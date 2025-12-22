Prince George volunteered at a homeless shelter with his father before Christmas

For the first time, Prince George visited a homeless shelter with his father for Christmas. Or rather, days before Christmas. The visit wasn’t technically covered by photographers and reporters like a royal engagement – William brought an in-house photographer to capture some posed photos at The Passage, and royal reporters were given comments from the people at the shelter. Princess Diana did something similar with William when he was around George’s age, and I guess Charlotte and Louis are too young to be exposed to this kind of thing? I have no idea. But I do know that Harry and Meghan have been including Archie and Lili when they volunteer, so this has a feel of “competition,” and “I can do that too, HARRY!”

Prince George has followed his grandmother Diana’s footsteps to serve Christmas dinner to the homeless. The Prince, 12, visited the London shelter 32 years after the young Prince William went there with Diana. George was said to have got “stuck in” to his working shift at The Passage, preparing meals, setting the tables and decorating a Christmas tree.

Signing the guest book – the first time the schoolboy has done so in the line of official duty – he added his name on the same page as Prince William and Diana, Princess of Wales, who famously visited in 1993.

Prince William has since spoken extensively about the importance of his mother introducing him to homeless shelters, and has worked with The Passage ever since. He became its patron in 2019, and has previously said he wanted to take his own children when they were old enough.

Mick Clarke, the chief executive of The Passage who welcomed George, described the visit as “a proud dad moment” for Prince William and a chance to tell his elder son, “That’s my mum”. The Prince of Wales introduced his elder son to Mr Clarke with the words: “This is the guy I was telling you about.”

Prince George is said to have been “fascinated” to see the names of his father and grandmother, saying “wow, OK” when asked to write his own name next to theirs.

Mr Clarke, who showed the schoolboy prince around the St Vincent’s Centre in central London, told George about their No Night Out campaign, which aims to prevent someone from spending even one night on the streets by offering them early support.

“I said, you know your dad’s been involved with the passage for many, many years,” he said. “Your grandma took him to the passage when he was about your age. And what you’re going to be doing today is helping us prepare for our Christmas lunch, which is a really important day because it’s for people who perhaps won’t have a place that they can call home this Christmas. I said, we’ve got a number of different things for you to help us with. So, time to roll your sleeves up and get stuck in. He was well up for it. Absolutely. Very much like his dad in terms of he just wanted to crack on, which was lovely.”

Prince George was shown to a room where he helped volunteers create care packages, which were later distributed to people unable to attend the lunch. The packages included around 30 items including £10 vouchers for Greggs, the high street bakery, toiletries, socks and snack bars. The young prince then helped to decorate a tree that had been donated to the charity from Westminster Abbey following his mother’s carol service there this month.