Nicola Peltz felt like Victoria Beckham ‘ruined’ her 2022 wedding to Brooklyn

As we’ve discussed, it’s not like David and Victoria Beckham woke up last month and decided to start beefing with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. There has been a lot of drama between Brooklyn and his parents for years, ever since he married Nicola in 2022. There were multiple stories about Nicola and Victoria falling out around the wedding, but those rumors subsided after some time went by, and the Peltz-Beckhams seemingly buried the hatchet with the Beckhams, or at least achieved some kind of Cold War stand-off. But the Peltz-Beckhams skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations, and that’s why there has been WEEKS of nonstop sniping back and forth between the two camps. Hilariously, some unnamed sources decided to go to People Magazine with a story from 2022 – a story about an incident at Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding. An incident involving Victoria.
There’s currently no love lost between Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, a source close to the Peltz family tells PEOPLE, just days after Brooklyn posted a cryptic message on Instagram stating that he’d “always choose” his wife.
The source says tensions between the couple finally came to a head after Victoria, 51, allegedly hijacked the first dance at Brooklyn’s 2022 Palm Beach wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, 30 — even though the couple had been planning on dancing to the song together.
“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source explains. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!'”
The source claims that the new bride allegedly “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why.” A second insider adds that the entire room was so shocked that Anthony called Victoria’s name over Nicola’s that a complete silence followed. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop,” the second source adds.
Guests were allegedly even more surprised when Victoria began slow dancing with her son.
“It wasn’t appropriate,” the source says of the moment, adding that everyone then saw “Nicola run from the room crying.”
“Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why.”
Another insider familiar with the matter says the dance debacle has been part of a pattern of an ongoing rift, claiming that Brooklyn and Nicola have been trying their best to remain on friendly terms with the duo. “They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again,” the insider says. The insider adds, “Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’”
I laughed! Marc Anthony is a shady B. If he decided to do that on his own, that is. To get up at a wedding and call the mother of the groom “the most beautiful woman in the room” is such a hilarious wedding fail though. And Victoria slow-dancing with Brooklyn for the first dance of the night… my god. In America, the more conservative wedding tradition is that the father of the bride dances with his daughter for the first dance, then the groom cuts in and the father and groom shake hands or something. Maybe the British tradition is “the groom’s psycho mother demands the first dance while the bride runs out of the room in tears.” I remember Nicola talking about how she and her mom had very specific ideas about the wedding planning, and her mom was very involved in everything. I wonder what the Peltz family thought of the Beckhams at the wedding.
Also: It’s worth noting that People Mag ran this story as an exclusive, and I can only imagine this is the work of Nicola and her publicist. Hours after People’s exclusive came out, Page Six ran their own exclusive, in which “sources” close to both Nicola and Victoria argued about what really happened at the wedding. Team Posh claims that yes, Victoria and Brooklyn did dance at the wedding but it wasn’t the first dance and everything had been coordinated ahead of time (except for the part about Marc Anthony calling Posh the most beautiful woman in the room). But Team Peltz maintains that Victoria behaved inappropriately and made Nicola cry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
To be honest, this is a team No-one situation… I could never stand the Beckhams and Brooklyn is the poster child for nepotism.
However, Nicola Peltz getting mad someone called her mother-in-law ‘the most beautiful woman in the room’ sounds so much like a ‘Snow White’s stepmum interrogating the mirror’ situation 🤣 it’s not like she’s coming out better than the other 3 in this, she actually seems an immature petty woman.
Wanting to be the star at your own wedding is neither immature or petty.
Wow.
My sympathies, with no horse in the race, was with the parents initially, but that is SO bad. They could have laughed off Marc’s comment, but the MOG to dancing with the groom first, nope. I say that as the mother of a son.
Wanting to be the star of your wedding is fine. Running away crying because a performer made an off the cuff comment does show immaturity. Also it wasn’t even the first dance. Had Victoria refused to go and dance that would have been even more awkward.
The classy thing for Victoria to have done would have been to take the mic, thank Marc (that shady B!), and then compliment Nicola and invite her to take the dance. Not awkward.
Running away crying if that’s what happened…I can only guess that this was kind of the straw that broke after a stressful buildup to the wedding day. Getting teary after all the adrenaline and having to take a moment sounds better. No idea how it happened but that would be a better way to characterize if for People mag. Either way, if it happened that way and she was supposed to have the first dance with her husband and it was in the moment changed…eh, I get it.
It doesn’t sound like an “off the cuff” comment, it sounds like it was pre-planned to ensure Victoria was able to steal the first dance from the bride and groom, which is absolutely unhinged.
Jesma I don’t know if her crying at her wedding makes her immature. Weddings can be a very emotional and draining time for anyone, especially the bride. My wedding day had little hiccups throughout the day and it was my specially designed shoes being misplaced that had me completely balling to the point that I had to step out of the room to get a breather only to realize that from where I stood, some incoming guest could see the young bride crying before the wedding. I’m sure there were some concerns whether there was actually going to be a wedding that day. My point is, that a bride makes so many plans and has so many hopes of their wedding day going a certain way that sometimes the smallest things going wrong can have the bride crying not because she’s immature but because she’s human and has emotions and expectations of her wedding being ideal with her being the most beautiful woman in the room.
+1 Libra!!
LOL! Have you ever been to a wedding? ANY bride would feel that way. The bride is literally the star of the show. It is the biggest day of her life. She is always considered to be the most beautiful woman in the room.
Peltz looks like a young Victoria, it must be triggering her 😎😎 Remember her mother in law is on a mission to be forever young 😶
“It is the biggest day of her life.” No disrespect meant, but this is kind of a sad take.
Damn tactless Marc Anthony. What was he thinking? What a dumb thing to say at a wedding.
Babe, no. That is not what you do at a wedding. It is actually gross. Of course, the bride is supposed to be the most beautiful woman in the room. You don’t have to think that, but you don’t refute that on a mic in front of everyone. Any bride would cry if that happened.
The Snow White association also popped into my mind here. The way it’s described, Nicola holds her MIL responsible for what Marc Anthony said AND for dancing with Brooklyn… Which, yeah, not great. It’s the bride AND groom’s big day, they planned this party and ceremony together, and neither are meant to be bursting in tears or feeling lesser. However, in both of what Vicoria’s being accused of, the men are being ignored, especially the frigging groom. Why didn’t he address MA right away when his wife was upset? Why didn’t he gently refuse the first dance with his mother and search out Nicola? I don’t think anyone really attends weddings that are all about the bride and nobody else anymore–that’s kind of archaic unless you’re in very religious/ traditional circles.
What has religion got to do with respecting that the day is for the bride and groom? I do agree that Brooklyn should have looked for Nic instead of dancing with Vic. Stepping up to argue with MA likely wouldn’t have accomplished anything though.
Victoria should have graciously called out Nicola as the beauty in the room on her wedding day after receiving such a compliment. Manners are there to make everyone feel comfortable.
Seems everyone has read the words but gleaned different interpretations. She didn’t run from the room crying because she was not called the most beautiful woman in the room.
If I had a mother-in-law who had always been passive-aggressive about my relationship with her son and possessive of him even during the dating period, and who then decided to have the FIRST dance with my new husband at OUR wedding despite all arrangements, I’d think it was very odd too, and deliberately done to upset me. If true, then I can understand why the guests were shocked. Sometimes parents need to learn to take a step back, especially at times like these.
Yeah, that’s some toddler-level nonsense on the side of Nicola.
I would have laughed it off and bowed to Victoria if that happened to me.
Same. I’m sure everyone had already complemented Nicola to the skies that day. Why not laugh it off. Of course, it could be that the Beckhams and Victoria were bitchy to her all day or before the wedding so we don’t know.
But this didn’t happen in isolation. If you’ve spent months dealing with a toxic and overbearing “boy mom@ mother-in-law who acts more like her son’s girlfriend than his mother, acts competitively with his wife, and forcibly inserts herself into wife roles (forcing herself into the husband and wife traditional first dance??) then of course this kind of stunt is going to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
I remember the Beckham’s wedding. They created a king and Queen thing along with the big fat chairs – aka thrones. They were laughed at non stop.
Everything these people do are based on their psycho need for some bizarre royal bullshit. They look stupid, bizarre and pathetic. The whole world is laughing
I worked as a wedding planner in the US for years and I have literally never seen a bride start the dancing with her father and have the groom cut in. That’s so strange. Perhaps it’s a regional custom? Regional wedding customs in the US vary WIDELY.
I agree Whatever. The custom when I got married was for the bride and groom to start dancing with the first dance. Then the father of the bride cuts in, and the groom goes and finds his mother and starts dancing. But it definitely starts with the bride and groom.
Agree @whatever.
I’ve always seen the first dance be between the newly married couple, with the DJ, MOC announcing it.
And after a few minutes, others are then invited to the dance floor.
And at weddings with a ceremony, followed by cocktail hour, followed by sit down meal, then party, it’s considered polite that no one else dances before the couple’s first dance together. Them getting up and dancing signals the sit down dinner phase is winding up and dance floor is now open.
The Father OB, Mother OG dances are a separate thing that come later, if at all. A MOG hijacking center stage from the bride would be jawdroppingly obnoxious.
(And from my own family’s experience, i can kind of see why Brooklyn didn’t push back in the moment, even though I wished he did.
At my father’s funeral mass, dad’s sister insisted she and her husband be the first in the procession into the church… to my brother and the funeral director. My brother was so caught off guard, not knowing what to do so he just said okay in the moment. The rest of us siblings weren’t happy when we found out as we came in. But it was not the most important thing that day and was just one more example of a lifetime of inappropriate behaviour from aunt and uncle. So we let it go in the moment.
The saving grace was when a woman who was a treasured and respected part of the community, and also a keeper of “the way things are done” stage-whispered “why the hell is she walking in ahead of his kids?!?” and the entire church heard her.
We laugh about it to this day. Bless you, Friend, for speaking the truth 🙂
In Denmark there’s a particular tradition associated with the couple’s first dance, usually a waltz, called the bride’s waltz (there’s even a special musical piece for it). While the couple dance, the guests all clap in unison and after the couple has danced a bit, the guests slowly move closer to the couple while still clapping. It ends with the couple closely surrounded by the clapping guests. Then the wedding waltz ends and the general dancing begins.
There’s a video from Fred and Mary’s wedding that shows how this tradition looks:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zS5_84MAKlc
All the British weddings I have been to the first dance goes to the bride and groom, and of course, the most beautiful woman in the room is always the bride.
Sounds like a ‘father giving away his daughter’ thing or passing responsibility to care for her to the new husband, kind of old traditional nonsense. So, yeah, I could see that happening.
That’s actually what the tradition of a father walking the bridge down the aisle is for. He is handing over the ownership to the groom.
Every wedding I’ve ever been to that had dancing the first dance was the bride and groom. The second dance was the bride & her dad/dad substitute and the third dance was the groom and his Mom/Mom substitute. Literally every single time. Now maybe this bride/father thing is a regional or cultural difference but never does the groom/Mom dance kick things off. The Beckham are tacky attention whores so it wouldn’t surprise me if Victoria set this whole thing up.
My son got married two weekends ago and this is exactly how we did it. The bride and her parents worked with a wedding planner and we even practiced with a choreographer to do our (pretty simple) dances. It was a Reform Jewish wedding in the South. I feel like this is very standard.
Same. Seems strange. But Victoria is very controlling.. This is a woman who eats the same food every day so she doesn’t gain a pound. She’s toxic. I feel bad for her daughter
In my culture is the other way around. The couple starts dancing, then the parents and close relatives start cutting in in turns to dance with each of them.
The father -daughter dance happens in the quinceañeras, where the younger teen boys who are her “chambelanes”, start dancing with her
The whole daddy – daughter dance is very patriarchal. Mother of the bride has no role? My wedding was abroad and I danced with my groom and my mother danced with my father!
Where I’m from, the newlyweds open the dance floor with their first dance (usually a waltz) and the parents cut in after a while:
1. The bride dances with her father while the groom dances with his mother.
2. Bride’s mother dances with new son in law, groom’s father dances with new daughter in law.
3. In laws dance with each other.
4. Sibligs are usually asked to dance by newlyweds.
5. Order basically disappears by now.
It wasn’t Victoria’s wedding. It was Nicola’s. If she & Brooklyn had chosen a specific song for their first dance and Victoria hijacked the moment, I’d be salty with her as well. This reeks of Victoria trying to establish her position as the most important and beautiful woman in Brooklyn’s life. Loads of passive aggressiveness here.
Most definitely. That’s why Lazy supports her. Stealing the thunder from the couple’s special day?
Also, never attended a wedding where the FIRST dancing couple is the groom and HIS mother. They’re not the ones who got married! Vicky needs therapy.
Vicky can help plan her daughter’s wedding but Nicola has every right to be pissed at her MIL over this. Utterly devoid of class.
Agreed. This is Victoria trying to hijack another woman’s wedding and make at all about herself. She has a weird combination of low self-esteem and narcissism. It’s no wonder she gets along with Kate.
I do think that Victoria had difficulty letting go of her first born. That might the crux of the matter. But the piece also alluded to Brooklyn and David having a difficult relationship. So this picture perfect family that the Beckhams like to project may not be true.
Brooklyn married brilliantly. His wife can keep him in the style in which he was raised. Surely his parents appreciate this.
From the coverage here, Brooklyn is a throwback to the classic socialites that Truman Capote wrote about, the Swans. He seems to be largely arm candy for a rich, ambitious spouse.
The idea of dancing with your dad and groom cutting in is very…..icky. ALL weddings I’ve attended (dating back to the 1980s), there IS a father/daughter dance. But it’s after the couples dance. The newly married couple dances and THEN all the other dances happen. Husband/mother, father/daugther, sibilngs, whatever.
Thank you! I thought I was going crazy because I have never heard of this. The father daughter dance is a thing, absolutely, but it was usually a bit later and the groom had nothing to do with it.
I hate to say this, because its all so stupid, but in this case, yeah I absolutely believe that Victoria Beckham is a shady, typical ” boy mom” petty ass b who CANNOT accept that her son has grown up and is starting his own family far away from her.
Wait until Brooklyn has kids. Oh dear.
LOL I see a lot of shade toward “boy moms” lately and I’m not getting it. Maybe because I have one boy and one girl so I’m not in the secret club or something? I’m not like that with my son at all. In fact I think his wife (whom he just married) is surprised that I’m not more enmeshed with him than I am. If anything her mother, who has two daughters and one son, is quite a bit more overbearing than I am.
The whole boy mom thing exists because of all the women who make having a boy their whole personality and act more like the kids possessive girlfriend than a mom and they are wild to encounter in real life
Victoria is a mean girl
Tbh, this whole calling Victoria the most beautiful woman in the room sounds like it was an ad lib by Marc Anthony to me. I think he was an idiot and was trying to be funny but also complimentary to Victoria in an off the cuff way when he introduced her for this dance? I completely believe that Victoria is a narcissist, but I have trouble believeing that even a narcissist would come up with a plan and ask the music talent to introduce them at the most beautiful person in the room? I think Marc said it in the moment and thought it would land well and it didn’t. What I am confused about though is if this dance was actually choreographed and planned for Brooklyn and Nicola or Brooklyn and Victoria? Now that Victoria has been leaking her side, it sounds like Brooklyn and Nicola had two first dances, but also planned for this to be their third choreographed dance? If so, did Victoria know that? I keep wondering if Marc messed up by asking Victoria to me forward if he mixed up what dance was for Victoria and which was for Nicola, but if Victoria knew this dance was supposed to be for Brooklyn and Nicola agree she should have just gotten on the mic and announced that it was actually going to be Nicola and Brooklyn dancing or something idk. But if Nicola had already stormed off maybe that wasn’t an option? I just have a feeling that part of this whole issue was Marc Anthony making a mistake about who was doing what dance etc and maybe Victoria just went with it to make things less awkward? Though I do think she’s a narcissist something just seems off with this story.
Except he’s Marc Anthony, and there is no way this is his first time performing at a wedding for a friend. He should know better than to call anyone other than the bride the most beautiful woman in the room.
When the Beckhams implode, they really go for broke, this is MESSY.
Marc Anthony has been married enough times to know that the first couple to dance are the bride and groom. He should also know better than to call anyone other than the bride, the most beautiful woman in the room. As a singer he would have known what song he was expected to sing and who the song was for at a wedding. For there to be silence in the room after he said it makes it obvious that no one else thinks that’s an appropriate thing to say to the MIL at somebody else’s wedding.
Sounds like they could all benefit from some therapy. I’m sure they had videographers or amateurs with phones. Let’s see the video.
lol I had no clue Marc Anthony was part of all of this drama but he has so many failed marriages that he clearly would not know that calling the mother of the groom the most beautiful was a huge gaffe.
I think that is why Nicola thought it was set up by Victoria, because who does that? I refuse to believe Marc Anthony is that tone deaf.
It is more believable that he is tone deaf or just switched up the names than he and Victoria hatched a nefarious plot to slight the bride.
I can see him being tone-deaf and Victoria just going with it, sure. That said, another person might have reacted in a more thoughtful way. The bigger question is how did she react once she learned it hurt her new daughter-in-law.
Seriously, this is the real story! Marc Anthony cannot be this big of a dick, surely?
Yikes, all that’s missing is Victoria showing up in a wedding gown.
Primrose yellow!
I think you meant Gaslighter White 🙂 .
OMG. I’m dying! If Victoria isn’t humiliated to have this story out there, and in People Mag of all places, she should be. It’s giving monster-in-law and toxic boy mom. Tacky. Tacky. Tacky.
I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $500 —
there is literally NO chance this happened and was kept under wraps until now — none — especially with the size and guest list of this wedding.
I don’t believe for a second the music, songs, cake etc. at that reception were choreographed to the second — now, I would believe Marc A. being shady and I do believe there was some drama about the dress and probably some other details — but the hijacked the first dance story would have been gossip fodder for months.
I’m sure there is video from the wedding. One of the parties needs to cough it up.
Wasn’t there a video on People of the dance but got taken down immediately after it was posted? I’ve looked for even screen shots of it but they don’t seem to exist.
ITA. Also if Peltz is putting this story out there..yikes? I have a decent relationship with my MIL but when she does stuff that annoys me I just SFTU about it. I certainly would never say anything about it to his family or publicly at all. It’s weird she’s creating this kind of wedge between her husband and his mom but who knows… maybe she has Brooklyn’s blessing.
@Kitten, I mean it is obvious their relationship is bad. The tabloids are running “who-to-blame” game and of course they decided on Nicola. I can understand her defending herself by talking to the media. That is definitely not a good look for Victoria and we didn’t get a detailed story about what Nicola actually did to deserve to be talked badly by Beckhams.
As I’ve said before, it’s easy to put it on Nicola because she already had a well-known reputation– before she ever met Brooklyn–for acting like a spoiled rich girl and treating people like shit. It’s not like she’s always had an unassailable reputation for being kind to people like Britney Spears or whatever. There’s a whole parade of people she’s left in her wake from her childhood nanny to former hair stylists to waiters who have publicly called out her behavior. Maybe all these people are lying about her–or maybe it’s my own bias–but living in Trump America, it’s not hard for me to believe that the children of billionaires are not the nicest people.
@Kitten, all the bad behavior stories about her are from people who worked for her or served her. She is probably a bad person mistreating other people she deems beneath her. I doubt she would do that to her future MIL though. Victoria isn’t some helper working for her dad. Both Nicola and her husband became best friends with Selena Gomez for some time. I think she knows how to treat people in her financial circle.
Hmmmm… I’ve never been one to believe that rich people’s shitty behavior is reserved for plebs only. Donald Trump exists after all…
@Kitten 😭😭 I unfortunately met those kind of people. They weren’t billionaire rich, but they would be the most charming person to their coworkers, people working above them and the rudest person to the people working under them or the servers at the restaurant. That is why they don’t experience any difficulty rising up the corporate ladder. One of those people yanked my umbrella from me to give it to the client, so they wouldn’t get wet while walking to their car. I was a merely assistant back then and they were above me. If you talk to the client, he would praise him to the heavens.
I agree with kitten. Nicola has a reputation for being a terrible person. I’m indifferent about the Beckhams, but to me, they look like supportive parents who want to make sure their kids are taken care of after they die, so they support all of their random career attempts. The details in the wedding planner’s lawsuit do not paint the Beckhams as difficult to work with, but Nicola and her family act like bullies.
I think Nikola has a lot of financial power, and it looks like she’s launching a smear campaign against the Beckhams.
There were rumors about Victoria dancing with Brooklyn first well before this particular piece was published.
I kind of vaguely remember these stories too? Obviously something happened and they were able to put it behind them. Till now.
Whew. The drama that can come out at weddings. Not always but when it does it really does.
A friend once told me that people get crazy at weddings, and I believe it.
No wonder I got married in my living room with an officiant, our 2 best friends and the best cat as witnesses. Then we went round the corner to a lovely French bistro, had a great meal and a couple of bottles of prosecco. Rich people’s problems…
If I ever get married again, this sounds like the perfect setting!
Aw. The best cat as witness! Cutie.
Aww, that wedding sounds wonderful. And the best cat…🥰🥰🙃🙃🙃
If this is true she has the mother in law from hell.
Where I come from, the bride and groom dance first. A little later, the bride’s father and grooms mother cut in, and then the bride’s brothers, the groom’s sisters, etc. So that pretty much everyone gets to dance with the bride and the groom. Of course, this is after the bride and the groom have their first dance together.
I don’t know… I don’t doubt the Beckhams would have made the wedding all about themselves in many ways but if iit went down like it’s been reported, wouldn’t it have leaked way before now?
These stories all seem very planted and very strategic. All of a sudden Brooklyn and Nicola are in the gossip stories a lot more than usual. I mean, they seem like harmless people. But who is looking for gossip from them?
My guess, Brooklyn and Nicola are shopping a reality series. And the sizzle is family drama between the Beckhams. Using made up stories from 3-4 years ago. And the fact they skipped David’s birthday party. So their PR teams have been trying to generate buzz online about them.
Nicola’s dad spent millions trying to make her daughter famous. He couldn’t, not even Michael Bay could do it. Trying to make her the next Megan Fox.
Just seems sus to me all these stories lately.
this tracks. Model, chef, photographer, movie star have all been tried.
Most of the stories are coming from UK, they are complimentary to Beckhams while blaming Nicola for everything wrong. I don’t think a billionaire father would buy that kind of publicity for his daughter.
The vulgar BP are comparing them to M&H. Making out that Nicola took hapless Brooklyn away from his family and is leading him down a dangerous path. It’s tired and boring. I know Murdoch hates women, but come on!!!
Totally sus. Someone started the talking, and I don’t think it was the Beckhams. The Beckham-Peltz’s stories keep changing. First it was the ex-girlfriend drama (grow up). When that didn’t stick, it was the toxic parents drama. And then, since everyone likes to pick on Victoria, it’s the evil mother-in-law story.
I have the feeling that this story was a “go to the mattresses” moment to Victoria and David.
I am no fan of the Peltz family. However, they have more money and better PR people and lawyers.
I’d shut up right now if I was V&D…
the Page Six story has a few more details with the Peltz source saying that yes, the couple did dance together twice and she danced with her father— but those were “short dances for pictures” while she still had her dress on and a precursor to the ‘real dancing’ when Marc Anthony came on.
Both stores say that Marc A. called Victoria the most beautiful woman in the room — which was shady AF — apparently he started playing much later in the reception after the other dances were done.
Still sounds like a hit job.
couldn’t edit in time — the Peltz source says that Brooklyn and Nicola danced together twice a, two different songs, then she danced with her father. States that Victoria and Brooklyn danced later and David danced with Harper.
Marc A. apparently called the two up to dance when he took the stage.
Even if all of this is true, I still side-eye Nicola for going to the press with this kind of stuff. Why would you want to handle this kind of family rift publicly and through the media? None of this seems oriented at helping her husband? She clearly thinks that any attention for herself is good attention.
The Beckhams are the ones who took this public. Nicola is within her right to respond.
I don’t give a care about any of these people but why wouldn’t she? The Beckhams have been running their “sources” to the press. Why should anyone keep quiet at that?
There have been stories in the last week saying she’s holding Brooklyn hostage. Where did those come from? This story hasn’t come out of nowhere.
At this point, I’m kind of unclear who went to the press first. I think what bothers me is how the BM is going down this whole xenophobic controlling American wife route. I feel like the Beckhams should not be cool with that. That’s their kid, you know. And now we have the step-monster narrative coming from the American press, which may or may not be true. And very little mention of the friction bw Brooklyn, David and the other brothers, in which the younger brothers were making snide SM comments about Nicola. Messy. And how long will it continue bc it would be in the best interest of all parties to shut the leaking down. At this point, I’m just waiting for Marc Anthony and the wedding guests to start chiming in.
The most beautiful woman in the room is always the bride. No bride wants her mother in law taking centre stage like that, at her own wedding! Victoria should not have participated in that at all, that’s common sense, but I guess she loves the attention & forgot that the day was not about her. This would be a rocky start to married life and dealing with in-laws.
This is coming across as a concerted capaign by Peltz (a known brat) to take out her mother in law. Have we all so quickly forgotten how Nicola treated her wedding planner? The poverty porn film Lola she thought would launch her career? The whitewashed role in Avatar? The many MANY stories that swirl around about her treatment of household staff? She is trying to center herself as the victim through misinformation. It was not the first dance, it was just the first song Marc Anthony performed, and it was his joke, not Victoria’s. I’m not buying what she is selling.
The nice thing about being a billionaire heir is that you have the money, power, and resources to effectively scrub the internet of negative stories. She’s done a great job burying all of that shit but some of us didn’t forget.
Two things can be true simultaneously. Nicola can be an abusive spoilt brat mean girl, and Victoria can be an ultra controlling toxic MIL from hell who uses her family as PR props.
Exactly so. I don’t think anyone needs to pick sides here.
Here’s my thing. I feel like when the BM started citing sources “close to the Beckams” that were being super xenophobic and misogynistic there was a chance to turn the boat around. Let’s say the sources were bullshit and the Beckhams didn’t authorize those sources. It’s still a bad look. There’s no reason the Beckhmas couldn’t have very simply said no Nicola is not a controlling American woman who has taken hostage off our son and we don’t condone this misogynistic type of narrative. Quick and to the point. But they didn’t. So on the chance that maybe the story didn’t come from them, I do think their silence is a choice. And it has to come from the Beckhams not wanting to be off-side with the British tabloids. Which is cowardly. Harry has shown that they can be stood up to, but of course his “popularity” has gone down since. And the Beckhams don’t want that to happen to them as they still live in the uk. So when the Beckhams didn’t shut that gross story down, Nicola said alrighty then and opened the wedding story back up. Do I think it’s a good idea to keep going back and forth? No. But who’s gonna stand down? Neither seems to be.
I agree with you, Jais, that was exactly the moment they could have shut all of this down, and they didn’t.
I want to know how much Marc Anthony got paid to pull this shit. I’m sure the Peltzes would have blackballed him.
I’m sure the older Beckhams are suffering from limelight deprivation. Their son and his wife are eclipsing them.
I was a wedding planner for years. I did hundreds of weddings. I am telling you that Momzillas are ten times worse than any Bridezillas.
I once had a Momzilla invite the cellist to the ceremony rehearsal. Because in her words she wanted to hear what he was going to play when SHE walked down the aisle.
Oh I would love for you to spill more tea lol. Being a wedding planner is a tough gig I am sure. There are so many details and so many emotions and thorny dynamics to handle.
I just can’t find it in myself to give a sh*t about any of these obscenely wealthy people having a bad few minutes at their OTT weddings. I find it all gross.
Ugh. This smacks of emotional incest. My mother in law was like this and the young lady has all my sympathy. ROFLMAO to Victoria at any age being half as beautiful. I’m glad the young man stands with his wife. MILs like that can destroy a marriage
I am shocked at how many people here seem to jump into believing the younger Beckhams’ narrative just because they have personal history with their in-laws and project that dynamic onto these people. And I’m not talking only about this specific story but the entire thing.
I’m sure there is plenty of ego on both sides that led to this situation, but there is documented history going back many years that Nicola is a spoiled, mean, rich princess who treats people horribly. She definitely has someone to take after; Nelson Peltz is the worst, so I’m not quite sure why she’s so defended here.
I don’t have any in-laws so maybe cool it with the “everyone is just projecting” nonsense.
I’d never heard of Nicola before a couple of years ago, certainly not defending her; I’m sure she can be a total nightmare.
But I’ve worked in the UK entertainment industry for decades and heard many many horror stories about the Beckhams.
It doesn’t need to be about taking sides.
Two terrible human beings are fighting, but in this case, the Beckhams are objectively wrong since it’s normal and healthy for a man to put his wife above his parents, and the bride and groom should have say over their own wedding. It doesn’t matter how awful Nicola is, Victoria needs to stop trying to control her adult son because it reads like emotional incest.
Yeah, this is the first time in my life I’ve paid attention to the Beckhams at all. I’m GenX, and Victoria and David didn’t intersect any of my tastes or hobbies, and I’ve never heard of the Peltz family.
This all just rings way too close to what was done to Meghan and Harry by the British media and royal family. The only thing they don’t have at their disposal is poorly disguised racism.
Agree. I couldn’t have told you the Beckham children’s names previous to the family fallout and had never heard of Nicola or the Peltz family before this . I didn’t follow the Spice Girls or soccer so haven’t paid much attention to the Beckhams before.
@ Lorelei — because we pile on the Beckham’s since David is allegedly desperate for a title or something from Chuck and because it generates clicks to draw parallels between these two and M&H.
I was actually gonna guess it’s probably something about Harry and Megan ….everything seems to be related to the BRF on this site.
It is kinda funny to suddenly see nuance on a gossip site. Folks here rarely grant that level of understanding and grace to celebs who are well-known assholes.
It sounds like what really happened is that Brooklyn and Nicola had their traditional first dance (and she then danced with her father and Brooklyn with his mother, as is pretty standard at weddings now), and later when the “party” music/dancing started, Marc Anthony got up there and called Victoria the most beautiful woman in the room. And then she danced with Brooklyn.
First of all, very bad form by MA but then he’s a friend of the Beckhams and not in charge of wedding protocol. I maintain he should have known it was tacky. And neither Brooklyn nor his mother should have then danced together, because it seemed to signal approval of what he said? I know it doesn’t seem like a big deal but at a wedding it really is. If indeed Nicola was off crying, her new husband should have gone to be sure she was OK.
It’s embarrassing for all of them but I’m Team Nicola if only on this matter. Maybe she is as bratty as people say but that’s not the point. That was uncool.
Much like the other infamous ‘she made her cry’ story, this one is evolving. In this version, MA most at fault, calling the MOB the most beautiful woman. I’m guessing there were a lot of hurt feelings around planning the wedding as both women want to be the center of attention.
There are whole lists on Buzzfeed about mothers bring problematic at their children’s weddings. They get really weird and competitive about the brides sometimes. This would be very weird but Victoria did a whole thing on her couture dress she was wearing for her son’s wedding. It apparently was the very first couture dress from House Beckham so maybe that was the only dress she had time to focus on.
I’m sorry but IF this happened, it’s absolutely outrageous. No one on this planet could call a woman other than the bride the ‘most beautiful woman in the room’ and not know it’s going to land like a grenade.
I’m with you, this is the most interesting part of this story. I can only imagine Marc Anthony has performed at hundreds of weddings by now, he should be more sensitive to etiquette!
I don’t think anyone is completely free of bad behavior here. Rich people screaming at each other .. sad all around
I think this fracas goes back to before the wedding. Wasn’t VB supposed to design Nicola’s dress but the atalier pulled out at the last minute citing “too much work” so she went to Valentino Haute Couture for it and THEY had no trouble making it. This is totally a “clash of the titans” situation, they both seem equally insufferable.
At last, we’ve finally gotten to the “made her cry ” part of the story. The Meghan And Harry comparisons from the tabloids can start again.
Are these people auditioning for a reality show? Who exactly is all this nonsense for?
The bride and groom danced first. Then danced in front of everyone, again, alone, bride and groom norms upheld. A “Peltz-Beckham source claims that those two dances happened before the outfit changes and the band started.”
WTF? The newly minted insane couple of the year danced twice at their reception, in front of everyone at their wedding, and then a new performer came on (Marc Anthony) and they changed outfits. And then the bride cried about not being the center of attention for the third dance.
I hate that I’m defending the Beckhams here, but the majority of these comments here are batshit crazy.
Really? You can’t disagree with other commenters without calling them crazy?
Most of this is rota bs to justify how the Windsors have maligned Harry. (Look! See! It isn’t just our monarchy that are waf in how they parent). The Beckhams need to shut this down. This is The Great Gatsby gilded age rich folks before the stock market crash levels of stupidity. No one comes out of a pr mess like this unscathed. This entire mess reaks of Windsor rota spin.
I think it would depend on how the dynamic is behind closed doors. If this was an isolated incident, then I agree she overreacted. But if there is a pattern of belittling and attention stealing, I can see how this would make her cry from humiliation.