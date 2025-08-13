The second season trailer of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is here, the series comes out Aug. 26

One day after Netflix and Archewell released statements about their new contract, Netflix released the trailer for With Love, Meghan’s second season. The second season will be out on August 26, two weeks from now (on a Tuesday). The trailer is full of the same vibes as Season 1 – fun California fashion, entertaining, Meghan learning new skills and hanging out with friends. You can see appearances by Tan France, Chrissy Teigen, Jose Andrés, Daniel Martin, Jay Shetty and more. It’s lovely to see Jose especially, because remember how Prince William thought he successfully colonized Jose and William’s obsessive stalking of the Sussexes’ friends was supposed to be a “humiliating blow” for… Harry and Meghan? Good times.

One of the big headlines is Meghan looking at Jose and asking, “Do you know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband.” Jose replies, “And you married him?” Personally, I’m not wild about Chrissy’s inclusion here, but I’ve had a hate-on for that woman for years, so maybe it’s just a me problem. Anyway, this looks really cute. I can’t wait for Netflix to greenlight a third, fourth and fifth season of WLM. And lots of holiday specials. We need special holiday-themed programs for Valentine’s Day and the Fourth of July and Easter!!





