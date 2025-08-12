Brooklyn Beckham didn’t invite anyone from his family to his vow renewal

Two weekends ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows. At first, they just announced it exclusively to People Mag, but this week, they’ve posted photos from their vow renewal on Instagram. It looks like they just went ahead and did another wedding, honestly. Given how chaotic and bad-vibey their first wedding was, I kind of don’t blame them? One of the stories which came out several months ago is that Nicola felt like Victoria Beckham “ruined” her wedding at several points, especially when Marc Anthony announced that Victoria (and not the bride) was the “most beautiful woman in the room.”

Now, do I also think the vow renewal was over-the-top for a couple who have only been married three years? For sure. But now that I’m seeing the photos, I believe they just decided to redo everything without Brooklyn’s parents being involved in any way. That was the whole point, and apparently David and Victoria are devastated?

Heartbroken David and Victoria Beckham fear their eldest son Brooklyn has ‘quit the family’ after he failed to invite any of his relatives to his secret vow renewal. Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, who first wed in 2022, said ‘I do’ for a second time on August 2 in Westchester County in front of her family who had key roles in the day, with the Beckham clan nowhere in sight. Nicola wore her 70-year-old mother’s vintage 1985 bridal gown for the big day, while her father Nelson, 83, was given the key role of officiating. Brooklyn’s parents and siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, reportedly only found out about their big day after reading about it on a US website. Their eldest son has become increasingly estranged from the family ever since he snubbed his father’s 50th birthday, and now, the family fear it’s a final kick in the teeth for the family. A source told The Sun: ‘This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited. His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy – and see no way back. Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname – will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 – is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it.’.

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s so melodramatic, my god. My sense is that Brooklyn wanted to create some distance from his family because of the way they’ve treated Nicola and the way they’ve disrespected his marriage. David and Victoria were clearly trying to exert control over Brooklyn, and they’ve been convinced that Nicola is just a phase. They’re shocked that Brooklyn is choosing Nicola over them, and that he’s actually holding to promise to go incommunicado. Meanwhile, the Beckham fam (minus Brooklyn) is on vacation and they’re posting a lot of photos. “See, we don’t miss you at all, Brooklyn, aren’t you jealous??”