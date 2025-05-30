Princess Kate posed for an odd portrait last month while in Scotland

In April, for their 14th wedding anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Scottish isles of Mull and Iona. They stayed overnight at some local B&B and they posed outdoors exclusively. Kate groped William’s bum for photographers and royal reporters dutifully wrote glowing articles about how William and Kate are happier than ever. Later, we learned that Kate and William brought along a videographer who captured some footage which was then spliced into Kate’s “annoying, grating and patronizing” Four Seasons video. Well, as it turns out, W&K didn’t just bring a videographer – they also brought a private photographer. Josh Shinner has been taking some portraits of Kate and her kids in recent years, and Shinner was along for the trip too, and he was tasked with taking at least one portrait of Kate.
Kate Middleton posed for a portrait on a recent “sunny and leafy stroll,” but instead of flashing her famous smile for the camera, she showed a different side to herself. On May 29, photographer Josh Shinner — who has gotten behind the camera on several occasions for the Princess of Wales’ family before, including Prince Louis’ recent 7th birthday portrait — shared a portrait of Kate on his Instagram page.
“Excellent company for a sunny and leafy stroll… Thanks @princeandprincessofwales,” he captioned the post.
The striking shot was first released earlier this month in connection with the news that a rose had been named in Princess Kate’s honor by the Royal Horticultural Society, and it was taken on the Isle of Mull during a recent visit. Kate and Prince William headed to the Scottish island at the end of April, and the Princess of Wales appeared in the photo wearing the same outfit she wore for their royal engagement of meeting the rangers at the Ardura Community Forest, who play a vital role in local conservation.
The image shows the royal with her arms crossed, showing the engagement ring previously worn by Princess Diana, and staring directly at the camera. Instead of a full smile, Kate gave a slight smirk as she took in the outdoor setting.
[From People]
It really is a different side to Kate – when she sees a camera, she usually gawps or freeze-laughs while flapping her jazz hands. The awkwardness of her body language in the portrait makes me wonder if Shinner asked her to do something different, like put down the jazz hands and position herself so that everyone could see Big Blue. I don’t even think Kate is “smirking” – that looks like her RBF. Anyway, Will and Kate really did bring a lot of people on this anniversary trip! Staffers, a videographer, a photographer, various royal rota reporters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram. Screengrabs from Kate’s Four Seasons video on YT.
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest. On the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles, The Duke and Duchess will meet the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment. The Mull and Iona Ranger Service plays a vital role in conservation, biodiversity protection, visitor management and education on the islands. Countryside Rangers lead guided events for visitors and the resident community – regularly partnering with local primary schools to ensure that every child on the islands has the opportunity to experience the beautiful natural environment around them.,Image: 993841772, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit at the Ardura Community Forest, to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, on the last day of the royal visit to the Isle of Mull
When: 30 Apr 2025
Is the the “smirk” remark a tiny bit of shade? 🤔
Anyway, I agree that’s her RBF and very much like that painting of her years ago, which was sooooo revealing of her true character.
Superficial note: the wig is really obvious in that photo. You’d think they’d blur that when they’re blurring everything else.
Right? Lordy. Why is People mag characterizing it as a smirk? I’d have said half-smile. But a smirk usually has a somewhat negative connotation so why they calling it that?
It doesn’t read as a genuine smile around her eyes.
However it reads, I’m just more surprised that People mag actually called it a smirk. I would’ve expected them to use a more friendly word for the future queen as opposed to smirk.
Maybe because there’s something off-putting about her stance and her expression? If you look at K in the photo where her mouth is wide open and her fingers almost touching or the photo where she looks like she’s trying to pounce on a cat, they aren’t great pictures, but she doesn’t give off a cold, mean aura. In Shinner’s picture, she’s tense, guarded, and her expression is not warm at all. The fact that she looks like she’s trying to fake a smile makes it worse–calling it a smirk seems like a gut reaction by the author of the article.
Well said, ML.
Definitely has the painting vibes and Carole’s steely essence coming through.
Imagine having her as your MIL. Ewwww. Run away!
I dunno about resembling a painting, but it’s definitely giving “Mme. Tussaud’s waxwork of Kate melted in an unpleasant way and had to be warehoused” to me.
Contrast this with photos of Meghan. These women are the same age.
Kate is proof that hate ages a racist b*tch.
The new scar over her eye is disguised by the hair and wiglet drape.
It looks to like her right eyebrow is trying to pick up and run away from this mess.
Her mouth is closed because her jaw is tired.
Full photoshoot during what was supposed to be an engagement. This is what we call SERVICE and DUTY apparently. Not self-aggrandising or narcissistic at all, right? Also she is definitely transforming into Lydia Millen, which is incredibly ironic.
Seriously though what is with all the portraits and videos all of a sudden?
The photographer wouldn’t have released it without KP’s approval
It’s super weird
It may be about who makes the money on the publication of the photo.
Maybe it’s because Harry and Meghan’s wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, posted photos with narratives of their engagement and wedding pictures for their 7th year wedding anniversary.
@Chloe, released this week because they’re on vacation again and they need to keep the news going somehow. Wonder if the Fail has picked it up–went there briefly just now and don’t see it.
It’s such an antiquated way of doing royal “work”.
Back in QEII’s heyday, photos were a skill and a rarity and “releasing a portrait” was a big, special deal. If you didn’t see pictures in the paper or were at the event yourself, you simply didn’t see the royals.
Now, everyone has photos (new and old) at their fingertips. Hell, I have 35 pictures of my dog from THIS MORNING. And anyone that wants to see what Kate looks like in the woods can simply google it.
Why does this all feel like a response to the photographers the Sussex’s use who all have made similar posts especially recently.
When was the last time we saw her flashing big blue?
Yes it is, Josh Shinner is just copying Alexi Lubomirski with Kate and William blessings 😁😁. The copycats eyes are firmly on the Sussexes
Omg. That last photo Kaiser selected with her leaning over and him standing behind her is just 🤌🏾 😂😂😂
Right?! It’s giving Schitts Creek sign episode energy! Does anyone remember that episode? lol.
I scrolled past, went back, chuckled and said ‘I see what you did there’.
And yes @Mimi! I’m finally watching it and I know exactly what you mean (‘it’s ok, she’s his sister!’).
This guy has a lot of artistic and interesting shots on his IG account. Then there is the one of Kate and the one of the family he took for Christmas 2023 and just…ordinary.
She looks calculating.
Very.
She also looks gaunt AF in the face lately. This pic really shows it.
Her true character. A Disney villainess really.
The make up is really adding to that vibe. Like with her her ‘crown’ and general look at the coronation.
@Tessa – I was searching for the word and as per usual you got it. Calculating is exactly what the photographer has captured with this shot.
That scotland trip really was multi-purpose, wasnt it? Wonder how many more pictures or videos or updates we’re going to get from it over the next few months.
So taxpayer money went towards them bringing a private videographer and photographer on this trip?
These two are incredibly arrogant and entitled and eventually it will catch up to them.
I don’t understand why their expenses aren’t subject to the Public Accounts Committee. They are so pampered compared to the other European royals. The only ones that don’t have the same accountability are the Middle Eastern ones.
Charles put In place a bunch of freedom from information things, but at least he released some financial info. William is releasing nothing and acting as if he personally owns the duchy. He does not.
This is where republic needs to focus their efforts. Getting full financial access to both duchies and calling for the taxation of the Windsors. End the stupid deal John major put in place and tax the hell out of the Windsor private wealth.
Yep. They cannot even pay for their own anniversary trip. They need to find something so that the tax payer picks up the tap.
It was only an “anniversary trip” for the press. It was a pr move after being outed on so many vacations. That was somehow also just another vacation but with the press invited.
Thinking about this it sounds strange. I believe this was their 14th wedding anniversary. And all of the sudden they advertise it by going on anniversary getaway for two. I cannot remember that previous wedding anniversary were advertised or celebrated in this way. For a romantic getaway for two there where a lot of people around, the photographer, the videographer, their staff organising all the engagements/events. It does not add up. Is this about portraying them as a loving and devoted couple? It just does not add up.
Wow…how did this photographer get it so wrong? Such an awkward pose. Cross her arms fully, or have her stand with one hand on her hip (showing big blue). And for being out in nature, that’s the weirdest face to make. Have her smile softly, or try for a peaceful look. This just makes her look…mean?
It is weird. If you look at his IG he has good shots of other people.
He doesn’t like her 😂
Kate will never have a sincere photo because she is always posing when it comes to photos. That’s why her eyes always seem cold in photos. That said he did capture her calculating nature so in a way he did his job.
Kate’s “Megan Moodboard” strikes again! I know exactly what photo she’s trying to copy — Misan Harriman took an amazeballs photos of Meghan in a sleeveless turtleneck, leaning against a door frame with her arms crossed. Meghan looks natural, relaxed, and totally engaged with the camera. This photo of Kate … is not that. Bless her heart. Everything is so awkward; no ONE crosses their arms like that. It looks like she’s trying to give herself a hug and cradle an imaginary baby at the same time. Even the “smirk” (which has negative connotations, so yes, total shade by the writer), is a weird cross between a half smile and a bitchy glare. Not sure why the photog chose this photo; it’s not great. Especially compared to his other IG photos.
It is a weird photo. I kind of appreciate that she’s not smiling. For some reason that I can’t explain the way she crosses her arms is bothering me. There is something of a ghoul trying to appear human to me in that picture. It is artistic I guess.
That’s because nobody crosses their arms that way. It’s supposed to be a resting posture, hers is more I Dream of Jeanie, about to bob her head.
She did say she saw her role was to be an inspiration – so that’s Lazy for you.
I pose for the cameras! Now bow before me!
That’s pretty much the only thing she is good at. And being a mattress. It’s all about vanity for this Lazy woman.
The public are shown a new photo of K and are meant to assume she’s doing her “duty” and not in fact enjoying her 5th(?) holiday for the year? It’s a very cynical, though equally transparent, PR strategy to conceal the fact that WanK spend more time holidaying than “working”. KP is using the same strategy with W by announcing his upcoming visit to Monaco and with a new article about his plans for the Duchy of Cornwall in The Telegraph. These leeches treat the public with such arrogant contempt.
The was the British press salivate and baby over this totally unremarkable woman is crazy. It’s such a cult.
Is Kate a narcissist for posing for this photo, asking for a friend?
It aged her. She looks like in her late 50s. The pose is so Meghan like.
Yes! That’s what was bugging me.
It looks like she was trying for one of Meghan’s serene photos and delivered this … not so much Mona Lisa as Karen, waiting for the manager to appear.
That’s what that expression is – not a smirk but she’s trying to look relaxed or calm or serene without smiling and shes putting too much effort into channeling Meghan and that’s why it seems so….awkward.
I do not have Meghan’s photogenic face so I kind of get it. I look better if I’m smiling or at an angle. I also freeze and get more awkward when someone tries to take a picture of just me that’s not with friends and family. That said, I’m just a regular and not a future queen. I think the artificial posing at events over the years, where she holds a gasp or a certain facial expression for an extended moment, hasn’t helped. It has over time hindered naturalness. That and trying to copy keen another person’s poses and essence. Like find what works for you? Maybe it is the freeze-frame laugh that serves her best idk.
It’s trying to replicate some of the pics Misan has taken of Meghan – thinking of the one where she’s wearing the grey turtleneck dress or the red outfit. It doesn’t work.
Big blue seems awfully prominent in this photo, no? It’s odd to me that they just keep randomly releasing photos of Kate in the woods. There’s a lot going on with the Wales family, and a lot is being hidden. So they keep papering over the weirdness with these boring photos.
I don’t understand the photographer’s caption – How is she excellent company for a leafy stroll? What – she brought along a strolling companion who just happened to be a photographer and who just happened to take this totally candid shot of her showing off Big Blue?
Funny how he was accompanying her on the supposed romantic getaway with William. Reveals more than they realize.
Didn’t they have a full cadre of friends (and probably the Middletons) accompany them on their honeymoon? I remember reading something about that. And in their “cottage” in Wales when William was still pretending to be an RAF pilot they had a full staff
All these staff accompanying them, do they really hate to be alone with each other??
That would be a yes.
It’s not like he snapped one photo and that was that. He probably took dozens (hundreds?) of shots, and this is the one they picked to release?
That photo? Taken in Scotland? Totally Macbethian to me.
I am just still undecided whether to file it under “Lady M.” or “one of the ladies with the cauldron”. The vibe is fitting in both cases.
It is extremely stupid that taking multiple shots in the same dress same, background, same event….. disgusting, boring. She is even lazy to change her clothes for this rubbish photo.
No doubt British monarchy will fall with these idiots as king and queen.
Lort. The Wails get weirder and weirder and more out of touch with reality every single day. They really believe the media will never turn on them. Can you imagine posting some of these pics and not realizing how bizarre some of the images are and how the images can be manipulated online? Do they think that others won’t manipulate their photos after they were caught manipulating Frankenphoto? Do they not realize all the a$$f###ing memes that one image will be featured in when the press turns on them? How can they possibly convince themselves that this is a better look than just spending 5-10 combined hours a week (including commute) on simple bread and butter events? Cancer patient Charles did 12 events in one day during his day trip to Canada. How many blows to the head has Willy really had to rationalize making himself and his wife look so out of touch?
I think the filthy memes that I’m sure that particular bent-over pose incited are a feature for KP, not a bug.
For one thing, it’s organic attention, rather than purchased bots.
For another, it’s insinuating that WillNot and CanNot still have a mutual sex life, which, a) EEW and b) I beg to doubt.
For a third, the English in general seem to have a fairly filthy sense of national humor, so this fits right in with that.
My question is, if the photographer was CanNot’s companion on this lovely leafy stroll, where was WillNot? They were only in Scotland for a 24-hour anniversary getaway, right? Did they spend even five minutes of that time alone together?
@IdlesatCranky, That was my question, too: where was Bulliam? Is the caption about “excellent companion” hinting at his absence from her side for much of the trip?
The pose, the heavy makeup and the smug smile are giving “bad CEO headshot”. But the clothing and outdoor setting don’t match that vibe – it’s jarring. And why is she half hidden by a plant? It’s like someone gave a weird prompt to an AI
Speaking of bad CEO headshots, it’s giving Melania vibes (shudder).
‘The striking shot was first released earlier this month …, and it was taken on the Isle of Mull during a recent visit.’ Such an odd sentence, the type we usually see in the DF.
And they called that small smile a smirk? Ooh, the shade!
Yeah, nothing about this past year of edited videos and photos of this couple scream narcissistic 🙄. This is all normal behavior of people who are completely relatable 🙄.
Amazing how she looks like a wicked Disney queen when she’s not super-smiling. 😳😳
I don’t understand the caption? Did Kate go for a walk with the photographer? What was the purpose of releasing the photo? It doesn’t look like a natural pose. It reminds me of Meghan on one of the Time100 covers- she was posing with Harry. I’m getting the idea that Kate is going to be the video Queen, but shouldn’t she be doing something? To just show videos about herself seems a bit narcissistic.
Okay, to put on my tin foil tiara and bring up echoes of the “that’s not Prince Andrew’s hand” discussions, don’t her right hand and fingers look different from those on the left hand? She has pretty long, slender, fingers and they seem to be stubbier (puffier?) than the ones on her left hand. Or does constant jamming your fingers down your throat do that to fingers?!
Had to go back and look. Yes, her right hand looks larger for some reason.
Frankly, I like this picture of her. From all appearances that I can see, Kate is a calculating, cold-hearted Mean Girl. Maybe even the meanest girl because I’ve never seen a picture of her that’s ever included any genuine friends. Maybe she hides them, but I don’t think she has any friends. So I think this photo is honest and captures her perfectly. This is a Kate who stands alone, who knows what she’s doing, and she isn’t going to apologize for it. I can’t wait to see how lousy she is at queening.
I don’t hate it either. For once, she has her mouth closed, instead of gurning maniacally. Perhaps she or her photographer read the criticism of the open-mouthed look. What disturbs me is how gaunt she looks here.
Kate isn’t photogenic and that’s okay. Some people just aren’t. That’s why she resorts to the hyena face to prevent her face from looking like this. She has morphed completely into her mother and that is not a compliment.
That one picture…. Welcome to Schitt’s Creek!