People/haters are very suspicious of Duchess Meghan’s ‘garden haul’ IG

This week, the Duchess of Sussex posted the above photo to her As Ever Instagram with the message: “The unofficial quality inspector of this morning’s garden haul.” As you can see, Mia the Beagle is inspecting vegetables, and you can also see Meghan’s Loro Piana slides, which retail for about $920. Or they would retail for that amount if they weren’t selling out nearly everywhere since Meghan posted this photo. Obviously, Meghan’s haters don’t want to focus on how Meghan can sell out expensive slides just by posting a photo of her feet. The haters are focused on Meghan’s “garden haul.” Or rather, what looks like a Whole Foods haul, or perhaps a farmer’s market haul.

Royal fans are calling out Meghan Markle for allegedly lying about her green thumb on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex, who rebranded her lifestyle brand from “American Riviera Orchard” to “As Ever” in February, posted a photo of her beagle sniffing a produce basket on the brand’s Instagram account. “The unofficial quality inspector of this morning’s garden haul,” she captioned the photo, which featured her dog, Mia, burying her face in a woven basket of leeks, corn, broccoli, squash, red bell peppers, and carrots. Her caption suggested that the greens were hand-grown in her Southern California coastal garden. But fans were quick to point out something strange: Not only were the vegetables perfectly clean and free from any dirt, but the haul included produce that isn’t in season—in other words, the veggies looked like they were plucked straight from a Whole Foods aisle. Markle, 43, has her comments turned off on Instagram, but followers rushed to other social media platforms to express their doubts. One Reddit user pointed out that corn was not in season in May—sweetcorn is usually harvested from June to September. “She is also the only person outside of the US Cornbelt to harvest corn in MAY?” the poster asked. “It’s way too early in the season for most of those vegetables to be grown in her garden and ready to pick,” agreed another. Other users noted that not only was there no dirt, but the corn and onions looked as if they had been cleaned and trimmed. “Huh. She’s so good at gardening she can grow all things from all seasons at once,” one said.

I love how every single one of Meghan’s IGs makes people’s heads explode. Like… breaking news, a lifestyle influencer stages photos for content on her Instagram. Do people think Meghan is just randomly hanging out in her garden and a photographer just happens to be passing by? Of course she stages and poses. As for Meghan’s “garden haul” – it’s possible that the veggies are from her garden and she just washed them. But for me, the dead giveaway is that the veggies are in a tote bag, not a wicker basket. She probably picked up some stuff at the farmer’s market, meaning those veggies came from someone’s garden! Also: the Daily Beast’s headline was “Meghan humiliated online.” Jesus take the wheel – how is this “humiliating” again?