Prince William will fly to Monaco next weekend for an environmental forum

It’s almost June and I just realized that there’s a suspicious lack of gossip around this year’s Trooping the Colour, which is scheduled for June 14th. Last year’s Trooping was a huge deal because it was the Princess of Wales’s first public event since Christmas. It was also King Charles’s first Trooping since being diagnosed with cancer. Even without last year’s dramatic storylines, I would have thought we would hear some kind of Trooping gossip this year, but I guess not. Instead, we’re getting this: a confirmation that Prince William plans to attend an environmental forum in Monaco two Sundays from now.

Prince William will travel to Monaco next weekend without Princess Kate for an environmental summit focused on ocean preservation. The Prince of Wales will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum on Sunday, June 8. He will be joining forces with Albert, Prince of Monaco, who will also be attending without his wife, Princess Charlene. The Forum is organised by the Government of Monaco, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, with support from France and Costa Rica. The two-day Forum, taking place from June 7 to 8, will bring together business leaders, Government representatives, multilateral institutions and stakeholders committed to restoring ocean health. The event focuses on ocean preservation and aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and regenerative blue economy.

[From GB News]

I can’t wait for all of the snide stories about Prince William FLYING to an environmental summit and isn’t it just ghastly that a preachy and disgustingly woke environmentalist is such a raging hypocrite for all of those carbon emissions. And this forum could have been an email or a Zoom! Make sure you point that out in your coverage, Times of London. Honestly though, I wonder if William just decided to attend this forum a few days ago, right after Harry flew to Shanghai to give his speech at the big conference. It’s “taking meetings at the United Nations” all over again, isn’t it? Anything you can do, I can do worse, Harold!