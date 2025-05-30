Prince William will fly to Monaco next weekend for an environmental forum

It’s almost June and I just realized that there’s a suspicious lack of gossip around this year’s Trooping the Colour, which is scheduled for June 14th. Last year’s Trooping was a huge deal because it was the Princess of Wales’s first public event since Christmas. It was also King Charles’s first Trooping since being diagnosed with cancer. Even without last year’s dramatic storylines, I would have thought we would hear some kind of Trooping gossip this year, but I guess not. Instead, we’re getting this: a confirmation that Prince William plans to attend an environmental forum in Monaco two Sundays from now.

Prince William will travel to Monaco next weekend without Princess Kate for an environmental summit focused on ocean preservation. The Prince of Wales will attend the Blue Economy and Finance Forum at the Grimaldi Forum on Sunday, June 8.

He will be joining forces with Albert, Prince of Monaco, who will also be attending without his wife, Princess Charlene.

The Forum is organised by the Government of Monaco, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, and the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco, with support from France and Costa Rica. The two-day Forum, taking place from June 7 to 8, will bring together business leaders, Government representatives, multilateral institutions and stakeholders committed to restoring ocean health. The event focuses on ocean preservation and aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and regenerative blue economy.

I can’t wait for all of the snide stories about Prince William FLYING to an environmental summit and isn’t it just ghastly that a preachy and disgustingly woke environmentalist is such a raging hypocrite for all of those carbon emissions. And this forum could have been an email or a Zoom! Make sure you point that out in your coverage, Times of London. Honestly though, I wonder if William just decided to attend this forum a few days ago, right after Harry flew to Shanghai to give his speech at the big conference. It’s “taking meetings at the United Nations” all over again, isn’t it? Anything you can do, I can do worse, Harold!

56 Responses to “Prince William will fly to Monaco next weekend for an environmental forum”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    May 30, 2025 at 7:33 am

    Well that was quick. He found a place to try to upstage his brother on environmental issues. I’m sure there won’t be any talk of his private jet taking him to this meeting which defeats the point of being an environmentalists. No we will hear about Peg the great global statesman blah blah blah.

    Reply
  2. Me at home says:
    May 30, 2025 at 7:37 am

    Harry gave a keynote speech in Shanghai, and represented Travelyst, which he. helped found. Going in person made sense for Harry. William is … showing up, and could show up by Zoom. Yeah I know these things are about networking, but William’s a terrible networker, and is there any evidence he’ll take meetings on the side or do anything besides have a stag weekend?

    Reply
    • KoRAR says:
      May 30, 2025 at 8:26 am

      @Me at home
      I know, the British media is making it out to be, but Harry is the FOUNDER of Travelyst, not a co-founder.

      This should be emphasized at every turn.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        May 30, 2025 at 1:23 pm

        “Harry is the FOUNDER of” Travalyst, spelled with an ‘A’ — Prince Harry came up with the name as a word blend of the first syllable of ‘travel’ and ending with last two syllables of ‘catalyst.’

        The ‘Blue Economy and Finance Forum’ Willy is attending appears to be primarily Monaco + Monaco + Monaco. It’s unclear if ‘support from’ France and Costa Rica includes persons or just money. Doubtful Willy will chip in his own ££££££.

        For those who actually want to know about Travalyst, there’s an excellent podcast (episode # 116) of Sustainability in the Air, SimpliFlying CEO Shashank Nigam with Travalyst CEO Sally Davey. Link: https://green.simpliflying.com/p/sally-davey-ceo-travalyst. But found it easiest to just listen on Apple Podcasts; it’s also available on Spotify and YouTube.

    • Me at home says:
      May 30, 2025 at 11:17 am

      Thanks! And on it!

      Reply
  3. Smart&Messy says:
    May 30, 2025 at 7:37 am

    Ugh I forgot about the bracelet copying. How embarrasing is this man.

    Reply
    • wolfmamma says:
      May 30, 2025 at 2:05 pm

      Ooo I’ve not seen that bracelet before. How pathetic he is and about 8 years later from when Harry began.
      He really really needs some therapy.

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    May 30, 2025 at 7:40 am

    No doubt he will be flying to Monaco by private jet.

    Reply
  5. Anne-Marie says:
    May 30, 2025 at 7:47 am

    I hope he is a good swimmer, or he will get vilified by GB News experts

    Reply
  6. Julie says:
    May 30, 2025 at 7:59 am

    I too feel this is last minute attending. Was he invited? I think not. Will he give a presentation? I believe not. As, part organizer, does Prince Albert needs his support? I think not. This wannabe prince Harry is pathetic.

    Reply
  7. Maxine Branch says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Not the guest speaker? Just a forum participant? Why not Zoom in?

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 30, 2025 at 9:40 am

      Maybe the Lazies are in the South of France on hols and this justifies their taxpayer expenses.

      Reply
  8. The Duchess says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:16 am

    I mean, does anyone truly want him there? He’s always awkwardly imposing himself into spaces he doesn’t belong. Baldy needs to find some shame.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:20 am

    It’s still two weeks away. There’s a manner in which William could make a real environmental smash, and that would be if he got on his trusty bicycle and pedaled all the way there! He has the time to do it!
    (*My suggestion depends on that channel tunnel, allowing bicycles, But even if they don’t, surely an exception can be made for the environmentalist future king)

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      May 30, 2025 at 8:26 am

      He can always take the ferry, that’s better for the environment than a plane. And if you swim a small boat goes with you anyway.

      Reply
    • Myself says:
      May 30, 2025 at 9:11 am

      I don’t think you can cycle through the tunnel – but you can take the bike on the train.

      Reply
      • Deborah1 says:
        May 30, 2025 at 11:41 am

        No you can’t cycle through the Channel Tunnel. All passengers, cars, vans, buses, motorcycles and bicycles have to go on the train.

    • Tarte Au Citron says:
      May 30, 2025 at 9:14 am

      If Mark Rutte could cycle around The Hague….! 😄

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      May 30, 2025 at 2:39 pm

      He can’t get drunk on a bike like he can on the plane.

      Reply
  10. Lorna says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:24 am

    I feel this has only been announced because Meghan has said about having Tina Knowles as a guest on her next episode of COAFF.

    Reply
  11. Swaz says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:35 am

    William will forever be in Harry’s shadow even on his con-a-nation 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:36 am

    I wonder about these forums in general. Other than providing a boost to the local economy and a holiday for the participants, what is accomplished that can’t be done over Zoom?

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      May 30, 2025 at 11:12 am

      For a mtg which could have been a Zoom, and probably less than five emails.

      All to point up the obvious, which is that it is rich ppl (industry billionaires included) trying to maintain the status quo, so they don’t have to alter one iota their lifestyles of plundering the wages & resources of the world’s workers to live lives of hedonistic extravagance, who are the chief reason our planet is burning up.

      Harold, you will never be an environmentalist because you yourself are the actual problem.

      Reply
  13. somebody says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:38 am

    Albert is involved with ES, I think. So not a big shock.

    Reply
  14. SueBarbri33 says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:42 am

    He looks awful in that photo.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    May 30, 2025 at 8:57 am

    He’s lazy and useless. He’ll have to take another vacation

    Reply
  16. KoRAR says:
    May 30, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Just so it doesn’t turn out that this – “William will go to the summit in Monaco” – only means that William will go to Monaco and will hang around the buildings where the meetings are held, and at the end he will take photos in the British consulate.
    Isn’t that what happened after Harry’s speech at the UN, when Kensington Palace shouted, followed by the British media, that William was taking part in the UN meeting?

    He took part, he toured the lobby with the tourists🤣

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 30, 2025 at 9:32 am

      Unlike the UN, there’s the royal connection – they’re all related in some way. I don’t think Prince Albert will snub the PoW.

      Reply
      • Gtwiecz says:
        May 30, 2025 at 9:40 am

        They both share a similarity: they are in pretend marriages living apart from their wives. Meet for photo ops.

    • Me at home says:
      May 30, 2025 at 11:21 am

      Isn’t Brazil Earthshot at COP30 going to be basically William renting a hotel conference room on the outskirts of the actual COP meetings?

      Reply
      • KoRAR says:
        May 30, 2025 at 12:59 pm

        @Me at home
        Yes! William has never attended COP or the UN, but before each event his palace announces William’s participation, and then William walks by the buildings hoping to meet someone important, or rents a room somewhere nearby and pretends to attend. At the end of 2024 they loudly announced William’s trip to the UN summit in New York, as the date approached they announced that Kate was also going with him, there were even a lot of headlines about Harry being distraught because William is conquering America and then the participants of the summit were announced, and Harry was one of the main speakers at three accompanying events, including the Clinton Global Initiative summit, where he received a standing ovation.
        Kensington Palace quickly announced that William was not going because he had to look after his sick wife or pick up the children from school :)))))))
        The funny thing was that they did not write that he was withdrawing the “invitation” but as if all those previous announcements and articles had not happened at all. It will be funny if Harry appears in Monaco or Brazil, which is very possible. Travelist, which Harry founded in 2019, is simply booming on the market of the year, is worth billions of dollars, brings together the largest industries, so Harry’s initiative arouses general admiration. and they want to have him at conferences.

  17. Lady Digby says:
    May 30, 2025 at 9:32 am

    Will his dear wife be accompanying him or doesn’t her new contract allow foreign “work” trips? ( Or is it His “work” rider that specifies wife must be parked at home??

    Reply
  18. Lauren says:
    May 30, 2025 at 9:35 am

    I don’t know why this particular event is bring it to mind but its weird that William and Charles haven’t worked together on anything related to the environment.

    Reply
  19. SarahCS says:
    May 30, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Yes to all the comments about what we know will be a lack of any commentary on his actual travel.

    I like that they pointed out Albert will be there without Charlene. SEE, OTHER ROYALS DO IT TOO, NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG.

    I’m not sure Albert and Charlene are the ones they want to draw comparisons with on that point (even if they seem to have found a good arrangement now).

    Reply
    • Gtwiecz says:
      May 30, 2025 at 9:42 am

      I wonder if Frederick and Mary have the same living apart but married arrangement or he genuinely ended the romance with the Spanish lady.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        May 30, 2025 at 9:46 am

        Fred’s sidepiece reminds me too much of Juan Carlos’ sidepiece.

        Hope that Crown was worth it for her. Wonder how their kids feel all about this.

  20. tamsin says:
    May 30, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I just noticed that in the picture of William at the UN, no one is interacting with him or looking at him, and he is looking at everyone else. He just looks “extra” in the photo.

    Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      May 30, 2025 at 11:13 am

      That photo…my goodness, what a blunder. Everything about it is wrong. The positioning, the stupid photo of granny on the wall, his too-eager posture. Entire books could be written about his strange little trip to the UN and what did and didn’t happen with him in NYC.

      Reply
  21. Maja says:
    May 30, 2025 at 11:32 am

    He will probably fly there on a “royal flight”, just as he flew to Rome. The seas, rivers and lakes in the United Kingdom definitely deserve the Prince of Wales’ attention. The water quality there is very poor. But he doesn’t seem to care about that in his own country. He doesn’t care about his own people. Look at his role as head of the household. He has absolutely no credibility in anything he does. But that obviously doesn’t matter in the UK when you’re the heir to the throne.

    Reply
  22. kelleybelle says:
    May 30, 2025 at 1:19 pm

    I’m sorry but he is gross on every level.

    Reply
  23. Tn Democrat says:
    May 30, 2025 at 3:42 pm

    How is he traveling? Has he gotten in a boat and started rowing? Is he biking? Is he walking? What is his carbon footprint on the private jet the entitled pratt is taking when rail travel is an excellent option? Who is paying for his travel, security and all other expenses associated with his trip? Since he leaked manically about Harry’s business trip earlier this week the answers are private jet and all expenses will be paid by tax payers in the UK. Can anyone else imagine him stalking about Frogmore manically coming up with these idiotic plots to cover his own bad behavior Phantom of the Opera style? How many head injuries has this man had?

    Reply
  24. J.Ferber says:
    May 30, 2025 at 4:46 pm

    Susan Collins, that was my first idea too– take it from Harry in his death-grip competition with his brother (which is absolutely one-sided). Harry has ideas, good ones, and does them. Always with humility and for good causes. Maybe William keeps his schedule so “clear,” so that he can wait for Harry to do something, swoop down and steal it and pretend it was his idea in the first place. Then William will fuck it up in some or many ways and it does not serve him at all. So immature and ridiculous for a future king. Good luck, Great Britain. You’ve got a spiteful nincompoop coming your way.

    Reply

