Brooklyn Beckham didn’t invite anyone from his family to his vow renewal

Two weekends ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows. At first, they just announced it exclusively to People Mag, but this week, they’ve posted photos from their vow renewal on Instagram. It looks like they just went ahead and did another wedding, honestly. Given how chaotic and bad-vibey their first wedding was, I kind of don’t blame them? One of the stories which came out several months ago is that Nicola felt like Victoria Beckham “ruined” her wedding at several points, especially when Marc Anthony announced that Victoria (and not the bride) was the “most beautiful woman in the room.”
Now, do I also think the vow renewal was over-the-top for a couple who have only been married three years? For sure. But now that I’m seeing the photos, I believe they just decided to redo everything without Brooklyn’s parents being involved in any way. That was the whole point, and apparently David and Victoria are devastated?
Heartbroken David and Victoria Beckham fear their eldest son Brooklyn has ‘quit the family’ after he failed to invite any of his relatives to his secret vow renewal. Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, who first wed in 2022, said ‘I do’ for a second time on August 2 in Westchester County in front of her family who had key roles in the day, with the Beckham clan nowhere in sight.
Nicola wore her 70-year-old mother’s vintage 1985 bridal gown for the big day, while her father Nelson, 83, was given the key role of officiating. Brooklyn’s parents and siblings Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, reportedly only found out about their big day after reading about it on a US website. Their eldest son has become increasingly estranged from the family ever since he snubbed his father’s 50th birthday, and now, the family fear it’s a final kick in the teeth for the family.
A source told The Sun: ‘This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited. His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that. This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy – and see no way back. Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname – will he revert to Peltz? August 2nd 2025 – is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it.’.
It’s so melodramatic, my god. My sense is that Brooklyn wanted to create some distance from his family because of the way they’ve treated Nicola and the way they’ve disrespected his marriage. David and Victoria were clearly trying to exert control over Brooklyn, and they’ve been convinced that Nicola is just a phase. They’re shocked that Brooklyn is choosing Nicola over them, and that he’s actually holding to promise to go incommunicado. Meanwhile, the Beckham fam (minus Brooklyn) is on vacation and they’re posting a lot of photos. “See, we don’t miss you at all, Brooklyn, aren’t you jealous??”
Photos courtesy of Brooklyn and Nicola’s IG.
I don’t really understand this take. Not inviting your parents to an event like that – isn’t that the kind of decision you make when your parents have made your life a living hell ? Brooklyn has been fully supported by his family in his many ventures (and repeated failures), from his birth. All I see is a spoiled, immature child acting out.
Agreed. If I was his parents, I’d be more concerned with the fact that he’s cozying up to Trump supporters. Which is basically the whole Peltz family.
I think the entire family needs to take this feud off line. No one is coming across as sympathetic.
Look, I said it in the last article about them but there’s immaturity to go around. VB is apparently liking all of her son’s insta pics except for the ones with his wife. That’s also being publicly immature. A lot of people could be playing this cooler for the public so it’s pretty bizarre. I’m looking forward to watching VB’s Netflix doc when it comes out.
Nicola and her family had to be angry that the first wedding had a big focus on Victoria. Regardless of the clear power struggles behind the scenes, the wedding should have been about the bride and groom, not the parents. It’s odd that Marc Anthony called attention to Victoria. Did Marc go rouge? Did David tell Marc to do that? Marc knows how weddings work. It’s very odd. There is a story behind it, something that brewed for months, that drives all of this estrangement.
All of these wealthy people will be fine. Rich or poor, you don’t pull focus from the bride and groom at their own wedding unless that is what they want.
@Christina
How exactly did VB pull focus from the bride at the wedding? Other than Marc Anthony’s remark, which might have just been a mistake on his part and not something orchestrated by VB, what did she do? I genuinely don’t know.
To me it looks like the decision of a person who needs space from their family – and that rarely happens when all is going well. To me it looks like he needs space from them, and it does not matter if they feel like they need to be invited. We all have responsibilities not just rights. It looks to me like they mistreated him and it now backfires. No one takes space without there being a serious issue, and actually we don’t need to suffer just because they are family…. (Spoken by someone who has had to deal with the pain of being mistreated by family, and who appreciates that taking space is healthy…)
And I see a young man who was raised to think a massive sense of entitlement is normal and handed everything on a plate so that his narcissistic parents could look good in the press. With the help of his wife and in-laws he is finally seeing what a controlling nightmare those parents were and continue to be. Good for him for going no contact. Perhaps with therapy he can someday come to a point where he has peace in his life. I have no hope that his parents will ever stop being the massively trashy narcissists they have always been. #teamBrooklyn
I mean I don’t know that the Peltzs were any different than the Beckhams in how they raised Nicola. These are both two people raised in a very privileged world. I’m not debating who are the better human beings here but just the topic of maturity. And there is no morally high ground of maturity happening on the Beckham side of SM. Playing games with insta likes is juvenile and something I would expect from the younger ones. Like everything or nothing, jeez. The Beckhams do have a bigger brand name than the kids so why are they being so obviously messy with it?
I think he might have stepped out of one controlling nightmare and into another one… but he’s a rich white kid named Beckham so I’m not going to waste any time feeling bad for him.
@Meredith, I’m 100% with you on that. His family system is showing itself to be immature and probably codependent, and his wife is definitely immature and has been outed as mean since she was a tween. This is two spoiled, self centered systems fighting each other, with a dimwit in the middle. That’s the only reason we’re hearing about wedding fights three years later, and everything is being re-litigated publicly. Marc Anthony’s comments were made privately at the party and I don’t know how he would be forced by Victoria to talk like that, someone hasn’t let it go. Team no one.
I’m team get yourself together. Don’t be obviously messy on SM or in the tabloids and just do your own personally thirsty things. Cuz they’re all gonna do that anyways. Post pretty dress vow renewals or see how fun family vacay photos and keep it moving. Like everything or don’t like anything to keep it from getting analyzed. It’s not rocket science. But I’m not a pr person so what do I know.
Because they raised him he should allow them to disrespect his wife and their union? He should allow them to smear his wife in tabloids? They ruined his first wedding and his brothers are online calling his wife’s family the c word!!!
I don’t understand a grown man’s family wanting to still exert control over his life. He’s married & is creating his own life. Why should he spend all his spare time with his parents & siblings? That’s weird, he’s married. Let him create a new, independent life.
I actually like this wedding dress.😮😮
Then again, anything that isn’t meringue, or a knock-off Grace Kelly, is a win for me.
I prefer it to the first. More romantic and flowy and I like her better as a brunette. I genuinely do not love a mermaid silhouette.
This is a much better dress.
I can’t wait for the schadenfreude when this goes belly up in a few years.
Nicola is going to dream up a million different ways to be part of the news cycle and, when taking shots at her in-laws stops working, she’ll ditch Brooklyn and hook up with someone from her family’s circle of friends.
That’s the same bs you all said about Meghan.. stop it. Nobody should accept crap from their in-laws.
Just coming here to say I am surprised at how much I like her mother’s wedding dress!
Lol, I skimmed and didn’t realize it was her mom’s. It really is nice.
I like it far more than her first wedding dress. Anyway, this game of media checkmate is getting a little out of control and makes them ALL look even more petty and childish than they already are.
Agree with LeaTheFrench. It must be nice to have the time, energy, and money for a second wedding just because you didn’t like a stray remark at your first wedding. 🤨
The DRAMA! This whole family is really working overtime to get the most coverage.
If the Beckhams were smart they’d shut up about this marriage, they’re only pushing him further into the arms of the Pelz clan. I’m slow so I just put it together that she’s Nelson Pelz’s daughter, and since he’s the drama king of the investment world this all makes perfect sense. A match made in heaven.
Glad to see the Celeb!t€he$ aren’t falling for Brooklyn’s bratty bs. I’ve been married 30 years this fall and my husband and I agreed long ago to never have a vow renewal… everyone we’ve ever known who has done it was divorced within 3 years! These kids don’t know jack about marriage – they are so easily influenced by the celebrity culture they grew up in and believe their own hype. If the Beckhams were smart they would continue to show love and decency toward their idiot son and wait for the inevitable breakup… but they too have their heads up their own arses!
The Peltz family are huge Trump supporters. Nicola’s father – who is a Trump toady- officiated this ceremony. That is really all you need to know about these people.
“Elon is a friend of mine,” Peltz said. He said Musk, together with Peltz’s son Diesel, earlier this spring “had a breakfast at the house, we invited Donald for breakfast, and they sort of reunited again… I hope it’s good, you know. I was a matchmaker.”
“I think the alternative was terrible,” referring to VP Kamala Harris. “The alternative was ridiculous. It was a woman who took no responsibility for the last four years, and I didn’t like the way we were going anyway.”
https://variety.com/2024/biz/news/nelson-peltz-matchmaker-donald-trump-elon-musk-1236209437/
May that dude rot in perpetual hell for bringing Musk into our government.
And yes, it does explain his daughter’s history of treating everyone around her like trash. She grew up with a father just like Trump and she’s his little princess just like Ivanka.
🎯 🎯 🎯
Trump “took no responsibility” for a single thing that he did wrong during his entire first administration. Not Jan 6, not the covid response, not violations of the Hatch Act, not offering Ukraine a quid pro quo, not forcing government workers and diplomats to stay in his raunchy hotels, etc.
Peltz is a putz.
I literally can’t get past “son Diesel.” I wonder if he knows how many red neck dogs I know named diesel, wtf.
He was part of the cabal trying to oust Bob Iger from Disney for making it “too woke”.
Anytime a parent says something regarding the end or the final thing- it makes me incredibly sad.
Even when i was a rude, bitchy, hormonal teen my mom once or twice said to me- i do not always like you, but i always love you.
Life is long.
Hopefully all the Beckhams get past the hurt.
Sometimes space is good, necessary to go further down the path to who you will be.
I don’t think the Beckhams are using those words. That’s the Daily Mail’s hyperbole.
This is what can happen when you disrespect your son’s wife. We went thru this when my daughter got married. They picked on her and then it continued with the in-laws even bashing me & my hubby! We refused to take up arms & now 8 years later my son in law’s mother is pleasant to me while her husband is just barely polite, but I’ll take it. We are grand parents now and it even extended into squabbling over who got more time with the grandkids. They are drama lovers & we are not. I can see Victoria as Queen B and not being able to let go control of things. My son in law even went no communication with his parents for about 3 months. I think Brooklyn & his wife wanted a “do over” wedding with no toxic stuff. I absolutely love her dress.
At first I rolled my eyes because celebs who do vow renewals so early into their marriage end up divorced. See Heidi Klum and Seal who renewed their vows every year for 7 years! So I wouldn’t be surprised if Brooklyn and Nicola end up the same way.
But given all the rumors about how fraught the wedding was, it makes sense if they both wanted to do a redo of something that was maybe very stressful for both of them and to exclude the troublemakers (the Beckhams) from that narrative. It’s a nice memory for both of them and Nicola does look very pretty in her mom’s dress. However, I dunno if we really needed a whole announcement and photos. I hate seeing a family use the press attacking each other. Nicola and Brooklyn could have just done this privately without releasing any pics or maybe released pics much later (like next year on their anniversary or several years later).
I’m sure the Beckhams have their share of issues, but honestly…these two scream thirsty and attention seeking. I have a very hard time believing there isn’t some back and forth going on here. Maybe Victoria is controlling and disrespectful, and Marc Anthony’s comment was definitely wrong, but this feels like…well, there’s first world problems, and then there’s these people, yeah? The type who never really lose, their money makes sure they never will. Only those types think the world needs to be invited into your family drama – or use it for a photo op.
The projections in the comments on the Beckham/Peltz drama are always entertaining.
Agree!
“I am estranged from toxic family, therefore the Beckhams are cruel and toxic.” 🧐
Not from a toxic family so can’t judge, but perhaps those who are can recognize certain behaviors more easily?
I like that dress quite a bit. It’s romantic and flattering.
I hate to see this kind of thing between parents and their adult kids. I imagine the Beckhams are a lot and can be controlling but they seem like they were good parents overall. The other kids are still close to them, from what we can tell.
These two look so utterly vacant in every photo and none of their attention-seeking nonsense gives an impression that is any different.
I don’t think this was a big event for them. It seems more like a small, quiet family celebration of their love after facing a challenge they thought was significant—and coming through it together. It was their way of marking that experience and strengthening their bond. I don’t believe it was a planned, large celebration. Most likely, it was just a simple family gathering without any outsiders. Her father officiated, and she didn’t even buy anything new—she wore a dress that holds sentimental value.
I’d agree with this, especially if she wanted something with her parents playing a large role. EXCEPT, why make it a big, splashy PR roll out?
Coordinating a full-blown photo shoot and exclusive with People isn’t a “small, quiet family celebration.” There’s a lot of work in that before, during, and after. I’m sure she wanted to wear her mom’s dress without all the Posh drama, but keep it to yourself if you’re truly doing it for yourself.
The Mark Anthony comment gets brough up a lot, but it’s such an unfair data point. I highly doubt Victoria told him to say it, so why doesn’t HE get the heat for being obtuse, tone deaf, or just plain stupid. Victoria seems to have a catty/controlling streak, but that reception comment shouldn’t be on her.