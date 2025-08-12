Now they’re begging Duchess Meghan to do or say something about Sentebale

Over the weekend, the Mail “exclusively” reported that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso plan to work together and possibly launch a new charity in Lesotho, one which would serve the same community which was originally served by Sentebale. Specifically, Harry wants to keep working on issues around HIV in Lesotho. Well, after the Mail reported that, Harry’s spokesperson made a statement:

A spokesman for the Duke of ­Sussex said: “The Duke remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and ­Botswana, nearly 20 years ago. In what form that support takes, no decisions have been made. All ­options remain on the table; whether that be starting a new charity or working to support pre-existing charities operating in the same sector in the region.”

[Via The Times]

I don’t really have a problem with “all options are being explored,” but here’s my thing – is this a new exploration following the Charity Commission’s report last week? Because Harry should have started exploring his options and making contingency plans back in March. He didn’t really think the Charity Commission would take any of this seriously, did he? A British organization with connections to royalty? Investigating a hostile takeover conducted by people allied with Prince William? Did he think that it was possible that Sophie Chandauka could still get pushed out? If he believed that was possible, it was a bad move to just demand action from the Charity Commission. I genuinely wish he would pursue legal action (and possibly criminal action) against Chandauka.

What else? The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths had the breaking news that the Duchess of Sussex probably wouldn’t be part of a new charity based in Lesotho. Griffiths told GB News: “They are genuinely still in the talking stages [of creating a new charity]. I think a new charity would be a great idea, but what I do know is that I don’t think Meghan would be involved. I think Harry would want it to be his own thing with Prince Seeiso.” Why would anyone think that Meghan would be or should be involved?

And finally, someone named Dr. Max Pemberton is huffing and puffing about Meghan not issuing a public statement about Sentebale. Why would she, when Sophie Chandauka has directly targeted Meghan and accused Meghan of pushing into…her husband’s charity polo match. They’ve been trying to drag Meghan into this drama for months and she’s just protecting her peace and supporting her husband behind the scenes.