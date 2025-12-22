Brooklyn Beckham won’t see or speak to his parents over the holidays

2025 was the year where Brooklyn Beckham became majorly estranged from his parents and siblings. It’s been fascinating to watch it play out for the past eight months or so, from the first murmurs of family-beef, to Brooklyn not celebrating his father’s 50th birthday, to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz renewing their vows over the summer (and not inviting anyone from the Beckham clan), to what can only be described as a dual PR campaign between the two warring factions, much of it playing out in the British and American tabloid media. Last time we checked in on Brooklyn, he went no-contact with his parents and siblings, and he reportedly wants a public apology. Well, the Daily Mail says that Brooklyn plans to spend the holidays with the Peltz family, and that David and Victoria are no longer following Brooklyn on Instagram.

David Victoria Beckham are no longer following their estranged son Brooklyn on Instagram after it was revealed he would be spending Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s family. The devastated parents, who are said to be feeling their eldest son’s absence more than ever as Christmas looms, have removed him from their following list. Brooklyn, 26, is also no longer following his mother and father on the picture-based sharing platform. It is the most public sign yet that there has is no communication between them amid their spiraling family feud. Brooklyn’s wife Nicola, 30, also does not follow David and Victoria. They no longer follow her either. The move comes after Brooklyn’s friends told Daily Mail in July that his brothers Cruz and Romeo had blocked both him and his wife Nicola on the social media platform. Daily Mail exclusively revealed how Brooklyn has snubbed his family’s attempts at reconciliation in the run up to the festive period as he will spend this Christmas with Nicola and her family in Miami, Florida. A source said: ‘Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would be spending this Christmas with her family. Her parents are really excited to have them.’ His decision to spend Christmas with his in-laws will come as a blow to his parents and siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 14. In recent weeks, David has appeared to offer a public olive branch to his son, in an apparent bid to put an end to their very public family feud. The former footballer had shared a throwback picture of himself with Brooklyn and his younger brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20. Cruz also made sure his brother knew he was thinking of him by sharing a sweet snap of the pair with brother Romeo on the beach in Brazil.

[From The Daily Mail]

I understand Brooklyn and Nicola’s perspectives, I always have understood where they’re coming from and why they’re doing certain things. What I don’t understand is what David and Victoria think they’re doing at this point. Like, why are David and Victoria allowing this to fester for months on end? Why the briefings to the press about Brooklyn being a “brainwashed hostage” to Nicola and her family? Why are you, the parents, allowing this to play out in the tabloids whatsoever? It’s because they don’t simply want to reconcile with Brooklyn with no strings attached. They really don’t like Nicola and they want Brooklyn’s marriage to fail. That’s how it feels, right?

Meanwhile, after the Daily Mail published this story, Cruz Beckham (one of Brooklyn’s younger brothers) posted a correction saying that Victoria and David did NOT unfollow Brooklyn on Instagram, and that Brooklyn blocked them.