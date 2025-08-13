“Josh Duhamel moved from LA to his Doomsday Cabin in Minnesota” links

Josh Duhamel is a doomsday prepper and he left LA to live in his Doomsday Cabin in Minnesota. Honestly, the preppers probably weren’t wrong. [Socialite Life]
Good for Josh! We keep kicking the idea around and need to go ahead and get started.
He probably should not be so public as to where it is, though 😉 He’s had film crews there mutiple times. I feel like the best prepped spaces are those that others don’t know about.
My in laws have a cabin on the same lake.
They have seen him on the lake and at Zorbaz.
Exactly! Preppers don’t advertise they are preppers!
The chain of lakes he picked isn’t exactly far off the beaten trail as far as options either. If he really wanted to fall off the map he’d pick somewhere else. But people in MN also tend to treat celebrities like anyone else (if they even recognize him). Eccentric millionaires aren’t rare either.
You’re exactly right! Keeping that in mind!
Doomsday can come to the woods too.
Love,
On-Fire Canada
Josh is a very handsome man. Hubba hubba.
Duhamel endorsed Doug Bergum, a billionaire Secretary of the Interior who is currently promoting energy “exploration” of the US land and waters. I hope Josh’s land and water is affected, sorry if this conflicts with Celebitches living nearby. I guess we’ll be lucky to measure any pollution or global warming at the rate we’re going.
10 years ago I would have laughed at Doomsday Preppers. Now I’m seriously looking into buying a piece of land somewhere off the grid in a blue state.