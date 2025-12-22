Prince George volunteered at a homeless shelter with his father before Christmas

For the first time, Prince George visited a homeless shelter with his father for Christmas. Or rather, days before Christmas. The visit wasn’t technically covered by photographers and reporters like a royal engagement – William brought an in-house photographer to capture some posed photos at The Passage, and royal reporters were given comments from the people at the shelter. Princess Diana did something similar with William when he was around George’s age, and I guess Charlotte and Louis are too young to be exposed to this kind of thing? I have no idea. But I do know that Harry and Meghan have been including Archie and Lili when they volunteer, so this has a feel of “competition,” and “I can do that too, HARRY!”
Prince George has followed his grandmother Diana’s footsteps to serve Christmas dinner to the homeless. The Prince, 12, visited the London shelter 32 years after the young Prince William went there with Diana. George was said to have got “stuck in” to his working shift at The Passage, preparing meals, setting the tables and decorating a Christmas tree.
Signing the guest book – the first time the schoolboy has done so in the line of official duty – he added his name on the same page as Prince William and Diana, Princess of Wales, who famously visited in 1993.
Prince William has since spoken extensively about the importance of his mother introducing him to homeless shelters, and has worked with The Passage ever since. He became its patron in 2019, and has previously said he wanted to take his own children when they were old enough.
Mick Clarke, the chief executive of The Passage who welcomed George, described the visit as “a proud dad moment” for Prince William and a chance to tell his elder son, “That’s my mum”. The Prince of Wales introduced his elder son to Mr Clarke with the words: “This is the guy I was telling you about.”
Prince George is said to have been “fascinated” to see the names of his father and grandmother, saying “wow, OK” when asked to write his own name next to theirs.
Mr Clarke, who showed the schoolboy prince around the St Vincent’s Centre in central London, told George about their No Night Out campaign, which aims to prevent someone from spending even one night on the streets by offering them early support.
“I said, you know your dad’s been involved with the passage for many, many years,” he said. “Your grandma took him to the passage when he was about your age. And what you’re going to be doing today is helping us prepare for our Christmas lunch, which is a really important day because it’s for people who perhaps won’t have a place that they can call home this Christmas. I said, we’ve got a number of different things for you to help us with. So, time to roll your sleeves up and get stuck in. He was well up for it. Absolutely. Very much like his dad in terms of he just wanted to crack on, which was lovely.”
Prince George was shown to a room where he helped volunteers create care packages, which were later distributed to people unable to attend the lunch. The packages included around 30 items including £10 vouchers for Greggs, the high street bakery, toiletries, socks and snack bars. The young prince then helped to decorate a tree that had been donated to the charity from Westminster Abbey following his mother’s carol service there this month.
It goes on and on about George’s activities and who he met and his dad bantering about football (what else). The story made me slightly uncomfortable, as if everyone was watching this kid like a hawk, examining every single thing George did and said and how he interacted with people. I’m on Team Let Kids Be Kids, but I’m also on Team Prepare George For His Future Role. There’s an overlap there – yes, George should be exposed to the wider world and I’m glad he’s being taken on these kinds of visits. But I wish the press and everyone else would chill out. The problem is that William wanted the headlines and he wanted the comparison to Diana.
Incidentally, peep the original tweet which showcased that no one in Kensington Palace can do basic math. KP’s social media is a clownshow, remember when they misspelled “veterans” and just left the post up? Yikes.
Using Diana’s legacy while failing primary school maths is wild.
KP , 1993 → 2025 = 32 years. Count it slowly 😂😂😂😂😂 all that privilege, power , PR teams & elite education 🤦🏾♀️
Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart 🎄
December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette.
December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette.

December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Passage Chefs.
William giving the woman a shoulder massage creeps me out. More hands on with someone who is not his wife in front of his son.
Yes, that’s extremely inappropriate. It’s like the time when he made a joke about women grabbing his backside or when told someone to imagine him naked. He’s so awkward and without the fawning press protecting him his weirdness would quickly become apparent to the general public.
He wouldn’t be William if he didn’t do something extremely inappropriate at every event he attends.
Reminded me of George W. Bush and Angela Merkel years ago.
What I see is George working & his dad goofing off. Hope everybody washed their hands before handling the food. I hope George keeps his personalized apron. That’s actually pretty cool! He can use that at home (if Kate [or the cook] actually lets him help in the kitchen).
I actually much prefer the Harry and Meghan way of introducing their kids to philanthropy. Have them volunteer, take a few snaps but don’t make a big deal about it. A few photos and a social post are fine but the quotes from people onsite talking about a child are weird. It’s like they are praising George for just showing up and doing as he is told, which most kids his age could do easily. Harry did the right thing taking his family out of the goldfish bowl.
William didn’t want to introduce George to charity work! He just wanted the headlines with the comparison of his visit with George and his visit with his mother..anything to draw attention…anyway, it was a good cause and I believe that George in particular should be brought to this kind of charity events… and compare George face with his dad and his face with his mother..
Scoots does not get it. He brings up his mother but it also shows his own inadequacies in the process. He lacks the Work ethic and sincerity about causes his mother had. Scooter lost his Diana looks as well. He is more like a Windsor. I think all the c hildren should be taken along. Not just the heir. They all should learn to give back especially since they live in great privilege and need to give back.
Yeah, I don’t have an issue with William taking George and just one photographer. It’s the way it’s written about in the telegraph that feels ick. And presumably they are being given soundbites from KP. And it feels like it’s more about oh wow, George, isn’t he great, than the charity. But that’s pretty par for the course with the royals.
About time, tbh. George is what, eleven/ twelve now? Yeah, it’s about time he starts getting out there with his potential subjects.
Man, William looks minging. I remember when he was a heart throb, but I guess you get the face that you deserve in this life.
It took William 32 years 🤣🤣🤣 I wonder who reminded him 😀😀😀
But he thought it was only 22! 😉
And scooter supposedly got lessons on being a royal from the queen. Her advice was not listened to apparently
This is the first time I think I’ve seen a pic of George with, what looks like, a genuine smile. Handsome kid. Definitely favors Grandpa Mids.
Agree, looks genuinely happy and very genuine smile.
Everyone ages differently and it’s mean spirited to mock someone for aging. Would you prefer William had hair transplants, Botox, fillers, and veneers?
Why not? Especially hair transplants. Few people dis Kate for the same kind of stuff.
I was looking at the many musicians who turned up for the Stone Roses bassist’s funeral and man, they all look rough for their ages. I know, I know the lifestyle. But still. Ian Brown, Bobby Gillespie etc look like my father than my older brothers.
The Windsor men tend not to age well.
This seems so performative.
William is using something that’s supposed to be wholesome, for competitive PR with the Sussexes. 🤦🏽♀️ Instead of releasing this the day it happened (12/16/2025) he (KP) waited to release it after the Sussexes shared their Holiday wishes, which was several days after he and George went to the center to volunteer. I guess the Windsors will never stop unnecessarily competing for PR points. 😞
I think this is the cheeriest we’ve ever seen George look!
That’s what I thought too. George usually either looks nervous or that he just doesn’t know what he’s meant to be doing… thinking of George at Royal Albert Hall with Kate. But here George looks like he’s enjoying himself.
I’m assuming KP chose the “best” photos of G that were taken by their own photographer for this PR campaign. There weren’t any other photographers there so KP has full control of the narrative.
Agreed, @Cathy – most of George’s public appearances from 2024-2025 were giving ‘hostage video’.
It’s been giving blink twice if you’re in danger, George.
Which makes me wonder: does he feel more natural and relaxed around commoners and people who aren’t his parents? All three kids seem to display a lot of tension when they’re with just their parents. Balcony events, Sandringham Xmas pap walk, concerts. The kids always seem more tightly wound and fragile during these more official events.
All three kids seem to dislike crowds and a wall of photographers. Can you blame them?
I think it’s because he had something to do. All the other occasions where he looks uncomfortable he just has to be there, to be photographed & gawked at.
I was going to say the same thing. Also they let George wear regular clothes instead of the stuffy suit. I noticed the William was in a suit in the photo with his mom. George did seem to enjoy this visit. Who knows maybe Diana’s genes are skipping a generation with William but not Harry.
Yeah, from what I see, George seemed like he was having a good time in the photos. He looked relaxed. I get that it’s pr for William but it’s good seeing George actually smiling naturally. Having their own photographer versus a bunch of rota probably helps.
was thinking the same. whatever reason william had for all this, i hope george got something out of it
Absolutely expose him and his siblings to the wider/real world but how about some private visits with agreements that people don’t talk about them after?
I dead to think how WanK talk about this type of ‘work’ behind the scenes. That won’t be helping the kids grow up with any sense of proportion or duty.
I agree. They are old enough, especially George..by exposing him, it’s a way to train him to avoid having a bewildered face such as the one he had when he was introduced to a little boy during his visit to Wimbledon..which told us everything about how his parents prepare him and how they talk about ‘peasants ‘ behind the scenes.
I think that the younger two should be out there too. Maybe they don’t like it much when they have to stay home while George is the only one invited. Louis should be brought also (he went with his siblings to a charity event already) and Certainly Charlotte should be going along with George now.
Private engagements would defeat the purpose of the royal family, which is to do publicity for the royal family so they can keep their titles, land, and wealth.
In reporting the visit to the public, there is a photograph of the visitor book signed by George on 12/16/2025 that was shared by KP. That means that Kensington Palace waited several days to disclose and drop the photos of George and William’s visit to compete for media attention after the Sussexes dropped their Christmas greetings and photographs. 🤦♂️
The constant need for William and the Kensington Palace cabal to compete with the Sussexes demonstrates and continues to reinforce William’s insecurity towards Harry. In Spare, Harry called William his arch-nemesis from childhood. Harry was very aware of William’s fixation with his life but seemed to have been dismissive about the fixation. I wonder at what point Harry started taking his brother’s fixation seriously. 🤷♀️
William needs therapy to overcome his insecurities towards Harry. He actually used his young child to perpetuate the fixation he has with Harry’s life and work. 😔
I don’t think it was only because of that …they always do that to create the illusion they are working while they are on vacations
Ordinarily that could be the case but it’s Christmas season. People would expect them to be on vacation for the holidays as they already were when they released/reported the news. Many people take off the from week before Christmas, many from the week of Christmas.
Additionally, don’t think William and Kate really care about proving they work. They’ve been using ‘focus on family’ as an excuse for years to not work.
It’s a shame they’re using the new generation of children to perpetuate the same bad media habits the Windsors have employed for decades to compete for PR points.
Getting the children involved in volunteer work is good. They could have reported when it happened on 12/16/2025 but they didn’t.
I think the delay is partially because of the Sussexes and also bc William worked a few days over the past two weeks. Those events were posted and by delaying this one for 5 days it gives the illusion of more work.
@Becks1
If the reason for the delayed release is to perpetuate a lie (that they are working) when they are on vacation, and using George to perpetuate the lie, then that is even more egregious.
This might be the last event for the Wales, minus the Christmas walk, until whenever they come back in January. So a video of George is probably them trying to give the rota “gift” before they leave for a long stretch. Don’t forget that there’s a winter video at some point too and maybe it’ll include the kids. Hopefully they won’t be doing anything too grand or sentimental.
The event was on 12/16/2025. He could have shared the ‘gift’ earlier than he did. 😂 Nah, I think William was jealous of the reception the Sussex’s holiday greetings received and wanted to step on the moment.
This further demonstrates to me how desperate William is for media attention to compete with his brother although he claims he wants to protect his family from past harm. 🤷🏽♀️
@MSJ
lol yes it is egregious. But it’s pretty par for the course for them. Why do you think their social media is posting once a day about the carol concert? It’s because it gives the illusion of more work.
Bringing George to the Festival of Remembrance to cover up for William’s absence was also egregious but that’s how these people operate.
King Charles’ Christmas luncheon for the royals was on December 16 – this is why we saw Kate leave with Charlotte and Louis, but not Wills and George. Its also likely because this was Will’s “day” with his kids, so why schedule these events on two separate days. Its like he can’t be bothered to get dressed or see his children on two separate days.
It was the other way around. Will left with Charlotte and Louis (and the nanny in the back of the car). We did not see Kate and George leave.
Y’all, they had to give Kate some time to photoshop those photos! She’s a perfectionist!
😂
Maybe they were waiting for the photos from the private photographer.
The Sussex babies have already been with their parents to volunteer at a shelter. Why not make it a family day and include his other two babies and wife?
Instead they’ll send out more stories of Will being in love with his wife.
Scoot rarely goes solo with Louis and Charlotte.
Because Kate’s need to be the center of attention is at least as strong as William’s need to compete with/one up his brother. Her urge to make it all about her would take precedence over even attempting to make it a positive learning experience for any of the children.
It’s unfortunate that there is a comparison discussion about this topic but I think that is what the Windsors perpetuate with the way they do things to compete with the Sussexes.
This should have been a wholesome event reported on the day it happened, but the way it was handled by KP intentionally feeds a decades old narrative of Windsor family media PR competition. 🤦🏽♀️
It also demonstrates to me how desperate William is for media attention to compete with his brother although he claims he wants to protect his family from past harm. 🤨
German tabloid TV, usually fawning over everything the Wails do, asked if this visit was arranged to distract from the latest Andrew pictures. The “expert” rushed in to inform us that William, the statesman, fit to be king tomorrow if needed, would know how to shine a positive light on the monarchy……. very telling.
Oh, and another tidbit: George asked “who is Diana” and William hastily answered “my mother”. Boom. I remember vividly that a few years ago KP sold us the story that they talk about Diana all the time and the children paint pictures and write letters to her for Mothering Day. Which made me throw up into my mouth. Now George doesn’t even know who Diana is?
All in all, George looked cute and relaxed for a change. If William wants to compete with the Sussexes he should bring Sicknote and the other children and work a full day or at least some hours preparing meals. He could bring his PR team and Jason for good measure, as the Sussexes did with their Archewell team. No one will ask him to wear a hairnet, but gloves would have been nice.
I didn’t see the version where George asked who is Diana. I mean maybe they call her something else as a family or he just didn’t make the connection in the moment. You would have thought William would have prepared him for that, especially as a lot of the pr about this visit has been about continuing the Diana legacy. What’s interesting is that they would have had that detail removed.
It seems like it was because Diana brought William alone and left Harry home, and William was trying to recreate that “heir to the heir does charity” moment.
I think the wiglet should be banned from all food related activities.
He seems more comfortable with George than the other children. Charlotte is Diana s firstborn granddaughter.she should be allowed to go too. Scooter has no shame after grabbing property for himself. Is George influenced by his lazy parents. Scoot plays the Diana card to the hilt. And he still censors her interview
At least scoot did not dress up George in a business suit
I can see why Louis may act out, they have started the seperation of Heir and Spare, They didn’t have a plan for their family they just went along with the status quo. With Harry leaving they have spent so much emotional capital vilifying him and not reflecting but banging on about when i become king i’m going to slim it down even further
This visit gave heavy PR because this visit was given a segmemt on CNN in the US. George’s first girlfriend and date will get international media scrutiny because she’d be a potential futute queen.
Carole may well be tempted to do some matchmaking for george. Seek out a princess from another country or someone with a title
Wow that was quick!! Very shortly after the Sussexes and their children put out video of them volunteering with their young children we get Peg and George volunteering at a place Diana took the boys. “Volunteering with children is mine Harold”!!
Also talking about Diana is mine harold.
I’m no fan of Prince William, but that’s the closest I’ve seen him and George genuinely look happy in ages. Looks like they actually enjoyed themselves? 🤷🏾♀️Isn’t fixing homelessness William’s “cause.” The volunteer work is good, let’s hope they do this routinely instead of just making it a PR stunt to compete with Prince Harry.
George is ok. I don’t like how hypocritical scooter is with his,land grabbing for himself. And his being a bad landlord. I find it cringe worthy when he plays the Diana card. He’s so unlike her and just shows up for occasional photo ops. Diana really cared about her patronage and causes.
It was nice to see George, & not in a suit. He seemed very sweet. We used to have a sales rep at work who would come around and “massage” our shoulders occasionally (women only, of course! lol). It was awful & inappropriate & we suffered through it because he was the highest earning sales person at the time and we had no HR department.
Same! We had no HR and the shoulder-fondler was related to the CEO, I think his nephew or cousin, so no one felt like they could complain.
Crazy, eh! That’s not allowed now. We finally have a good HR policy in place and of course that guy retired early. He certainly got away with a lot.
I am not sure but I have in my mind that before Kate’s cancer diagnosis that the Wales children, George, Charlotte were more visible. Kate took all three of same them to her events with the Scouts. I also have in my mind that all three of the Wales children attended a food bank with Kate in 2023.
This all changed after Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Imo KP shifted their focus on William as the heir and George the heir of the heir. Louis is hardly been seen, only if the whole Wales family have to an event. Charlotte is seen a few times to attend some sporting events. I am still wondering why. Perhaps somebody in KP read “Spare” and they want to protect Charlotte and Louis till they can make the decision if they want to be working royal or the decision is made for them.
Charlotte is the spare. Second in line. I doubt Scoot and Keen would listen to what Harry said or what he wrote about spares.
Yes, Charlotte is the spare to the heir of the heir and she is already characterised by the BM in the supporting role for her brother as the dutiful sister.
However Louis is still in the line of succession. If disaster struck and his parents, Willi and Kate, die and George and Charlotte die without an heir Louis is next in line before Harry. When Louis is out and about with his family quite often the focus of the media is on Louis. More than once Louis overshadowed his siblings George and Charlotte with his cheekiness, making faces. This, overshadowing, is what Willi and Kate want to avoid at all cost.
In regards to Harry Willi might pretend he is not bothered by what Harry wrote in “Spare” but I think Harry hit a nerve in Willi with “Spare”.
Louis is in the position Edward once was. The daughters had to make way for sons in line of succession before rules changed . Charles was heir, Andrew Spare, then it was Edward–until William was born. I don’t think Louis overshadows. His parents have yet to take him to sports events like Wimbledon with the elder two children. I think william cared a lot when Harry made public Will’s anger issues when he hit Harry (this IMO was not the only time). He probably was not sorry for doing this but sorry he was caught out.
George looked relaxed and genuinely happy to be there. The visit also highlighted that in 32 years nothing much has changed regarding homelessness.
London’s gotten a lot more expensive in the 32 years.
Buuuuut, there’s always been homeless in London for hundreds of years.
Apparently there was a comment on the original article from this that said George didn’t recognize Diana and a member of the charity had to explain who she was and her connection to the charity. So William and Kate don’t ever speak of Diana to the kids? Does anyone remember those “Granny Diana” letter the kids wrote for Mothers Day? William and Kate are such liars.
I think the Wales kids spend most of the time with the Middletons. And Scoot censored Diana’s Bashir interview. It is so blatant how he plays the Diana card. Maybe he felt it would annoy his father. Since the two seem to be on the outs. Diana is also a middle name of Charlotte, certainly she would have asked about her names when she was younger? This is all so weird.
I saw this on YouTube, when they opened the registration book Diana signed it in 1993, George ask who is Diana and William answered this is my mom 😳
“Who is Diana?” YIIIIKES 😟 Damn.
Can’t imagine George has learning difficulties, so sounds like Diana’s just not spoken about and Carol debtor Middleton has been positioned as his only granny.
Wonder what the Spencers think about that.
“Who’s Diana” is just oof. Partly because of course he should know who she is (my grandfather died when my mom was young and I know his name, recognize his photo, etc. and would recognize it/love it when other people were talking about him) AND it shows how Will refuses to prep for these types of engagements and he’s passing that laziness off to his son. At minimum discussing the charity and the family history ahead of time would have been expected. Give his son context, etc., so he can focus on the people and the work. Will wanted the connection but didn’t think to give his son a heads up?
This is even more serious than a refusal to prep for engagements. If George didn’t recognize his grand-mother, and didn’t know “who Diana is”… it’s because William doesn’t talk about her, hasn’t told his mother’s story to his kids. It’s because William has RARELY showed a photograph of Diana to the kids. I don’t believe that the kids know their grandmother’s story despite the fact that George didn’t remember her name.
William has probably never talked about Diana’s charitable work. I hope he was embarrassed, even within himself, about George’s question. Wow.
Compare that with Harry, who has made sure that his BABIES are able to recognize “Grandma Diana”. If I’m not mistaken, he’s put a photo of his mother in Archie’s bedroom. I bet he’s done the same for Lilibeth. Harry has kept his mother ALIVE in his heart, and he’s doing his best to kind of make her “present” in the imagination of his children.
Bye the way, can you just imagine the EXPLOSION in the tabloïds if it was Archie who had asked “Who is Diana” ?
A few thoughts:
Good. George could have been going to this with William for a few years now but better late than never.
Bad – the issue is that they are teaching George their version of being a working Royal – private boxes at football games, the royal box at Wimbledon, trooping and Christmas walk. And now they’re teaching him that you can show up for a photo op once a year and get international headlines.
The ugly: George was brought along to imitate the Sussexes from last month. Well that and to get more attention from the visit since no one pays attention to William anymore. This feels performative and like an attempt to one up Harry because that’s what it is.
I agree – it’s a good thing for George. But, it’s not just W&K who are giving George lessons about being a royal. Private boxes because he’s not safe being out in public. Trooping and Christmas walk because it’s tradition and expected. Anywhere he goes and anything he does will make international headlines. And performative because that’s the essential role of the monarchy at this point – to perform.
Though George is watching his father take land away from a public park to acquire property; George is growing up in a family of privilege that does not give back as much as prior generations have done. George should do events now and again but he should not be “substituting” for his father when his father does not want to do an event he’s supposed to do–George is only 12 and also needs to acquire an education, socialize with people his own age.
@Tessa – George is in school, acquiring education and socializing with children his own age. It’s not like we’re seeing him dragged out to events every day. He’s gone to a couple of football games and attended some family events. I think, because we and the media overanalyze royal situations, we’re overestimating how many times George is in public.
He is given more attention though. Will should divide up the sports appearances so the others have more one on one time. It’s fine for him to be out giving back, but I think he should not have been used as a “substitute” for his father who was supposed to be attending an event. Will as a child was never “substituting” for Charles (but then again Charles showed up at events he needed to be at, for the most part).
Did Scoot ask the other two children if they wanted to volunteer? Or was it Keen’s weekend with the younger two?
I’m reminded of that photo op with The Queen & her direct heirs making fruitcake–Charles, William, George. This is what matters to these folks. Just this. Such a bizarre way for a family to behave.
Also, gotta say, the bit about the math error is cracking me up! Eton just ain’t all it’s cracked up to be, is it?
George actually looks happy there, so that’s good. I’ve rarely seen him this relaxed? And not wearing a suit.
It’s great that they did this buuuuuut I wish Charlotte had also come along. William always takes just one kid to things and it’s usually George.
ITA Katiekatie. I saw a video of the visit and for the most part George (and William for that matter) looked as if he was enjoying himself and getting stuck in. I don’t think I’ve seen the lad smile so much. As you say it’s a shame the other two weren’t also there as I remember the video a few years back when Sicknote took the three children to help out at a charity packing up toys (or something like that) and all three of them looked as if they enjoyed the experience. I’m sure if Sicknote had chosen to make that an annual event rather than the dour Christmas carol service which no-one watches, she could have used it to highlight the importance of “Early Years, Togetherness and all the other buzzwords she uses to make herself look to caring and supportive of others.
Is this really an “official duty” for George. When Diana brought her sons to help out homeless when they were children , it was never called an official duty. Just volunteer work.
Was Diana’s visit public or did the public find out years after it happened. I wonder? 🤔
I wonder if what Scooter said was that funny (in the “massage” picture) or the two felt obligated to laugh at whatever he said.
He said ” you can breathe again”. She didn’t look too overwhelmed by his presence, no idea what that was about. Watching him mishandling food?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Everyone predicted it.
Post Oprah interview RF especially Wilbur got out of their way to use POC for photo ops now why is that?
Call me crazy, but I think we should encourage Scooter and the other welfare royals to do more of this. Like them or not, this is the best I have seen Scooter look in years. He actually looks relaxed and comfortable, and the charity itself got good visibility. If needing to compete with the Sussexes means they actually do something worthwhile in the UK, great!
Will should tone down the “homelessness” talk when he keeps up the property grabs. Scoot does look more relaxed when Keen is not with him.
He looks more at ease without Kate. But that said. The two should spend (together or apart) more time at the charities and bring a donation and don’t come empty handed.
@GMHQ
Very thoughtful of you but I think the Windsors have figured out the way forward is to copy the Sussexes then encourage their media friends to mock and sabotage the Sussex’s endeavors. It is what it is. 🤷🏽♀️
Colonialists plunder (steal your wealth and culture) and then destroy you. They don’t want you to enjoy what you have or build for yourself. They want your labor to only benefit them.
The Sussexes moved far away from the Windsors yet they are acutely focused on what the Sussexes have or what they are independently doing and building in the US.
Totally agree . The minute I saw the Sussex children taken along to help alongside their parents ..baking or whatever , i was counting the days before the Waleses trot out a reel with one or all of their offspring with aprons on ” volunteering “. The positive here is that George looks relaxed and happy, learning that its more blessed to give than receive . High time he was shown this . All the children look more comfortable around their father…the minute Kate is part of the picture , they all look strained and tense. She must be extremely demanding as a parent . But I hope theres more of this kind of outing rather than the rarefied goldfish bowl existence they lead ..stuffed into suits and Edwardian dresses , going to matches, concerts and endless holidays , once in a while paraded before the press and public . The road to future trauma counselling is paved with Kate’s and Carol’s best intentions . These children should learn what duty ,honour and country mean .
Except there isn’t more. Somebody above mentioned Kate’s trip to the charity with her three kids to pick out presents for the underprivileged. They did that ONCE. We’ll see if William & George make this a yearly thing, Christmas lunch with the king followed by a trip to the Passage to help out in the kitchen. Doubtful.
I don’t think you’re crazy, but to tell your older son to just copy his younger brother and he will be fine in the world 😢 is that our new normal 😢
Why this endless and utterly nerve-wracking war against the Sussexes? This creepy, undignified competition with the Sussexes that no one can win because you can’t compare apples with oranges. You Londoners, finally put an end to this undignified spectacle on your part and finally accept the Sussexes, tell them that their ideas are great and inspire you to develop your own. Tell them that they have opened a whole new chapter in philanthropy that is continuous, labour-intensive and effective. Tell the Sussexes that they are doing a hell of a lot and are the best role models you could wish for from members of the royal family. End this madness, it doesn’t make you Londoners great, it makes you undignified. But maybe you don’t care about any of that. What people think. What the world thinks. You’re the heir to the throne, so you can apparently do whatever you want. Except… the good world doesn’t like aggressors and hates wars. Including the one you’re waging against the Sussexes.
or it is completely unrelated since this is the same BS ‘charity work’ the BRF always does and this great Sussex war is something being waged on these pages for clicks?
The greatness about free will and critical thinking is that opinions can be garnered from examination of information/data or snap judgments, and when opinions are shared, others can agree or disagree and apply their own critical examination of the information/data.
Where the Windsors are concerned, one’s opinion can be well supported by numerous examples of their consistent modus operandai regarding the Sussexes. One can also choose to ignore the obvious and appease oneself by ignoring the information/data available.
I think a large population of people ignore the ins and outs of the royals. They know the royal family exists but are apathetic about what they do or don’t do. C’est la vie!! There are too many seriously depressing things happening directly to people these so paying attention to royal drama is not on their agenda.
This is not about royalty at all, but about justice, abuse, compassion, form of government, family, betrayal, loyalty and a brave veteran’s fight for his family, his honour and his freedom. Anyone who thinks this is just about royal gossip is seriously mistaken and has neither read ‘Spare’ nor taken note of the reports in the few reputable media outlets about the life and difficulties of Harry and Meghan. To dismiss it with “Well, there are more important things” is to misunderstand the real essence of this story and to devalue history and this small family. This is exactly what the press and the two families in the background are doing.
While your points are valid, from a macroscopic perspective, I think people tend to focus on their daily travails that impact their immediate personal well-being (microscopic view) than the broader societal travails. When the world is on a broadly positive trajectory, people are able to identify and assess the pervasive malaise that indirectly impacts their social compass. I think Brexit, political narratives about immigration, cost of living crisis, deteriorating healthcare, lack of jobs, etc. have contributed to many people’s disinterest in royal family ‘drama’ since they don’t see it as a direct impact on their individual lives. I think some stories about the royals (e.g. Andrew’s involvement with Epstein, royal finances) may attract microscopic attention from a wide population of British people, however, I think they’ve become somewhat numb to the daily royal drama so they are apathetic. The media rarely covers the stories about the royal wrongdoings that people may see as an affront to their struggles. I think if you were to approach many British people in the streets, they’d probably not even be aware of many of the stories covered on this blog (and there are hundreds more clickbait articles).
Media has been severely impaired. Journalistic standards and ethics have been tossed aside for clickbait salacious or scandalous headlines and content with unnamed sources and numerous innuendos. In my opinion it seems like it is more to entertain than to inform at this point. The media relies on clicks (mainly from an international audience) to maintain a profitable business. I think the evidence is reflected when Harry does public engagements especially in the UK where he is easily recognized, the crowds are enthused to see him when he visits.
As a royal watcher, I filter the BS when I see the media narratives and agenda. I think people outside the ‘royal watcher’ orbit also see the racial bias in coverage of Meghan and choose to engage accordingly. For some people, the racial bias fuels their prejudice and for others it fuels their support to push back. Critical thinkers in my orbit recognize that the Sussex brand has transcended the Windsor brand which is why the Windsors are copying the Sussexes and why certain establishment figures engage sabotage tactics in an attempt to impair their success. An entire establishment (1000+ years old) against two people trying to carve a life of their own. A modern day David versus Goliath scenario. Living in the UK, Princess Diana was up against the same establishment machinery. The establishment has since deployed numerous journalists into US media, leveraging US publications to deploy the same tactics that they used against Princess Diana. A sad 😔 situation.
Meghan does not come from a upper-class family and reflects much of what black people, and black women in particular, experience. She also has a broad following in the UK, but this is kept quiet.
Most people react emotionally rather than rationally, and the British press has publicly manipulated and twisted people’s emotions so that they are particularly negative towards Meghan. And this negative view is supposed to look like it comes from everyone. That is not true. There is only one opinion cartel that operates a platform of negativity every day, loud, angry, unethical, primitive and divisive. Given Meghan’s biography and her love stories, there are many opportunities to identify with her, and no real crisis has so far prevented people from hanging their emotions on every hook offered. Only the usual press is trying with malicious force to prevent any process of identification. Which it is not succeeding in doing.
Ask girls if they want to be like Meghan. Hear “yes”
👍
Well said
Judging from the pictures, George did very well and seemed to enjoy helping out. Without any context, it just looked like a good day of a father introducing his son to volunteering and father and son bonding working together. George looked very festive in his red sweater. In a decent universe, there would be room for both Waleses and Sussexes to be utterly and about, both doing good works and it’s not a competition.
Exactly Tamsin it is a big world and everyone can contribute as they see fit. One of the Squaddies stated today why are RF/ The Firm constantly upset about Harry and Meghan if they are irrelevant and everything is hunky dory chez Forrest Lodge?
Keen already took the children to charity events. All three of the chlildren.
It is worth noting that George was handling bread rolls without gloves and no head covering.
I saw that & wondered if they had different hygiene rules/regs in the UK. I would hope there was a round of handwashing first.
No one is wearing gloves or head coverings. Maybe there are different standards in the UK? (I honestly don’t know, but here in the US, even a bald person has to wear some sort of head covering, even if it’s just a baseball cap)
This is very sweet. William and George both look more relaxed than usual. I’m sure Kate’s cancer, even if it was just pre-cancerous cells was very stressful for the whole family. I’ve read that women who have breast cancer treatment often have PTSD afterwards . I think it would be beneficial for the whole family to go to therapy.
I agree George’s participation is good, but the level of scrutiny around him was excessive. Hopefully he didn’t feel it in the moment. He looks happier and more relaxed than any other appearance in recent memory.
He may have been more relaxed with one of his siblings there.
Great copycatting, Will. You can also make money donations (though I know you hate to give away the king’s ransom you get for doing nothing) and go regularly, every week for two hours, let’s say. Although this will probably be a one and done for Will. He’ll add to his poor work performance by adding as a separate event each person he (and George) served–102 work events in one day!
It’s good to see little George smile. Whoops, not so little anymore. That kid is tall. I just wish the best for him. Hope he comes out unscathed somehow.
Lots of “George is happy”.