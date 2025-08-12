JD Vance took an 18-vehicle motorcade to a 3-hour trip to a Cotswolds farm shop

JD Vance and his family are still in Cotswolds, England. They’re renting a £8000-a-week manor home, and Vance is taking a few meetings with various British officials. Basically, a taxpayer-funded jaunt to the English countryside. There are so many different criticisms to lodge against Vance, but few people are making those arguments. For one, why does this disgusting man need so many wasteful taxpayer-funded holidays? Two, why does he hate America so much that he has to vacation abroad? Three, why is he determined to be an Idiot Abroad and invite such controversy in another country? Speaking of, Vance is really disrupting the quiet peace of Cotswolds every day:

JD Vance is still causing chaos abroad, this time during a visit to a Cotswolds farm shop — known as one of the poshest of its kind in the United Kingdom. The vice president rolled into Daylesford Organic, a shop situated on 3,500 acres of farmland, in an 18-vehicle motorcade on Monday, The Daily Mail reported. He was entertained in the store for around three hours by billionaire conservative donor Lord Antony Bamford, husband of Lady Carole, the founder and operator of the establishment. The Bamfords are no strangers to controversial company—Daylesford House also hosted Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash in 2022. The shop has previously made noise for its outlandishly expensive items — including a wicker-style blanket basket on sale for over $1,000. Vance, however, was more interested in the bread counter, where he was reportedly seen tasting samples. Locals, meanwhile, were left to face two road and three public footpath closures, security checkpoints and sniffer dogs during his visit, according to the Mail. Vance thundered into the Cotswolds this weekend with his wife and three children, transforming the area into a fortress swarming with armed British police and plainclothes U.S. Secret Service officials. The vice president and his family are in the area for a not-so-quiet getaway. Frustrations began on Saturday when roads were closed, and locals trying to access the hamlet were subject to ID checks. Large vehicles belonging to either the British police or their American counterparts shattered the countryside’s calm when they started rattling around the usually quiet roads near the 18th-century Manor House, where the Vances are staying.

An 18-vehicle motorcade? For Dopey? Really? This is such an embarrassment. It’s been embarrassing this whole time, but it’s extra-cringey when Trump and Vance pull this sh-t abroad. I should note that Vance has already tried to go on vacation within America, and he’s been met with hecklers and protests. That’s probably why he decided to be a nuisance in England.

Meanwhile, he told a MAGA podcast that his family “wants to go to Hawaii at some point in the next couple years…Hopefully, we can find some excuses [as] vice president of the United States to go to Hawaii. Kamala Harris went to Hawaii, so we should be able to find some excuse to go to Hawaii.” Kamala went to Hawaii last year, after she lost the election. Barack Obama’s family took annual vacations in Hawaii too, because President Obama was FROM Hawaii and he still has family and friends there. Why aren’t the Vances vacationing in Ohio, where Vance is from?