The Beckhams think Brooklyn Beckham is Nicola Peltz’s ‘brainwashed hostage’

A few weeks ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows. Then, this week, they finally revealed some photos from the vow renewal, and it very much looks like they just threw another wedding. So, why do what amounts to a second wedding, three years after the first? My guess is that Nicola wanted a wedding free of Brooklyn’s family, especially David and Victoria Beckham, and that Brooklyn was totally fine with that. Brooklyn has reportedly gone no-contact with his family, and there’s been a months-long estrangement which has largely played out in the British tabloids, plus TMZ and People. While I have no idea if Brooklyn and Nicola are built to last, I don’t blame him for wanting some distance from the Beckham circus, especially given how ridiculous they’ve behaved towards Nicola. Team Beckham keeps proving why Brooklyn needed distance as well, given the increasingly hysterical briefings to British outlets. The Mail had a new exclusive which is just… insane. Some lowlights:

The vow renewal photos: Those who know the Beckhams say it is this picture that seals their triumph. They have well and truly taken over Nicola’s husband Brooklyn, now Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The vow renewal ceremony – to which the Beckhams were not invited – has made his heartbreaking fall out with his family complete.

The vow renewal photos: To date Nicola, 30, has posted 48 photos on Instagram showing the happy couple and their friends enjoying the party. Of course, Brooklyn’s own family as absent. Victoria, 51, David,50, son Cruz, 20 and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, have been holidaying on board their £16m yacht off the coast of Italy. The shock at seeing the ‘wedding’ picture pop up on Instagram must have hit them like a tidal wave. Though many have speculated that the Beckhams will be furious at being left out, I can reveal that the overriding feeling in Team Beckham is more a mixture of sadness and concern. This latest show of indifference to their feelings from their eldest son has left David and Victoria ‘deeply worried’ for Brooklyn, who is now estranged not just from his family but from his maternal and paternal grandparents and extended family too.

Nicola & Brooklyn are being cruel! ‘It’s inexcusably cruel and heartless, but this isn’t Brooklyn’s doing,’ says one source. ‘Why would they want to do this? It is just so hurtful,’ says one friend. ‘A point has now been reached where it’s actually no longer about a feud. There is much confusion, fear, worry and utter, utter devastation that this happened without Brooklyn telling any of his family. It isn’t just about David and Victoria anymore. They are heartbroken they don’t see their son, but what about the grandparents? …And that is the most worrying thing – it’s like Brooklyn isn’t Brooklyn anymore. This isn’t the kind, lovely young man who loved his family. He would never have done anything to hurt them before he was with Nicola. That’s a fact. Far from fuelling a feud, it is just very, very worrying for everyone who loves him. They are worried about what is going on over there in the States.’

The Sussex connection!! David, Victoria and their three other children found out about the vow renewal by reading it in American celebrity weekly People (coincidentally also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s preferred publication) ten days ago.

Orchestrated by Nicola: ‘You can’t help but believe that this has all been orchestrated by Nicola and her mother,’ another insider tells me. ‘It’s Claudia recreating her own wedding to Nelson all of these years later – only at least Nicola’s groom is young and attractive. But while Nicola and Claudia are busily using an occasion like this for their own gain or as a PR opportunity, they need to be mindful that at the centre of all of this is a pawn named Brooklyn and his family are very, very concerned for him. It’s like he has been brainwashed, been taken in and told that he can’t see his own family.’

Brooklyn the hostage: Some close to the Beckhams feel the event was contrived from start to finish by Nicola and Claudia, including Brooklyn being set up as the spokesman. Others can barely believe they are his own words. The Beckhams believe that Nicola has Brooklyn under her control. Some have even started to refer to David and Victoria’s eldest son as the ‘hostage’.

The Beckhams hope Brooklyn comes back to them without Nicola: ‘God only knows what Nicola will do with Brooklyn when the attention stops,’ said a friend. ‘All David, Victoria and in fact their entire family hope for is that Brooklyn comes back to them at some point. And if he does, he will be welcomed with open arms. They just all hope he knows how much he is loved.’