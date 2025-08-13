The Beckhams think Brooklyn Beckham is Nicola Peltz’s ‘brainwashed hostage’

A few weeks ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows. Then, this week, they finally revealed some photos from the vow renewal, and it very much looks like they just threw another wedding. So, why do what amounts to a second wedding, three years after the first? My guess is that Nicola wanted a wedding free of Brooklyn’s family, especially David and Victoria Beckham, and that Brooklyn was totally fine with that. Brooklyn has reportedly gone no-contact with his family, and there’s been a months-long estrangement which has largely played out in the British tabloids, plus TMZ and People. While I have no idea if Brooklyn and Nicola are built to last, I don’t blame him for wanting some distance from the Beckham circus, especially given how ridiculous they’ve behaved towards Nicola. Team Beckham keeps proving why Brooklyn needed distance as well, given the increasingly hysterical briefings to British outlets. The Mail had a new exclusive which is just… insane. Some lowlights:
The vow renewal photos: Those who know the Beckhams say it is this picture that seals their triumph. They have well and truly taken over Nicola’s husband Brooklyn, now Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The vow renewal ceremony – to which the Beckhams were not invited – has made his heartbreaking fall out with his family complete.
The vow renewal photos: To date Nicola, 30, has posted 48 photos on Instagram showing the happy couple and their friends enjoying the party. Of course, Brooklyn’s own family as absent. Victoria, 51, David,50, son Cruz, 20 and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, have been holidaying on board their £16m yacht off the coast of Italy. The shock at seeing the ‘wedding’ picture pop up on Instagram must have hit them like a tidal wave. Though many have speculated that the Beckhams will be furious at being left out, I can reveal that the overriding feeling in Team Beckham is more a mixture of sadness and concern. This latest show of indifference to their feelings from their eldest son has left David and Victoria ‘deeply worried’ for Brooklyn, who is now estranged not just from his family but from his maternal and paternal grandparents and extended family too.
Nicola & Brooklyn are being cruel! ‘It’s inexcusably cruel and heartless, but this isn’t Brooklyn’s doing,’ says one source. ‘Why would they want to do this? It is just so hurtful,’ says one friend. ‘A point has now been reached where it’s actually no longer about a feud. There is much confusion, fear, worry and utter, utter devastation that this happened without Brooklyn telling any of his family. It isn’t just about David and Victoria anymore. They are heartbroken they don’t see their son, but what about the grandparents? …And that is the most worrying thing – it’s like Brooklyn isn’t Brooklyn anymore. This isn’t the kind, lovely young man who loved his family. He would never have done anything to hurt them before he was with Nicola. That’s a fact. Far from fuelling a feud, it is just very, very worrying for everyone who loves him. They are worried about what is going on over there in the States.’
The Sussex connection!! David, Victoria and their three other children found out about the vow renewal by reading it in American celebrity weekly People (coincidentally also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s preferred publication) ten days ago.
Orchestrated by Nicola: ‘You can’t help but believe that this has all been orchestrated by Nicola and her mother,’ another insider tells me. ‘It’s Claudia recreating her own wedding to Nelson all of these years later – only at least Nicola’s groom is young and attractive. But while Nicola and Claudia are busily using an occasion like this for their own gain or as a PR opportunity, they need to be mindful that at the centre of all of this is a pawn named Brooklyn and his family are very, very concerned for him. It’s like he has been brainwashed, been taken in and told that he can’t see his own family.’
Brooklyn the hostage: Some close to the Beckhams feel the event was contrived from start to finish by Nicola and Claudia, including Brooklyn being set up as the spokesman. Others can barely believe they are his own words. The Beckhams believe that Nicola has Brooklyn under her control. Some have even started to refer to David and Victoria’s eldest son as the ‘hostage’.
The Beckhams hope Brooklyn comes back to them without Nicola: ‘God only knows what Nicola will do with Brooklyn when the attention stops,’ said a friend. ‘All David, Victoria and in fact their entire family hope for is that Brooklyn comes back to them at some point. And if he does, he will be welcomed with open arms. They just all hope he knows how much he is loved.’
It’s fascinating to watch these people run the full Meghan Markle play on Nicola. Nicola is to blame for everything, Brooklyn is her hostage, it’s all Nicola’s fault, she’s manipulating Brooklyn, Brooklyn’s family knows that he’ll abandon his wife and come running back to them eventually! It’s so distasteful. I’m sure a lot of people will bring up Nicola’s Republican parents, and so be it – Nicola’s billionaire father sucks. It is what it is. But I’m actually glad that Brooklyn and Nicola have some powerful allies in their corner. Because it absolutely looks like the Beckhams demanded that Brooklyn should leave Nicola, and they can’t handle that Brooklyn has chosen his wife.
They’re using the same Sussex script so I’m definetely team Brookyn and Nicole.
I only have the “information” being fed to the public as well as my own lived experiences.
Someone can be a scapegoat in a seemingly lovely and close knit family. Or someone from a very close knit family can also feel the need to spread their wings further and further. Or – anyone can fall prey to an unhealthy relationship dynamic.
Someone can end up with a spouse that takes advantage of their family dynamic to isolate them. They can also end up with a spouse who helps them see the unhealthy dynamic that their family has embraced and how their role is harmful to their emotional well being.
Often – to outsiders – both of these situations look remarkably similar. Distancing yourself from a toxic family who has gone to great lengths to make a show of family love and unity can look very much like being isolated by an emotionally manipulative partner.
The thing that truly gives me pause and makes me reevaluate this whole situation is the way the Beckham have been pushing their side and their agenda so ruthlessly in the media. It reeks of control issues – which both Victoria and David have in pallet loads.
I’m sure the truth is infinitely more complicated and much more painful than we know. I wish Brooklyn and anyone in his life who wants the best for him all the good things.
Lastly. Their other son is 20 and his gf – who Brooklyn hates? – is 29? Calling out predatory behavior being endorsed by family is one of the FASTEST ways to be scapegoated and gaslit into oblivion. Best of luck with that mess.
Thank you for the nuanced take! I agree fully that this could go either way on him getting healthy distance/ or be in a different manipulative situation being isolated.
I lean towards the isolation side, because she’s been documented in the press as treating people around her terribly since she was a teen. Also the re litigating of Marc Antony, a performer/guest at the wedding saying something to flatter Victoria at the first wedding keeps getting brought up. I think that’s the slight that made this a blood feud (very orangini adjacent).
I also fully believe that the Beckhams are enmeshed and that David and Victoria are immature enough to be publicly messy. They’ve been together since they were early 20s? Late teens? And they’ve been famous that long. The George Clooney idea of freezing emotionally to the age you became famous seems to apply.
Team no one, or I guess team Brooklyn needs a therapist.
Totally copy pasting the same hate on Nicola. But also, they are prepping the parallel spinoff story that “see, we did it to her too, and she’s not black, we’re not racist journalists”.
People magazine is now a vehicle for the keens. Like the Diana would have wanted story and also saying harry had to apologize to William. It is No longer representing the Sussexes
She is a Trumper and her father is building up facist power for Trump through his media empire.
That is the only conversation I need to have about someone named “Peltz”.
She’s actually liberal
Nelson Peltz officiating this wedding would strongly suggest otherwise.
She’s young and that’s her dad. She comes from a large family and it can take a very long time to realize who your parents actually are. Especially when you so badly want them to be good people.
That’s been my lived experience.
Is this a British thing? Kid gets married and won’t let the family boss him around anymore so he must be brainwashed?
I’m wondering the same, since I have Brit in-laws and had a minor version of this happen to me a few years ago.
Look. The Peltz’s may suck. The Beckham may suck. Brooklyn may not even be super happy with the ways things are playing out.
But his family have run to the media and painted him and her in a super awful light – from before the wedding. Just let him live, experience his relationship and marriage and see what he works through, how he grows and learns. Forcing him to choose sides and also showing publicly that they have no faith in his ability to recognize and work through complex emotional situations without their supervision is creepy.
@FriendlyCrow — Who is running to the media? Nicola and Brooklyn put out, like, 60 pictures of this wedding? I don’t get why people instantly believe that “a source” is speaking for the Beckhams, when it is well known that rags like the Daily Mail completely invent quotes.
The whole thing about the son being a victim and a hostage is so . . . weak. Are they admitting that they raised their child to be so weak-willed, so lacking in substance, that he just becomes a non-entity the minute he gets married? Maybe it’s time for the Beckhams to admit that they are part of the problem.
They won’t because the rats are on their side. Let’s tarnish all American women!
I honestly don’t care what Nicola is like it’s irrelevant. If you love your son then you make an effort and treat their spouse well. That way you will keep on good terms with your son whatever happens. You have to let your adult children live their own lives and not interfere.
Bingo.
They are widening the gap with their own son with all the shit-talking.
I am afraid I agree with Beckhams on this one. Don’t like this girl or her family AT ALL.
I guess it’s a good thing you didn’t marry in to the family.
I’m not allowed to have an opinion? You are the one who is going to forbid me, right? Because you personally don’t like it.
Sure, Sophia. Take care.
That’s alot of words to put in my mouth. I never said any of that. You need to relax.
I think Sophia was making a joke? There’s a lot of opinions about this.
Do the tabs have only one plot?
I guess there must be a template and they just take out Meghan and Harry’s names and insert whoever. Also take out Windsors and Sussexes. Easy peasy, lemon squeezey.
I feel so weird putting this forward – but my darker thoughts are that David embraced this story line to either connect with Charles / William or to make it seem like these American women are pulling perfectly happy dutiful and loving sons away from their devoted and loving families in order to bolster the royal family’s side and to defray the criticism being leveled at them.
It could happen to anyone! Our family was so close and she drove a wedge in our whole family! Just like Meghan did!
I’m only sad for Harper, it must be difficult for a young girl to lose contact with her brother and not knowing exactly why.
Isn’t she old enough to be in touch with him if they both wanted to be?
A friend of mine knew someone who worked for the Beckhams here in the UK, and they described them as a very tight-knit family. The children were well-behaved and polite – quite different from the stereotype of celebrity kids. They also said Victoria absolutely adored her children and that they were a genuinely happy family. So reading this years later feels so incredibly sad. Imagine going from being such a close family to not being able to speak to your own son. I am a little biased, you need to love drama to separate someone from their family and if Nicola is pushing this, then it reflects her own family dynamic.
And when the wedding drama was fresh, the people who worked on the wedding let it be known that the Beckham were lovely to work with and the drama was caused by the bride’s family.
And now we hear that Brooklyn is estranged from his grandparents and extended family. So you’re telling me a dozen people from two different families that blended 30 years ago are so awful he can’t be in contact? But all of those people are the problem? No. I don’t believe it. I think people’s attachment to Harry and Meghan makes them think this is another institutional conspiracy, but I don’t buy it.
I think the Peltz family is genuinely awful.
Agreed! I can’t believe how many people are willing to forget what the original wedding planners said regarding Nicola’s family. Plus, we know what kind of man her dad is. And of course, the younger Beckham son’s pleas for Brooklyn to tell the truth have slipped people’s minds as well.
Agree with this 100%.
Okay, so after reading a daily mail tabloid article, I’m supposed to what? Just say yeah that b-itch Nicola. I hope Brooklyn divorces her and returns to the uk with his parents. Bc that seems to be what they want. And I just don’t think advertising that in the daily mail is going to have their son feeling a positive way about his parents right now. If you really want to have a relationship with your kid, going to the DM ain’t the way to do it. Bc Brooklyn ain’t gonna be picking up to call them after this, which they probably know.
I don’t have any horse in this particular fight, but isn’t everything you’re describing the exact same thing that was said about Harry and William’s relationship? That they were so close, that people that met them talked about their tight bond, etc.? Have we not learned that all of that was media spin for good PR? It’s not like David and Victoria are two nobodies, they have every reason to be invested and presenting their family as normal and tight knit. Especially given all the rumors regarding his infidelity. Tight-knit relationships can also appear that way as long as you’re going with the flow.
For all we know there was not any issue in the past because they approved of all of his choices. As parents they can disagree with his choices but have to realize that they are his to make. To go to the press, which let’s be honest is what they’re doing, and basically say you need to leave your wife to have a relationship with us is manipulative. No no matter how ” close” you were in the past.
The tabloids are going to tabloid and they’ve already got the Harry and Meghan template to play with here. So if you know that’s what the tabloids are going to try and do, why lean into it? I don’t think it works to say this is just like Harry and Meghan necessarily. But the one thing we know is that it’s never good for families to go to the Daily Mail. Or the Sun or wherever. Or TMZ. Nicola may be a heinous person or she may not be. That’s not really the point. The point is you don’t go to the DM if you care about your son. You go to the DM for pr. And arguably dirty pr bc it’s a dirty paper imo.
Maybe what you’re describing is part of the issue. Adoring your children and having a very close knit-family can be sorely tested when one of the children finds their own partner and starts to pull away.
The narrative that’s being pushed in the British press makes me side-eye the Beckham side of all of this even if I don’t think much of either side of the actual couple.
It’s all about control – controlling the narrative if not the people concerned.
Brooklyn and Nicola are two consenting adults. Their relationship is their business, not the rats, not their parents.
Tight-knit families can also be toxic.
Is this a real narrative in the UK? American women are kidnapping our British nepo babies! And brainwashing them too! 😆
Must have been a blowback from the American dollar princesses where a whole swathe of them married British nobles – THEY MARRIED US FOR OUR TITLES! Quelle horreur!
And the British men married the American heiresses for the money. The aristos were cash poor in those days. Everyone got what they wanted. More or less. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
But but but those British men belong to British women!!!
(And I’m sure Nicola the heiress has a higher net worth than Brooklyn)
So American women who marry British men are kidnappers and hostage takers.
Ok…there’s a whole lot of misogyny and xenophobia in the rats’ playbook.
I remembered my first time in England with my girl friends traveling around Europe after college (before I got married). When any of us would speak, these guys would all just turn around and tried to speak to us. Lmao.
Yeah, I don’t think this DM article about poor brainwashed Brooklyn is going to have him rushing back to his parents’ arms, just saying. I’m guessing it would have the opposite effect. But it’s just a reminder of how much the Beckhams really don’t like evil Nicola and her mom. I said it way before but the Beckhams should be shutting down this tabloid talk but it seems they don’t mind stories about evil Nicola and poor Brooklyn being out there. And yeah that’s really gonna convince your son you care/s. It’s written in a way that we’re supposed to be feeling sorry for the Beckhams but instead it’s making me think yeah I get why he’s taking a break. They despise his wife. He clearly doesn’t despise her.
The Peltzes will bury the Beckhams if they continue in this manner. Nelson has financial firepower and while the rats currently support David and Victoria, watch them flee when the tide turns.
They should really let sleeping dogs lie – you don’t like your DIL? Space is good. Leaking to the rats is NOT good. It’s a declaration of war.
That’s the thing here. What is the purpose of going to the DM? It’s not about wanting to reconcile with their son despite their claims to want that. So it’s about pr and brand Beckham. And I can bet that’s how their son Brooklyn is seeing it too.
You really think Victoria Beckham sent someone to the Daily Fail to mess with her kid???
I don’t.
I come from a tight-knit family with a lot of siblings and the crap coming from the Beckhams is unsettling because my siblings and I have experienced this as well. My parents have always been very doting and loving to me and my siblings. However, my mother has also done her best to sabotage our relationships with other people whether it’s friends or romantic partners. It could be for something as stupid as she just didn’t like the way that person looked. Despite all the drama and vitriol that would come directly from her, she was always the victim. We were the ones causing her such pain and any issues we felt, were either our fault or imagined. To say that she damaged her relationships with her kids and grandkids is an understatement. Obviously, we still love her, she is our mother. But there is a definite unease when we have to be around her. So, to see the constant attacks playing out in the press against Brooklyn and Nicola, it’s hitting pretty close to home. Nicola’s family may be Maga trash and she may be a brat but the poison being flung out there isn’t coming from her side of the family. Her family isn’t trying to sabotage and destroy her marriage to Brooklyn. By all accounts, she and Brooklyn seem happy, healthy and very much in love and that should be something that their parents celebrate. Even if the marriage doesn’t last and Brooklyn returns to England, do Victoria and David think that he won’t remember all of this? That kind of damage stays with you. I don’t think they care though. I know my mother sure doesn’t when it comes to my family. It’s all the same thing.
I’m sure David’s infidelity had a long lasting damage and impact on Brooklyn. He doesn’t want to become like his father.
The shock of coming from a “happy, close knit family” and then discovering your parent’s love is actually quite conditional is real. And that the version of you they love isn’t quite the one you want to be.
I have no doubt that this is one of those Everyone Sucks Here situations, but it is painful to see the Beckhams just destroying their relationship with their son. The best advice in these situations is to get some distance, but always keep the communication lines open and make sure the person you love knows you’ll always be there for them. The sad outcome of this may be the relationship blowing up, but Brooklyn remaining estranged from his family.
the funny part is, in the Beckham documentary on Netflix, David’s parents are asked about his relationship with Victoria, back in the day, when she was a sort of half-trashy, half-comic pop star, in a deep vein of self-promotion via tabloids, and they both take a deeeeeep breath, then dig deep and allow themselves to admit they were…. Taken aback. That they had concerns. About how enmeshed the two of them were. About how mutually obsessed the two of them were. His dad then admits, and his mum — in a separate interview — acknowledges, “but they’re adults. Even if they’re still…. Young. What can you do? You have to let them figure it out.” Which is a lot more compassion and wisdom than David & Victoria have shown their son. If you want a power struggle, you will get a power struggle. It doesn’t have to be that way. You can choose to respect other people’s choices, even if you don’t agree with them. In fact, that may be the best way to respect other people’s choices.
David always struck me as the social climber. He wanted to marry the “posh” one. His fashion improved when he started dating her. And now with his knighthood, he’ll expect some bootlicking.
I really enjoyed the Beckham documentary. There’s been so much discussion of Brooklyn and Nicola as being thirsty which yeah they are. But um so were Posh and Becks. Aside from David’s embarrassing need for a knighthood, I’ve always liked them as a celebrity couple. They really have built things and had success. But these articles are turning me way off. From the very start, I’ve been team shut this down if you can and don’t fuel the tabs. And yet here we are.
I think they wanted a do-over wedding on their own terms. Why would he even want his family there when they don’t like her & are running to the tabloids & his own brother is saying nasty things about them on his socials. Her parents are quite old too so maybe she just wanted a small intimate family celebration with them now when they’re still around. Yes it would have been a shock for his family but at least they were invited to the wedding, just not the vow renewal.
This piece is unhinged. The British press is using the same template they use for Harry and Meghan and the DM couldn’t help but bring them up in this story. I suspect the Beckhams never wanted Brooklyn to marry Nicola hence the estrangement.
The Peltz family certainly isn’t my cup of tea. But what kind of parents root for their child’s marriage to fail? That is messed up.
I know that Brooklyn’s parents weren’t invited, but was anyone there from his side? Friends? Distant cousins? Colleagues?
Good question.
I will just say this. Your kids don’t go no contact on you for no reason. There’s always a reason. And them having this out in the tabloids needs to stop. They need to move on and let it go. Keep a door open if he wants to return, but it sounds like they kept insulting his wife and wanted him to be with them all the time to further their brand and he said no.
I find this whole thing sad.
The same way I found the Harry/Meghan situation sad. It’s the family relationships you loose, like Brooklyn with his siblings or Harry/Meghan’s kids with their cousins. But what can you do at the end of the day sometimes families just fracture.
Nelson Peltz’ complete control over Joe Manchin when the Democrats had the majority in the Senate clouds my view of this one, it had very deep consequences. If Nicola had different views she could advocate for something anodyne like rescuing animals, getting trash out of the ocean, literacy, a cookbook to benefit fire victims, clothes for under privileged women to wear professionally. I’m Team Non-millionaires, these are horrifying times to sit on the fence.
But did she wear a VB gown this time around???
I’m so confused. I thought it was well known Nicola treated people badly. Also, didn’t her family stiff some wedding vendors? I’m sure the Beckham’s are not perfect, just don’t the hate.
This whole thing is so bizarre lol. Like, what is going on here. Nobody in it is coming out looking good. Is somebody playing both sides to create a media narrative, are the Beckhams really that weird and controlling, is this manufactured drama to give two talentless nepo babies air time? I am fascinated, I’ll give them that lol.
It also makes it sound like Nicola was chasing Brooklyn, when she even mentioned during an interview years ago they didn’t even get along when they first met. They tried to do the same thing with M being the aggressor with H 🙄And one day(as the BM are repeatable with Americans) they’ll turn against Zendaya and Olivia Rodrigo for dating British men. Which btw Zendaya and Olivia weren’t even chasing these guys in the 1st place.
Stealing the first dance from the bride was incredibly toxic and meant that she wanted to show everyone The mother is the woman of the life of her son. Very wrong.
How can you imagine having a good relationship after ruining that moment and leaving the bride in tears on her big day ?