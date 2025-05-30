Princess Kate posed for an odd portrait last month while in Scotland

In April, for their 14th wedding anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Scottish isles of Mull and Iona. They stayed overnight at some local B&B and they posed outdoors exclusively. Kate groped William’s bum for photographers and royal reporters dutifully wrote glowing articles about how William and Kate are happier than ever. Later, we learned that Kate and William brought along a videographer who captured some footage which was then spliced into Kate’s “annoying, grating and patronizing” Four Seasons video. Well, as it turns out, W&K didn’t just bring a videographer – they also brought a private photographer. Josh Shinner has been taking some portraits of Kate and her kids in recent years, and Shinner was along for the trip too, and he was tasked with taking at least one portrait of Kate.

Kate Middleton posed for a portrait on a recent “sunny and leafy stroll,” but instead of flashing her famous smile for the camera, she showed a different side to herself. On May 29, photographer Josh Shinner — who has gotten behind the camera on several occasions for the Princess of Wales’ family before, including Prince Louis’ recent 7th birthday portrait — shared a portrait of Kate on his Instagram page. “Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll… Thanks @princeandprincessofwales,” he captioned the post. The striking shot was first released earlier this month in connection with the news that a rose had been named in Princess Kate’s honor by the Royal Horticultural Society, and it was taken on the Isle of Mull during a recent visit. Kate and Prince William headed to the Scottish island at the end of April, and the Princess of Wales appeared in the photo wearing the same outfit she wore for their royal engagement of meeting the rangers at the Ardura Community Forest, who play a vital role in local conservation. The image shows the royal with her arms crossed, showing the engagement ring previously worn by Princess Diana, and staring directly at the camera. Instead of a full smile, Kate gave a slight smirk as she took in the outdoor setting.

[From People]

It really is a different side to Kate – when she sees a camera, she usually gawps or freeze-laughs while flapping her jazz hands. The awkwardness of her body language in the portrait makes me wonder if Shinner asked her to do something different, like put down the jazz hands and position herself so that everyone could see Big Blue. I don’t even think Kate is “smirking” – that looks like her RBF. Anyway, Will and Kate really did bring a lot of people on this anniversary trip! Staffers, a videographer, a photographer, various royal rota reporters.