“Josh Duhamel moved from LA to his Doomsday Cabin in Minnesota” links

Josh Duhamel is a doomsday prepper and he left LA to live in his Doomsday Cabin in Minnesota. Honestly, the preppers probably weren’t wrong. [Socialite Life]

I’m already making plans to buy several bags of those Reese’s Halloween “mini-pumpkins.” Don’t judge me! [Seriously OMG]

Ariana Madix and the hair-clip comeback. [LaineyGossip]

Marc Maron, the Oppenheimer of podcasters? [Pajiba]

Jenna Ortega’s outfit in South Korea is not great. [Go Fug Yourself]

Orville Peck got a job. [OMG Blog]

Alicia Silverstone says Cher Horovitz has “evolved” in the new Clueless reboot series. Does Cher need to evolve? She was pretty great as-is. [Just Jared]

The best of Pedro Pascal’s press-tour fashion. [RCFA]

I genuinely think the “Lockup” franchise has jumped the shark. [Starcasm]

Everything we know about Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. [Hollywood Life]

Republicans are getting destroyed in town halls across America. [Buzzfeed]