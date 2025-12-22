Brooklyn Beckham won’t see or speak to his parents over the holidays

2025 was the year where Brooklyn Beckham became majorly estranged from his parents and siblings. It’s been fascinating to watch it play out for the past eight months or so, from the first murmurs of family-beef, to Brooklyn not celebrating his father’s 50th birthday, to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz renewing their vows over the summer (and not inviting anyone from the Beckham clan), to what can only be described as a dual PR campaign between the two warring factions, much of it playing out in the British and American tabloid media. Last time we checked in on Brooklyn, he went no-contact with his parents and siblings, and he reportedly wants a public apology. Well, the Daily Mail says that Brooklyn plans to spend the holidays with the Peltz family, and that David and Victoria are no longer following Brooklyn on Instagram.
David Victoria Beckham are no longer following their estranged son Brooklyn on Instagram after it was revealed he would be spending Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s family. The devastated parents, who are said to be feeling their eldest son’s absence more than ever as Christmas looms, have removed him from their following list. Brooklyn, 26, is also no longer following his mother and father on the picture-based sharing platform.
It is the most public sign yet that there has is no communication between them amid their spiraling family feud. Brooklyn’s wife Nicola, 30, also does not follow David and Victoria. They no longer follow her either. The move comes after Brooklyn’s friends told Daily Mail in July that his brothers Cruz and Romeo had blocked both him and his wife Nicola on the social media platform.
Daily Mail exclusively revealed how Brooklyn has snubbed his family’s attempts at reconciliation in the run up to the festive period as he will spend this Christmas with Nicola and her family in Miami, Florida. A source said: ‘Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would be spending this Christmas with her family. Her parents are really excited to have them.’
His decision to spend Christmas with his in-laws will come as a blow to his parents and siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 14. In recent weeks, David has appeared to offer a public olive branch to his son, in an apparent bid to put an end to their very public family feud. The former footballer had shared a throwback picture of himself with Brooklyn and his younger brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20. Cruz also made sure his brother knew he was thinking of him by sharing a sweet snap of the pair with brother Romeo on the beach in Brazil.
I understand Brooklyn and Nicola’s perspectives, I always have understood where they’re coming from and why they’re doing certain things. What I don’t understand is what David and Victoria think they’re doing at this point. Like, why are David and Victoria allowing this to fester for months on end? Why the briefings to the press about Brooklyn being a “brainwashed hostage” to Nicola and her family? Why are you, the parents, allowing this to play out in the tabloids whatsoever? It’s because they don’t simply want to reconcile with Brooklyn with no strings attached. They really don’t like Nicola and they want Brooklyn’s marriage to fail. That’s how it feels, right?
Meanwhile, after the Daily Mail published this story, Cruz Beckham (one of Brooklyn’s younger brothers) posted a correction saying that Victoria and David did NOT unfollow Brooklyn on Instagram, and that Brooklyn blocked them.
The British press is 100% just rehashing their Meghan Markle playbook with Nicola.
Unfortunately, I think the wedding shenanigans, including conferring the title of “the most beautiful woman here,” on Victoria, set a tone that no subsequent actions undid.
I’ve seen some people who were ambivalent about kids become extraordinary stewards of little lives and I’ve seen people who really wanted kids end up being crappy parents as they really wanted crutches and extensions of themselves.
I hate how the story has morphed into Victoria basically calling HERSELF the “most beautiful woman here.” (And not just by OP. The press knows it’s a better story to let everyone think that.)
Mark Anthony said it! Maybe he was trying to be funny/nice, or maybe he was trying to stir some trouble, but she’s still being punished for something that came out of HIS mouth.
While I have no interest in this drama, one thing I can’t help notice is that there seems to be a underlying vibe that David and Victoria can’t seem to accept that their son is an adult now. As far as I can tell Brooklyn is not a danger to himself or others or in any real danger from Nicola. They really need to let him go to live his own life.
On one hand I really don’t care. Especially these days, adult children become estranged from their parents for a myriad of reasons. But the reaction of Victoria and David is the most telling. Brooklyn hasn’t said a word to publicly about them and has wosey deflected when pressed for an answer. The smartest thing for The Beckhams to do is to keep the estrangement as private as possible. If the press wanted to speculate without their involvement that would be one thing, but they’ve chosen to go public about it at every turn. That suggests that the real problem isn’t Brooklyn being gone but their loss of control over Brooklyn. There seems to be a desir to publicly shame Brooklyn for daring to step away from the family and become his own person.
except this is clearly coming from Brooklyn — I realize we don’t like the Beckham’s around here because David wants to play knight, but this is classic splitting behavior.
David and Victoria didn’t put this out there.
Yep, Nicola and Brooklyn like to talk to the press, too. And they have run to them many times over the years—going back to their wedding.
David and Victoria Beckham have a long history of leaking stories to the press. How entirely unsurprising that they raised children who immediately copied the example they grew up with. This is the least surprising family feud, after the idiotic Windsors.
The Peltz’ politics seem awful so without knowing much about what started this whole beef my bias has probably been more towards the Beckhams, even though I think David is way more ruthless than he portrays & the sucking up to the tabloids and the royal family for the knighthood gave me the ick.
Brooklyn & Nicola seem like talentless nepo babies & this seems only interesting thing about them but I do think the Beckhams are playing a lot of this out in the press however which I don’t respect. Like their royal faves they’ve clearly done a deal with the Fail with Katie Hind leading the flattering coverage on them & this row with their son. She’s posted them a bit on her social media.
From that perspective alone I don’t blame Brooklyn if he’s limiting interactions with them. Both sides need to get the press out of this is they hope to resolve their issues.
Why is Cruz’s comment tacked onto the end here as an afterthought? I think that basically tells us everything we need to know about this particular development. It’s far more likely that two talentless nepobabies would petulantly block their parents/in-laws on IG than for two successful, business-minded adults to unfollow their own child on social media. For all their faults, the Beckhams are famously a close-knit and hyper-protective family unit. The wild cards in this situation are far more likely to be the Peltz spawn (who has a well-documented history of brattiness at best, literal abuse of hired help at worst) and the perpetually flopping Brooklyn.
Cruz literally called Nicola a cee u next tuesday on instagram and quickly deleted it. Sorry, if my husband’s brother said that about me, he would be cut off too.
Oh dang. Yeaaah, that would be an instant block.
Well…if we’re going to be nitpicky, Cruz didn’t specifically call Nicola a c-u-next Tuesday, but said “Whole family o’ c–ts.” So…assuming this is about the Peltz family in general, I’d say this assessment is…fair? Lol.
And also, Cruz saying that doesn’t explain why Brooklyn blocked his parents.
The Dm says, “In recent weeks, David has appeared to offer a public olive branch to his son, in an apparent bid to put an end to their very public family feud. The former footballer had shared a throwback picture of himself with Brooklyn and his younger brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20.” LOL. I’m sorry but that olive branch is gonna need to be bigger than an instagram photo. Oooh, a picture share for the whole world to see and showing the world that you still care. I know people like to send messages through what they do or don’t post on insta but this fracture seems bigger than that. It’s gonna take more than some picture shares for public consumption to reconcile. Idk what it would take in this situation but I’m thinking it’s gonna need to not include SM to be meaningful. Unfollowing and blocking on SM can be about taking space and time away.
I don’t get it. If you want to offer an olive branch, how about a private message saying “let’s have coffee and talk.” That’s clear intent instead of publicly posting a photo from 13 years ago which can be interpreted in a number of ways. The tabloids have it as an olive branch, but I see it as “See how much happier we were before you got married?”
Whatever the reason, it’s up for public interpretation now. Bc it’s a public performance game. What photos you post. Who likes or doesn’t like. It’s public game-playing. Privately reach out. Give space. Then try to privately reach out again.
I’m pretty neutral on David and Victoria. I don’t buy that they are the ones who have been leaking anything, imo the British press is just trying to stir things up for the sake of the story. Should David and Victoria push back? Absolutely. But I don’t think they are behind the leaks. I think a lot of this is being pushed by the Peltz family. There seems to be a huge effort to make the two talentless nepotism babies happen, and it feels like this drama is being uses to get their names out there.
I completely agree. I feel like there’s kind of a belabored attempt to draw a clear parallel between the way the British press treats Meghan with how it treats Nicola. But comparing Meghan to Nicola does the former a massive disservice–aside from marrying well-known British men, those two (thankfully for Meghan) have next to nothing in common. Not to mention, Nicola’s family has every resource necessary to fight back and protect her. Hell, if Nelson is so compelled, he can launch his very own DM alternative dedicated to publishing puff pieces about his daughter.
I don’t know that it does a disservice to Meghan. At the end of the day, a story came out in the Sun about how Brooklyn’s family considered him a brainwashed hostage to his American wife. That’s the same thing that is said about Meghan in the British tabloids. It’s not even about Meghan or Nicola. It’s about how the tabloids have these archetypal stories they like to repeat and the common denominator is misogyny. Meghan and Nicola could both be the absolute worst people in real life and it doesn’t change that the same tactics were taken in the BM. To me, it’s commentary about the tabloids and not the women, regardless of whether they’re good people or not.
If you look at most of the Beckham family feud stories they are from Katie hind & they tend to be from the Beckhams perspective. That uk tabloids are being nice to the Beckhams is a big turnaround from how the tabloid press used to treat the Beckhams especially Victoria as they set out in their documentaries. Then you have the same Katie hind in pictures on her IG with both Beckhams.
They have totally done a deal with the Fail. That’s the only part of this that interests me.
I have seen this play out often in real life and the men are never blamed, just the daughters in law and mothers.
The British class system is an interesting study for me. I was watching the show ’Poldark’ on Netflix and it helped to give me a perspective of how old and deeply ingrained the British class system is in the psyche of today’s society.
Generations of a system of deep hierarchical lines and dislike of ‘outsiders’ infiltrating the structure is reflected in their current day society.
The Beckham’s current situation depicts it quite clearly. 🤷🏽♀️
It’s odd because David and Victoria were definitely not from the upper classes and it took a long time for them to get where they are now.
In ‘Poldark’ there is a character named George. His family background fits the profile of the Beckhams and his role, in my opinion, reflects how the Beckhams operate now. It’s an interesting show.
@MSJ – Thanks, I’ll give the show a try.
David and Victoria, especially David give a stench of desperation.
Cruz really seems to have an issue with Nicola….he is very hostile to her for whatever reason.
Have you seen her? Shes GORGEOUS! Cruz could be feeling what William felt when Harry scored/linked up with a winner, Meghan.
She was exceedingly plain before all the plastic surgery. Hell, she isn’t gorgeous now after a new face.
This. We’ve seen the Beckham Press Playbook, and while it’s certainly a lot of tabloid phone calls and background quotes, it’s never been scorched earth against their own kids.
Say what you will about David and Victoria, but I’ve never questioned their love or closeness with their children.
I would be more inclined to blame David and Victoria if Brooklyn hadn’t gone no contact with his ENTIRE family — that tells me there are other factors at play.
And most of these petty issues that get leaked, who followed or unfollowed who, who is spending the holidays where, are clearly coming from the Peltz side of the fence.
I have never gotten the impression that Beckham wants Brooklyn’s marriage to fail.
Plus, if Brooklyn and Nicola will only accept a public apology, that says a lot about how unserious you are about any kind of reconciliation. Like, it doesn’t matter if your parents call you, they have to post it in the Daily Mail? OK
Eh. They won’t stop acting like his wife is the problem and he drew a line under it and said bet. Frankly, I don’t blame Brooklyn and his terrible wife for not wanting to talk to them. He blocked them so he didn’t have to see them and that’s that.
I just think this whole story is just really sad. This family used to be so close knit. I know it’s an unpopular opinion but between the Peltz family and the Beckhams I am not on the Peltz family side. Afterwards they could all just be terrible too.
I never hear anything about the Beckham-Peltz couple unless they post it–like, for example, a demand for a public apology. (For what?) Things have been quiet for awhile (for them, at least) and so we have this new eruption into the public by once again bashing Brooklyn’s parents. No sympathy here.
When I read this morning what Cruz said, there was an additional item that was supposed to be the breaking point and that happened in the first marriage between Brooklyn and Nicola: where the couple thought that Mark Anthony was going to “gift them their first dance” and instead called Victoria up and called her the most beautiful woman in the building. Nicola burst into tears, ran out of the room, and was able to return later. I don’t see that as Victoria’s fault. I can see where she is aware enough that she might have been extremely embarrassed. I think most women plan for a perfect wedding, but know that anything could go wrong, and roll with the punches because at the end of the day, they are marrying their sweetheart. I understand that any woman would want their wedding of all things to be perfect, but most people don’t have the money to keep redoing the ceremony until it is PERFECT. I think that is a wee bit pathological. I think it is a good thing that most people aren’t able to indulge that in themselves. At any rate, I think Victoria has been punished enough for it, as well as David. Yeah, I’m on the parent’s side. And I have been paying attention to what the brothers express. At any rate, at this point, I would step back and quit trying and let him come to me. Yeah, Brooklyn said he will always choose his bride over anyone else. Normally that is how it should be. I just don’t think anyone should be made to choose, and forgiving and forgetting would lead to a healthier and MORE LENGTHY marriage.
Brooklyn will change his tune eventually.
These people are all wacko! It has become a very sad world when a family status is determined by Intastgram. Thank the God’s I am not a celebrity.
I’ve decided I don’t like any of this family and they can all go to hell. This is NOT Meghan and Harry’s story, but a weak and false imitation.
FWIW, I think Brooklyn and Nicola are talentless little turds who should maybe thank both their families for putting up with their nonsense. Instead of acting as if either of them had the ability to achieve the massive wealth their families have.