia: “United World College of the Atlantic (UWC Atlantic), commonly known by its former name Atlantic College, is an independent boarding school in Llantwit Major in Wales. Founded in 1962, it was the first of the United World Colleges and was among the first educational institutions in the world to follow an international curriculum. It helped create the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in the 1960s.”
UWC sounds awfully cool. But giving a royal kid an education that might be of real use to them in their life’s work versus steeping them in the snob tea that is Eton doesn’t sound terribly Windsor, does it?
I was coming here to say the same thing. Send him to a boarding school outside of England. It would probably do him a world of good to get him away from his parents daily drama.
They would never. The only thing they hate as much as Americans is “Europeans.” It would go totally against the Little England impression they have carefully cultivated
Didn’t George just go with his mother yo the remembrance concert because dad skipped out. The over hype of a 12 year old puts a lot of pressure on him. The media did the same thing with scooter and look how he turned out. The worship of a child who helps his father at a charity is too much. Kids younger than George have started charities with the help and support of their parents. Seward needs to keep quiet.
I honestly don’t care where George goes to school, or any royal kids for that matter but why can’t the press talk about royal kids without being weird? George watched the festival of remembrance in the crowd, most 12 years could do that. Most 12 year olds could hand out some Yorkshire pudding puddings to homelessness people. In fact kids in Scouts do this kind of thing all the time. Let’s not pretend George did anything special! He has no hope of a normal childhood if they are writing about him like this at the age of 12.
Yeah, I didn’t have an issue with George going with his dad or even the photos. It’s that KP’s talking points are so over the top and they’re being given to a media that’s already willing to make it over the top. So then it just becomes an exercise in embiggening a 12 year old in a way that feels exploitative. But that’s the royal Windsor way.
The children of rich and famous need to develop a humility and a child buying into the overhype would be a bad outcome. Royal titles don’t change a person’s abilities. It is not about that. Diana’s brother in the eulogy wrote Diana did not need a royal title to work her magic.
It’s funny bc I think about them reading their own press sometimes. Their office puts out talking points like landmark etc and then later they read their press and think its true. It’s a continuous loop of embiggening….that’s coming from their office, LOL. Hopefully they don’t have George read these articles bc they do not have any chill or perspective. And yet they’re the ones giving the talking points.
Seward is wrong imo. I think George is being pushed. He looked miserable substituting for dad who skipped out on a major event. Kant was probably in a bad mood and george looked unhappy.
I love when the papers and Ingrid Seward let the public know how the public feels. Actually, the public isn’t used to seeing George anywhere and knows next to nothing about him. Actually, the media and his parents have turned his (lol – as if it is his) of basically high school into a referendum on class and publicity. Why doesn’t Ingrid state exactly what bothers William about how he was raised after his mother died? Etc etc. Not to mention the completely insane Wales definition of “normal” which involves getting into any school you want, regardless of aptitude; yacht vacations; meeting Taylor Swift after concerts; sitting in the royal box at Wimbledon in spite of not being of age to do so. The Wales love to use their status for perks but fight against any suggestion that, “to whom much is given, much is expected.”
They hypocrisy of Seward talking about Diana. After Diana died Seward wrote that it was Diana’s fault that Charles cheated among other awful things.
If George shows up on the first day of school at his local comprehensive (I think that’s the correct word for UK publicly funded middle school?) I’m going to laugh so hard.
George is six years away from ascending the throne without a regent. I still don’t see his getting out of military service because he’ll be the commander of chief of UK armed forces. And head of the Church of England, is George going to get a basic religious education? What about studying the UK constitutution like QE2 did? Throne heirs in other monarchies were trained up early to know their role.
William took George to the Passages for the PR aspect. He knows his visits/events get minimal coverage. George being there ensured international headlines. Is that a bad thing in itself (the headlines?) not necessarily IMO, but what George is learning is that he gets endless positive press from one charity visit a year.
Seward seems very sure of herself that it’s not Eton but also implies that it will be a boarding school.
George observes his parents lifestyles and the lack of work. Not a good thing. And the Wales children have gone on lavish vacations for years and he sees the parents with much time off. George should not be subject to press opinion at his age. And putting pressure on a child to “save” the monarchy is not good for him.
Oh for goodness sake ! Peg took him to one charity to volunteer and he did that because his brother took his kids to a charity to help! Who cares what school he goes to his lazy parents are modeling lazy and entitled for him!!!
I was surprised that Peg did not bring Charlotte. After all, Harry and Meghan brought their two children to the charity work.
Would be nice to not discuss the children. Its a huge privilege, all of these schools.
I don’t recall all this talk about where a royal child goes to school since Charles memoirs where he indicated how he hated his school.
Why is Eton out of the question? I think there was a way to include George in the Passages visit without exposing him to the limelight and that was by not including any photos or video of him. I do feel sorry for him because the media is very eager to follow his every move and to make up a personality for him.
I think George at his age, should not be pressured to “perform” for the cameras. He would be more comfortable. His parents seem oblivious to this.
That was William’s camera crew, William brought cameras to Passages with him.
Scoots wants the kids to live normal lives” yet he brings a Camera Crew! He is the one who moans about privacy and grabs up land to ensure “privacy” yet he takes cameras to observe every move of his kid. Scoots just cares about “his image” as a “great parent” and I think that was the aim of his visit. Never mind George. Oh and also, Scoots want to “show up” his brother and his sister in law who already bring the kids
Is not getting in even a possibility for George? But the wording is so weird, just dropped with no explanation, as though it would be obvious to anyone. We need the deets!
George seemed comfortable and looked great in front of the camera. William and Harry as children were seemingly traumatized by the aggressive nature of “paps” and the fact that paps even took photos of their dying mother was despicable. I think it’s good that William has his own camera crew. A professional team that are talented and respectful and that the family can get to know and feel comfortable with and who will show them at their best.
I think it should be about the charity and the donation itself. IT became all about Scooter and George–especially Scooter. I think scoot should leave the camera crew home.
@Tessa Why can’t it be about both?
It has to be done just right. Cameras around too much could be a bad thing. Maybe more low key. And it is heavy handed for Scoot to do this soon after the Sussexes brought their kids to a charity. Scoot had all year to do this. And Scoot acted silly.
They told George to smile alot. Bet.
It’s so interesting to contrast this with how Princess Estelle of Sweden is being raised. She has been seen regularly since she was a child, but never looks miserable or like she’s being forced. There isn’t exhaustive coverage about her schooling and future. I think the main difference is her parents actually lead by example. In fact all of the other European royals have done a much better job preparing their children for their future roles.
M, I don’t think the other European royals have the same agreement with the tabloids as the Brits. It’s also remarkable how much more the other royal families work compared to W&K.
Brits appear to have a far greater fascination with the pomposity, spectacle, & fanfare of their royals than other Europeans do. Is it because the British royal family is the wealthiest, with the largest real estate holdings? Maybe, thanks to Victoria’s fertility, there are just so many more of them?
In order to keep the plebs happy paying for the luxe lifestyles, the royals have to give a good show. Think of all the money Chuck spent (or wasted) for new costumes and a new coach for his coronation show. When will “the people” figure out how much it costs to maintain & staff so many royal residences? Who gets to stay at KP, Sandringham, Anmer Hall, the ones on the Isles, et al? Let’s hope a slimmed down monarchy includes converting a few of those into hospitals, old age care homes, or something else which benefits the mere citizens who pay for all this excess.
No I don’t think they do, but certain members of said houses definitely talk to the press (usually ones that feel they have been slighted). The future queen of the Netherlands literally left the country for college due to death threats and no one knew where she was until she was done. It’s almost like people CAN keep their mouths shut. The UK royal family is too busy briefing against each other in the press to actually do anything worthwhile.
George being used as a photo op for his parents to feed the homeless/hungry was only because the Sussex’s do this as a family and it was posted. As for where this tween will attend school truthfully who cares, it isn’t like he won’t have a job even if he fails his classes. WanK really need to stop briefing about their own child to avoid bad press, they are far to young for all these articles imo.
“And there’s no way he’ll go to Eton”
Why is she saying this? I didn’t know Eton was suddenly out of the question. I wonder if this is one of those circumstances where they accidentally let the cat out of the bag. Did he not get in?
She is saying that because she is a Wales sycophant and therefore pushes the Wales’ narrative that they want to be “normal” and “regular” and therefore would never send George to Eton because it is so elitist. Yet the wales visited Eton with George, so they clearly didn’t dismiss it immediately.
Kate and Carole will want local control and him over at weekends, so possibly Charterhouse then. Only 40 mins to Windsor.
I still think Eton though, just for the Windsor security ring.
Where does George want to go?
I thought the most interesting bit was that “William likes to control situations.” Understatement of the year.
God help those kids if any of them have an independent streak. I think Marlborough is out because it would be a clear Kate victory. If they do a third place, it will be for Wills to avoid whatever blackmail the Middletons are threatening for Eton.
I think George will end up as a day student at a co-ed school somewhere near their “forever home.” That way, they will still have the school run excuse.