JD Vance took an 18-vehicle motorcade to a 3-hour trip to a Cotswolds farm shop

JD Vance and his family are still in Cotswolds, England. They’re renting a £8000-a-week manor home, and Vance is taking a few meetings with various British officials. Basically, a taxpayer-funded jaunt to the English countryside. There are so many different criticisms to lodge against Vance, but few people are making those arguments. For one, why does this disgusting man need so many wasteful taxpayer-funded holidays? Two, why does he hate America so much that he has to vacation abroad? Three, why is he determined to be an Idiot Abroad and invite such controversy in another country? Speaking of, Vance is really disrupting the quiet peace of Cotswolds every day:
JD Vance is still causing chaos abroad, this time during a visit to a Cotswolds farm shop — known as one of the poshest of its kind in the United Kingdom. The vice president rolled into Daylesford Organic, a shop situated on 3,500 acres of farmland, in an 18-vehicle motorcade on Monday, The Daily Mail reported.
He was entertained in the store for around three hours by billionaire conservative donor Lord Antony Bamford, husband of Lady Carole, the founder and operator of the establishment. The Bamfords are no strangers to controversial company—Daylesford House also hosted Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash in 2022.
The shop has previously made noise for its outlandishly expensive items — including a wicker-style blanket basket on sale for over $1,000. Vance, however, was more interested in the bread counter, where he was reportedly seen tasting samples.
Locals, meanwhile, were left to face two road and three public footpath closures, security checkpoints and sniffer dogs during his visit, according to the Mail.
Vance thundered into the Cotswolds this weekend with his wife and three children, transforming the area into a fortress swarming with armed British police and plainclothes U.S. Secret Service officials. The vice president and his family are in the area for a not-so-quiet getaway. Frustrations began on Saturday when roads were closed, and locals trying to access the hamlet were subject to ID checks. Large vehicles belonging to either the British police or their American counterparts shattered the countryside’s calm when they started rattling around the usually quiet roads near the 18th-century Manor House, where the Vances are staying.
An 18-vehicle motorcade? For Dopey? Really? This is such an embarrassment. It’s been embarrassing this whole time, but it’s extra-cringey when Trump and Vance pull this sh-t abroad. I should note that Vance has already tried to go on vacation within America, and he’s been met with hecklers and protests. That’s probably why he decided to be a nuisance in England.
Meanwhile, he told a MAGA podcast that his family “wants to go to Hawaii at some point in the next couple years…Hopefully, we can find some excuses [as] vice president of the United States to go to Hawaii. Kamala Harris went to Hawaii, so we should be able to find some excuse to go to Hawaii.” Kamala went to Hawaii last year, after she lost the election. Barack Obama’s family took annual vacations in Hawaii too, because President Obama was FROM Hawaii and he still has family and friends there. Why aren’t the Vances vacationing in Ohio, where Vance is from?
The stupid s**t that comes out of this mfer’s mouth.
😂 Right? Does he do any legit work or are we just paying him to sight-see?
1) he really gives the game away with the whole “kamala harris went to hawaii” bit. JD Vance cannot stand that a Black woman has done anything that he hasn’t. he thinks he “deserves” a trip to Hawaii because she went there (and I’m sure it wasn’t taxpayer funded, besides her security.)
2) my parents live in a small town where Cheney and Rumsfeld used to have summer homes. they didn’t cause this much commotion – and this town has pretty much one main road in (there are side roads but they dont all connect and aren’t going to get you where you need to go because there are so many rivers and creeks cutting it off.) People knew they were there because there WERE motorcades but not 18 vehicle motorcades – usually 3-4 vehicles.
This! My family would spend part of our summer vacation in Kennebunkport and the road to Walker’s Point (the Bush family home) would have extra security you could still drive down it and the whole town didn’t shut down for a convoy every time Bush Sr or Jr wanted to head out.
Yes! We live not far from Walker’s point in Maine, where the Bush summer place is…and neither one has caused such chaos here, even when making appearances at Memorial Day parades or fundraisers.
It’s amazing how his conclusion to being universally reviled is MOAR SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION and not just trying to be less of a raging asshole. He’s a fucking coward or he knows how much people hate him–or both.
where is DOGE?
Yes! Vance is right out there making it easy for them! ‘Got to find some sort of excuse to go to Hawaii’, like he found to go to the Cotswolds, to Montana, etc., etc., etc. This man vacations more than the Kate & William! And that’s saying something!!
As for Hawaii, dude, no, you’d hate it here. We have rainbows everywhere & you MAGAts hate rainbows, remember? We’ve got them in the sky, in our school mascots, on signs, even on our license plates & drivers licenses!! And when Obama & his family visited we didn’t have any 18-car motorcades, either. Obama knows Hawaii & knows what that sort of thing would do here (these are small islands, not a lot of alternate routes to go anywhere) & how it would play (basically, Hawaiians can be a tough crowd).
On the other hand, it would be nice to flip off Vance to his face. His stupid, smug, fat face. 😈
Where are the people who were up in arms when VP Harris bought expensive cookware in France? They are fine with this dimwit spending taxpayer money to run off to the UK I guess. And you’re right Kaiser, he should be off celebrating his fake hillbilly roots in Ohio instead of annoying the folks in the UK.
We don’t want him in Ohio. Good lord he did vacation here this summer and had his flunkies raise the water level of the Little Miami River so he could kayak. Just think of the environmental damage he did from one two week vacation. It is so embarrassing to live in a state where gerrymandering meant the fundamental and conservative Christians who voted for this guy outvoted sane and reasonable people.
Check out Gym Jordan’s gerrymandered territory. They had to go around Findlay, OH to get him elected. Of course the red neck idiots in Lima are all in for Jordan.
Gym Jordan, who stood idly by while the Dr. at Larkin’s molested a bunch of young college boys.
Is it just me or is he getting uglier by the day? I know it’s petty and irrelevant to his evilness, but just in the 6-7 months since the inauguration, his hairline is noticeably receding and his face is visibly bloating.
It’s not just you @fancypants I’ve been thinking the same thing Vance is Dorian Gray’s portrait irl. Has south park addressed the VP yet?
They have. Vance was portrayed as like, Trump’s fat-faced little sex gofer, and at one point offered to lube up Satan for Trump to…well, you can guess.
And now of course he’s doing that thing where he pretends to be in on the joke.
Those of us who grew up watching Fantasy Island on ABC in the 70s immediately clocked Vance as the diminutive Tattoo “De plane, boss, de plane!” for SouthParks recent parody of the show. It’s on YT.
.
I’m not convinced Vance was all good humor in his “I’ve arrived” reaction on SM.
His face is getting fatter somehow…every time I hear him talk I just hear the South Park rendition. He is such a smug, unlikeable charisma vacuum, this one.
@fancypants – frequently high profile jobs age quicker because of the relentless stress and crazy hours. Weight is easily gained unless you purposely make a point of countering it with a vigourous excersie and diet regime, due to access. You’re always places where you’re offered refreshments and youll likely have a professional chef availed to you (courtesy of the taxpayers).
He’s greedy and entitled, so he’ll just eat himself into another pant size because he has FOMO. Rather than looking after himself.
But Trump hates fat people, except himself, of course.
I love watching him get fatter. He’s a greedy glutton and I can’t wait to see him really expand. Like how he looked in college and law school photos.
His looks are deteriorating. Vance is an empty vessels with inadequate knowledge or substance. He contributes little. Deep down he a hollow empty shell. What man would affiliate himself to a cult such as the MAGA cult who belittles his wife because of her ethnicity. Never mind that Trump said Usha Vance is smarter than him. Trump cultists had made horrible racial slurs to describe Usha Vance, a Yale educated lawyer, American woman of South Asian descent, with two well educated parents.
Maybe that’s why he’s in the Cotswolds. Kamala Harris was there just last month for Eve Jobs’ wedding to a Brit. But I haven’t heard that either she or the entire wedding caused this much disruption. Of course, it’s possible that the locals were just happier to see her than they are to host this freak.
@brassy rebel the guardian reported on the Dance against Vance protest including this sign, Vance’s Netflix password is “password” no notes amazing! https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/aug/12/cotswolds-residents-protest-against-jd-vance-visit-charlbury#img-2
Didn’t he just go to Ohio to kayak and had the the river level raised? Wherever he goes he causes chaos.
Yes, and the only thing higher than the river level was the level of entitlement!
I have answers to your questions!
1. He can take so many vacations because he is an old school VP with barely anything to do. The Mango Menace doesn’t seem to delegate to anyone much less this clown. The taxpayers pay for this because that is how this dumpster fire of an administration rolls.
2. It isn’t that he hates America, America ( even Maggats) hates him. For example his Vermont ski trip.
3. He can’t help being an idiot because he is an idiot 24/7. He is after all the man whose very presence killed Pope Francis.
😉. Thank you, Nancy!
One correction: Maggats do NOT hate him. They’ve been trained to rally around him for his eventual presidency. The impression that they hate him is a left over from the campaign trail where they were at most indifferent to him. They have been course corrected since then. He has their full support.
If everyone knows where he and his family is at, how is that safe? No one ever knew when Bush was at his Texas ranch even though he flew into an Army fort full of 80,000 soldiers surrounded by 3 towns full of alert military families. I guess Vance cares more about PR than his kids.
Pudgy Vance should probably avoid the bread counter lest he wind up a lardass like his boss. Also, 18 vehicles? Someone tell this moron he’s not that important.
You just know he ate every sample offered and then some. Greedy couch effer.
Didn’t piss so many people off he wouldn’t need so much security.
Gee, I bet they just love him. For all the bitchin’ and moanin’he did about how horrible our foreign allies are I am shocked he would go to England for a vacation. I have a dream that they detain our Felon in Chief at the airport when he goes to England if he hasn’t croaked by then.
I do feel sorry for Vance’s kids. They are now living in a terrifying world where the two people who are supposed to shelter you from chaos have now brought it home.
Oh puleeze. I feel sorry for the Americans having their rights trampled on a daily basis. The kids will grow to be entitled brats from an entitled family. Oh boo hoo.
Oh wow yeah what a Man of The People, going to some fucking organic farm that sells $300 tablecloths while staying in a $11,000 per week manor–all on the taxpayer dime. It’s crazy how quickly he shed the Poor Appalachian Country Boy image in favor of Rich Yale Grad Republican.
He always was such a fucking fraud.
Nailed it.
I’m guessing Hawaii really, really doesn’t want him there. Things are expensive for actual Hawaiians — they don’t need this jackass inconveniencing them.
They have to deal with enough tourists as it is, tramping all over their fragile ecosystem.
That is correct. We don’t want him. I’m still pissed off that Hegseth made it in & out without me having the opportunity to throw rotten tomatoes at him. Actually, rotten mangoes would have been better, plenty of those around. An homage to his boss, as well. 😉😈
He is in England a long time for a VP of the U.S. Word in some circles is that he is making back deals with the Theil wing of the Trump coalition. The Wall St Journal just published an article saying that Vance and Rubio are the heir apparents, but that’s not what Bannon and the evangelicals seem to want. There are the Evangelical/project 2025 people, the Theil-Musk wing, and the Bannon-“patriots” wing. They all have different agendas, and the people closest to Trump have his ear. Vance is literally far away. I haven’t heard if Vance met with Murdoch on Trump’s behalf or on his own. Even if he was sent by Trump, he may have said things that make it necessary for him to be far away from Washington right now.
The thing no one is mentioning at all, is if he is making the ten mile trip to Highgrove for any off the record meeting.
Did he really go all the way to the Cotswolds just to visit a farm shop and have a photo op with Lammy? I very much doubt it.
But keeping the RF personally involved in plans with Russia. That I can believe.
Maybe he was looking to recreate the William & Fake Kate at the farm shop video?
The RF is in bed with the Saudi’s. They want the green. Preferably in bags or suitcases thank you very much. Pegs is the fool dumb enough to want to meet with Vance. Charles is most likely horrified Vance married a women whose family comes from India. I’m sure he doesn’t want her in his home. Racism drives King fuck a duck.
He can stay the hell out of Ohio too. We don’t want him here.
That POS and his motorcade were driving on the wrong side of the road too – a danger to everyone there. F*****g clown