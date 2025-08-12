Now they’re begging Duchess Meghan to do or say something about Sentebale

Over the weekend, the Mail “exclusively” reported that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso plan to work together and possibly launch a new charity in Lesotho, one which would serve the same community which was originally served by Sentebale. Specifically, Harry wants to keep working on issues around HIV in Lesotho. Well, after the Mail reported that, Harry’s spokesperson made a statement:
A spokesman for the Duke of Sussex said: “The Duke remains absolutely committed to continuing the work he started, supporting the children and young people of Lesotho and Botswana, nearly 20 years ago. In what form that support takes, no decisions have been made. All options remain on the table; whether that be starting a new charity or working to support pre-existing charities operating in the same sector in the region.”
I don’t really have a problem with “all options are being explored,” but here’s my thing – is this a new exploration following the Charity Commission’s report last week? Because Harry should have started exploring his options and making contingency plans back in March. He didn’t really think the Charity Commission would take any of this seriously, did he? A British organization with connections to royalty? Investigating a hostile takeover conducted by people allied with Prince William? Did he think that it was possible that Sophie Chandauka could still get pushed out? If he believed that was possible, it was a bad move to just demand action from the Charity Commission. I genuinely wish he would pursue legal action (and possibly criminal action) against Chandauka.
What else? The Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths had the breaking news that the Duchess of Sussex probably wouldn’t be part of a new charity based in Lesotho. Griffiths told GB News: “They are genuinely still in the talking stages [of creating a new charity]. I think a new charity would be a great idea, but what I do know is that I don’t think Meghan would be involved. I think Harry would want it to be his own thing with Prince Seeiso.” Why would anyone think that Meghan would be or should be involved?
And finally, someone named Dr. Max Pemberton is huffing and puffing about Meghan not issuing a public statement about Sentebale. Why would she, when Sophie Chandauka has directly targeted Meghan and accused Meghan of pushing into…her husband’s charity polo match. They’ve been trying to drag Meghan into this drama for months and she’s just protecting her peace and supporting her husband behind the scenes.
Glad to see Harry expand to Botswana. The only exposure I have to Botswana is No.1 Ladies Detective Agency.
So looking forward to more Southern Africa initiatives Harry!
I wouldn’t mind if they keep doing a polo tournament to raise funds. It’s been an effective tool. The world does not revolve around narcissistic destroyers.
The expansion to Botswana is not a new thing. Sentebale was working in Botswana for quite few years now.
@Blogger
Sentebale started in Lesotho in 2006. The charity expanded its operations into Botswana in 2016.
Agree with you about the polo — it’s just infuriating if they have to scrap all the connections and publicity they built up around the Sentebale Cup and start from scratch.
Love that book series!!!
They made a terrific TV series based on the books years ago. Not sure how many seasons it lasted but I really enjoyed it. It’s available on Amazon Prime now.
They badly want to drag Meghan into this mess and it hurts them that they can’t. That’s why they want her to make a statement.
They want to make it into a fight between two women. That is their misogynistic way of reporting things. Like trying to make Will and Harry falling out all about Kate and Meghan. That they could have two WOC to portray this way likely makes them even more excited.
That’s exactly what they want. I’m expecting a televised sit down interview with Sophie the snake any day now.
Camilla’s nephew is on the board of the Charity Commission so that explains a lot.
Harry and Meghan are in the habit of working behind the scene and announce when they are ready. Their reflection and action plan is probably more advanced than everybody think.
@July
Precisely! Anyone who pays attention to H&M KNOWS that when you see their project, it is a done deal being unveiled.
So when I see a statement like this;
“I don’t really have a problem with “all options are being explored,” but here’s my thing – is this a new exploration following the Charity Commission’s report last week? Because Harry should have started exploring his options and making contingency plans back in March….” ………………………………..I HAVE TO LARF.
ALSO: Prince Harry, as recently as Nov/Dec 2024 at that NY summit, told a global audience that HE WILL NOT BE STARTING ANY NEW CHARITIES!!! He said his M-O going forward will be (and here I paraphrase): more like the business model he uses in Travalyst i:e public/private partnerships.
Harry doesn’t have to start any new charities – he already has Archewell.
Meghan doesn’t have to say a word and I don’t think she will say a word. Sophie wishes though.
The royals are so DESPERATE for a win LOL. Neither the present day or the historical record will show that Harry meeting Meghan hurt him in any way. There is plenty of evidence that shows that Meghan saved Harry from an emotionally and financially abusive situation and that his life is much better now. Not only did Meghan save Harry and upgrade his life in everyway but she did it in the face of horrific abuse that Harry’s family unleashed on her. They are still trying to bully and harass her to this day but fortunately they are an ocean away now.
Both Harry and Meghan fought for a better life for themselves and their children and they got it. The royals continue to marinate in their own toxicity and try using anything and everything to justify their treatment of Harry and what they did and continue to do to Meghan. Unfortunately for them it doesn’t matter how many times they try to gaslight the public into thinking Meghan’s involvement in Harry’s life hurt him. People have eyes and ears and they see Harry glowing and saying he loves his life now.
Whether its Sentebale today or something else tomorrow Harry will never allow himself or his work to be a stick that is used to beat Meghan. Its Harry’s dad and his brother that allow their wives to get beat up in the press to protect themselves from bad press.
I think Harry still believes in institutional checks and balances. I would love to know what Prince Seeiso really thinks. He’s always seemed to be more clear eyed about the Brits.
Heck, in March I still believed in institutional checks and balances before *gestures around me*
They are moving forward and that’s what matters. I am sure their mothers would be proud.
It’s been fewer than 6 months since a charity he started 20+ years ago was thrown into turmoil and he was forced out. Perhaps instead of immediately exploring options he chose to…grieve, continue living life, and make decisions later about what he wants to do with his charitable endeavors in Lesotho.
Agree. Also Harry can’t do anything without Prince Sessio’s agreement. The whole framing around this is bizarre. He wanted to get rid of Sophie and get the Board back. I would have waited too.
.Michelle Obama says when they go low you go higher so Meghan is wisely saying nothing publicly. Maybe Sophie can be the star attraction when Will hosts and plays in a Senteble Polo match.? If she wants a cat fight with a royal wife then Sophie can always shove Kate out of the way if she dares to present her own husband with the cup!
Wouldn’t the British media and People magazine rub their hands together with glee if they could maneuver two women of color into a public verbal cat fight!
Also Meghan has never been involved with this charity. Why Sophie looked like an idiot for trying to deflect and blame Meghan for the charities woes.
Charlotte said , one thing she does know is that she doesn’t think that Meghan would want to be involved in Harry charity. So which one is it Charlotte Ms know it all – but still know nothing at all? Do you know or don’t you? These tabloids writers and royal experts are all full of shit and no nothing period.
Yes, this is tabloid-speak for, “The one thing I know is that I have an opinion.”
I noticed that too. “What I know is what I think”. it’s like ….DUH…!!!
Yeah, said the same thing below before reading through all the comments (when will I ever learn? 🙄). Try that kind of phrasing in an high school writing course & you’ll get red marks all over your paper.
Why are they trying to frame this as some sort of thing? She wasn’t on the board at Sentabale. She’s not on the Invictus or Travalyst board, he doesn’t to my knowledge have a position at As Ever, why would this be different? They have Archewell to do things jointly.
Does the media think it’s odd for a husband and wife to do things separately? Even in the BRF they don’t share all patronages with each other.They always describe things with the Sussey as bizarre that are normal.
And, I don’t know if they just have a truly archaic point of view, or if they’re trying to plant seeds that there’s something bizarre about a husband and wife not working together on everything that they do.
As far as what Harry is doing or not doing in regards to his other options, they probably don’t want it to play out in the press for obvious reasons. One, because sabotage is a real threat, but also there are still legal limitations to what they can and can’t do. So, we could suggest that he sues and all this other stuff but is there any actual legal grounds for it? Something being ethically and morally repugnant and being illegal aren’t the same thing. The fact that she’s still installed as the chair would leave me to believe that there’s very limited actions that they can take legally because of how the role is defined. Something I’m sure she was quite aware of, because this seems to be a pattern for her.
I mean, Camilla is on an entire yacht for who knows how long with every member of her family and ex-husband WITHOUT Charles and the rota have buried their head in the sand about that.
But let Harry travel to a live minefield and walk it without using his wife and kids as sweeps, and it’s DIVORCE CITY. So.
As I said yesterday Charlotte Griffiths knows absolutely nothing about what Harry and Seeiso are going to do. I don’t have a problem with them taking their time before deciding on their next move. I’m not getting why the British press want Meghan to say something or get involved didn’t they attack her for going to the Polo match?
The BM knows that Meghan got the best of them in her business ventures. God forbid they should publicly acknowledge that with the same energy they used in (wrongly) predicting an end to the Netflix partnership. So, instead, they are trying to downplay the positive aspects of Meghan’s renewed deals and upcoming projects, while also trying to drag her into the Sentebale mess — just so that they can develop another more negative storyline stating, “Not everything is going well for Meghan. Look at this!”
To attack a wife for going to a match in which her husband is playing is weird.
It’s extra weird because the Netflix show H&M were producing was being filmed at the match that day. So, why wouldn’t Meghan be there for her own show?
That is because Chandouka wanted to be Meghan. She was jealous of Meghan and resented Meghan’s presence at the last Polo match.
Agree with a poster on this site. Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are probably strategizing or have a new charity in mind. Time will tell. This griffin woman knows nothing and just throwing mess out to see what sticks. Pretty sure behind the scenes Meghan is helping her husband cross all the T’s and dot all the i’s on whatever charity he is developing. I wish both Prince’s well
If Harry chooses to work something out through Archewell, then Meghan would be involved. But, really, what does it matter if she is or she isn’t?
🤦♀️ What kind of wishy washy sentence is this–‘…what I do know is that I don’t think Meghan…’ ?!
‘What I do know is that I don’t think’????? Oh, lady, yeah, I do know that you don’t think.
Knowing and thinking sounds like everything I know…I learned. Babbling to fill in the spaces of no news to share.