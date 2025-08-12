Jennifer Aniston on the uncool Bermuda triangle: ‘It was such juicy reading for people’

Twenty years ago exactly, Jennifer Aniston gave her first post-divorce, post-Brad Pitt interview to Vanity Fair. It was for VF’s September 2005 issue. That interview is gossip history, it’s part of the gossip sacred texts, and it jump-started the larger “uncool Bermuda Triangle” storyline which dominated the tabloids and gossip blogs for more than a decade. Twenty years later, and Jennifer is still here. This is actually her first VF cover since the 2005 one. She’s currently promoting The Morning Show and her life in her 50s, surrounded by longtime friends and chosen family, and on the cusp of a new love with Jim Curtis (while Curtis is referenced in this piece, she doesn’t say much about him). You can read the full VF piece here. Some highlights:
On fame: She views paparazzi when she’s working as “almost an embarrassment, to be honest.” Aniston’s celebrity, as gravity-pulling as it can be, has never defined her: “I’ve always been more into metaphysical things and ‘What if there’s something bigger out there than all of us?’ ” She’s learned not to put everything at the altar of fame. “It’s not real,” she tells me. “My interests are other than that.”
The goddess circle: “That opened me up to the importance of women in each other’s lives and how important it is to support and hold each other up when so many want to tear each other down.”
She considers Gwyneth Paltrow a close friend now: While discussing the genesis of her and Paltrow’s relationship, Aniston says, “Ironically, I went to her and Brad’s engagement party,” meaning Pitt, the man who proposed to them both. Aniston and Paltrow’s friendship outlasted both women’s Pitt chapters, but I can’t help but ask, do they ever talk about Pitt? “Oh, of course… How can we not? We’re girls.” But they trade wellness intel more than gossip. “We’re always swapping advice—‘What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?’ ”
On her infamous 2005 VF profile: “I haven’t looked at that article in forever. I just remember the experience of doing it—which was kind of jarring. It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs.” (She’ll write a memoir, she says, “when I have more to memoir.”) “Journalism back then felt more like a form of a sport. There’s obviously some PTSD we all have, which is why these scare me”—she means interviews—“How are they going to misinterpret my words or take something out of context? And one line nowadays…”
On the uncool Bermuda triangle of it all: Aniston calls that era of her tabloid life “the love triangle” and details her survival approach: “Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl…. It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids. It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally. They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down… I didn’t have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by it. We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are. They think, You signed up for it, so you take it. But we really didn’t sign up for that.”
Whether Jon Hamm’s TMS character is reminiscent of Elon Musk: She swats away the comparison, in part because “I don’t find him desirable in any way or shape.”
The comeback of ‘90s fashion: “I celebrate the ’90s coming back. Except for those narrow sunglasses and the really thin eyebrows. I love vintage clothes from the decade. They fit me so well.”
She’s not a nepo baby: Her father did not find steady onscreen success until the ’80s. At times he couldn’t pay the mortgage without help, according to the 1999 memoir by Aniston’s mother. While discussing her good fortune, Aniston says, “Listen, I am so grateful. I came from nothing. We were broke. There’s no nepo baby here.”
On Matthew Perry’ 2023 death: “We did everything we could when we could… But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight. As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”
There are lots of quotes from her celebrity friends, like Sandra Bullock and Jason Bateman, and she seems like she still has the same core group of besties which she had in the 1990s. I actually see her point about how she’s not really a nepo baby because her family was so broke. Yeah, her father was on a successful soap opera, but it’s not like she was booking jobs off of that. As for her retrospect about the Bermuda triangle era… “They think, You signed up for it, so you take it. But we really didn’t sign up for that.” I get that and it absolutely got crazy, and no, she didn’t sign up for that. But she did play some of those tabloid games. It was a long time ago and I get that she was taking it personally (as she says) and just trying to cope. But I remember!
What Brad and Angie did was in fact uncool. He did cheat and Angie got involved with a married man (wasn’t even a first for Angie if I’m not mistaken) So what if Aniston took a few potshots at them.
I think, Jennifer was very classy for someone who got cheated on so publicly. She was already a big target of tabloids, but after her divorce, it was really intolerable. Especially after Brad’s PR was spreading lies about how Jennifer didn’t want children, so he had to go to another woman.
The children thing is really awful based on JA’s comments last year or two years ago, that implied she always wanted children and couldn’t have them. If BP knew about that and was spreading those rumors anyway……well are we that surprised at this point?
Not being ready to have kids and not wanting kids are two different things. I side eye famous men who constantly pressuring their famous wives to have kids when they are at the height of their career.
Snort, Jennifer is a hypocrite which is why people can’t stand her. Jennifer cheated with Matt LeBlanc while married to Brad. Matt’s own father confessed that and there was a picture of them kissing on the street.
Plus Jennifer cheated with Justin while he was in a longtime relationship with Heidi. Jennifer was way worse than Angelina ever was.
Exactly! The difference is Angelina is world famous and her name can always sell compare to Justin Theroux.
Also, being one of world’s most recognizable women is an easy target from others.
How bizarre to drag Diana into this. There were two (unproven physical affairs) of Di with married men. One was her bodyguard (thrown together a lot so developed an attachment) and one was a rugby star who claimed after her death (when obviously she couldn’t refute) that they were more than friends. How do you get ALWAYS from that?
Yeah, its the one piece of insider gossip i’ve had in my life (that and Meghan returning to instagram, lol.)
It was one of the most public cheating scandals in celeb history so i dont really blame her for taking a few shots.
I know people on here love Angelina but we also now all hate Brad so I hope between those two things people can admit what a shitty situation it was for Jennifer Aniston. and if she did play a few tabloid games – ummm so did Pitt and Jolie. It was a crazy back and forth.
Aniston seems to miss out the fact she did the EXACT same thing. Went to work on Wunderlust and got with Threoux while he was with Heidi Bivens. They paraded around town while heidi had to move out of her shared home with Justin. All her ‘goddess circle have been with taken men, so she is a hypocrite. She played the tabloid game for years with her publicist Stephen Huvane. She and her friends are middle aged mean girls who gossip, complain and snide.
Unless you were there, you very well may be mistaken. We do not know for a fact.
People here acting like they know these folks personally 👀
The irony of recent Paltrow book reminding she dismissed Aniston as “that TV girl” and trashed Pitt’s taste in women, during her peak jealousy/mean girl stage, and now they’re friends that gossip about their mutual ex is stuff even Aaron Spelling would have balked at. 😉😉😉
Knowing both – especially Paltrow – I’m 100% sure Jolie is also a part of their conversations, and not at all positive.😮💨
She certainly has the right to continue to discuss the Brangelina affair but Pitt is a documented wife and child beater.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯… I like Jen. What can I say? While Angie *was* kind of skanky then, I think she’s “redeemed” herself, by the way she’s protected her kids, her humanitarian work… Look, people do change, and if we’re lucky, as we age, we gain wisdom and grow with that change. Hell, even Gwynnie, as much as I dislike her, has shown some growth. Some people (*cough*Pitt* cough) never do, and remain locked in their personal pity party and *never* change.
I’m totally looking forward to TMS airing next month! I’m going to have to rewatch the last season again to refresh myself. I *hate* that it takes streamers so long between seasons!!
ETA: I WANT that cropped blazer!! If anyone knows the deets, please LMK!!
I’m not sure why but I get the impression she forgave Brad but still holds a deep grudge against AJ.
Because you’re probably correct.👍👍
Aniston went on Howard Stern 2 years ago and publicly declared she and Pitt were buddies.
She was key to his 2019 Oscar campaign and still likes Insta pictures of him to this day.
NO judgement on my end. We all navigate life and paths differently.
Aniston went through a dehumanising experience, yet was relatively classy about it considering she could have been 10 times more venomous.
( It helps that Auntie Jen’s still friendly with the Pitt family).
It doesn’t seem to be a Brad thing. It seems like she remains on good terms with most of her exes. A few were at her 50th bash and Justin came when her dog died.
Probably because Brad’s camp was selling that story??
idk, to me, Aniston is still a mean girl and stayed relevant for so long because her PR people were very good at milking the divorce and pretending that she was some sort of healthy, good vibes kind of person. But her friendship with that nasty comedian suggests otherwise. I think she has solid comedic chops but she is very one-note as an actress and I’ve always found her sorta dull, fake and not very sharp.
Agree 100%. And the comment about getting together with another Pitt ex to talk sh*t about him because “we’re girls”. Vapid. 🙄
The biggest thing I remember is her saying that Brad has a sensitivity chip missing. And that sounds like the truest thing. Not sure if she still holds to that if she says they’re buddies now. I’m guessing it was to look magnanimous but I’d say his missing sensitivity chip seems even more apparent now. Especially as we’ve seen how hard he plays media games with even the children he abused. I’m willing to bet he was playing very hard media games against Jen back then too. Maybe they’re buddies in a bless his heart type of way.
I was surprised everyone got mad at that comment…
She could have said worse, but said the most benign thing you could say about an ex-husband.
I think they’re buddies because she would rather have him as a buddy than an enemy in hollywood. I dont think she’s inviting him to her house for thanksgiving or anything. It probably helped her to move on from everything – to just let go of any anger or hatred or resentment.
its different for her with Angelina because they didn’t have a relationship beforehand, so there’s nothing to move on from, just the cheating.
@Becks1 –
“I dont think she’s inviting him to her house for thanksgiving or anything”.
Ironic you say that cause she did famously invite him over for Xmas and her 50th.😁😁😁
https://people.com/movies/brad-pitt-attends-jennifer-aniston-christmas-party-source/
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a30247668/brad-pitt-jennifer-aniston-christmas-party/
LOL! Well I stand corrected then. Maybe they are having cozy coffee meet ups every week.
Eww. He’s so gross to me. He would not be on my holiday invite list.
Am I the only one that doesn’t find it odd that she could be friendly with an ex but not with the woman he cheated on her with? Why would she be friendly with a woman she was never friends with to begin with versus a man she once shared a deep connection with?
@Kitten:
My comment will probably disappear though
I don’t think it’s weird to be friendly with an ex. Just when Brad Pitt is the ex, lol.
I agree with you Kitten! I am friends with my ex husband. part of it is we have a kid together. The other reason is it helped me move forward – it was easier to focus on his good qualities rather than think about how I never saw it coming and wasted over a decade with a lying cheater. Maybe JA feels this way especially after the “I choose to believe my husband” stuff she put out there. It’s hard processing deceit. Maybe I’m projecting here but I doubt I am the only one who has this coping mechanism.
Also, Angelina was messy back then! Billy Bob Thornton (also messy AF back then) left his wife (Laura Dean) to be with Angelina. JA and Laura Dern are friendly. So Angelina’s name was already mud in those circles. This makes it easier to blame her – even though Pitt was the one responsible for ruining his marriage to Jennifer. He is also responsible for ruining the marriage with Angelina later. I know way too much about this triangle lol
@kitten No you’re not. I think it’s individual to people. But if you loved somebody it may be easier to blame the other person(man or woman). I can also see the reverse where you’re angrier at the person who had the connection, maybe even vows, to you and cheated rather than someone who didn’t act personally towards you, if they even knew you.
My takeaway has always been that Brad Pitt was the luckiest man on earth for awhile.
As far as white women in Hollywood, he’d been with some of the most beautiful, talented, well-connected women in the business. Out of his league.
They all could’ve done so much better.
Even though I hated that show save a few episodes, I have sort of a soft spot for her. Maybe it’s because we went through something similar at the same time with the dishonesty and gaslighting. I found comfort in knowing the other woman was trashy and not at all attractive (I know that’s shallow) and not accomplished (again, shallow, but I was hurt at the time I needed some sort of “win” to hold on to). I left, and they ended things before I even officially left. Most people in my circle did not even know what happened.
I can’t imagine how I may have felt if the other woman was one of the most beautiful women on the planet, a humanitarian, Oscar winner, and one of the world’s most interesting persons. And to have it all play out publicly on the national news. And then they got married, had kids, etc. I still think to this day she should have spoken out against the vile stuff Chelsea Handler said about the kids, it wasn’t funny and it was racist. But at the same time, I think about the circumstances, and the amount of pain she must have been in. In a perfect world she’d be less of a coward, would immediately distance herself from Chelsea and issue a statement she doesn’t support the comments, but frankly, she’s no different from the average White American who tolerates racism at the Thanksgiving table and sits there in uncomfortable silence while dad or grandpa spews their hate. She fits right in with the I don’t let politics interfere in my relationships crowd.
My bar really is that low for White American folks now. So come at me, but I’m at the point where I just shrug off her inaction. The same people that get on her sat in silence through Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, etc. all the way to Ahmaud Arbery / George Floyd when it became clear to the world what was going on and they were embarrassed cause they are obsessed with being perceived as the good guys. And now we’re supposed to run around with our hair on fire cause fascism is here…
I also expect mediocrity from her. Still can’t believe she tried to insinuate that Jamie Fox was antisemite.
THIS and the fact that so many people were essentially shipping Pitt and Angelina when Mr. & Mrs. Smith came out– arguably the two hottest people in the world at the time. Everyone was talking about their on-screen chemistry and how sexy they were together etc etc. On a human level, that would be soul-crushing for any woman. And if Jenn had a suspicion at the time that there was something was going on between them? Whew. Devastating.
I love Angelina but that whole thing was MESSY. I’m glad Pitt finally outed himself as the asshole many of us knew he was–at least the JA fans and AJ fans can agree on that much.
The idea that Jennifer Aniston is not a nepo baby or that John Aniston didn’t have steady work until the 1980s is ridiculous. Aniston was on Love of Life in the 1970s for three years and then moved over to Search for Tomorrow until the end of its run. There are stories of Jennifer Aniston calling up her father’s agent, trying to get him to represent her when she was in high school.
I think there has always been snobbery against soap opera actors. Maybe not so much today (if soap operas even still exist??), but when I was a kid I feel like they were looked down upon. Like, it’s not where you’d want to get stuck unless you had Susan Lucci fame. They got made fun of for their acting abilities…unless they make it somewhere else. Dats of our Lives was probably considered the worst haha.
I could also picture the salary for a soap opera actor not being very high in the eighties. I think of Alison Sweeney from Days of our Lives as making a somewhat big salary, but not the rest. Plus, she hustles so much I have wondered if soap opera actors are considerably poorer despite being well-known. They’re always doing side projects like selling blenders and what not.
I feel Aniston might be in the same category as Julia Roberts where they come from acting families but I don’t know if it would have helped them to the degree it might have helped Gwyneth Paltrow or Kate Hudson. Julia Roberts had help through her brother and her family valued acting, but I never associate nepotism with her.
Yeah he didn’t have long term success until Days in the mid 80s which was only a few years before Jennifer found success. And he was mostly concentrated in soaps, not network tv or movies. And even before she’d worked pretty steadily in the few years between moving to LA and landing Friends.
If she benefited it was probably more from Telly savalas being her godfather.
I remember everything from 2004 till now. Yes Aniston has a right to be mad vengeful and share her thoughts. She had no right to laugh at jokes about innocent kids imho but anyhoo. The way she holds Angelina solely responsible and forgives this abusive man makes me dislike her faux azz even more. I have long said she played the victim role until she got tired of people calling her poor Jen 15 years later.
All of them the women in HW her friends, the media, the rags, HER PR TEAM rode this like a horse from heaven. I remember watching a documentary after Brangelinas split and the media people
On there talked about how much money people made including Brad Jen and Angie off this triangle.
It wasn’t a love triangle. He simply left his wife and moved on with the woman he wanted and loved. His Parade magazine interview in 2011 tells his story that he got chastised for makes me feel bad for the douchebag.
Now she is using this story for attention which she has the right to but don’t act like you’re tired of it but then use it for gain. 20 years many relationships and a marriage later it’s let’s talk about Brad again but refuse to call Angie’s name? What does that say about a woman people want to feel sympathy for? Not me.
And Goop gossiping about a man she cheated on with the wife who got cheated on is gold. Lol
Pitt is an abusive PoS and the fact that both Paltrow and Aniston have cozied up to him after that came out makes me like both of them less (to be fair, I’ve never been able to stand Paltrow). Going through that public breakup, on the other hand, does make me feel for Aniston. That had to be hard. But whenever I see that she is still such a big celeb I think back to an article written years ago (I think by Peter King, a sports reporter) that argued that the break up, and having the minivan majority rally around her as a result, was the best thing ever for her career. And I think that’s spot on.
I assume Pitt wasn’t an abusive POS to Aniston. I assume that – like the overwhelming majority – she has no insider knowledge of what Brad did or didn’t do to and with Jolie and the kids. She would not be unique in knowing her husband cheated on her but still maintaining a relationship with him. It may be understandable for Aniston to view him through the lens of her personal experience of him, rather than what happened with his next wife.
JA milked that narrative for all it’s worth and some not that it seemed to have done much for her career, perhaps she made money off it by getting various endorsements.
I like bothe Jen and Angie! We don’t know as much as we think we know but as is not uncommon my bet is he told AJ his marriage was mutually over. It was reported that Jen never once visited the set which could have made it look like that. And AJ is not one to read tabloids considering constant lies about her. Maybe we call out the guy who broke the vows instead of always the women?! And AJ and Jen had never Really met and don’t have friends in common…
All these woman are better off without him!
You said it!!!!
@Kitten:
I don’t think it’s weird at all. My college boyfriend cheated on me with another girl (that he eventually married in Vegas and then she left him after only a couple of years of marriage).
I never met her. The only thing I knew of her was her name.