“Josh Duhamel moved from LA to his Doomsday Cabin in Minnesota” links
  • August 13, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Josh Duhamel is a doomsday prepper and he left LA to live in his Doomsday Cabin in Minnesota. Honestly, the preppers probably weren’t wrong. [Socialite Life]
I’m already making plans to buy several bags of those Reese’s Halloween “mini-pumpkins.” Don’t judge me! [Seriously OMG]
Ariana Madix and the hair-clip comeback. [LaineyGossip]
Marc Maron, the Oppenheimer of podcasters? [Pajiba]
Jenna Ortega’s outfit in South Korea is not great. [Go Fug Yourself]
Orville Peck got a job. [OMG Blog]
Alicia Silverstone says Cher Horovitz has “evolved” in the new Clueless reboot series. Does Cher need to evolve? She was pretty great as-is. [Just Jared]
The best of Pedro Pascal’s press-tour fashion. [RCFA]
I genuinely think the “Lockup” franchise has jumped the shark. [Starcasm]
Everything we know about Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. [Hollywood Life]
Republicans are getting destroyed in town halls across America. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Josh Duhamel moved from LA to his Doomsday Cabin in Minnesota” links”

  1. gaffney says:
    August 13, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    Good for Josh! We keep kicking the idea around and need to go ahead and get started.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      August 13, 2025 at 2:05 pm

      He probably should not be so public as to where it is, though 😉 He’s had film crews there mutiple times. I feel like the best prepped spaces are those that others don’t know about.

      Reply
      • Gilly says:
        August 13, 2025 at 2:10 pm

        My in laws have a cabin on the same lake.
        They have seen him on the lake and at Zorbaz.

      • Cheryl says:
        August 13, 2025 at 5:06 pm

        Exactly! Preppers don’t advertise they are preppers!

      • Happy Camper says:
        August 13, 2025 at 5:56 pm

        The chain of lakes he picked isn’t exactly far off the beaten trail as far as options either. If he really wanted to fall off the map he’d pick somewhere else. But people in MN also tend to treat celebrities like anyone else (if they even recognize him). Eccentric millionaires aren’t rare either.

      • gaffney says:
        August 13, 2025 at 7:40 pm

        You’re exactly right! Keeping that in mind!

    • NotMika says:
      August 13, 2025 at 3:32 pm

      Doomsday can come to the woods too.

      Love,

      On-Fire Canada

      Reply
  2. therese says:
    August 13, 2025 at 1:54 pm

    Josh is a very handsome man. Hubba hubba.

    Reply
  3. Truthiness says:
    August 13, 2025 at 2:52 pm

    Duhamel endorsed Doug Bergum, a billionaire Secretary of the Interior who is currently promoting energy “exploration” of the US land and waters. I hope Josh’s land and water is affected, sorry if this conflicts with Celebitches living nearby. I guess we’ll be lucky to measure any pollution or global warming at the rate we’re going.

    Reply
  4. East Villager says:
    August 13, 2025 at 9:21 pm

    10 years ago I would have laughed at Doomsday Preppers. Now I’m seriously looking into buying a piece of land somewhere off the grid in a blue state.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment