The second season trailer of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is here, the series comes out Aug. 26

One day after Netflix and Archewell released statements about their new contract, Netflix released the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s second season. The second season will be out on August 26, two weeks from now (on a Tuesday). The trailer is full of the same vibes as Season 1 – fun California fashion, entertaining, Meghan learning new skills and hanging out with friends. You can see appearances by Tan France, Chrissy Teigen, Jose Andrés, Daniel Martin, Jay Shetty and more. It’s lovely to see Jose especially, because remember how Prince William thought he successfully colonized Jose and William’s obsessive stalking of the Sussexes’ friends was supposed to be a “humiliating blow” for… Harry and Meghan? Good times.
One of the big headlines is Meghan looking at Jose and asking, “Do you know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband.” Jose replies, “And you married him?” Personally, I’m not wild about Chrissy’s inclusion here, but I’ve had a hate-on for that woman for years, so maybe it’s just a me problem. Anyway, this looks really cute. I can’t wait for Netflix to greenlight a third, fourth and fifth season of WLM. And lots of holiday specials. We need special holiday-themed programs for Valentine’s Day and the Fourth of July and Easter!!
Princess Meghan is out of this world beautiful! Her face is perfection!!!
I can’t wait for season 2… go go go Meghan
Yes, definitely an Easter themed show. To see the presents!!
Easter, camping, thanksgiving, xmas specials!!!
Camping lol. That would be super cute though, showing how to have backyard campouts for the whole family or something.
I’m with you though – give me allll the holidays (and any and allll random excuses for more specials). Can you imagine how much fun a Halloween special would be? I’ll bet Harry goes all out on Halloween!
🙂 We’d ‘camp’ in our living room as kids. It was fun! We’d open up the sleeping bags on the floor and we had a fireplace for roasting marshmallows. This was our version as both parents grew up during the Depression without running water or electricity & didn’t see the point in camping. Doing without electricity & running water is just hard work, not fun!
It would be amazing to have Meghan prepare special Easter gift baskets for some adult friends…take that, Incandescent and Incapable!
Ha! See I’d want her to focus on making elaborate children’s Easter baskets bc….it’s usually just the kids who get the gifts. Unless you’re the future king and queen apparently.
Oh, you know something? It just clicked with me. Maybe she did learn something about Faberge eggs all those years ago. She’s been expecting the modern equivalent of the Faberge egg! She’s a royal & she should have it!
I’m super excited to see that Clare Smyth is one of the guests. And I have to smile at the raspberry thumbprint cookies – I’ve been making them every Christmas since I was little.
Maybe because this is an American site and most of you are Americans and not into the European culinary world.
But having Clare Smyth is a freaking huge thing. Clare is the top dog in the culinary world, the only woman to hold 3 Michelin stars. She is a well respected, renowned chef so her supporting Meghan like this is amazing and significant.
It’s heartening to see Meghan get support from food industry powerfuls. I tendered the unhinged criticism she got from an insecure food journalist and food critics lambasted that magazine.
The industry knows how they can benefit from Meghan’s star power. Her detractors are minor chefs with dodgy Windsor or tabloid links.
I’m one of those that had no idea who Clare Smyth was.
@Maria Yes it is a huge deal!!! I can’t wait to watch that episode. I would love for her to have more top-tier British chefs on, I’m sure they would love it. Monica Galetti, Gordon Ramsey, Angela Hartnett, Aktar Islam.
There are other 3 star female chefs – the one that popped into my head immediately was Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn in SF.
@Bean – yes, Clare is the first female chef from Northern Ireland to get 3 stars. Her restaurant, Oncore, in Sydney is also top-rated. I think there may be another 6-7 female chefs in the world who currently have 3 stars.
Several months ago when that white British male chef tried to biggening himself & put down Meghan and WLM, I wrote in that CB post that if Meghan ever wanted to invite a British chef to be on her show, it would’ve been chef Clare Smyth. So glad she’s in season 2.
Chef Smyth & Meghan became friends after she did Meghan & Harry’s wedding reception. She also supported HUBB Kitchen. Before she opened her own now 3 Michelin Stars restaurant “Core”, she was head chef at “Restaurant Gordon Ramsay”, retained its 3 Michelin Stars status every years.
SAMIN NOSRAT!!!!!!! OMG – I LOVE her. Her cookbooks are an education!
I love her show Salt Fat Acid Heat. Loving the line up of top tier chefs Meghan has on her show. Also like David Chang. Once took a cooking class where we made dishes from his Momofuku cook book and ate at his D.C. restaurant. Was so good.
OMG that striped dress with the big sleeves…MUST HAVE NOW. (runs off to check Meghan’s ShopMy, sets Google reminder for her show)
Enjoyed the trailer. Used to love Teegen’s nasty comments re the orange one. Miss those days
I just love the striped shirt and dark jeans. I have both those things, I can make that happen!!
@lady Esther whatmegwore (which we all know someone else has a keen eye on) has it listed as Carolina Herrera x
Her laidback casual fashion looks are so on point. Is it Californian boho chic?
The dress sold out yesterday 😮
And all the Daily Mail has to say is that Meghan sweater with the 5 buttons on the sleeve was first worn by Kate.
The Mail is getting desperate.
Keen is not seen that much to reference outfits.
Is that the maroon one?
I know we would have eviscerated Kate for wearing something Meghan wore (and we do) but until Meghan has a habit of creepily cosplaying Kate’s outfits and having a Kate moodboard, then whatever DM.
Okay I rewatched the trailer. I don’t know if its the same sweater, but the maroon one reminds me of the sweater she wore at the Hubb kitchen, with the pictures in her cookbook. If its the same one then she’s had it for ages obviously.
Kate only started wearing Sezanne in 2019. So I’m going to believe that she saw Meghan in one of the brand’s tops before she started wearing the brand herself.
Sezanne is everywhere. It’s not exclusive.
That is what Kate is doing, copying Meghan’s style, then when Meghan continues to wear her own things, people are gonna say Meghan is the copier. I am sure Kate got inspiration for that from Meghan first.
She’s been doing that since 2019 – take a staple from Meghan’s fashion and then go over the top with it so that when Meg dresses like herself, she’s the one that gets accused of copying. She never really used to wear crew neck sweaters like the sezane before Meghan
Lately it’s Veronica Beard and Mother Denim
The Mail also had an article about how Meghan stole Christmas from Kate. As if Kate owns Christmas. As if carols and cooking/crafts are the same thing. It’s absolutely insane.
LOL! Like the Grinch??? I’m presuming because they will have two shows the same month? I’m not sure even by a stretch of the imagination though how she’s stealing it? Kate’s concert is not the only holiday themed concert series or special that airs on British television. And, unless I’ve missed it have they announced the actual dates for either show? How are they in competition with each other? One can be shown on December 6th and the other on December 21st.
Look, we all knew it was going to be set up as a competition bc that’s how the tabs and royals roll. But I’m still just like one’s a concert in a church and the other is a home entertaining/cooking/crafting show.
The Mail sounds worried that Meghan’s viewership is going to be massively larger than the historically low viewership for Kate’s carols. Yeah, there shouldn’t be a competiition between carols and a cooking/crafting show. Which is why it’s baffling that the Mail is making it into a competition they’re bound to lose.
Also, Kate stole her carols format from Kings College, Cambridge, and from just about every other church in Britain.
Christmas concerts existed well before Kate. And all she does is show up and get photographed.
The holiday special of WLM will have far more people watching only because Meghan is global. Kate is just local.
Oooouuucch, the burn at “Meghan is global Kate is JUST local”……
You’re not alone, Kaiser. My reaction to seeing her in the trailer was “nooooo Meghan not Chrissy Teigen!”
It was confirmed months ago that Chrissy was in the second season.
Euh, she’s not the only woman. Anne-Sophie Pic, Dominique Crenn, Nadia Santini,…. And other
Yes more holiday specials would be nice but if it’s just Christmas well then ok. I was a bit surprised to see Chrissy too as she is not a favorite of mine either. The clip with Jose was fun.
I’m not a chrissy fan at all but her being included feels like a win? Wasn’t Gwyneth in a shot? It’s like all the women (always women) the Brit shit media pit against Meghan aren’t enemies at all. And they’re in her show. Anyway I’m loving the new trailer. Taylor always gives me girl boss vibes and she’s changed publicity of massive multinationals. Meghan’s trailer was a nice bonus.
Chrissy and Meghan have known each other since their Deal or no Deal days, plus she has always been nice when people have asked her about Meghan. She is very problematic though. I wouldn’t say they are close but seem friendly (like her friendship with Mindy Kaling ) I do love how Meghan is a girls girl and very friendly with everyone.
Looking forward to watching it . Not like Meghan or Netflix care what I think , but I would truly love it if she did a suits reunion holiday episode of with love Meghan .
A smashing idea. The ratings for that episode will go sky high. But will the Suits producer allow it?
That would be so much fun!
Noor – I don’t see how a producer could stop it if she’s just inviting those friends from the show and they don’t use the Suits music or content or anything. And didn’t Netflix buy Suits (after the resurgence) anyway?
Yeah they did i’ve been watching it these last couple of weeks but the BBC also bought it
Oh I missed this yesterday, I’m super excited! I didn’t realize it would be so soon. I’m glad that she has a good amount of chefs in the second season 2, because I felt like those were the strongest episodes in season 1. It also makes me wonder what’s going to be the standout dish from this season?
Are we going to have another one pot pasta that everyone is making? I know I’ve made it myself at least 10 times since the first show, and I’ve switched it up just about every time at a different days and taking some stuff away. It’s always a hit. Also, I just love the way Jose Andres is looking at her in that photo. You can see a real friendship there.
I’ve made ‘one pot pasta’ for 30 years. It’s an Italian way of making pasta, it’s not unique! There’s no trick. My fav is a pumpkin one with garlic, chili, ev olive oil and I’ve been bribed for the recipe! Lol it’s literally one pot pasta. You can do anything and no recipe needed. Trust me. That’s how I make all my pasta dishes.
Well that’s encouraging. Haven’t tried the one pot pasta yet, but I’m not cooking for a whole family anymore either. Sounds like I’ll have to try and experiment. I’ve always felt wasteful tossing the pasta water, and keeping the starch water seems like a good way to cut down on fat calories in a cream sauce. Love Meghan’s “sexy, filthy mush” zucchini pasta sauce that I’ve made for years (don’t skip the lemon juice). Works great with a big bag of zucchini and summer squash from Costco – and you can use either a pressure cooker or slow cooker.
At least with chefs as guests, nobody feels compelled to step in and claim first credit or their version being better like some did with Meghan and the pasta.
Didn’t she have 3 chefs last time? Really prominent people? There was no shortage of expertise, just the Meghan haters saying that.
Yes, I was so excited to see more chefs featured! As someone who is very into cooking and lifestyle shows (they are my JAM, if you will), I didn’t love season 1. So excited to see season 2! You can never go wrong with one of Jose Andres giant paella!
I am excited with this rounds a guests. I’m really happy about Chef Samin Nosrat. Her Salt fat heat acid cooking show on Netflix was so good. I bought the cookbook just for reading. I loved the series so much. She is very fun, I can’t wait to see her and Meghan together.
I’m really looking forward to this. I love Queer Eye and it will be interesting to see what Tan brings to the table as he’s normally the guy who helps people with fashion tips. The petty in me chuckled when I saw Chef Jose – I expect cushions are being thrown on some far off Caribbean island as we type. 😉 I’m excited to see what they do in the Chrissie Tiegan episode as her jam post was my favourite by far. All in all it looks like WLM has got some great guests in season two. Roll on August 26th.
I noticed Meghan did the French tuck for her episode with French Tan. 😉
I’m looking forward to the Christmas special 🎄🎅🏿 it’s my favorite time of the year. Chrissy is problematic and immature but they have history and Chrissy has always seemed to have Meghan’s back. When Meghan was being disrespected left and right by the rota on Shutter Island she was always blasting back. They’re also bi-racial women in an industry that “loves” its white people.
Chrissy came out very publicly in support of Meghan after her NYT piece about losing a baby, and with Chrissy’s own cooking line – from cookbooks to bakeware- this feels like a natural partnership. I don’t love Chrissy either, but I do think she’s changed at least in terms of her public persona over the years.
Overall I am so excited for this season. I’m glad Daniel’s back – if anyone wants to leave positive messages for Meghan, just go to his social media. I feel like he probably reads his favorites to her lol. And JOSE ANDRES!!!!!!! i’m so excited for that – and I think its interesting that he’s on there as well. So many people associate him with his charity work (which is fantastic) but he is obviously also a fantastic chef so I am going to enjoy seeing him in a cooking environment like this one. If that makes sense lol.
I think this is going to be a great season. I am wondering if she invited a lot of people to be on her first season of WLM and when too many said yes, that was the impetus for the second season so close in filming to the first, without waiting for the first season to air. this looks like autumn to me in a lot of these shots but I could just be assuming that it was in the fall. But like if Jose Andres responds and says “yes I would love to do this but I’m booked until September” how do you say “too bad so sad?” you don’t. Netflix doesn’t. They plan a second season lol.
Jose was doing that chef competition show with Martha Stewart – maybe that schedule conflicted. I’m interested to know how they got Clare Smythe – British and with 3 Michelin stars.
I have a feeling she met Meghan when she was still in the UK. I just have a vague recollection of a top chef speaking warmly of Meghan and her interactions with her. I have a feeling it was Clare.
I am not familiar with Clare Smythe but I love the idea of her having a British female chef with 3 Michelin stars on the show!!
I’m almost sure Clare Smyth did something for their wedding
Clare cooked for their wedding reception at frogmore house. So she seems to be on their radar for quite a time
I wonder if they’ll discuss the menu from the reception…
Clare Smyth was the chef at the Meghan and Harry’s evening reception. I remember reading about her career at the time. The wedding cake was created by an American, and the dress was by Clare Waight Keller, a British designer working for a Givenchy, which brought what I thought was a very English/French sensibility to the dresses. I think there are several guests with connections or origins to the UK in season 2. I have the impression that Meghan loved London prior to Harry, and it’s sad that his family has deprived her the pleasure of visiting. It looks to be quite a culturally diverse season.
Thanks everybody – I had forgotten about Clare’s connection to H&M’s wedding. She’s pretty low-key, but nobody can deny she’s one of the top names in the culinary world.
I love love that the chef from their wedding reception is going to be on the show. Clearly, she did not find Meghan difficult at any point in the wedding planning. Unlike you know Lady whatever her name was who was mad about not being included.
I like that she’s moving out of the kitchen more in Season 2. The pottery class scenes look fun! But I wish she hadn’t invited Chrissy Teigen on the show – not only is she a bully but she stole baking mixes from a small business owner.
I picked up pottery as a midlife hobby and it is so much fun. Very therapeutic too! Can’t wait to see what Meghan & co do with it.
Chrissy is like all trolls; she has low self-esteem. But I will give her grace because she’s shown a lot of growth. Also, Chrissy and Meghan seem like they would be a chaotic match, and I’m here for that!
I also think Meghan is very careful to give people grace and room to grow; and I also think she is very careful to not let public opinion affect her opinion of someone. She knows how wrong the press and such can be about someone.
Chrissy T is a little different bc so many of her issues are from her own comments on social media, but that’s where I think the room to grow comes in.
I agree. Chrissy is lucky to have Meghan support her so publicly. But there you go. She’s on her personal journey of growth and maybe she’ll be a better person as a result of her friendship with Meghan.
Confession: I own all of Chrissy’s cookbooks. And they’re really good. She can be problematic and a trolling ahole, but I admit I’m interested to see what she and M cook together.
I love Chrissy’s cookbooks too. I’m looking forward to their episode.
I’m of two minds about Chrissy. I follow her on Instagram and respect her cooking. Absolutely felt for her when she lost her baby and respect her candidness with regards to her struggles with alcohol, which may have contributed to some of her messiness and meanness. She’s not my first choice guest but I’ll definitely watch her episode.
I’ll be watching the new season after work on the day it comes out.
Not a fan of Chrissy either, but I know they are friends.
I also saw GOOP.
I didn’t see GP but what the heck, I’ll watch the trailer again.
if GP is in it, then I’m dying because it means when the fake controversy happened in the spring about Gwyneth “trolling” Meghan or whatever, GP already knew she was going to be on the second season of WLM and had already met Meghan and worked with her. So it makes their little response on IG to the “beef” that much funnier.
It isn’t GP it’s Heather Meghan’s yoga instructor friend.
ah okay – I rewatched and couldnt see Goop so thought I was going crazy lol.
Is heather in the scene with the pottery?
Dang she could be her twin. LOL.
I’m so excited for this and am sooo ready to be inspired again!
The Herrera dress sold out. British designers are pissed.
@Connie, please help. Why are British designers pissed?
It’s probably more like troll Rota reporter Richard Eden is pissed since he still hasn’t gotten over Meghan not wearing a British designer to her son’s christening.
I loved this trailer and am looking forward to the second season of WLM. This time around the choice of guests give Meghan more of a cred in the culinary show sector whereas season one was more about her friendships and her being a hostess. Meghan is very savvy in her subliminal messages and I applaud her for it. Also very exited about the upcoming holiday special. It should turn into a Netflix tradition with Meghan becoming the Mariah Carey of Christmas entertaining.
I’m so excited for season 2! What I find really interesting is that we know they filmed season 1 &2 at the same time yet the season 2 trailer and promo photo fills more fallish and the vibe feels a bit different. It still looks immaculate but I feel like we see Meghan go out more? In Season 1 I think she only went hiking, flower shop and beehive but it felt like we were going go more places in season 2!
Plus a holiday special?? Is it obvious I’m excited yet lol??
I was wondering if those green book shelfs were possibly from Godmother’s bookstore.
@B, I’m not so sure about the “We know it was filmed with season 1”! Like, do we really KNOW or was it speculation?
The trailer looks GORGEOUS. So warm and welcoming. I can’t wait.
I only wish Chrissy T wasn’t involved, it leaves a nasty taste – IMO.
Of all the friends she could’ve chosen.
I trust Meghan. I believe in her authenticity. So if Chrissy is there, and Meghan supports her, I’m willing to give her grace. Her kids are growing up and that’s often a time to reflect about what you’re putting out there. Chrissy is also a foodie, so there’s that.
I’m so excited for this and the holiday special. 💕 it looks cute cute cute.
Looks like it will be a fun new season. Never heard of Clare Smyth but she also has Samin Nosrat on as well so she’s got real heavy hitters from the food world.
Clare Smyth is the only British female chef to be awarded 3 Mitchelin stars. Her Core restaurant in London is a big deal.
I enjoyed her series on Netflix. I also enjoyed Roy Choi’s series. I think one of his guests is going to be on Meghan’s show. Of course Alice Waters was also featured on Netflix.
This looks so great! And Chef Jose Andres is a freaking hero … I love how close he and Meghan seem to be. They are kindred spirits: They both love food and try to make life happier for other people.
I can’t wait! I’ve watched the trailer so many times
This looks like a lot of fun and so many good guests, especially the chefs! I’m not really crazy about Teigen being there either but she has the cooking experience. Like the Kardashians, she seems to be one of those people in Hollywood everyone makes nice with. It’s not just her mean tweets but she sometimes comes across as really checked out. On Her episode of Finding Your Roots, she just had zero personality and acted like she just woke up from a nap. Anyway looking forward to everything else, especially José Andrés. Meghan looks amazing and can’t wait to see what they do on the show.
I would enjoy some Halloween content.
The trailer looks fun. And wow, Clare Smyth is such a get! The interesting thing is because this was in the can before the first season aired it means she had all these people on board from the get go, it’s not like people saw how well received it was and decided to jump on the bandwagon. It just feels like a good sign.
Can’t wait for this. It would be nice if Meghan and José Andrés talked about Gaza, especially given what Israel did to WCK workers and what’s still currently happening.
Seriously?! I mean it’s not like her husband isn’t on the Taliban’s hit list and she doesn’t already have an entire country’s media and political infrastructure actively trying ever minute of every hour to cripple her business and delete her and her children from the earth but yeah sure, let’s demand more of her in a LIFESTYLE SHOW than you ever have done for a government official. And Chef Jose has lost people in a number of these conflicts– while trying to ensure the innocent people on the ground have access to food and his teams stay safe. He and Meghan do ENOUGH. And they owe you nothing.
That is flat out insane behavior and illogical standards to hold Meghan to. I look forward to the day when people put that energy and post these sort of comments towards their elected officials and not a private citizen. Hosting a lifestyle show ffs.
We don’t know what they’ll talk about but we know the work Andres and WCK are doing in Gaza.
Predictable as clockwork, Duchess of Wails has just released another episode of her Naycha series today!!!
Finally! Must google. Not sure why…🤷♀️. I’m just a sucker for inanity, I guess. Her videos are blissfully short, I’ll give her that.
Ha! ‘We don’t need to make a salad, we can just eat cheese!’ and ‘You know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband….And you married him?’ OK, OK, OK, I’m definitely signing up for Netflix (first time ever) now that I’ve finally reach the critical point of number of shows I’ve been wanting to watch.
Wine came today, impressive packaging. Grand opening at dinner tomorrow.
This looks like so much fun. I can’t wait. I don’t think I had heard of Clare Smyth, even though I love cooking shows. (Why would someone like me who hates to cook love cooking shows? I don’t know) I’m just not a successful cook, which could influence whether I love or hate it. But I do love watching cooking shows, and I have a fondness for anyone who supports Meghan. Slowly, surely and inexorably, the Sussexes build up their family of friends and supporters, and the ne’er do wells become the unpopular kids. It doesn’t always happen in life that you get to see that what someone wishes on another comes to them, but sometimes you do. Chef Andre and Meghan interact so well together. Great comedy. I know. I have not been fond of Crissy either, not entirely because of Courtney Stodden, but mostly. But there is space where people can redeem themselves, and Meghan is a great space in which to do it. OK, I’m going to watch the trailer one more time.
The comments below the video are so hateful. Almost none in support of this show. And I know these ppl will hate watch the show pushing the viewing numbers up. Why they won’t stop the bullying I’ll never understand