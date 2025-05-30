Prince William will fly to Monaco next weekend for an environmental forum

It’s almost June and I just realized that there’s a suspicious lack of gossip around this year’s Trooping the Colour, which is scheduled for June 14th. Last year’s Trooping was a huge deal because it was the Princess of Wales’s first public event since Christmas. It was also King Charles’s first Trooping since being diagnosed with cancer. Even without last year’s dramatic storylines, I would have thought we would hear some kind of Trooping gossip this year, but I guess not. Instead, we’re getting this: a confirmation that Prince William plans to attend an environmental forum in Monaco two Sundays from now.
Prince William will travel to Monaco next weekend without Princess Kate for an environmental summit focused on ocean preservation. The Prince of Wales will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum on Sunday, June 8.
He will be joining forces with Albert, Prince of Monaco, who will also be attending without his wife, Princess Charlene.
The Forum is organised by the Government of Monaco, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, with support from France and Costa Rica. The two-day Forum, taking place from June 7 to 8, will bring together business leaders, Government representatives, multilateral institutions and stakeholders committed to restoring ocean health. The event focuses on ocean preservation and aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and regenerative blue economy.
[From GB News]
I can’t wait for all of the snide stories about Prince William FLYING to an environmental summit and isn’t it just ghastly that a preachy and disgustingly woke environmentalist is such a raging hypocrite for all of those carbon emissions. And this forum could have been an email or a Zoom! Make sure you point that out in your coverage, Times of London. Honestly though, I wonder if William just decided to attend this forum a few days ago, right after Harry flew to Shanghai to give his speech at the big conference. It’s “taking meetings at the United Nations” all over again, isn’t it? Anything you can do, I can do worse, Harold!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales with volunteers by the Hudson River during his visit to the Billion Oyster Project as part of his two-day visit to New York in the United States. Billion Oyster Project is a nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: New York, United States
When: 18 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales holds an audience with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza at the UN General Assembly.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza
Where: New York, United States
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales holds an audience with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza at the UN General Assembly.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza
Where: New York, United States
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: NEW YORK, New York, United States
When: 19 Sep 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales attends Earthshot+, at Portside Tower in Cape Town, a day of impactful conversations with world-leading experts aimed at multiplying the impact of The Earthshot Prize, on day two of his visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on November 6
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 05 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Earthshot Prize Awards at Green Point Shared Fields in Cape Town, on day three of the Prince of Wales’ visit to South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: the Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 06 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Seaweed Innovator Showcase at Portside Tower, Cape Town, to meet seaweed businesses from the region to celebrate local innovation, learn about the diverse applications of seaweed in Africa and the potential for it to repair and regenerate the planet, on the last day of his visit to South Africa
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Cape Town, South Africa
When: 07 Nov 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the coronavirus pandemic which began five years ago.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Reading, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales arrives to meet Estonian troops at Tapa Camp and thank them for their support they have provided to the British army in Estonia on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment attends a handover ceremony between the Royal Dragoon Guards and the Mercian Regiment to highlight a transfer of authority at Tapa Camp. on the second day of his visit to Estonia
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Tapa, Estonia
When: 21 Mar 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Well that was quick. He found a place to try to upstage his brother on environmental issues. I’m sure there won’t be any talk of his private jet taking him to this meeting which defeats the point of being an environmentalists. No we will hear about Peg the great global statesman blah blah blah.
What are the carbon emissions again for this quick jaunty trip? He could easily take the train. Mingle with the hoi polloi.
Shouldn’t Willie be cycling there??? LOLOL!
Harry gave a keynote speech in Shanghai, and represented Travelyst, which he. helped found. Going in person made sense for Harry. William is … showing up, and could show up by Zoom. Yeah I know these things are about networking, but William’s a terrible networker, and is there any evidence he’ll take meetings on the side or do anything besides have a stag weekend?
@Me at home
I know, the British media is making it out to be, but Harry is the FOUNDER of Travelyst, not a co-founder.
This should be emphasized at every turn.
“Harry is the FOUNDER of” Travalyst, spelled with an ‘A’ — Prince Harry came up with the name as a word blend of the first syllable of ‘travel’ and ending with last two syllables of ‘catalyst.’
The ‘Blue Economy and Finance Forum’ Willy is attending appears to be primarily Monaco + Monaco + Monaco. It’s unclear if ‘support from’ France and Costa Rica includes persons or just money. Doubtful Willy will chip in his own ££££££.
For those who actually want to know about Travalyst, there’s an excellent podcast (episode # 116) of Sustainability in the Air, SimpliFlying CEO Shashank Nigam with Travalyst CEO Sally Davey. Link: https://green.simpliflying.com/p/sally-davey-ceo-travalyst. But found it easiest to just listen on Apple Podcasts; it’s also available on Spotify and YouTube.
Thanks! And on it!
Ugh I forgot about the bracelet copying. How embarrasing is this man.
Ooo I’ve not seen that bracelet before. How pathetic he is and about 8 years later from when Harry began.
He really really needs some therapy.
No doubt he will be flying to Monaco by private jet.
Maybe he’ll fly commercial to be like Harry. But yes why doesn’t he just walk or zoom in. Waiting for the Times outrage….
He could always take the train.
I hope he is a good swimmer, or he will get vilified by GB News experts
I too feel this is last minute attending. Was he invited? I think not. Will he give a presentation? I believe not. As, part organizer, does Prince Albert needs his support? I think not. This wannabe prince Harry is pathetic.
Not the guest speaker? Just a forum participant? Why not Zoom in?
Maybe the Lazies are in the South of France on hols and this justifies their taxpayer expenses.
I mean, does anyone truly want him there? He’s always awkwardly imposing himself into spaces he doesn’t belong. Baldy needs to find some shame.
He’s the Ivanka equivalent. The Global Statesman nobody wanted.
It’s still two weeks away. There’s a manner in which William could make a real environmental smash, and that would be if he got on his trusty bicycle and pedaled all the way there! He has the time to do it!
(*My suggestion depends on that channel tunnel, allowing bicycles, But even if they don’t, surely an exception can be made for the environmentalist future king)
He can always take the ferry, that’s better for the environment than a plane. And if you swim a small boat goes with you anyway.
I don’t think you can cycle through the tunnel – but you can take the bike on the train.
No you can’t cycle through the Channel Tunnel. All passengers, cars, vans, buses, motorcycles and bicycles have to go on the train.
If Mark Rutte could cycle around The Hague….! 😄
He can’t get drunk on a bike like he can on the plane.
I feel this has only been announced because Meghan has said about having Tina Knowles as a guest on her next episode of COAFF.
William will forever be in Harry’s shadow even on his con-a-nation 🤣🤣🤣
I wonder about these forums in general. Other than providing a boost to the local economy and a holiday for the participants, what is accomplished that can’t be done over Zoom?
For a mtg which could have been a Zoom, and probably less than five emails.
All to point up the obvious, which is that it is rich ppl (industry billionaires included) trying to maintain the status quo, so they don’t have to alter one iota their lifestyles of plundering the wages & resources of the world’s workers to live lives of hedonistic extravagance, who are the chief reason our planet is burning up.
Harold, you will never be an environmentalist because you yourself are the actual problem.
Albert is involved with ES, I think. So not a big shock.
Donor money then. Ok….
He looks awful in that photo.
He does. It is just me, or have he and Kate become even more gaunt lately?
It’s shocking because I really thought he was VERY handsome in his youth.
I don’t know why, but he’s becoming hard to look at, and sometimes reminds me of Andrew Tate.
Ooh boy.
The Windsor nose and teeth are rough, and it’s all compounded by that awful beard (and his childish, angry persona).
The beard emphasizes the unfortunate nose. A non-idiot would have realized that.
He’s lazy and useless. He’ll have to take another vacation
Just so it doesn’t turn out that this – “William will go to the summit in Monaco” – only means that William will go to Monaco and will hang around the buildings where the meetings are held, and at the end he will take photos in the British consulate.
Isn’t that what happened after Harry’s speech at the UN, when Kensington Palace shouted, followed by the British media, that William was taking part in the UN meeting?
He took part, he toured the lobby with the tourists🤣
Unlike the UN, there’s the royal connection – they’re all related in some way. I don’t think Prince Albert will snub the PoW.
They both share a similarity: they are in pretend marriages living apart from their wives. Meet for photo ops.
Isn’t Brazil Earthshot at COP30 going to be basically William renting a hotel conference room on the outskirts of the actual COP meetings?
@Me at home
Yes! William has never attended COP or the UN, but before each event his palace announces William’s participation, and then William walks by the buildings hoping to meet someone important, or rents a room somewhere nearby and pretends to attend. At the end of 2024 they loudly announced William’s trip to the UN summit in New York, as the date approached they announced that Kate was also going with him, there were even a lot of headlines about Harry being distraught because William is conquering America and then the participants of the summit were announced, and Harry was one of the main speakers at three accompanying events, including the Clinton Global Initiative summit, where he received a standing ovation.
Kensington Palace quickly announced that William was not going because he had to look after his sick wife or pick up the children from school :)))))))
The funny thing was that they did not write that he was withdrawing the “invitation” but as if all those previous announcements and articles had not happened at all. It will be funny if Harry appears in Monaco or Brazil, which is very possible. Travelist, which Harry founded in 2019, is simply booming on the market of the year, is worth billions of dollars, brings together the largest industries, so Harry’s initiative arouses general admiration. and they want to have him at conferences.
Will his dear wife be accompanying him or doesn’t her new contract allow foreign “work” trips? ( Or is it His “work” rider that specifies wife must be parked at home??
I don’t know why this particular event is bring it to mind but its weird that William and Charles haven’t worked together on anything related to the environment.
Because Willy doesn’t want to work with his father. The real story should be how much the king and his heir can’t abide each other.
Yep.
Yes to all the comments about what we know will be a lack of any commentary on his actual travel.
I like that they pointed out Albert will be there without Charlene. SEE, OTHER ROYALS DO IT TOO, NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG.
I’m not sure Albert and Charlene are the ones they want to draw comparisons with on that point (even if they seem to have found a good arrangement now).
I wonder if Frederick and Mary have the same living apart but married arrangement or he genuinely ended the romance with the Spanish lady.
Fred’s sidepiece reminds me too much of Juan Carlos’ sidepiece.
Hope that Crown was worth it for her. Wonder how their kids feel all about this.
I just noticed that in the picture of William at the UN, no one is interacting with him or looking at him, and he is looking at everyone else. He just looks “extra” in the photo.
That photo…my goodness, what a blunder. Everything about it is wrong. The positioning, the stupid photo of granny on the wall, his too-eager posture. Entire books could be written about his strange little trip to the UN and what did and didn’t happen with him in NYC.
He will probably fly there on a “royal flight”, just as he flew to Rome. The seas, rivers and lakes in the United Kingdom definitely deserve the Prince of Wales’ attention. The water quality there is very poor. But he doesn’t seem to care about that in his own country. He doesn’t care about his own people. Look at his role as head of the household. He has absolutely no credibility in anything he does. But that obviously doesn’t matter in the UK when you’re the heir to the throne.
I’m sorry but he is gross on every level.
How is he traveling? Has he gotten in a boat and started rowing? Is he biking? Is he walking? What is his carbon footprint on the private jet the entitled pratt is taking when rail travel is an excellent option? Who is paying for his travel, security and all other expenses associated with his trip? Since he leaked manically about Harry’s business trip earlier this week the answers are private jet and all expenses will be paid by tax payers in the UK. Can anyone else imagine him stalking about Frogmore manically coming up with these idiotic plots to cover his own bad behavior Phantom of the Opera style? How many head injuries has this man had?
Susan Collins, that was my first idea too– take it from Harry in his death-grip competition with his brother (which is absolutely one-sided). Harry has ideas, good ones, and does them. Always with humility and for good causes. Maybe William keeps his schedule so “clear,” so that he can wait for Harry to do something, swoop down and steal it and pretend it was his idea in the first place. Then William will fuck it up in some or many ways and it does not serve him at all. So immature and ridiculous for a future king. Good luck, Great Britain. You’ve got a spiteful nincompoop coming your way.