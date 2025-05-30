Nicola Peltz felt like Victoria Beckham ‘ruined’ her 2022 wedding to Brooklyn

As we’ve discussed, it’s not like David and Victoria Beckham woke up last month and decided to start beefing with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. There has been a lot of drama between Brooklyn and his parents for years, ever since he married Nicola in 2022. There were multiple stories about Nicola and Victoria falling out around the wedding, but those rumors subsided after some time went by, and the Peltz-Beckhams seemingly buried the hatchet with the Beckhams, or at least achieved some kind of Cold War stand-off. But the Peltz-Beckhams skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations, and that’s why there has been WEEKS of nonstop sniping back and forth between the two camps. Hilariously, some unnamed sources decided to go to People Magazine with a story from 2022 – a story about an incident at Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding. An incident involving Victoria.

There’s currently no love lost between Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, a source close to the Peltz family tells PEOPLE, just days after Brooklyn posted a cryptic message on Instagram stating that he’d “always choose” his wife. The source says tensions between the couple finally came to a head after Victoria, 51, allegedly hijacked the first dance at Brooklyn’s 2022 Palm Beach wedding to actress Nicola Peltz, 30 — even though the couple had been planning on dancing to the song together. “Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” the source explains. “Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up…Victoria Beckham!'” The source claims that the new bride allegedly “felt that Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why.” A second insider adds that the entire room was so shocked that Anthony called Victoria’s name over Nicola’s that a complete silence followed. “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop,” the second source adds. Guests were allegedly even more surprised when Victoria began slow dancing with her son. “It wasn’t appropriate,” the source says of the moment, adding that everyone then saw “Nicola run from the room crying.” “Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why.” Another insider familiar with the matter says the dance debacle has been part of a pattern of an ongoing rift, claiming that Brooklyn and Nicola have been trying their best to remain on friendly terms with the duo. “They’ve tried to make peace, but every time they finally have a happy moment, it all falls apart again,” the insider says. The insider adds, “Brooklyn feels torn. It’s his family and blood, but he’s always had a complicated relationship with his dad. A lot of their relationship has felt like ‘business.’”

[From People]

I laughed! Marc Anthony is a shady B. If he decided to do that on his own, that is. To get up at a wedding and call the mother of the groom “the most beautiful woman in the room” is such a hilarious wedding fail though. And Victoria slow-dancing with Brooklyn for the first dance of the night… my god. In America, the more conservative wedding tradition is that the father of the bride dances with his daughter for the first dance, then the groom cuts in and the father and groom shake hands or something. Maybe the British tradition is “the groom’s psycho mother demands the first dance while the bride runs out of the room in tears.” I remember Nicola talking about how she and her mom had very specific ideas about the wedding planning, and her mom was very involved in everything. I wonder what the Peltz family thought of the Beckhams at the wedding.

Also: It’s worth noting that People Mag ran this story as an exclusive, and I can only imagine this is the work of Nicola and her publicist. Hours after People’s exclusive came out, Page Six ran their own exclusive, in which “sources” close to both Nicola and Victoria argued about what really happened at the wedding. Team Posh claims that yes, Victoria and Brooklyn did dance at the wedding but it wasn’t the first dance and everything had been coordinated ahead of time (except for the part about Marc Anthony calling Posh the most beautiful woman in the room). But Team Peltz maintains that Victoria behaved inappropriately and made Nicola cry.