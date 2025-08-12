The documentary ‘Prince Harry: My Terrible Year’ is full of gaslighting royalists

Sometimes, I think the unofficial motto of the UK is “misery loves company.” Not just that, but it feels like people over there enjoy projecting their misery onto other people. People who live in Montecito, California, for example. I won’t pretend that some awful things have happened to Prince Harry in recent months and recent years, but I find it ridiculous that a British channel put together a documentary called Prince Harry: My Terrible Year. With that kind of title, you would think that Harry had given an interview where he actually said the words “I’ve had a terrible year.” You would be wrong. Instead, the documentary filmmakers got various royalists to sit on camera and royalsplain how Harry is having a “terrible year,” while they blame him for complaining about his terrible year, something which he has not done. The big headline is that QEII’s former press secretary said bitchy words about Harry.

Prince Harry needs to stop painting himself as a victim because the public have had enough of hearing ‘how awful his life is’, a long serving aide to Queen Elizabeth II has warned. Ailsa Anderson was at the Queen’s side for 12 years as her press secretary and worked ‘very closely’ with Her Majesty’s grandson before he met Meghan Markle. Speaking to a new documentary about Harry’s ‘terrible’ 2025, Ms Anderson has said he is a ‘very warm, engaging and kind person’ who has lost his way and needs to shed his victim mentality. In a message directed at the Duke of Sussex she said: ‘Stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece, start writing your own script. I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is’. Ailsa, who worked for the Queen between 2001 and 2013, says that the exiled prince is ‘too impulsive’ and has also unwisely made public private matters about his family, including King Charles’ health. She said: ‘I think trust is paramount in every walk of life, if you can’t trust your family, who can you trust?’. Charles and William will fear that if they were to welcome Harry back, ‘private information would then be leaked’, she said. Channel 5’s documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year was broadcast on Saturday night. On it experts have suggested that they believe that Harry does want reconciliation with his family but his ‘ego’ is in the way. Psychotherapist Emma Reed Turrell said: ‘Reconciliation is absolutely possible with moments of accountability and responsibility on both sides.’ She said in a message for Harry: ‘Stick a pin in your ego for a moment and focus not on being right, but being in a relationship. There needs to be forgiveness on both sides.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Gaslighting on a horrific scale: “If you can’t trust your family, who can you trust?” In fact, Harry does not trust his birth family and he has ample reason for that distrust. He doesn’t trust his violent, temperamental, wrathful and enraged brother. He doesn’t trust his weak, horrible father. He doesn’t trust his terrible stepmother or all of her contacts in the press.

“I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is…” Other than his press during the Invictus Games, Harry has only given one interview about his family this year, correct? That interview was right after the High Court basically said that the Windsors and the Met Police don’t have to protect Harry at all if they don’t want to. In that interview, Harry spoke of an “establishment stitch-up” but he also spoke about how he simply wants to be able to speak to his cancer-ridden father. He wasn’t complaining about “the world is against me,” he was being quite specific about the British establishment lining up to purposefully put him in mortal danger if and when he visits the UK. Anyway, this whole thing is such a farce.