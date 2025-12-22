Holt: Princess Kate’s state banquet looks were ‘a masterclass in sartorial diplomacy’

While the Princess of Wales wasn’t allowed to attend the diplomatic corps reception this year or last year, Kate did make the royalists happy by attending three state banquets, all held at Windsor Castle. They’re trying so hard to make Prince William and Kate sound like the biggest and keenest international statesmen ever, but really, they were relegated to “airport chauffeurs” and “banquet attendees.” They really can’t handle much more than that. But still, Kate’s fans were thrilled that they got to see her in evening gowns and tiaras. It’s still funny (to me) that Kate’s most recent tiara-wearing was such a bust though – she got to pull the Oriental Circlet Tiara out of storage, but it was too big for her head and she didn’t have the tiara properly secured to her hair/wig/fall. Which meant that in nearly every photo, the tiara was sliding off her head. Still, People Magazine’s current cover story is all about Embiggening Kate, so enjoy:
Nobody wears a state banquet gown quite like Kate Middleton. From her princess-perfect jeweled Jenny Packham ensemble to welcome the German president recently to the majestic silk and Chantilly lace Philippa Lepley gown for U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, to regal red to welcome the French president in July, the Princess of Wales has mastered three distinctly different state visit looks this year — each a resounding diplomatic triumph.
“I think there is a subtle style evolution. She just seems to be broadening her horizons a little bit, but mostly all three looks were simply a masterclass in sartorial diplomacy,” Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph, tells PEOPLE. “There’s always a little bit of anticipation, and she ticked all the boxes of diplomacy, glamour and appropriateness.”
There was certainly glamour with the blue ombre-effect sequinned Jenny Packham caped gown Kate wore to welcome the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and his wife, Elke Budenbender, at a star-studded banquet at Windsor Castle earlier this month.
“I think fashion-wise, it was a safe choice compared to her other state dinner looks this year, but this was a real ‘wow’ princess moment for her. It’s not something she does often, but I think she does recognize that as a princess, the public will want to see her looking like a princess every so often, and for a state banquet, she can really tick that box — and she did,” says Holt, the author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Style. Diplomatically, the glitzy look also hit the mark.
“Kate often wears blue for Germany. Maybe Prussian blue is a little easier to wear than orange, red and black, the colors of the German flag, but the piece de resistance was the tiara. It was truly a tiara and a half, practically a crown! It almost felt like her ascending from princess to queen in that one moment,” says Holt. For the occasion, Princess Kate picked a symbolic tiara that hasn’t been seen in two decades. The Oriental Circlet Tiara, one of the oldest pieces created by Garrard for the royal family, was a favorite tiara of the late Queen Mother and was only worn once by the late Queen Elizabeth. “I think because of those emotional family ties and because it was a tiara which had been commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria,” Holt explains. “It was a very clever historical link and a seamless and brilliantly diplomatic move.”
The fashion nods to diplomacy were once again at the front and centre of Kate’s gold gown, designed by Philippa Lepley, for President Trump’s state visit in September. The bespoke silk and lace dress, which featured hand-embroidered Chantilly lace and gold motifs, was the first time British designer Lepley had been chosen to dress Kate at a state event.
“I think Phillipa did a great job, and the fact that Kate felt confident to try something so different with her was great,” says Holt. “You can really appreciate it on a fashion level, but when you think how she was sitting next to Donald Trump, and you think of his own decorative taste and Mar-a-Lago where everything is gold and ornate, it worked on so many levels,” says the fashion expert. “She can make something classic look exciting; it’s that magic touch she has. It’s the touch that A-list actresses have, that supermodels have and Kate has that too. She has the ability to immediately lift something and make it her own.”
“It is a huge amount of pressure for Kate to always deliver this fashion moment at these big state events, but it’s all part of the package. And as Trump said, this is a royal family like no other, and she knows that,” notes Holt. “It’s a subtle evolution, and she’s definitely still ticking all those boxes that are so integral to who she is as a royal and future queen. Kate knows that the interest in her is going to be there for years to come and that she needs to keep gently moving things on and doing something different, but nothing too surprising that it feels unsettling; it’s a very fine line.”
“…How she was sitting next to Donald Trump, and you think of his own decorative taste and Mar-a-Lago where everything is gold and ornate, it worked on so many levels…” I’ll admit, I was astonished that Kate avoided flag-dressing for the Trump state visit and instead went for “gaudy & gold” for the Trump aesthetic. The Lepley gown really was a perfect choice for sucking up to Trump and looking like a MAGA princess. Now, was it the smart choice long-term? Well. As for the rest of it… “a masterclass in sartorial diplomacy” is a little bit much, but considering that Kate really doesn’t have anything else on her plate, it is what it is.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England.
03/12/2025. Windsor, UK. His Majesty, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, gave a State Banquet at Windsor Castle for The President of the Federal Republic of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender.
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (front) the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead the state banquet for the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.
King Charles III (centre right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre left), during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President.
Britain's King Charles III, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast their glasses after the King delivered a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, followed by the Princess Royal and theDuke and Duchess of Edinburgh arriving for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales, followed by the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Hardly a diplomatic triumph if she can’t tell the difference between Prussia and Germany.
🤣
Kate and the wobbly tiara is not a masterclass in anything. The British tabloids are working so hard at making her into something she just ain’t.
I always laugh when I see these articles. We have eyes, People!
Word. The British media is really committed to pushing this tired boulder up the same mountain, over and over again. Kate is so lazy, I’m shocked it hasn’t proven to be fatal. Stop propping up idiots.
Another joke, trying to gaslight the public, Mumbles a master of unintelligible speech. She can make any outfit look very ordinary. Most companies whose clothes she has worn have gone out of business. Only the BM would describe her as having sartorial diplomacy. Why do they keep trying to elevate her, too lazy to learn, always been too lazy to work, the ridiculous learned accent, no effort to do do anything except self indulgence and finding every camera lens to pose for. Slaps on too much jewelry, too many sparkles, failing at cosplaying beautiful women, 12inch heels to loom over everyone. Desperation to dominate everything. As the British say ” Common as muck”
If the media spout the same rubbish for long enough, eventually the plebs will believe it’s true.
She needs a stylish shorter hairdo more than the Disney princess look.wh9ch ages her
I doubt C and c are thrilled over the fawning over keen
The way they over hype this woman is ridiculous. I know Trump loves royals and all the pageant style gaudy glamour but I don’t think other world leaders are impressed. It always looks like they are just being polite and humouring the royals. I don’t believe the German chancellor and his wife or Macron and his wife care less about these banquets nor do I believe they make any difference diplomatically in the grand scheme of things. What really matters is the relationship with the Prime Minister and what is happening politically. I don’t think in 2025 the draw of meeting Charles, Camilla, William and Kate is a big deal for most world leaders other than Trump!
That’s what always gets me. They do essentially the exact same thing for every world leader, every single year. With exception of Trump, which tells us that they really genuinely like and relate to him, they pick them up from the airport, show them artifacts and then feed them in the same manner they do every single state visit and year. What is special about being treated the same as the world leaders that you are at odds with?
Where to start…Prussian Blue is a deep saturated blue, very much unlike the dress she wore to the German state visit. The German flag does not contain orange. It is black, red and gold -often depicted as yellow. Orange is the colour of the Dutch dynasty…not that I advocate for flag dressing…
Thank you! I thought I was getting confused as I’d always say it’s yellow/gold.
Her trump dress was truer to the German flag than whatever the blue was supposed to be.
What exactly is “…a masterclass in sartorial diplomacy”? Wearing the (wrong) colors of a country is not it. Perhaps if she’d worn, I dunno, a dress by a GERMAN designer? Also – I’m 100% that the visiting dignitaries give a sh$t what she’s wearing or the grubby colonizing history behind UK tiaras.
Also, ‘oooh, you’re wearing the colors of our flag!’ is not a phrase anyone utters.
@Beaniebean I just guffawed at this 😭
Princess Anne is the real master class. From her younger days, she graced them perfectly. From her wedding dress to the tiara styling, she knew it. But not her current dress choice.
Even I would place Diana behind her when it comes to tiara and wedding dress.
Diana and Anne wore the respective styles of the times. The queen mum wore a twenties style wedding gown.
Anne selected very appropriate Tiaras. Diana chose tiaras to wear wisely. Keen does not seem to put much thought into selection of tiaras.
And Anne has her own multiple tiaras and doesn’t need to borrow. Her Greek key tiara, which belonged to Philip’s mother, is particularly lovely and modern looking. But Anne, with all her hair, could’ve pulled off the circlet because she wears it up. She and Kate should’ve swapped. Anne’s tiaras are smaller and lighter.
“Sartorial diplomacy” is a knife to the English language. The embiggening around what she wears, instead of what she does, is so embarrassing for her.
This is my big impression after the embiggening onslaught of the last week. It’s so embarrassing for her and she can’t see that. This article is so over the top ridiculous. But there’s nothing else to say about her! “She wore clothes and jewels.” Okay then.
I’m sure Kate loves the embiggening, it happens every year for her birthday. Since there’s nothing else to talk about with her, we get endless articles about how she looks, how she dressed, her “fashion” etc. Maybe an article or two about how she’s the family “peacemaker or “secret power behind the family/the throne/the heir/ etc”, with a “steel magnolia” reference thrown in for funsies, or a direct comparison of her and Meghan emphasising how Kate is so modest, so careful about money in comparison to Meghan’s wild, wild spendthrift ways. And if the BRF gets really desperate to deflect from the latest Andrew scandal or the Wales’ holiday shenanigans, we’ll get a new series of photo “portraits” of Kate to “mark her special birthday.”
This is what Kate (and her mother) signed up for: all of the trappings wielded by the RF and by the rota to hoist her basic self onto a pedestal and try to talk about how special she is…
So Kate looks better than women 30 years older than her? Wow what an accomplishment. (Actually the Duchess of Gloucester outclasses Kate every time but few people know who she is).
This is why Kate had to have Meghan out of the picture because we all know Meghan would have looked amazing and she would have actual diplomatic skills because she isn’t a mannequin.
Kate with her crooked tiara looks like an underfed and aging beauty queen. It’s not diplomacy in any real sense. After all the U.S. still applied tariffs to the UK after that dinner.
I know who she is! And I’m with you. She is always elegant and has her own drool worthy jewels. Hopefully the RF buys some of them because her kids don’t need them and they’ll hit the auction block. The Iveagh and the emeralds would suit Kate way more than the jumbo jewels. Brigitte is a true “never put a foot wrong” and her kids are quiet and scandal free. The closest to any “scandal” was her daughter Davina’s divorce from her Māori hubby and even that was very quiet and unmessy.
@Becks I would be mortified at my coverage if I was Kate. MORTIFIED
So a gown that wore her and a crown that was trying desperately to escape her head was a “master class in sartorial diplomacy “? 😂😂 they have a crazy excuse for everything with her lol!!!
Who knew that a crooked oversized tiara was a master stroke in diplomacy? I learn new things every day.
I read somewhere today how CBS is turning into Fox News and I have been feeling as if People magazine has been turning into a UK tabloid for at least six or seven years now. I have avoided buying it because of its royal leaning obsession and this article is a perfect example of that. As an American, I’m insulted by their articles that have no substance or purpose besides PR propaganda for Will and Kate. The infantilization of this woman for doing the bare minimum, as if she was in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, is vomit inducing and eye rolling at the same time. I didn’t even know it was possible to roll my eyes and throw up at the same time but I’m on the verge of both. I might even throw in a laugh at the same time. This is embarrassing that People magazine has been dragged down to the level of writing a full article about a rich woman being given three dresses to wear and she managed to put them on correctly without an incident. Although we are talking about a woman who nearly flashed dignitaries at a state visit, it still isn’t an accomplishment, but the bare minimum. It wasn’t any different from all of the other people in the room, except at least the others brought more to the table than a manic smile and crooked tiara.
ABC is top heavy with Wails stories. Like the George and Scooter story was front and center. I stopped buying People years ago when the fawning stories about Keen started.
Simon Perry came over from the UK to work at People and he has been including the NK style propaganda for years. This article is just one of many examples of the trash they publish.
This seems like a creepy way to describe a person – like she’s part of the decor. Wearing a gold gown because Trump likes gold is like serving filet mignon because it’s his favorite food. So, is that “Culinary Diplomacy”?
Kate basically wore the same style of gown to the three state banquets, a cape dress. It’s true though that she’s always plays it safe but it’s kind of boring.
Camouflages the weight loss better. If she wore a dress like the one she wore to the Variety or anything that showed some chest it’d be all people were talking about.
The Cape and shoulder pads make kate look a bit wider because she is that thin. This is a style she’s used for the last few years and well before when she went missing.
They’re applauding the fact that she dressed herself as Mar-a-Lago scenery?
LOL! I mean, what else is there to say about her?
LMAO, I’m glad someone else was as horrified by this comparison as I was!
Masterclass? Umm, if they so. It’s all very pretty princess with sliding tiaras and heaps of long hair. And it’s fine. But it mostly leaves me whelmed and underwhelmed.
LoL Jais last Christmas we saw a panto when the fairy godmother asked the heroine what qualities she had to merit becoming a princess if she married Prince Charming. Leading lady flicks her luscious locks and says great hair, ball gown and great jewelry. Godmother says it takes more than superficial looks to rule a country we cracked us up as we thought of Wilbur and wife!
Ha! Hair, ball gown, jewelry and tiaras. The boxes are being checked. Luckily they’re not asked to rule anything.
@Jais, lol at “whelmed”!
I do wish that the British royals would copy the Scandinavian royals and rework their tiaras so that they fit better. Or at least copy the Swedish royals tiara hair, they are unparalleled, imho.
The Swedish ladies have far and away the best tiara hair and bring actual glamour to their tiara events. It drives me crazy to see all the overblown praise for Kate when the other European Royals below them out of the water.
The experiment too. Silvia and Madeline have worn a large diamond flower brooch in her hair. It was a piece that belonged to Madeline’s great great great grandmother Louise of Prussia. It was a wedding gift from Louise’s own grandmother Grand duchess Maria Pavlovna of Russia in 1856.
I’m so tired of the over-flogged, made-up compound word “masterclass,” no matter who is using it or who is being discussed. It’s become such a trite, empty term.
Truly. And in this instance, who is this ‘masterclass’ for? It’s not like any of us reading this article have royal banquets to attend & need style inspiration. 🤷♀️🙄
@BEANIEBEAN Nobody is writing about my fabulous sartorial choices with my red raincoat as I wait to get labs drawn. How will I survive?
@PRINCESSGONEAWOL: My goodness, how’d you even come up with that red raincoat on your own?!?! 😉😁
She’s following Kate’s example, and cosplaying her own blood, naturally!
Two words — Disney Princess.
These state dinner dresses are so fussy! Especially when you compare them with the solid dresses the other royal women are wearing. Kate looked much better in that green velvet dress she wore a few weeks ago.
I just wonder how that Oriental Circlet Tiara stayed on Kate’s head. It looks so precariously perched on top of her head. I thought the gold dress was a nice touch for the trump visit. I was thinking it would also make a wonderful winter wedding dress. It looks bridal.
It does have bridal vibes, reminded me of Charles Spencer’s first wife Victoria’s gold wedding dress. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence, KM wouldn’t copy anyone.
There’s a photo showing the back of Kate’s head, basically tied the wig and the tiara together in the back
There’s a lot of ‘40 birthday portrait(s)’ energy in this article.
The Mids looked as if they had everything sewn up with the happy families video. Is this regular, habitual embiggening or are they nervous again for some reason?
I can’t read this dreck anymore. I’m just here for the comments. You couldn’t pay me enough to write such simpering drivel. What planet do these people live on????
I liked the Trump decor dress. Very princessy, but glamorous. The red and the blue dresses were so boring and tiaras look common on long hair. She really needs a haircut, to gain a stone, and a stylist.
So now she’s a diplomat for wearing a dress the people of England paid for and a diamond crown England probably stole from one of its colonies. The f-ck! All she wants to do is play dress-up, for G-d’s sake, vain, narcissistic, lazy woman.
Albert designed, commissioned Garrod to make and paid for the tiara. Alexandra later used rubies presented as a gift from the King of Nepal.
It just makes me wish that the family had the lovely, lighter sapphire and diamond coronet that Albert designed. It’s be perfect. Historic, lovely, more modern looking and goes with the ring even. It’s at the V&A now, maybe they should try a swap. It for the circlet.
What happened to it? The British have pretty much fetishized everything to do with Victoria and Albert, I’m surprised to hear that they let anything he designed leave their greedy little paws.
Making Will & Kate stand outside the manger in the nativity scene is cold.